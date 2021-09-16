USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine. By Official U.S. Navy Photograph - Navsource.org, Public Domain, link
nuclear power

Australia Embraces Zero Carbon Nuclear Power for the First Time

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Australia’s politicians have finally buckled on their blanket nuclear ban, in the face of Australia’s glaring strategic need for submarines capable of cutting four thousand mile ocean supply lines, in case of a hypothetical Chinese or other large power invasion.

Australia to get nuclear-powered submarines, will scrap $90b program to build French-designed subs

By defence correspondent Andrew Greene, political editor Andrew Probyn and foreign affairs reporter Stephen Dziedzic

Australia’s next submarine fleet will be nuclear-powered under an audacious plan that will see a controversial $90 billion program to build up to 12 French-designed submarines scrapped.

Key points:

  • Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement at 7:00am AEST
  • The ABC understands the Prime Minister convened a National Security Committee of Cabinet yesterday
  • It’s expected that there will be an increased presence of American nuclear subs in the region

The ABC understands Australia will use American and British technology to configure its next submarine fleet in a bid to replace its existing Collins class subs with a boat more suitable to the deteriorating strategic environment.

Australia, the United States and Britain are expected to jointly announce a new trilateral security partnership on Thursday, with a focus on aligning technology and regional challenges.

But Australia’s embrace of nuclear-powered submarines will have its political and technological challenges, given there is no domestic nuclear industry.

The new three-nation security pact – called AUKUS – will be seen by China as a bid to counter its regional influence, especially in the contested South China Sea.

The nuclear submarines would likely be based in WA.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-15/allied-naval-united-states-biden-australia-nuclear-submarines/100465628

A decent Australian nuclear submarine fleet would make an invasion of Australia an absolute nightmare for the aggressor. Australia’s current diesel electric fleet has limited underwater range, they could be crippled by a long range bombardment of major Australian ports, or destroyed by aircraft carrier based aerial spotters as they attempt to approach the enemy fleet on the surface, before diving for an attack run.

But a stealthy nuclear submarine fleet could fight on, even if our cities were reduced to smoking ruins, by remaining underwater, striking anywhere along the enemy maritime supply route, then making a fast underwater dash to San Diego or Hawaii for resupply.

In terms of the likely impact on broader Aussie adoption of nuclear power, perhaps I am reading too much into this decision. Obviously it would still be a big step, from buying a few nuclear submarines to a wholesale embrace of civilian nuclear power. The decision to buy nuclear could still be derailed if our timid politicians chicken out. But the fact it is even on the table as a plan is a tremendous advance on the previous irrational blanket ban on all things nuclear.

15 Comments
n.n
September 16, 2021 2:13 pm

An unadulterated assessment of fitness and adoption of a solution as suited to an application. One step forward.

4
Reply
Doug Huffman
September 16, 2021 2:15 pm

Yes, elsewhere there is note of an US comittment to share naval nuclear power technology with Australia. Also Columbia Class SSBN-826 technology as UK will build Dreadnought class.

Columbia Class will have 43 year hull life and reactor fuel life.

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21062672/navy-columbia-ssbn-826-class-ballistic-missile-submarine-program-background-and-issues-for-congress-sept-14-2021.pdf

3
Reply
Tom Halla
September 16, 2021 2:18 pm

Considering just how much uranium Australia has, going to nuclear power in general would be sensible. Avoiding the “safety changes” made at the behest of the anti-nuclear lobby, and going to something like a 1970’s French design would be much more affordable.
Nuclear subs are much more capable than any diesel-electric sub, period.

3
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 16, 2021 2:47 pm

There won’t be nuclear power as replacement,as nuclear power has eveything it takes to replace traditional energy production 1:1 while renewables are barely more than a glorified placebo.

As AGW is not about climate but about the controle of the economy of a country and about the its massive reduction they’d never allow a successful alternative.

To paraphrase an (in)famous banker: Let me controle the co2 output of a country and i don’t care who makes the law as I’ve become the law by controling the economy.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  SxyxS
September 16, 2021 2:50 pm

I believe the greens oppose nuclear power because they oppose industrial society. Remember, having cheap and unlimited power is like giving an idiot child a machine gun, according to Paul Ehrlich’s.

2
Reply
Ozonebust
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 16, 2021 3:39 pm

Tom
I don’t know what all the fuss is about, Homer seems to have it sorted out.
You just put the green thingy in when you need the power.
No worries.

Homer.JPG
0
Reply
Lewis Buckingham
September 16, 2021 2:24 pm

The opposition leader was clear that Australia would maintain its adherence and signatory to the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty.
However the kicker was that we were not to develop our own nuclear industry.
This is unusual since to run these submarines we need trained scientists and technicians who understand nuclear power plants and can service them, here in Australia.
That way we have a sovereign independent capability to pursue our defence even when and if our ‘great and powerful allies’ don’t show up.
It also, like France and India, allows us to have an independent foreign policy if the US goes isolationist.
We have endless uranium supplies.
As the late Bob Hawke said, we should export them and allow the third world to use them to build nations.
He was a big fan of CO2 causing global warming.
We then get the spent uranium back and glassify it to store it in the Australian Plate, a huge stable structure, so the waste can slowly burn out harmlessly.
This would mean that there was no reprocessing as nuclear explosives.
Unless the importing country agrees then we don’t sell the uranium.
We , with a home based nuclear industry, bring power to the remotest areas of Australia for defence and agriculture.
If the opposition does not understand we need a nuclear industry to support defence and , by their lights, save the planet, then here is a wonderful opportunity for the Lib/Nats to wedge them.
At least we have the elements of leadership in our country.
It was hard for the opposition leader to say what he did.
It took courage.
However, if he thinks about it, by denying home grown nuclear training and industry, he wasted his effort.

6
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Lewis Buckingham
September 16, 2021 3:25 pm

Way too much rational common sense from you there Lewis.

Bob Hawke expounded the most elegant and practical approach to nuclear power development / use / safety / disposal I have seen in my lifetime.

Unfortunately, Bob had earlier cozied up to the greenies for political support, and as we have seen demonstrated time after time all around the world, the greenies never embrace any rational, practical approaches to anything.

They will leave this world far, far worse than they entered it.
And mostly of their own doings.

1
Reply
J Mac
September 16, 2021 2:31 pm

Hurrah for our Australian friends!

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 16, 2021 2:52 pm

As I understand it, the subs will be based on the current UK hull design. Easy to fit them with the newest US sub reactors and silent propellers sold turnkey. Can also sell them US torpedos, as these will have to be hunter-killer subs. Will be built in Australia like the now cancelled French diesel electric deal, which never made strategic sense given the issue is China and long AUS supply lines.

1
Reply
Klem
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 16, 2021 3:20 pm

Several years ago Canada bought a bunch of used UK subs and the retrofitting cost so much it would have been cheaper to buy them brand new. The government happily proclaimed it a win/win all around.

0
Reply
Mr.
September 16, 2021 3:36 pm

Eric, I found this bit interesting in (of all places), a Guardian article –

The Guardian understands Australia does not plan to build the submarines’ nuclear reactors domestically. Instead, the reactor modules would be delivered, sealed, to Australia from either the US or the UK, where they would be installed into the vessels.

So if these ‘sealed’ reactor power plant modules can be readily shipped, installed and commissioned all around the world, why aren’t they being used to power suburbs all around the developed and undeveloped world?

Just shows that CO2 emissions from fossil fueled power plants can’t be all that problematic after all?

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Mr.
September 16, 2021 3:40 pm

I got a further chuckle from the same article over this –

﻿She also warned it could make Adelaide a target for attack.

A nuke attack on Adelaide would wreak untold $millions in improvements. 🙂

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Mr.
September 16, 2021 3:46 pm

There controlled in a military sense, I would assume there cheap to run after the initial build ,probably cheap to build compared to a normal sized power station.

I doubts theres much of a profit for any company using them to supply power to towns ,cities.

So cheap power for the people not gonna happen.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
September 16, 2021 3:55 pm

Perhaps Australia will make the next sensible step and build nuclear power. You couldnt build safer than the Canadian Candu reactor which does not use enriched fuel.

0
Reply
%d bloggers like this: