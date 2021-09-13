Climate FAIL Electric Vehicles

UK: E-car chargers will turn off to prevent blackouts

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dennis Ambler

From The Times:

Electric car charging points in people’s homes will be preset to switch off for nine hours each weekday at times of peak demand because ministers fear blackouts on the National Grid.

Under regulations that will come into force in May, new chargers in the home and workplace will be automatically set not to function from 8am to 11am and 4pm to 10pm. Public chargers and rapid chargers, on motorways and A-roads, will be exempt.

The government is also taking powers to impose a “randomised delay” of up to 30 minutes at other times to avoid pressure on the grid if there is a scramble among motorists to recharge their batteries at the same time.

There are only 300,000 battery electric vehicles (EVs) on the UK’s roads.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/e-car-chargers-will-turn-off-to-prevent-blackouts-jnm2m86pz

We have long been assured that EVs would not cause problems for the grid, because most of the charging would take place at night when there is spare capacity. As many of us could have told them, most drivers would simply plug in as soon as they got home.

Now the government has woken up to this reality.

Charging between 10pm and 8am may be OK for some, but what about shift workers?

This new regulation is a clear admission that government is now seriously concerned about grid capacity and blackouts. I suspect there will be many more measures to come designed to ration electricity.

12 Comments
Rory Forbes
September 13, 2021 10:25 pm

So they’ve managed to take the mobile out of automobile even before EVs are more than just an expensive toy for the rich. The things are becoming less and less attractive with each new announcement. Can’t store them indoors, Can’t recharge them whenever needed. Can’t trust them not to spontaneously immolate themselves. Can’t do greater than local trips. What can they do that ICE vehicles can’t do better?

Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Rory Forbes
September 13, 2021 11:22 pm

Virtue signal…

Mike McMillan
September 13, 2021 10:27 pm

Charging between 10pm and 8am may be OK for some, but what about shift workers?

We cannot ignore the needs of the many to coddle the minor quirks of the few.

If they find themselves inconvenienced, shift workers should consider the greater good of society and find sustainable jobs in the new green industries, which use only renewable power and thus operate only during the daylight hours when the wind is blowing.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Mike McMillan
September 13, 2021 10:53 pm

I never could quite wrap my head around the concept of “renewable power”. Isn’t the whole idea behind “renewable” that it can be reused … like shoe renew? I feel cheated. What part of the power is renewable after use? They make it sound so green and revolutionary.

Redge
Reply to  Rory Forbes
September 13, 2021 11:15 pm

fossil fuels are renewable – plant food 😀

pigs_in_space
Reply to  Mike McMillan
September 13, 2021 11:15 pm

And NO digging up peat to keep the house warm!

In nearby Finland, the greenies are already trying to shut that one down one, replacing them with solar panels,-
(I kid you not, at 60N north where it snows a lot & there’s F-A daylight in winter!),-

No Nukes cos they’re dangerous….no oil shale cos of Co2, and no wind power when that pesky Scandinavian anticyclone arrives in winter.

Being as Norway, Sweden, Baltic states have the highest penetration of Teslas in the whole of Europe, one wonders how anyone will power another 1 million EVs.
(They can’t).

Earthling2
September 13, 2021 11:12 pm

Pure BEV’s should be outlawed as a public threat to society, for all the reasons discussed here the last several years. Just imagine the public menace these would impose on society in a real natural disaster with these plugging up the highways as everyone tries and flee a natural disaster such as a hurricane, blizzard or a forest fire. They would have to be just pushed off the road and left for dead. And there is only a few % of all vehicles that are pure BEV’s now. What would this look like at a 50% penetration of BEV’s on the grid, and the highway/streets?

I think a much better alternative if we want to do electrify some personal vehicular transport would be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). This gives the best of both worlds, and would solve the majority of short haul trips in a city, which is the whole point for better air quality, noise and minimize fossil fuel use in the car, but still allow for exceptional mileage and unlimited range with fossil fuels. It can be plugged into a Level 1 charger on 110/220 that takes about 1.5 kW to charge, (or charge faster on a Level 2 charger if you like) and wouldn’t have to be restricted to charging at any time of the day. Much smaller battery, much smaller more efficient ICE, especially if an Atkinson Cycle engine, and still do short haul trips around town up to 40-50 miles, or drive 500 miles on 10-12 gallons of gas. Just simple common sense, because we all know that having 100-250 kW charging stations just ain’t gonna happen for many more pure BEV’S.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Earthling2
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Earthling2
September 13, 2021 11:48 pm

Why do you believe modern cars cause air quality problems? They don’t.
See Oxford St for details, no private cars allowed.

Greg
Reply to  Earthling2
September 13, 2021 11:49 pm

What the hell is a BEV, please don’t introduce silly acronyms with defining them.

Greg
Reply to  Earthling2
September 13, 2021 11:52 pm

That is a very good point about these vehicles being a danger to life in an emergency. Those with not enough charge will just make a run for it and get as far as they can. At which point the entire road network goes into gridlock.

Chaswarnertoo
September 13, 2021 11:46 pm

The UK grid will probably fall over this winter without powering heat pumps and coal fired cars.
Mr Nut Nut PM’s insanity is showing.

Coeur de Lion
September 13, 2021 11:46 pm

How does this work? My daughter plugs her Nissan Leaf into my 240v garage point. Are they gonna turn off my house? See you in court.

