British Government Dumps Climate Propaganda into Turkmenistan Schools

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A gift for radicals? The British Government believes dumping 7000 books likely full of climate propaganda into the schools of a country which borders Taliban controlled Afghanistan will help make the world a better place.

The British Embassy in Turkmenistan donates 7,000 books on climate change to schools

The British Embassy in Ashgabat celebrated the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, by donating 7,000 books on climate change to schools around Ashgabat.From:British Embassy AshgabatPublished13 September 2021

On 1 September 2021, the British Embassy in Ashgabat celebrated Turkmenistan’s Day of Knowledge and Student Youth by donating more than 7,000 books on climate change, dual translated in English and Turkmen, to the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. The books will be distributed in schools and education centres around Ashgabat.

The UK is committed to working with all countries and joining forces with civil society, companies and people on the frontline of climate change to inspire action ahead of COP26. The decisions we make now will directly impact our ability to safeguard the environment for future generations and, by working together on climate action. We hope that this book, which has already gained international popularity, will be of interest to both young people and adults in Turkmenistan, as a valuable resource around the shared challenges of climate change and an educational tool that can help develop English language skills.

These beautifully illustrated books explain the history, dangers and problems of global warming, the causes and consequences of climate disruption, heat waves, floods and other extreme weather conditions in an accessible and interesting way. They illustrate the dangers that climate change poses to our environment, and solutions of the future – sustainable agriculture, new green technologies and other ways that we tackle this most pressing of global issues, together.

Read more: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-british-embassy-in-turkmenistan-donates-7000-books-on-climate-change-to-schools

The British Government advises that travellers in Turkmenistan do not face a high risk of terrorism. Let us hope the British Government’s gift of climate propaganda for Turkmenistan’s children does not change this situation.

Ron Long
September 13, 2021 10:32 am

Great! Turkmenistan has the world’s fourth largest reserves of natural gas, so they can use this gas to burn the books. Win-Win!

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Ron Long
September 13, 2021 10:52 am

No, compost

0
Reply
fretslider
September 13, 2021 10:33 am

A quick check tells me 

“Turkmenistan is rich in hydrocarbon resources. According to official figures, Turkmenistan’s resource base is approximately 71.64 billion tons of oil equivalent, including 53 billion tons located in onshore fields and 18.21 billion tons in the Caspian Sea. The BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020 indicates that Turkmenistan has 600 million barrels of proven oil reserves and 19.5 trillion cubic meters in proven reserves of natural gas. “

https://www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/turkmenistan-oil-gas

The US has just thrown in the towel on bringing Turkmenistan oil through a ‘stabilised’ Afghanistan. (Yes I know they didn’t tell you that).

“Pipeline Politics: Oil, gas and the US interest in Afghanistan

…Afghanistan has long had a key place in US plans to secure control of the vast but landlocked oil and gas reserves of Central Asia.”  

http://www.frontiernet.net/~rihana/Pages/Tanter.html

And now our man in Ashgabat is giving 7,000 books on climate change to schools, presumably in the hope it might persuade future Turkmenis to keep those resources in the ground/seabed.

Given the events of the last 20 years, the secret agenda in central Asia, it’s like slapping sleepy Joe round the face.

If only he were awake to notice it.

1
Reply
icisil
Reply to  fretslider
September 13, 2021 11:02 am

…Afghanistan has long had a key place in US plans to secure control of the vast but landlocked oil and gas reserves of Central Asia.” 

China will now take control.

1
Reply
Alex
September 13, 2021 10:34 am

The best way to immunize the poor guys.
Like they did it in Afghanistan.
Rather bold.

0
Reply
climanrecon
September 13, 2021 10:34 am

The Long March of the Left now includes the Long March of the Greens in UK education. What do you think is Chapter 2 in GCSE (age 16) Science? The Big Bang, Evolution, DNA? No, it is Air Pollution!

More generally the UK education system is obsessed with topicality, foundations are no longer taught, who do they think they are to corrupt overseas nationals with this Green Crap? Especially in developing countries, who need to learn how the world works, and the vital role played by fossil fuels.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  climanrecon
September 13, 2021 10:54 am

Not to worry, China will do the real science from now on and play video games on the weekend.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 13, 2021 11:05 am

It’s the surplus British made 2,000 pound dumb weapon. Using this will set your country back generations.

0
Reply
