British Government Dumps Climate Propaganda into Turkmenistan Schools

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A gift for radicals? The British Government believes dumping 7000 books likely full of climate propaganda into the schools of a country which borders Taliban controlled Afghanistan will help make the world a better place.

On 1 September 2021, the British Embassy in Ashgabat celebrated Turkmenistan’s Day of Knowledge and Student Youth by donating more than 7,000 books on climate change, dual translated in English and Turkmen, to the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. The books will be distributed in schools and education centres around Ashgabat.

The UK is committed to working with all countries and joining forces with civil society, companies and people on the frontline of climate change to inspire action ahead of COP26. The decisions we make now will directly impact our ability to safeguard the environment for future generations and, by working together on climate action. We hope that this book, which has already gained international popularity, will be of interest to both young people and adults in Turkmenistan, as a valuable resource around the shared challenges of climate change and an educational tool that can help develop English language skills.

These beautifully illustrated books explain the history, dangers and problems of global warming, the causes and consequences of climate disruption, heat waves, floods and other extreme weather conditions in an accessible and interesting way. They illustrate the dangers that climate change poses to our environment, and solutions of the future – sustainable agriculture, new green technologies and other ways that we tackle this most pressing of global issues, together.