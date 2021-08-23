Slum shacks in Dharavi , India. By Kristian Bertel - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link.
Climate ugliness

Guardian Demands Higher Density Cities to Combat Climate Change

33 mins ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, packing people into cities like sardines will help save the world from climate change. But even progressives are hesitating to support this latest climate initiative.

Denser cities could be a climate boon – but nimbyism stands in the way

Drawing people into cities could cut emissions and combat housing crises. But even progressives are hard to convince

In San Francisco’s Sunset District, rows and rows of pastel-colored, two-storey homes flow from the edge of Golden Gate park into the sand dunes of Ocean Beach. Many houses here have solar panels on their roofs and compost bins at their driveways, flanked by hybrid and electric cars.

Yet here – and all over this city – one major solution to both the housing crisis and the climate crisis has been met with fierce resistance: building more.

Climate scientists and urban planners increasingly suggest that one of the most impactful ways to slash greenhouse gas emissions is to make cities denser. This change, scientists have calculated, is even more impactful than installing solar panels on all new constructions or retrofitting old buildings with energy-saving technologies. Residents of cities like San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Minneapolis already have much lower carbon footprints than in the surrounding suburban sprawl. City dwellers tend to have smaller apartments that require less energy to heat and cool.

But it also means a certain American way of life may have to end.

At a national level, Joe Biden has called for a “historic investment” in affordable housing, with his administration urging cities to change zoning laws to boost density and limit single-family housing developments, as well as rip up highways that have cleaved apart communities, typically communities of color, and added to air pollution.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/22/cities-climate-change-dense-sprawl-yimby-nimby

Is it just me, or does anyone else think some climate activists act like they hate the idea of any personal contact with nature? At least with suburbs, houses with backyards, there is room for kids to play on grass lawns, maybe plant a few fruit trees between the houses, to share the space with the local wildlife. High density housing not so much.

Krishna Gans
August 23, 2021 2:04 pm

Just the contrast will be right, open the cities for better air exchange. look for cold air flows from outsides to line the streets along.

Reply
John Shewchuk
August 23, 2021 2:08 pm

Of course they want more people in cities. The UN and 179 nations created a plan to foster that movement. And of course — it will solve all climate problems … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkM0W1401dg

Reply
alastair gray
August 23, 2021 2:11 pm

This is pure “agends 21” Proles to live in smart citiues where they can be watched and herded. The countryside will be mostly reserved for daft wrewilding aka general neglect and abandonment to invasive species . Access to the better parts of the countryside to be restricted to a small number of the elect elite who are deemed by their peers worthy . ie the few who can be catered for and supplied with electric vehicles which the proles must be denied. Enjoy the Brave New World and feel Orwell’s totalitarian boot on your neck – for ever.

Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  alastair gray
August 23, 2021 2:24 pm

Ceaușescu’s ‘Systematization’, herded people into city tower blocks where they could be more easily controlled and surveilled.

Reply
fretslider
August 23, 2021 2:12 pm

From Genesis (Get ‘em out by Friday)

…They say how the people
Will be shorter in height
They can fit twice as many
In the same building site
They say it’s alright….

Reply
Tom Halla
August 23, 2021 2:12 pm

Considering the elitist nature of the greens, this is a desire that the plebs live in rat warrens, not their betters.

Reply
TomO
August 23, 2021 2:13 pm

but …

termites!

Vuk
August 23, 2021 2:16 pm

Guardian writes lot of nonsense usually on climate and much on else too.
Telegraph, however has different ideas on global warming and much else too.
Tomorrow’s headline:
The Washington elite have turned on Biden. Watch out for the Harris presidency
“The media outlets which sold the wars, and sold Biden’s candidacy too, are now whispering that he’s past it.
…. Kamala Harris has gone from near-total invisibility on the southern border, where the Biden team sent her to deal with the migrant crisis …”
From bad to worse, is that the Trump’s shadow looming on horizon?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Vuk
August 23, 2021 2:25 pm

Even the Media turns on Joe Biden

Even CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times have stopped defending him.These are the same teams that hid the Hunter-Biden Laptop from hell, the “10% for the Big Guy” scandal and that the FBI had possession for a whole year and did nothing.

MarkH
August 23, 2021 2:20 pm

They want everyone (the survivors) packed into a few mega cities. You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy. Or else!

For something that’s just supposed to be a conspiracy theory, it’s just getting more and more obvious and in your face.

Brian R Catt
August 23, 2021 2:21 pm

That’s UN Agenda 21 right there. UN’s plan through which elites rule a globalised World of energy poor impoverished city based population, confined to cities we are not wealthy enough to leave, under high tech controls, run by elites for the elites. 50% of the land area will be banned to everyone – apart from the elites – also the only ones allowed to fly.

Worth checking out Agenda 21.

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21#:~:text=Sustainable%20Development%20Knowledge%20Platform&text=Agenda%2021%20is%20a%20comprehensive,human%20impacts%20on%20the%20environment..

TonyL
August 23, 2021 2:26 pm

The proles are all Deplorables and Irredeemable. Way too many of them live in flyover country, which has to be fixed. Once they are all packed into high-density areas, they can easily be mulched down and recycled. This is, of course, the point of the exercise.

John Tillman
August 23, 2021 2:27 pm

How about just cramming everyone into the a single gigacity with the population density of Monaco? Would take up around 300,000 sq. km. Oman would work nicely, with room to spare.

A few farmers would be required in more fertile areas, but not many, given robotics. Plus the odd factory running on nuclear, solar and wind power.

David Kamakaris
August 23, 2021 2:28 pm

When the fight against climate change has been fought and climate change has been defeated, what will the climate be like?

co2isnotevil
August 23, 2021 2:29 pm

Considering all of the low skilled and uneducated illegal immigrants invading the US, high density third world like slums like homeless encampments will expand to make this ‘dream’ a reality.

commieBob
August 23, 2021 2:32 pm

Large cities export their environmental problems. Almost everything they consume is made elsewhere.

Once you change the balance sheet so you attribute to the actual consumers the resources and pollution entailed in the production of the goods they use, large, dense cities look a lot less environmentally friendly. link

Michael S. Kelly
August 23, 2021 2:32 pm

What a perfect way to kill as many of us as possible with COVID or any other communicable disease that comes along! It would indeed lower emissions, since there would be far fewer of us to emit anything.

M Courtney
August 23, 2021 2:33 pm

 limit single-family housing developments

Doesn’t that sound like a greater social change than urbanisation?

A kibbutz or a commune is a great thing to voluntarily join. Yet in doing so you are making a social choice for yourself and the collective cause. However you are sacrificing your responsibilities to your family in order to resource this choice.

Forcing a change in the basic social unit from the family to… something else is… an interesting idea.

