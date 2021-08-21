Polar Bears

Polar bear habitat update at mid-August

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Oddly, after light winter ice coverage on Canada’s east coast and a slightly earlier sea ice breakup on Hudson Bay, the Arctic melt season has stalled. That’s not my opinion but the observation of the sea ice experts at the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC):

Sea ice loss during the first half of August stalled, though ice in the Beaufort Sea is finally starting to weaken. The Northern Sea Route appears closed off in 2021, despite being open each summer since 2008.

Overall, ice coverage is well above what it was in 2012 (the lowest September extent since 1979) and many years since:

Russia and the Northern Sea route

No getting through that ice, shown below at 19 August 2021 closeup (NSIDC MASIE):

Chukchi Sea (Western Arctic) in detail

Wrangel Island is still half covered in ice, as is most of the coast of Chukotka. Too much ice for walrus to be hauling out on Russian beaches and no word of them onshore in Alaska either (although they were of course expected last month).

Canada and Alaska

Lots of ice still in the western portion, Kane Basin (between Ellesmere Island and northwest Greenland), and in Foxe Basin, where the polar bear attack took place 10 days ago:

As is evident by the charts above and below, all routes through the North American Northwest Passage are also blocked:

Beaufort Sea in detail

Sea ice in the Beaufort Sea hasn’t been this extensive at mid-August since 2005:

Barents Sea and Svalbard

As is evident from the graph below, the ice around Svalbard has only decline below normal levels in the last few days. However, even though ice levels were very low last summer and at some points during the winter, data collected on polar bears in the region this spring show they are still doing well.

PS. Oddly, the city of Churchill has posted no further Problem Polar Bear Reports since 12 July, although they are usually issued every week between breakup and freezeup in Western Hudson Bay. No idea why. The first two are included in this post.

9 Comments
Devils Tower
August 21, 2021 10:11 am

I have heard weather reports of unusual cold air settling in over northern Russia and Canada.

sendergreen
August 21, 2021 10:12 am

I’m in the dead center of the Great Lakes region. I think we are going to get an early start to, and serious to dangerous” cold/snow levels in the 2021-2022 winter.

Stephen Wilde
August 21, 2021 10:29 am

We appear to have had persistent polar high pressure cells throughout the summer so far.
Often extending into the middle latitudes to create the wavy jet stream which has caused anomalous heat in some places and equally anomalous cold in others.
If it continues for the next 9 months there will be a cold northern hemisphere winter.
This is typical of periods of low solar activity which creates longer jet stream tracks and a cloudier world.
Less energy gets into the oceans which rebalances ENSO in favour of La Ninas.
After a while, global surface temperature starts to drop.

dh-mtl
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
August 21, 2021 10:41 am

Yes!

High global atmospheric humidity levels lead to more storm activity.

Low global atmospheric humidity levels lead to temperature extremes.

After 4 years of solar minimum and a year (so far) of La Nina, sea surface temperatures are bound to be on the low side, resulting in low atmospheric humidity levels, and as noted by Stephen Wilde above, temperature extremes.

Alan
August 21, 2021 10:40 am

That can’t be right. Al Gore said the Arctic would be ice free by now.

philincalifornia
August 21, 2021 10:46 am

Yep, total Arctic sea ice is more than 1 wadham above the same day in 2012, and more than half a wadham over 2007. Meanwhile Antarctic sea ice continues to track above 1979 levels.

Coeur de Lion
August 21, 2021 11:05 am

I subscribe to a professional military quarterly journal in which I have a standing bet that Arctic ice will bottom out above 4Msq km at the equinox. Punters would have won last year, that’s two in fourteen. Dammit no one took me up this year. Even tho some of the contributors seem to believe climate alarmism the brainwashed fools.

Graemethecat
August 21, 2021 11:37 am

Paging Griff, paging Griff….

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Graemethecat
August 21, 2021 11:43 am

The last thing we need is a series of nonsense Fkybys from Griff. They only distract from sensible discussions.

