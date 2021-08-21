Chevy Bolt
Electric Vehicles

GM recall of Chevy Bolts will cost $1.8bn

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
43 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT (and HT/Ted P, BobM, and meab)

By Paul Homewood

h/t Tallbloke

image

The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

President Joe Biden will need electric vehicles to reach a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half 2030 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.

The GM recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.

GM said that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.

The Detroit-based automaker said it will replace battery modules in all the vehicles. In older versions, all five modules will be replaced.

The latest recall will cost the company about $1 billion, bringing the total cost of the Bolt battery recalls to $1.8 billion.

https://apnews.com/article/technology-joe-biden-business-health-environment-and-nature-bbe51b0c8e644c4448d634fc3c0f3461

fretslider
August 21, 2021 2:08 pm

Arthur Brown still gets around…

Tom in Florida
Reply to  fretslider
August 21, 2021 2:34 pm

That’s a crazy world!

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom in Florida
August 21, 2021 2:44 pm

Set on fire

dk_
August 21, 2021 2:08 pm

A prediction: the correction of the “Manufacturing defect” will result in greatly reduced range, greater weight, and reduction in measured service life.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  dk_
August 21, 2021 2:19 pm

“...greatly reduced range,…

The remedy for Bolt owners until GM can replace the battery:

1. Set your vehicle to a 90 percent state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode (for 2017-2018 model years) or Target Charge Level (for 2019-2022 model year) mode. Instructions on how to do this are available in the video below. If you are unable to successfully make these changes, or do not feel comfortable making these changes, GM is asking you to visit your dealer to have these adjustments completed.

2. Charge your vehicle more frequently and avoid depleting your battery below approximately 70 miles (113 kilometers) of remaining range, where possible.

3. Park your vehicle outside immediately after charging and do not leave your vehicle charging indoors overnight.
﻿
ref: https://my.chevrolet.com/how-to-support/safety/boltevrecall

Go Climate Woke, Go Broke.

Kenji
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
August 21, 2021 2:29 pm

Well … at least you won’t have to pay the $16,250.00 MSRP for a replacement Bolt battery …

Get woke, don’t choke … good luck

Janice Moore
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
August 21, 2021 3:23 pm

The remedy for Bolt owners[:

buy an ICE vehicle.

Kenji
Reply to  dk_
August 21, 2021 2:25 pm

No problem … the EPA will simply *ahem* “adjust” or “smooth” the official Range data to offset the loss.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Kenji
August 21, 2021 3:28 pm

Wouldn’t it make sense to homogenize the range value by taking into account neighbors’ ICE car ranges? Or maybe just adjust down the neighboring ICE car ranges?

Bob Tisdale
Editor
August 21, 2021 2:10 pm

Nelson: Ha Ha!!

Regards,
Bob

jorgekafkazar
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
August 21, 2021 3:21 pm

Hi, Bob.

Joel O'Bryan
August 21, 2021 2:10 pm

I’m shocked. Shocked I say.

Go Climate Woke, Go Broke.

Tom Halla
August 21, 2021 2:19 pm

Schadenfreude for Government Motors.

dk_
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 21, 2021 3:09 pm

Waiting for the mass Tesla recall. The “manufacturing defect” is the use of lithium batteries without sufficient thermal protection — a conceptual design flaw common to all of the EVs. This is one likely reason that Tesla switched from emphasizing battery sales in EVs to the equally ill conceived grid storage, as well as why it made more sense to use an old prototype roadster for a space booster test throw weight than to replace the battery pack.

Tom Halla
Reply to  dk_
August 21, 2021 3:21 pm

From what I know of the chemistry of batteries, any high energy density battery will have the same sort of problem. Perhaps someone could come up with something less toxic than lithium, but an energy dense battery is prone to deflagration if not explosion.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
August 21, 2021 2:21 pm

Not a lot of EVs in Portugal at this point but one of the large shopping malls just turned a full aisle of parking spaces underground into EV charging bays. Parking is at a premium underground and worse now with all these spaces gone. Plus, if one of these things should catch fire it will be a big mess. It would have been a lot smarter to install the charging bays up on the outside, open-air, parking. So far, have only seen two EVs charging….

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
August 21, 2021 2:45 pm

One would almost imagine that there is a market for fake charging ports you can add to your car to use these parking spaces…

Janice Moore
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
August 21, 2021 3:29 pm

Yes, a BIG mess.

“…the Bavarian town of Kulmbach has just banned electric and hybrid vehicles from parking inside parking garages because their batteries are so difficult to extinguish when fire starts.”

February, 2021

(Source: https://notrickszone.com/2021/02/16/vw-hybrid-car-explodes-bursts-into-flames-22-fire-brigades-to-extinguish-hazardous-battery-fire/ )

Kenji
August 21, 2021 2:22 pm

“Who Killed The Electric Car?”

it was a suicide. Aided and abetted by Red Chinese battery factory employed by LG (South Korea) … Chevy’s battery supplier

Rob_Dawg
August 21, 2021 2:23 pm

That’s more than $12,000 per for a vehicle with an MSRP of $32-35k.

Drake
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
August 21, 2021 2:41 pm

But all the clowns who bought the first couple of years of production get NEW batteries for free, probably at the time they were seeing loss of range. Lucky them.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
August 21, 2021 2:45 pm

About correct. Just checked. The current list price for a complete Bolt replacement battery is about $15,700, plus labor at about $800.

Rud Istvan
August 21, 2021 2:26 pm

I read further. The two defects are highly non-trivial, and both involve automated pouch cell assembly rather than the batteries made from them. (Bolt batteries are comprised of pouch cells, unlike Tesla.) Folded anode tab (can dead cell, causing adjacent cells to overcharge, then repeated overcharging can mean live cell kablooey), and misaligned separator (can short). Latter worse than former, since enables growth of metallic cathode ‘whiskers’ which will eventually for sure short to anode when long enough and big enough, causing kablooey. The ceramic nanoparticle coated LG Chem separator GM uses is precisely to mechanically hard stop whisker/separator puncture potential. Stunning QC manufacturing failures.

And since the 5 Bolt battery modules basically cover the entire vehicle floorpan, very non trivial to access and replace.

David Wojick
August 21, 2021 2:30 pm

Wouldn’t it be fun if EVs and grid scale batteries all got safety regulated out of economic existence like they did to nuclear power.

Spetzer86
Reply to  David Wojick
August 21, 2021 2:38 pm

Since one recommendation for old EV batteries was to use them to build grid power reserves, kill the first and get the second as well.

Thomas E.
August 21, 2021 2:31 pm

What I missed what the part where they have recycling programs set up for the batteries they are pulling out of the cars.

David Wojick
August 21, 2021 2:36 pm

Imagine an EV battery fire at 2am in the crowded basement parking garage of an apartment building with the fire surrounded by full gas tanks and no one around. That scenario should drive the safety regs.

Very funny that the chemical hating greens should be pushing chemical energy really hard. Nasty stuff.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  David Wojick
August 21, 2021 2:47 pm

In the fiture the one or the other hydrogen car around……

jorgekafkazar
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 21, 2021 3:25 pm

Fun to watch!

betapug
Reply to  David Wojick
August 21, 2021 2:54 pm

The Tesla owners manual instructions for crash first responders to “cut the 450volt cable”….in two places makes fun reading as does fire fighting instructions to submerge the entire vehicle in water or otherwise call hazmat team, cordon of the area, allow it to burn out (may reignite several times). No wonder Teslas target flashing lights on emergency vehicles when in robot driven mode. People want to hurt them. https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jun/18/thirty-tesla-crashes-linked-to-assisted-driving-system-under-investigation-in-us

Mr.
August 21, 2021 2:40 pm

They could replace the batteries with WW2 era coal burners.

At least that way nobody is going to be alarmed at the first signs of smoke and flames emanating from their conveyance.

Mr.
Reply to  Mr.
August 21, 2021 2:43 pm

Neat, hey?

coal burner.jpg
Krishna Gans
August 21, 2021 2:43 pm

Everyone putting a lot of money on the table for an electric car and is now victim of a recall like these doesn’t deserve better.
The complete systems of batteries isn’t technically mature and only pushed, by gouvernements and car constructors, to follow an insane green agenda without any value.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 21, 2021 2:54 pm

There isn’t enough global lithium resource at even double present prices, nor cobalt resource at any price, to enable the enfeebled Biden goals just for the US. And Biden just lost Afghanistan’s lithium resource (pegmatite spodumene) to the Taliban, who for sure aren’t green.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 21, 2021 2:59 pm

The use of pocket-calculators is absolutely overwightetd.

Larry in Texas
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 21, 2021 3:16 pm

I will NEVER buy an all-electric vehicle, at least not while they have these low-range, highly dangerous lithium-ion batteries. Joe Biden will have to pry my current vehicle, a 2016 Ford Fusion hybrid, from my cold dead hands.

Michael Jankowski
August 21, 2021 2:50 pm

TWO defects that could cause fires? Lol.

Good deal financially for owners of older models…provided they don’t DIAF first.

Iain Russell
August 21, 2021 2:55 pm

You’ve gotta laugh, because it makes you laugh!

gringojay
Reply to  Iain Russell
August 21, 2021 3:05 pm

Buyers remorse insurance.

3DE8A515-997C-4D88-A69D-22EBB0D78652.jpeg
Ronald Stein
August 21, 2021 2:59 pm

Weakest link to EV growth is the material supply chain. There may not be enough minerals and metals in the world to achieve the planned EV growth.
With less than 8 million EV’s (of the 2 BILLION vehicles in the world) currently operating on the world’s highways, a Cambridge University study showed that replacing all the United Kingdom’s 32 million light duty vehicles with next-generation EVs would require huge quantities of materials to manufacture 32 million EV batteries. It is becoming more and more obvious as States and Countries jump onto the EV train, that there may be insufficient materials in the world to complete those EV dreams.

https://www.cfact.org/2021/02/15/weakest-link-to-ev-growth-is-the-material-supply-chain/

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ronald Stein
August 21, 2021 3:08 pm

Peak EV car materials in sight 😀

jorgekafkazar
August 21, 2021 3:19 pm

I’m not an EV fan, but I regret this loss. A primary objective of society is the creation of wealth, not the confiscation of it, nor the useless frittering away of capital and resources and labor. The latter of which is what has happened here. What’s bad for GM is not good for us as a nation. That money could have been spent to build Hondas or other useful things.

Thomas Gasloli
August 21, 2021 3:20 pm

Oh, the Biden admin will just toss another couple billion into the “infrastructure” bill to bail out GM, America’s biggest welfare queen.

