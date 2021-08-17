The coal price has skyrocketed in 2021 – what does it mean for net zero?

Coal

Michael Tamvakis, City, University of London

It is only a few days since the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) signalled the dire consequences of human-induced climate change. At the heart of this stark warning by UN Secretary General António Guterres and the scientists behind the report was the urgent need to heavily reduce coal in the energy mix.

Yet in the run-up to publication, and absent from mainstream news headlines, was the steady ascent of coal prices, past US$100 (£72) per metric tonne in June and then past US$130 in mid-July to over US$170 today. This is almost four times the price last September.

The rise in prices can be attributed squarely to a resurgence of demand after the depths of the pandemic – especially in emerging Asian markets such as China and India, but also in Japan, South Korea, Europe and the US. Electricity demand, which remains closely linked to coal, is expected to have increased by 5% across 2021 and a further 4% in 2022.

On the supply side, there are also some issues such as China being unable to acquire coal from Australia due to an import ban, and smaller disruptions in the export output of major producers Indonesia, South Africa and Russia. But there are no long-term supply issues, as the main producing countries have not curtailed their production or export capacity. Prices should not therefore stay high for very long.

The coal price (US$/metric tonne)

The revival of world demand for energy hopefully means the world economy is recovering from the pandemic, but the surge in coal prices is a reminder of how energy still relies on fossil fuels. Global energy consumption totalled 556 exajoules in 2020, and oil, coal and natural gas accounting for 31%, 27% and 25% of the total respectively. That adds up to more than four-fifths of the total.

Stubborn coal

Coal has two main uses, electricity generation and steel manufacturing, with the former responsible for about two-thirds of what is consumed. The faster we can remove coal from electricity generation, the higher the likelihood of achieving the Paris Agreement targets.

Yet coal seems to be resilient, if not stubborn, when it comes to its elimination. Since 2010, the percentage share of natural gas in total global electricity generation has stayed the same at 23% even though the world’s power consumption has risen by about a quarter. The percentage share of renewables, excluding hydroelectricity, has tripled and its actual generation in terawatt hours (TWh) has quadrupled. Meanwhile, coal has lost share, down to 35% from 40%, but it remains way ahead of natural gas, its closest competitor, and the amount of coal that we burn for electricity has gone up overall.

Global electricity mix 2020 vs 2010

Total electricity generation 2020 vs 2010
BP Statistical Review of World Energy

The reality is that coal makes good business sense. Coal-fired power plants have long been big enough to make the building costs economically viable, with the largest plants boasting a capacity of 5GW. The fuel is relatively cheap most of the time, and the biggest consumers, China, the US and India, all enjoy politically safe supplies.

Coal-fired generation is steady and predictable, making it suitable for ensuring the minimum level of electricity a country continually needs – known as the baseload. This guarantees that the proportion of the fuel converted into electricity, known as capacity utilisation, is typically over 70%. This has been affected by the continuous drive to replace coal with renewables and natural gas, taking it as low as 53% in 2019, but given the current levels of demand, we should expect it to be higher for 2021.

This all translates into steady income flows from selling coal-fired electricity to the grid in many countries, which makes this power source attractive to investors. When it comes to the triptych of supply security, affordability and sustainability, coal serves the first two with ease, even as it leaves a big dirty smudge on the third one.

The biggest users

The spectacular Chinese economic growth of the last 20 years, and the considerable expansion of electrification of the Indian economy, were largely based on coal. Thanks to them, the world has doubled its coal-fired capacity since 2000 to over 2,000GW.

In 2020, coal generated 63% of electricity in China and 72% in India. In the same year, China produced half of the world’s coal, nearly 4 billion tonnes, while India came a distant second with around 750 million tonnes. Between them, the two countries accounted for two-thirds of global consumption and were also the two largest importers. The figures truly boggle the mind.

Electricity generation in China

Graph of electricity generation in China over time
BP Statistical Review of World Energy

Electricity generation in India

Graph of electricity generation in India over time
BP Statistical Review of World Energy

Elsewhere, coal is on the back foot. In the US, the second-largest electricity generator after China, coal has retreated in favour of natural gas. It fired 20% of US electricity in 2020 compared to 43% in 2010, while natural gas has risen over the same period from 24% to 40%.

In Germany, coal generation has been equalled by wind, while in the UK coal is used only as a backup. Similarly, Japan and South Korea are expanding their natural gas, nuclear and renewables in an effort to reduce the carbon impact of their electricity generation. Even China has joined the efforts by adding new solar and wind capacity.

Nonetheless, it clearly remains difficult from a business perspective to eliminate coal worldwide: the west has essentially exported the problem to China because so much of the world’s heavy manufacturing has moved there. Coal-fired plants are long-term investments, often 40 to 50 years long. A plant built in 2000 is only halfway through its life, so shutting it down now, however desirable, would wreck the economics for the investors.

Unless coal prices remain permanently high (unlikely), or the cost of carbon emissions is more prohibitive due to taxes or carbon trading schemes (possible, but perhaps not everywhere), or there is direct government intervention to decommission plants, coal may yet surprise us all and persist for longer than we expect. For the sake of the next and following generations, let us hope it will not.

Michael Tamvakis, Professor of Commodity Economics and Finance, City, University of London

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Coach Springer
August 17, 2021 6:04 am

A resurgence in demand with restricted production / supply.

3
Reply
Tom Halla
August 17, 2021 6:09 am

The problems with wind and solar were noted in Texas during the February storm. For that matter, some natural gas lines froze, and the folly of using electrical compressors on gas lines was revealed.
Coal, on the other hand, already had stockpiles ready to use. The major risk with coal in the US is political.

8
Reply
David Elstrom
August 17, 2021 6:19 am

Lots of market disrupting forces are part of the climate change scam. Our Dear Leaders are hostile to carbon based fuels being efficient and inexpensive. If net zero were such a great idea for improving our lives people would adopt other energy sources without constant threats and pressure from DC masterminds.

5
Reply
Alex
August 17, 2021 6:24 am

It will not be the IPCC that will dictate the energy market and the fuels to generate it but technology and demand. We’ve already been through this many a time, and always with the same outcome: Lots of memes, lots of hype, and lots of nothing.

One definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over again and each time expecting different results..

Last edited 2 hours ago by Alex
3
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Alex
August 17, 2021 7:56 am

But the political process can wreck the economic future of entire societies, such as the coming subservience of Germany, and thus the EU, to Russian energy blackmail.

0
Reply
richardw
August 17, 2021 6:31 am

Another anti-coal article with the mandatory apocalyptic photograph at the top.

We need to concern ourselves more with sensible and efficient use of reserves than with eliminating coal. Using gas in its place for power generation places pressure on gas reserves which are better and more efficiently used directly in consumer premises. Coal And gas powered generation can in due course be completely replaced by nuclear assuming sufficient political will.

the move to electric vehicles places further demands on electricity generation, even though the lifetime CO2 emissions of petroleum powered vehicles is now very similar to those of electric vehicles.

6
Reply
Hans Erren
Reply to  richardw
August 17, 2021 8:10 am

Well natural gas DOES burn cleaner and without ashes.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Hans Erren
August 17, 2021 8:35 am

So? That’s a red herring argument. The point is that coal and NG are natural competitors. Coal helps stabilize the price of NG, which can and does fluctuate wildly without coal, for various reasons.

0
Reply
Smart Rock
August 17, 2021 6:40 am

China being unable to acquire coal from Australia due to an import ban

Don’t you mean China is punishing Australia for having the audacity to express negative opinions about Chinese expansionism?

“Unable” my ar$e

Last edited 1 hour ago by Smart Rock
3
Reply
Drake
Reply to  Smart Rock
August 17, 2021 7:59 am

“being unable” = refusing.

1
Reply
Ron Long
August 17, 2021 6:47 am

So Michael Tamvakis writes an article about has established and necessary coal is to the energy sector, then at the end says “For the sake of the next and following generations, let us hope it will not.” This comment is directed at the continued importance and value of coal as an energy element. “…let us hope it will not.” is therefore a wish to compromise energy availability to all sectors of cultural status, advanced or emerging. What nonsense. This clown Tamvakis wishes cultural regression?

3
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Ron Long
August 17, 2021 7:17 am

There is an interesting comment on the original article. The Guardian writes of renewable energy being cheaper than most new coal plants. This alarmist logic exposes their hogwash. Why would the Chinese who are interested in making money and bigger profits then choose more expensive coal and not renewables?

3
Reply
AlexBerlin
August 17, 2021 7:04 am

Just delete the last syllable from the last sentence, and it all makes sense. “Let’s hope it will!”

1
Reply
Shanghai Dan
August 17, 2021 7:40 am

It really means not much, is my guess.

What it DOES reflect is China’s “rejection” of Australian coal, and the US cutting back on coal exports, both of which means money chasing a smaller market of coal, and thus a price increase.

But my guess is that the price increase is much larger than actual use of coal increase. It’s just mainly the US making power more expensive for the poor, in the name of climate.

1
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
August 17, 2021 7:51 am

“ The faster we can remove coal from electricity generation, the higher the likelihood of achieving the Paris Agreement targets.”

Paris targets, and any target for that matter, are totally irrelevant for climate, much less the some mythical target temp in 2100?
When will we stop the delusion that the COP process agreements are nothing more than attempts at fundamental shifts in global wealth and power on the road to Global Socialism and the planned demise of Western free market capitalism?

Last edited 48 minutes ago by joelobryan
1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
August 17, 2021 8:26 am

The coal price has skyrocketed in 2021

Carbonistas: “Woohoo! Mission accomplished”.

0
Reply
