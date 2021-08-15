Reverend Tim Hewes. Source Euronews, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate ugliness

XR Priest Sews His Lips Together to Protest Murdoch and the Climate Crisis

47 mins ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate protests in Britain have taken a sickening turn, with a member of Christian Climate Action and Extinction Rebellion mutilating himself in public to draw attention to his views on Rupert Murdoch and the alleged climate crisis.

Priest sews his mouth shut over ‘muting of climate science by Murdoch media’

By Maeve Campbell  
Updated: 03/08/2021

A priest has sewn his lips together to protest against the “suppression” of climate science in Rupert Murdoch’s media outlets.

Reverend Tim Hewes, 71, carried out the symbolic act outside News UK’s office in Central London yesterday. It’s home to the UK arm of Murdoch’s global news empire, News Corps.

In a video released on YouTube, Hewes calls Murdoch a “climate change denier, dissembler and delayer” and says the media mogul has influence over governments which has led to a lack of meaningful action on the climate crisis.

Alongside Hewes, a Church of England priest in the Diocese of Oxford and a former dentist, was Reverend Mark Coleman, 62. Coleman took a letter into the building addressed to the Environment Editor at The Times newspaper, asking him to meet and discuss the situation.

Who is behind the protest?

The Reverend is part of Christian Climate Action, a branch of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion.

Read more: https://www.euronews.com/green/2021/08/03/priest-sews-his-mouth-shut-over-muting-of-climate-science-by-mainstream-media

What can I say – I think most of us wish the Anglican Church would focus on more immediate problems.

The following is the youtube video of the protest, do not watch the video or click the read more link above unless you have a strong stomach. You will see graphic photos and videos of Reverend Tim Hewes’ act of self mutilation.

I was in two minds whether to cover this story. There is a legitimate concern that publicity is what the perpetrator of this gross act of self mutilation wants, and I’m helping to supply that publicity. More misguided attention seekers might follow his example.

But I think it is important to hilight the true state of mind of the most extreme climate activists in Britain. What will their next move will be, when self mutilation fails to deliver the outcome they want? I do not want to be anywhere near the action when we all learn the answer to that question.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Streetcred
August 15, 2021 10:02 pm

Sounds like a ‘reasonable’ thing to do … they should all do so 😉

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
August 15, 2021 10:04 pm

Now he just needs to sew his anus shut to stop emitting GHG in his farts and we’ll be all saved.

3
Reply
WR2
August 15, 2021 10:06 pm

If that doesn’t work, they should all try sewing their anuses shut next. Then they will be truly full of sh**.

4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  WR2
August 15, 2021 10:10 pm

That “great minds” thing.

2
Reply
John the Econ
August 15, 2021 10:15 pm

So why should anyone care what the mentally/intellectually ill think?

0
Reply
Phillip Bratby
August 15, 2021 10:17 pm

He needs a strait-jacket and a padded cell to protect himself from idiocy.

0
Reply
Stuart Huggett
August 15, 2021 10:19 pm

Did it have something to do with his dentistry past possibly?

1
Reply
high treason
Reply to  Stuart Huggett
August 15, 2021 10:32 pm

All the dentists I know are well aware that the cAGW thing is a load of fetid garbage. Many of us dentists are also well aware that COVID is also a massive fraud. Maybe I just hang out with the wrong arch of dentists?

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
August 15, 2021 10:28 pm

I have been thinking about wearing a gimp mask and glueing my privates to the footpath. I would look forward to having a stranger apply acetone to said privates. What would I be protesting? Nothing. It would just be painful and fun.

0
Reply
alastair gray
August 15, 2021 10:34 pm

He can keep them stitched up as a symbol of the way his evil organisation wants to stitch up our society.. Mouths sewn shut is a symbol of the mass starvation that will inevitably follow the policies of this evil religious cull.

0
Reply
AndrewWA
August 15, 2021 10:40 pm

The Bible tells me that a fool by his own mouth will be condemned.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness EPA

GWPF Exposes EPA Deception in New Climate Change Heat Wave Index

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness

Climate alarmists could ‘cancel’ your pets

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness Opinion

Accused Solar Energy Slavery Company Claims Happy Workers Hardly Ever Leave

4 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Michael E. Mann

Bill Nye on Climate Deniers: “There’s an old saying — ‘science proceeds one funeral at a time’, … but it’s not happening fast enough.”

4 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate ugliness

XR Priest Sews His Lips Together to Protest Murdoch and the Climate Crisis

47 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate cash

Guardian Demands a 100x Increase in British Climate Investment

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
extreme weather

Hot Air Coming From IPCC At Tropical Storm Levels: Typhoons Trending Down Since 1951

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

Meet the “Genius” Government Climate Advisor

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: