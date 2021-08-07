Electric Vehicles

Using Your EV Charge Card

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
64 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

People keep talking about how as electric cars become cheaper, more people will use them. But what they keep ignoring is that they are totally useless for long trips.

The Climate Spokeswoman for the UK PM Boris Johnson, Allegra Stratton, recently let the cat out of the bag when she revealed why even she doesn’t use an EV (electric vehicle):

“Net-zero is the glide path. What we have to be doing more quickly – the science is clear – we have to be changing our carbon emissions output right now so that we can stop temperature increase by 2030.

She explained that she doesn’t want to stop to charge her car when she visits elderly relatives “200,250 miles away”.

She claimed that she visits family around the UK, including Scotland, north Wales, the Lake District and Gloucester.

Because of this, she said: “They’re all journeys that I think would be at least one quite long stop to charge.”

(Gotta admit, I have to admire the otherworldly idiocy of anyone who seriously claims that we can “stop temperature increase by 2030”. Here’s why that is ungrounded madness … but I digress.)

Now, here in Nowherica, 250 miles is considered an easy morning’s commute … a map of Texas versus Europe shows why.

So I got to thinking … just how long a charging stop would that be to go another 250 miles? Me, I drive a 2016 Ram Ecodiesel pickup truck with about a 500 mile range, although the new ones have about a 1,000 mile range. And I can “recharge” it for another 500 miles in about five minutes at the pump.

Looking for information on this question, I see that the figure in question is called “RPH”, which stands for “Range Per Hour”. This is how many miles of range you get per hour of charging. I find a site called How Long Does It Take To Charge An Electric Car that says:

Range per hour varies depending on how efficient your car is. Small full battery electric cars (e.g. Renault Zoe) are the most efficient and get 30 miles of range per hour charging at 7kW. The biggest full battery electric cars (e.g. Audi e-tron Quattro) are heavier and get ~20 miles of range per hour at 7kW.

YIKES! That’s the charge rate for the standard commercial chargers. I can see why the UK Climate Spokesbabe doesn’t want to drive an EV. If you’re stopping to recharge your Audi e-tron for another 250 miles, instead of the five minutes it takes me to recharge my diesel pickup, it will take you twelve and a half hours to recharge.

But heck, don’t worry. Here’s Edmund King, the head of the UK Automobile Association. He says that drivers should take a break after 200 miles of driving.

“Drivers covering long distances should take regular breaks to maintain safety, so this is the ideal time to charge the car. Range anxiety will continue to decrease with more chargers and improved range on new models.”

Well, that makes perfect sense. Just stop for a quick ten-hour lunch, and you’re ready for your next 200 miles. And Elon Musk, winner of the Olympic Gold Medal For Getting The Most US Taxpayer Subsidies, makes much the same point regarding the new “long-range” Tesla Model S:

Musk said that he doesn’t see a need for an electric vehicle with a range of more than 400 miles:

“What we are seeing is that once you have a range above 400 miles, more range doesn’t really matter. There are essentially zero trips above 400 miles where the driver doesn’t need to stop for restroom, food, coffee, etc. anyway.”

The comment was criticized for not accounting for the fact that a 400-mile range is closer to 250-300 miles in colder climates and depending on the conditions.

Heck, yes, I often need to stop for ten hours for restroom, food, and coffee …

Call me crazy, but with the Tesla Model S going for a cool $74,490 including ten-hour restroom breaks, I reckon I’m gonna stick with my Ram Ecodiesel.

w.

… h/t to the irrepressible James Delingpole for a couple of quotes …

5 12 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
64 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krishna Gans
August 7, 2021 10:07 am

What may have value may be an EV city car, just for shopping or driving around for different reasons near your home.
For the rest…..I prefer my old Volvo benzine 850

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 7, 2021 10:23 am

That assumes you can afford to own two vehicles.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  MarkW
August 7, 2021 10:33 am

No, only one, and that doesn’t change. For the shorter ways we use our bicycles.

1
Reply
Joe the non climate expert
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 7, 2021 11:55 am

How many bags of groceries can you carry on your bicycle.

0
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  MarkW
August 7, 2021 11:16 am

No, it assumes that you would take public transport or rent a suitable vehicle for the tiny minority of trips over 200 miles. But guilty as charged. Our annual St. Louis to Pismo Beach round trips would be impossible without our Chev Colorado diesel/ Escape 5.0 TA combo. Or not, since a pickup could be rented – even with bed hitch – for much less than we spend to keep our one 4 wheeled vehicle. And also since most of our other trips are either on Metrolink or our 2 ebikes (with BikeBob trailer for groceries), our truck is a maintenance heavy indulgence.

Sidebar. Aren’t Ram Eco-Diesels POS’s, durability wise? As a Columbus Indiana native, the Cummins’s rule, even with their noise.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Distribution-of-distance-driven-per-vehicle-day-on-days-when-the-vehicle-was-driven_fig5_279853330

-1
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  MarkW
August 7, 2021 11:21 am

Neighbour has a Tesla 3 (park inside) and a Toyota RAV4. Which do you think they use for camping? Wife is just retired and her commute was 10km/day

0
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Pauleta
August 7, 2021 11:48 am

Lets say someone was going camping in a EV. They would need heavy camping equipment and basic stores. There are four people. It is raining and twilight so the lights are on, the heating or aircon is on, the radio is on, the windscreen wipers are on. The route is very hilly. The camp site in the middle of nowhere.

Realistically how many miles would you get with that scenario? Far enough to get to your camp site?

Then you have to find a recharging point before you can do any sightseeing

Change that scenario slightly to a cold journey when the battery is not as efficient.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
August 7, 2021 10:10 am

I hear that about one-third of EV owners end up going back to internal combustion engines, because charging the EV is too much of a hassle. That’s what one reporter on tv was reporting yesterday.

3
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Tom Abbott
August 7, 2021 10:23 am

They are pushing an immature technology down our throats.

7
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Curious George
August 7, 2021 10:42 am

There’s a vaccine for that.

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Curious George
August 7, 2021 10:44 am

They are actually pushing a mature, but impractical, technology down our throats.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Frank from NoVA
1
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
August 7, 2021 11:01 am

Yes, the first Studebakers, around 1910, were electric.

1
Reply
Alexander Mentes
Reply to  David Wojick
August 7, 2021 11:14 am

The 1905 Baker Electric had a range of 90 miles. We haven’t seen much improvement in 115 years

1
Reply
Stu
August 7, 2021 10:12 am

I think the people pushing this have invested heavily in motels with charging stations as a feature rather than swimming pools.

5
Reply
Insufficiently Sensitive
Reply to  Stu
August 7, 2021 10:20 am

Charging, $1.00. Meals and sleeping pad, $150.

3
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Insufficiently Sensitive
August 7, 2021 10:45 am

Meals and sleeping, about 9 hours of time invested.

Fully recharging a typical BEV at a typical charging station, about 12 hours invested.

0
Reply
Tom Johnson
August 7, 2021 10:21 am

 I drive a 2016 Ram Ecodiesel pickup truck with about a 500 mile range.”

“Range” is not the important parameter. The distance you travel before “range anxiety” forces you to stop is the important number. This is determined not only by the distance to run out of fuel, the possible damage from running low or out, and the availability of refueling stations. EVs are particularly bad on the latter two, and likely cut the actual range at least in half. Running out is no fun with most diesels, either.

1
Reply
On the outer Barcoo
Reply to  Tom Johnson
August 7, 2021 10:38 am

Then there’s the weight factor and also the topography.

1
Reply
Mike
August 7, 2021 10:22 am

It takes me 15 minutes to recharge my Tesla Model 3 from almost empty to 80% full. I have 310 miles of range. I’ve enjoyed many multi-thousand mile road trips. Buy a Tesla.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mike
-9
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Mike
August 7, 2021 10:30 am

Thanks, but no thanks – I’ll pass….

3
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Mike
August 7, 2021 10:31 am

Unlikely. you can get an 80% charge from a purpose built charger in an hour, so I think you are exaggerating the other way to Willis.
15 minutes will be arund a 25% charge replenishment that would take you from a little under half charged to a little over. If of course you can find a tesla charger

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Mike
August 7, 2021 10:53 am

I’m not calling you a liar, Mike, but I don’t believe you.

Your charging claim does not match commercial specs or the slightly poorer real-world observations. https://www.zap-map.com/charge-points/tesla-model-3-charging-guide/

And on enjoying many multi-thousand mile road trips, I have to ask what circumstances or kind of idiot would enjoy that hassle?

3
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  Mike
August 7, 2021 11:14 am

No, I’m buying another Suburban this year to replace my present one, the fourth I’ve owned.

0
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Mike
August 7, 2021 11:35 am

Funny that the Tesla website doesn’t back you up. It says it takes 20 minutes with a “Supercharger”. 5.5 hours with a “Fast” charger, and 20 hours with a “Slow” charger. How many Superchargers are there around? If you only drive around LA, quite a few. Between Portland and Seattle, none.

0
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Mike
August 7, 2021 11:56 am

Everything you need to know about charging a tesla

How Long Does it Take to Charge a Tesla? – AutoPilot Review

I think you underestimate the time and it depends if other vehicles also want charging. Frequent fast charging does not do the battery any good.

At $80000 the Tesla is not cheap but for an EV performs quite well, but not as well as a conventional car. You do know the moral and ethical considerations of the materials used in the battery?

0
Reply
James Beaver
August 7, 2021 10:27 am

Well, in the U.S. the State will use the new “infrastructure” to disable the vehicle once you’ve exceeded your State determined allowance of miles per week. You’ll be using your boots or your bicycle to get around until next week.

5
Reply
Leo Smith
August 7, 2021 10:27 am

you can get 80% or more charge from a dedicated fatst charger in an hour Willis, EVs are bad, you don’t need to step of the path ot truth to make them look it. Really

-5
Reply
rbabcock
August 7, 2021 10:27 am

With “hours” of charging time required at a charging station, it wouldn’t take long for lines to start forming just to get to a charger if/when electric cars become more numerous. Are we going to put up charging station centers with a 1000 units to satisfy these cars along major interstate highways here in the US?

Last edited 1 hour ago by rbabcock
7
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  rbabcock
August 7, 2021 10:55 am

Depends on whether the big guy can get 10%.

2
Reply
Ronald Stein
August 7, 2021 10:28 am

California EV user’s experiences do not bode well for projected EV sales in America as the states’ EV users may be sending a caution to the wind (no pun intended) message to America that the EV usage in the state is slightly more than 5,000 miles a year.

 

The limited usage of the EV’s is a reflection that the EV is a second vehicle, for those that can afford them, and not the family workhorse vehicle.

4
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
August 7, 2021 10:32 am

She explained that she doesn’t want to stop to charge her car when she visits elderly relatives “200,250 miles away”.

Ummmm . . . I thought England, along with the European continent, had adopted using kilometers (km) instead of miles for road distances. I guess I was wrong.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gordon A. Dressler
0
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
August 7, 2021 11:00 am

Highway signage in England is in MPH. England is in a bit of a no-man’s land between metric and imperial. When I lived there, I asked a traffic engineer why the speed signs were in MPH and he told me that the public had pitched a very large fit when the labor government of the day tried to change it that almost took down the government. No one else has been brave enough or fool-hardy enough to try it since.

2
Reply
Steve Taylor
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
August 7, 2021 11:29 am

For engineering, science and construction, and many other things, we went metric years ago, but for things in common usage “MPH”, “MPG” and distance, we stayed imperial. Also we now buy gas (petrol) in litres, but beer in (UK, 20 oz) pints.

0
Reply
Howard Dewhirst
August 7, 2021 10:34 am

This is one reason why Norwegians didn’t sell their petrol/diesel car when they bought heavily subsidized EVs

3
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
August 7, 2021 11:42 am

That, and the fact that the range of EVs drops precipitously in cold weather.

0
Reply
On the outer Barcoo
August 7, 2021 10:36 am

Emissions from vehicles can begin right now, simply by lowering speed limits as was done in the US during the 1970’s OPEC imbroglio.

-2
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  On the outer Barcoo
August 7, 2021 11:11 am

Jimmy — is that you?

0
Reply
AWG
Reply to  On the outer Barcoo
August 7, 2021 11:50 am

Yes, that would be true. And as an engineer, that would be a policy to recommend. Nevertheless, we are dealing with human beings, not chattel livestock. Each person has the God Given Right to make decisions for themselves as opposed to receiving One Size Fits None orders from a bureaucrat.

Linus Pauling, after noting that both parents had to have the sickle-cell trait in order to pass the disease to their children, advised that those positive with the trait should be tattooed on the face so upon recognition that both are positive, would not become a couple and procreate. Pauling understood diseases, but he clearly did not understand humanity.

Or is the Purpose of Man to serve capricious whims of authoritarians?

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
August 7, 2021 10:42 am

In my younger days as a college student, I made several “blitz” trips between California and Florida in 3-4 days, averaging around 800 miles per day (on one trip logging over 1000 miles in one 24 hour period, but I couldn’t safely repeat that today!).

This was and is possible with ICE technology, but such would be impossible even today using battery EV technology (i.e., no hybrid EV).

2
Reply
Rich Lambert
August 7, 2021 10:43 am

I’ve done many 1,200 to 1,300 mile trips in 2 days and a full night’s sleep with a gasoline powered car costing less than $15,000. I didn’t have worry about where to refuel either.

1
Reply
David Dibbell
August 7, 2021 10:44 am

Even with the fast chargers out there, it’s too long. “The Chevy Bolt EV has a DC fast charger option, and charges at a rate of up to 55 kW, which allows the Bolt EV to recharge up to 80% in about 1 hour.” Sorry, I just don’t see how I would want to hang around that long on a road trip.

Besides all that, every high-rate commercial charging station has to have electrical service. The Siemens Sicharge D, rated for 300kW to serve several vehicles, would need about a 400 KVA feeder. So every one of these or similar units looks like a mid-sized factory to the electrical grid, with far less predictable demand. Imagine a dozen of these units at a charging center!

5
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  David Dibbell
August 7, 2021 11:13 am

Yes the entire distribution system will have to be rewired. For home chargers as well if there are very many. A slow home charger still draws like a house. By design the present system is close to capacity.

1
Reply
Steve Case
August 7, 2021 10:46 am

I want an electric car because the are really neat to drive. Have you driven one yet? They are great as the 2nd car in the household Especially if you charge it up in hour own garage.

That’s right, these things aren’t meant to take the Great American Road Trip to Yellowstone.

0
Reply
Steve Taylor
Reply to  Steve Case
August 7, 2021 11:30 am

I agree, I drove my friend’s new electric Mustang last week. Lots of fun. It will work well for his usage, but not mine.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
August 7, 2021 10:54 am

The range limfac with my pickup driving long distance without stopping is typically not my gas tank, but my bladder volume and my coffee thermos that keeps filling it. The gas station stops are usually welcome pee breaks.

2
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
August 7, 2021 11:09 am

Urban parasites love electric cars. If they drive at all, it is rarely more than a few miles. And they do not care if that negatively impacts people who do not live as they do, because those people are obviously stupid for not herding in cities.

2
Reply
Dave Irons
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
August 7, 2021 11:19 am

Actually the first Studebakers were Conestoga wagons. Of course, the y weren’t called Studebakers but that’s where the company came from. My second car was a Studebaker sport coupe, six cylinder that got around 20 miles per gallon, but at 25 cents a gallon, who cared? Our two Volvo AWD wagons get 20-24 mpg and have a range around 400 miles. The only time it takes more than 5 minutes to refuel is if there is a line at the pump and I know that the CO 2 I produce is greening the planet.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  Dave Irons
August 7, 2021 11:25 am

Dave – I think you are replying to the wrong post. I owned a ’60 Studebaker Silver Hawk 289 V8 and loved it. A beautiful car.

0
Reply
Tim Crome
August 7, 2021 11:14 am

Living in Norway I’m used to seeing EVs everywhere and have several friends who own them and are very happy with them. However, we enjoy driving holidays, on the last day of last years we drove from Berlin back home, a distance of over 600 miles, wouldn’t have been so easy in an EV!

On holiday in Spain at the moment, when I parked at the local airport in Norway at least every other car there was an EV. Here in Spain I have seen 2 (1 Tesla and 1 Jag) in 10 days, covering long trips and several cities.

It makes it very obvious that the only reason they are extremely popular in Norway is the high level of subsidies and other benefits they enjoy, these are lacking in Spain, so nobody buys them. I guess running the air-conditioning in around 35 deg C (95 F) would also lower their range substantially too!

1
Reply
Beta Blocker
August 7, 2021 11:20 am

In a Green New Deal America (GND-A), we won’t be using private cars to visit Auntie Em who lives 250 or 300 miles away. We will be doing things similar in some ways to the way we did things a hundred years ago when we had limited access to energy.

If we decide we would like to visit Auntie Em in person and talk with her face to face, we will take a cab or a shuttle bus to the train station. We will buy a ticket and get on a train to the station nearest to where Auntie Em lives. When we get to that station, we will then take a cab or a shuttle bus to her apartment.

It’s also possible that when we get to the town where she lives, we might decide to rent an EV from the huge EV rental parking garage which is sited next next to the train station. A person’s presence inside this huge garage will be monitored in real time in case an EV catches fire and everyone must be quickly evacuated.

More likely than not, Auntie Em won’t be living in a small town or suburb somewhere up the road from where we ourselves live. She will be living in a large urban city in a quadplex or an apartment, in an environment where electricity is in short supply relative to what we have today and where energy consumption can be closely monitored and controlled.

Reaching President Biden’s announced goals of a 50% reduction in our GHG emissions by 2030, net-zero emissions in the power generation sector by 2035, and full net-zero by 2050 requires that in some ways, dear Auntie Em must become someone who is not quite human.

Rather, she must become a video image and a speaker-amplified voice which sometimes appears on our smartphone screens. If she is to be something more than that, either she moves a lot closer to where we live and work, or we take the time and trouble to go through all the hoops needed to get from our own home to hers.

1
Reply
Murphy Slaw
August 7, 2021 11:26 am

I have a little generator on a little trailer and I tow that behind my EV. That way I’m fully charged when I arrive!

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
August 7, 2021 11:28 am

Every EV driver needs to keep their tow truck recovery service on cell phone speed dial.

Tesla-anxiety.JPG
0
Reply
markl
August 7, 2021 11:29 am

EVs will remain niche vehicles until range and charge times meet user demands. Great while within their niche, not so much outside it.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 7, 2021 11:30 am

The Tesla supercharger operating at 72KW can supposedly do an RPH of 200. What Tesla doesn’t tell you is that it also dramatically permanently reduces battery capacity and so shortens battery life. I researched this and found a real Model S datapoint: a Model S owner who drove about 10k miles in 6 months, about 8k of that with supercharging even tho Tesla says not a problem “but don’t do it too often”. At the end of the six months his battery capacity was permanently diminished by 12%. Which is why the lowish RPH is inescapable for any reasonable EV battery life.
Guess is buried somewhere in the Tesla battery warranty is a ‘void if more than X supercharges’. And I suspect it is very easy for the car to keep count.

1
Reply
alastair gray
August 7, 2021 11:30 am

Don’t worry your pretty little head about that. Boris’ Charger Fairy will look after it and what makes. you thiink that an unworthy prole like you would have wheekls in Bris;’ Brave New World

0
Reply
bill Johnston
August 7, 2021 11:32 am

Many of us live in fly-over country. A 300-500 mile day trip is not all that unusual. EV’s are not practical.

0
Reply
AWG
August 7, 2021 11:37 am

But heck, don’t worry. Here’s Edmund King, the head of the UK Automobile Association. He says that drivers should take a break after 200 miles of driving.

Not all 200 miles are created equal. Two hundred miles in stop-n-go traffic are far more taxing than the same distance on a high speed expressway. Also, are passengers always incapable of sharing the driving load?

I would like to read opinions on driving endurance by any lurking OTR lorry drivers.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
August 7, 2021 11:37 am

In the brave, new GND world, trips will be planned around windy, sunny days. No travel on cloudy, windless days when the grid goes dark.

0
Reply
Jeff L
August 7, 2021 11:38 am

The most important commodity in the world is time.We all only have so much of it.
So here’s another way to frame up the issues:
For easy math, let’s say that current average gas price is $US3/gal (substitute in the price that applies for your situation).
Say you have a 20 gallon tank that gets your 400 mile range.
To fill this tank, it will be $US60.
If you have an EV that can go 400 mi & takes 10 hrs to charge these bateries, this is the equivalent of $US6/hour for your time to charge. So, ask yourself, is your time worth more than $US6/hr ?
If your answer is yes, your should continue to drive an ICE for any longer trips. The EV maybe Ok for around town when you charge it overnight when you are sleeping, but it will make little sense for longer trips until charging time comes way down.

1
Reply
nickc
August 7, 2021 11:44 am

People complained about oil dependence from Opec. Then for a short time the US became oil independent, fuel prices went down, the country prospered. Now under this administration US back to getting more dependent on foreign oil. Fuel prices up, commodity prices increasing.
If switching over to electric then will be dependent on China for rare earth metals. So from Opec to China dependency as mining and oil production not allowed in western society.
Not good for western security.

0
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 7, 2021 11:49 am

EVs are useless. Lithium carbonate reserves are around 100 million tons, so at 30% recovery you couldn’t even build a car for everyone.
A car contains 10kg of this. If you mine it at 0.001% grade that requires as much weight of ore as a car moves in its lifetime. Building EV with EV is physically impossible.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 7, 2021 11:52 am

The practical solution, at least for larger vehicles, is a hybrid. We own a MY 2007 Ford hybrid Escape with AWD and class 1 tow hitch. Modeled on the Prius architecture. It does 32 city and 28 hwy at 70mph with AC on. Range is about 380 miles. Traction Battery still going strong after 14 years, because floats between about 45% to 55% of full charge, never less, never more—unlike EVs. $3000 premium over the equivalent V6 (at an average about 20mpg) was $3k, paid off by hybrid tax credit day one. We have saved over $4k since, because not only does the hybrid use 1/3 less gallons, it uses regular while the directly comparable V6 was premium gas. In our neck of the woods, the price difference is at least $1/gallon.

0
Reply
davidmhoffer
August 7, 2021 11:53 am

If EV’s do become more popular, they will become the authors of their own demise:

  1. Subsidies will be eliminated. No government can afford to subsidize the majority of cars built = EV prices higher.
  2. Road building and maintenance costs currently burdened in fuel taxes in most jurisdictions will be applied in some way to EV’s instead = Cost of running EV higher
  3. Increased demand on the power grid to charge EV’s will drive electricity prices higher = Cost of running EV higher
  4. Costs for lithium, cobalt and a whole host of rare earth and other materials will sky rocket = EV prices higher.

The more EV’s becomes significant in market share, the more they will become uneconomical, not to mention that they will raise the cost of electricity for everyone (Cue the screaming from those on fixed incomes and their advocates).

Last edited 12 minutes ago by davidmhoffer
0
Reply
dirtydave54
August 7, 2021 12:03 pm

On the plus side, truckers in the US won’t need to carry a doctored second set of logs.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Electric Vehicles

UK MPs Condemn Government’s 2030 Ban on New Fossil Fueled Car Sales and The Ill-Informed Push for Us All to Drive Electric

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

171 Scientists: CO2 Budget Of Electric Mobility “Twice As Big As Assumed” By European Leaders

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

Electric-Bus Inferno In Hanover-Germany…Explosive Fire Causes “Millions In Damages”

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles

EV Growth Projections May Go Bust

3 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Electric Vehicles

Using Your EV Charge Card

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Alarmism COP conferences Fracking natural gas Opinion

Guardian and IPCC Pushing Climate Emergency Methane Hysteria

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Baden-Württemberg Government Announces Plans To Clear Cut State Forest, Build 1000 Turbines

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences

UK Government Climate Czar Busting Covid Quarantines, Flights to 6 Countries on the Red List

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: