Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Ohio Eviscerates Preferred Siting, Accelerated Permission for Wind/Solar Developers (communities win!)

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
24 Comments

Reposted from MasterResource

By Sherri Lange — July 22, 2021

Many will accurately argue that if Ohio’s SB 52 were in place in their localities, they would currently be turbine free.

As Congresswoman and people’s politician, Shirley Chisholm wrote: “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.” Seneca Anti Wind Union, bravo.

Ohio’s Senate Bill 52 is a game changer. Without comment or fanfare, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a requirement that significantly raises the bar for new wind and solar projects, effective October 9, 2021.

More good news for community cohesion and property values. The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) killed the Republic Wind proposal. Heavy lifting by Seneca Anti-Wind Union Officers/members, Julie Johnson, Linda Hughes, Deb Hay, Chris Aicholz, to name a few, won the day for consumers, taxpayers, landowners.

Quote from the Toledo Blade:

 Not to sound overly caustic here, but government permitting authorities don’t always listen to critics of major development projects. They can’t, from a legal standpoint. It’s not a popularity contest.

Not quite. Industrial wind turbines and solar arrays are not just another development project. The W/S Bullies, whose bad economics is rescued by special subsidies, have long captured the legal system at the expense of the rest of us. Wind and solar have created their own legal framework, “popularity” through influence and coopting of approval agencies, spreading the (ill-gotten) profits by signing up impoverished farmers for about $8-10K per turbine per year, and neutralizing adjoining landowners with “good neighbor agreements.”

And at root, it’s all part of Al Gore’s “central organizing principle” of taking over the consumer-driven affordable, reliable energy system in the name of “rescuing” the climate.

Thank You, Bill 52

What proves exceptional, aside from the fact that Bill 52 provides for layers of consumer protection?

Foremost, the regular pattern of approvals is significantly jarred. Should we say, split open. Widely. This bill allows county commissioners to designate “restricted areas,” within the unincorporated parts of the county, “where economically significant wind farms, large wind farms, and large solar facilities may not be constructed.” 

We might summarize Senate Bill 52:

  • further review for future projects
  • public consultation
  • restrictions and areas restricted, can be PROHIBITIONS
  • plans subject to referendum, requiring approval from elected officers
  • Decommissioning plans required, before submitting an application to OPSB
  • Adds two more voting members to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) to now include county and township government representatives or designees on solar and wind projects.

For a short synopsis of the Bill and its implications see here. Excerpts below.

On June 28, 2021, the Ohio General Assembly passed Substitute Senate Bill 52, a significant revision to Ohio’s power siting approval process for utility-scale solar and wind projects. Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill into law, with an expected effective date in early October 2021.

Sponsored by Senators Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) and Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), S.B. 52 aims to increase local awareness and input from property owners – and to require approval from local county officials.

In short, the law requires a new upfront approval from the County Commission prior to the developer moving forward with the state siting process for certification of utility-scale solar and wind projects. This legislation has five major components:

– Grandfathers certain wind and solar projects already in development, not subjecting them to local approval mechanisms in S.B. 52.

– Subjects future projects to review by County Commissioners before developer submitting application to the Ohio Power Siting Board.

– Allows County Commissioners to establish restricted areas where wind and solar projects are prohibited, subject to referendum.

 – Adds two more voting members to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) to now include county and township government representatives or designees on solar and wind projects.

 – Requires developers to submit decommissioning plans when applying to OPSB.

Past Mistakes Can Be Avoided

In many places, opponents spar and spend millions, in cases, to fight wind projects that they KNOW will be harmful to people and wildlife, well water, the fabric of their lives. These projects, they know, will leave a lifetime of misery and energy poverty.

Ontario Canada is a case in point. Community groups never could muster denial of a wind approval, over 40 huge and expensive legal fights, on the matter of human health. Only TWO ERTs (Environmental Review Tribunals) were successfully fought, one on the concern for the Blanding’s Turtle, the other due to concerns over human health but only as related to airport safety. Given the long-recorded 30-plus year history, anecdotal and data based, of harm to human health, the obvious misdemeanors in judgement are egregious. Matters not what quality of experts were called.  (Other denials of egregious and certain harm at these hearings were evident severally, and critics called these decisions whimsical and taxing, frivolous and vexatious.)

Many will accurately argue that if SB 52 were in place in THEIR communities, they would currently be turbine free. They could have preserved their families and community cohesiveness, their historical land uses, and ultimately, their health and economies too.

Conclusion

For a wind industry that has been overriding, even bull dozing, unwilling host communities, this new legal framework will be a significant brake. Some say, it is a death knell for Ohio’s “renewables.”  

Let the full implications gestate.  (We add that the LEEDCo, Fred Olsen proposal for offshore of Cleveland, under these prescriptions, still would not have a permit or application, since a decommissioning plan is not even yet in place. Among many omissions.)

This is, after all, a greed machine, where developers routinely put the cart of profit taking in front of the horse, the hobbling horse that only operates with massive subsidies, and tax relief.

Ohio’s motto is: “With God all things are possible.” The state argues that this is beyond a Christian expression and is an expression of hope, inspiration, and stick-to-it-iveness.  Works for me. On all fronts.

If you can hear the decanters crying about Ohio’s lack of “renewables” vision, you won’t hear the “whimper” long. Outperforming, is the universal “Congregational” song from wind warriors worldwide, and it’s voice is increasingly  powerful.

As Congresswoman and people’s politician, Shirley Chisholm wrote: “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.” Seneca Anti Wind Union, bravo.

FURTHER READING

https://energynews.us/2021/05/24/ohio-bills-would-let-township-boards-block-wind-and-solar-power/embed/#?secret=1eSMNkT0nT

https://www.thenews-messenger.com/story/news/local/2021/06/30/sb-52-giving-counties-more-input-energy-projects-goes-governor/7809178002/

https://www.wtol.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/ohio-gov-mike-dewine-signs-bill-wind-solar-projects/512-643ddb27-ce1e-410d-9a52-8774b768f2a9

https://www.cleveland.com/news/2021/07/gov-dewine-signs-senate-bill-52-giving-counties-control-over-large-wind-and-solar-projects.html

https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/ohio-legislature-adopts-new-wind-and-2878693/

4.8 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike Smith
July 24, 2021 6:08 pm

Kansas (40% of energy from wind), are you paying attention?!

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Mike Smith
July 24, 2021 6:36 pm

That’s peak, not average. Secondly Kansas is connected to the rest of the country’s electrical grid so stability is provided by the rest of the country.

4
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  MarkW
July 24, 2021 7:04 pm

That’s peak, not average.”

No, you are confusing capacity with generation.

https://www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/basic-ref/glossary/net-electric-generation.html

https://www.kansascommerce.gov/2020/04/kansas-continues-to-lead-in-wind-energy/\\”

  • “Wind energy as a percentage of total energy production40%, No. 2 in the nation”

Secondly Kansas is connected to the rest of the country’s electrical grid so stability is provided by the rest of the country.”

Tell it to ERCOT. Their current least cost way of avoiding another hundreds dead and 12 figures lost sub zero freezing event is to harden their natural gas to electric infrastructure . But they would have to do much less if they snap out of it, and join the rest of America. Maybe when Greg Abbott quits politicking against democracy and COVID health measures, he will admit that wind was NOT the cause of the avoidable 2/21 disaster.

-6
Reply
JBP
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 7:41 pm

BigO,
My read of the article you linked only states that the capability of kansas’ wind power is 40%, not that that was achieved. Plus the article is a kansas press release, so just a bit of propaganda unless actual numbers are provided. They tout $11B invested, but that is another way of saying Kansas taxpayers were fleeced for crap technology that has to be subsidized to be ‘economical’. Then you ad hominem Abbott because the state idiotically allowed energy dependence on big electric fans while running a convoluted energy scheme. ‘He fought against democracy.’ Good one. Covid – ivermectin.

0
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  JBP
July 24, 2021 7:48 pm

How can you misread the parameter that is so plainly stated. What part of “total energy production” do you misunderstand.

Yes, they are touting their success, as well they should. I guess facts used in that service are therefore just “propaganda”. FYI, the EIA says the same. Oh yeah, in these fora they’re part of the Dr. Evil conspiracy as well. AGAIN, have to remind you all of the “Rule of Raylan”.

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 7:56 pm

Sprinkle the ivermectin on dead people…see it doesn’t work 😉

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 7:55 pm

Lol…where do they get power when the wind slows or stops…wind fairy indeed.

0
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  Derg
July 24, 2021 7:57 pm

“Lol…where do they get power when the wind slows or stops…wind fairy indeed.

In the main, they’ve had this figured out for decades now. Here, there, everywhere. I forget. How long did Rip van Winkle sleep for?

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 7:59 pm

Wind fairy indeed

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Derg
July 24, 2021 8:12 pm

Like most liberals, bugOilBoob believes what ever his handlers tell him to believe.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 8:11 pm

What is it about liberals and there desire to repeat whatever their masters tell them to believe.
Asking people to show ID when the vote is working against democracy?
Also I just love the way you assume that anything printed by a left wing government is true.
Working against COVID measures that don’t work is hardly a crime.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 8:28 pm

“Wind energy as a percentage of total energy production: 40%, No. 2 in the nation”

So says a blog post. Look for the actual report online, and I can’t find it, just dozens of similar boiler-plate pre-written articles saying the same thing.

Follow the link given to the gov website, page not found.

The company awea is all about making wind turbines. No conflict of interest there, is there?

So, no actual data, blog posts based on a unfindable report by a company that makes wind turbines and wants to say that wind is successful. Also note the language selection on their website. One is Chinese as far as I can tell. Not even American I’d wager.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
1
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
July 24, 2021 8:38 pm

So says a blog post. Look for the actual report online, and I can’t find it,”

You didn’t look very hard. Or at all.

https://www.eia.gov/state/analysis.php?sid=KS

“Wind surpassed coal in 2019 for the first time as the largest energy source for generating electricity in Kansas. That trend continued in 2020, when wind energy accounted for 43% of the state’s net generation.”

And AGAIN, not “capacity”. ~43% of Kansas electrons that year, came from wind.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 8:41 pm

You didn’t look very hard. Or at all.

https://www.eia.gov/state/analysis.php?sid=KS

That is not the report that was cited in the blog post you linked to.

I looked at the report you linked to now. I can’t find any actual data. Links seem to just return to that page. Searching for the cited reports yields more reports or puff pieces without data.

Can you cite any actual data, please?

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 24, 2021 8:38 pm

Tell it to ERCOT. Their current least cost way of avoiding another hundreds dead and 12 figures lost sub zero freezing event is to harden their natural gas to electric infrastructure .

The desperation to blame gas for the failure in Texas is palpable.

The only reason gas. had a problem when pretty much all the wind generators failed, was because some green idiot (bit of redundancy there) decided that using gas itself to pump fluid, you know, gas that’s actually definitely going to be there, they should rely on electricity, you know, electricity that wasn’t there.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
July 24, 2021 6:19 pm

Oh my! If I really wanted to stop something in the US, the two approaches would be zoning boards or liability lawyers. As neither has any real sense of setting priorities, subjecting some project to either would tend to kill it.
I used to live in California, and CARB and the PUC had the worst characteristics of both.

1
Reply
Rich Lentz
July 24, 2021 6:39 pm

Appears as if the opponents to W/S have discovered the same tactics used by the Anti-Nukes. Every time a “Concern” by those against a planned Nuclear Power Plant was settled the plant owners were served papers on another “Concern/Problem? t be corrected. Three Mile Island had to pay a Biology Professor for Penn State to gather all of the dead birds around the cooling towers, perform a Necropsy,, classify cause of death and determine if the cause of death was from the towers and the numbers. To my knowledge this went on for the entire time TMI was licensed by the NRC. I remember because to me it was the most ridiculous. There were many of these. Basically kept a team of lawyers busy for years.

Last edited 2 hours ago by usurbrain
2
Reply
Drake
July 24, 2021 6:53 pm

Where is BigOilBob?

The fact that this new law requires a decommissioning plan tells me that previously there was no requirement for such. That is his big bugaboo about OIL!

It doesn’t say a bond is required to cover decommissioning though, something I think should be required for wind and solar. You know, systems that create miles and miles of relatively useless and non recyclable crap that will be very difficult and expensive to remove.

3
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Drake
July 24, 2021 7:58 pm

And all that buried concrete

0
Reply
markl
July 24, 2021 7:03 pm

Just another political power play, they’ll give in unless the people are really tired of tower, turbine, and panel farms.

0
Reply
Mark Kaiser
July 24, 2021 7:56 pm

I live in Ontario. When the McGuinty Liberals pushed through new wind farms there was little/no environmental regulations to speak of. I remember how hard it was to find legit data as to the cost. And the price the Ontario govt. offered to pay for wind contracts….obscene. Don’t quote me (I can’t find the article anymore) but I remember 80 cents kWh was the guarantee at first.

You can see the mess we are in with relation to electricity prices. The figures are a few years old but you get the idea.
http://www.windontario.ca/

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
July 24, 2021 8:18 pm

And Ontario sent the low cost solar sector leaders packing with their made-in-Ontario protectionist requirement. That confirms their high-cost bias for me.

0
Reply
observa
July 24, 2021 8:13 pm

Same deal for the watermelons with EVs and dispatchable power for them. They can’t have their Utopia without digging up lithium-
U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site (msn.com)
Welcome to tradeoffs numpties.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

G20 fails to agree on climate goals in communique

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

National Grid to lose Great Britain electricity role to independent operator

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

German Resident “We Weren’t Warned” about the German Floods

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

The lurking threat to solar power’s growth

6 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Ohio Eviscerates Preferred Siting, Accelerated Permission for Wind/Solar Developers (communities win!)

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

G20 fails to agree on climate goals in communique

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions

California’s carbon mitigation efforts may be thwarted by climate change itself

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Emissions

China’s carbon-monitoring satellite reports global carbon net of six gigatons

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: