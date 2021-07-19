Sea level

Islands of Truth Emerging from the Murky Depths of “Sea Level Science”

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

By Jim Steele

During the 1980s, the media and a few scientists warned that island nations in the tropical Pacific would soon be wiped from the face of the earth, drowned by rising sea levels attributed to rising CO2. The Maldives’ Environmental Affairs Director warned that an 8 inch to a foot rise in sea level in the next 20 to 40 years would be catastrophic. The Guardian’s headlines wrote of islanders abandoning their island home to become environmental refugees. In 2002 supported by Greenpeace, Tuvalu threatened to sue the United States and Australia for excessive carbon dioxide emissions. The Smithsonian magazine asked, “Will Tuvalu Disappear Beneath the Sea?”. However, the Smithsonian also admitted “not all scientists agree that Tuvalu’s future is underwater. Some critics have branded island leaders as opportunists angling for foreign handouts…while people and organizations sympathetic to Tuvalu are “eco-imperialists” intent on imposing their alarmist environmental views on the rest of the world.”

Theoretically, the fear of devastating rising sea levels was quite legitimate given the onslaught of global warming narratives and the fact the entire atoll nation of Tuvalu only averages 6.6 feet above sea level. So naturally, Tuvalu’s fund-seeking prime minister, Saufatu Sapo’aga, told the United Nations that global-warming’s threat to his island was no different than “a slow and insidious form of terrorism”.  In reality, the latest science published in 2018 combined past aerial photographs and satellite imagery to report a net increase in Tuvalu’s land area. Built on coral reefs, the atoll’s many islands will change shape as coral debris and foraminifera are added to the land on the leeward side, while losing area on the windward side. Nonetheless,  74% of the islands increased in size with only 27% decreasing. Furthermore, Tuvalu’s growth is mirrored in other islands regionwide. A similar study examining “30 Pacific and Indian Ocean atolls including 709 islands, reveals that no atoll lost land area and that 88.6% of islands were either stable or increased in area, while only 11.4% contracted.” So how can coral islands grow in an era of accelerating sea level rise?

The answer may be, in contrast to global warming theories, that regional sea levels have not been rising by 3+ millimeters/year nor has the rise accelerated. The scary misinformation is partly due researchers using short­­‑term sea level records that are incapable of accurately measuring the long-term trends. Pacific sea levels rise and fall over decades (see maps above). A single El Nino event can temporarily raise or lower island sea levels by 300 millimeters (mm). Thus, one study using just 6.8 years of data determined sea level at Tuvalu had fallen by 8.9 mm/year in contrast to a 2008 study using 15.5 years of data claiming sea level rose by 5.9 mm/year.

In Tuvalu Not Experiencing Increased Sea Level Rise (2004), the climate skeptic Eschenbach reported climate scientists, who had averaged 27 regional stations using data greater than 25 years, had determined only a 0.8 mm/year trend with no acceleration. Eschenbach further detailed how Tuvalu’s erosion and the saltwater intrusion into the drinking water was not caused by rapid sea level rise. Among other issues, having paved over 10% of the island, the underground reservoir of freshwater was not being replenished, as rainwater was instead shunted away to the sea. Meanwhile the mining of sand and reefs for construction had disrupted the natural dynamics that maintained the island’s shape.

In “The Scientific Basis” of the IPCC’s 2001 report, they determined based on tide gauges “mean sea level rise during the 20th century ranged from 1.0 to 2.0 mm/year” and no detections of the predicted acceleration.  Still, to bolster a theory unable to link rising CO2, warming, and accelerating sea level rise, Vermeer and Rhamstorf (2009) created a climate change model that projected a sea-level rise that ranged from 2.4 ft to 6.2 ft for the period 1990 –2100. In contrast,  Australia’s NSW principal Coastal Specialist observed a consistent trend of weak deceleration at each gauge site throughout Australasia over the period from 1940 to 2000, and in 2011 published Is There Evidence Yet of Acceleration in Mean Sea Level Rise around Mainland Australia

There were several more conflicting issues. Scripps’ esteemed oceanographer Walter Munk found IPCC 20th century sea level rise estimates of 1.5 to 2.0 mm/year were too high. In 2013, Gregory et. al wrote Twentieth-Century Global-Mean Sea Level Rise: Is the Whole Greater than the Sum of the Parts? They solved the problem of an unbalanced sea level budget, by simply increasing previously estimated contributions from ocean warming and meltwater. In contrast, Harvard’s Mitrovica solved the same problem by lowering 20th century mean sea level rise to just 1 mm/yr.

Meanwhile, new satellite era estimations suggested the long-awaited theoretical acceleration had arrived with sea level rising 3.5 mm/year from 1994-2002. Yet, like Tuvalu, such short periods of measurements are usually biased by natural variability and cannot accurately measure long term trends. Accordingly, subsequent satellite measurements between 2003 and 2011 found global sea level suddenly decelerated to 2.4 mm/year. To solve that conflict with global warming expectations, Cazenave et al. added the estimated water trapped on land during La Ninas to observed sea levels, plus added another 0.3 mm/year glacial isostatic adjustment to account for ocean basin expansion. Thus, she raised global warming’s rising sea level trend to 3.3 mm/year for the past 20 years, a rate commonly cited today.

In addition to Cazenave’s misguided trend building from short duration satellite measurements, calibrating satellite data to tide gauges can be distorted by the unaccounted land subsidence typically biasing tide gauges. It is well established that sinking land creates an illusion of sea level rise. China’s Huanghe Delta is sinking 10 inches/year (254 mm) and New Orleans is sinking 1.4 inches (36 mm) per year. Southern Florida experiences localized patches of 1–3 mm/year subsidence, undermining condos in urban areas built on reclaimed marshland. Similarly, San Francisco’s airport is sinking 0.4 inches per year. Between 1980 and 2014, despite San Francisco’s tide gauge experiencing large El Nino sea level spikes, there had been no rising trend suggesting falling sea levels have offset its subsidence.

Robustly evaluating the dangers of rising sea levels for Pacific islanders, in 2020 Alberto Boretti published  Relative sea-level rise and land subsidence in Oceania from tide gauge and satellite GPS. Using only the 6 regional tide gauges with 100+ years of data, he found after subtracting subsidence effects from the +1.3 mm/year average relative sea level rise, the average absolute rate of rise computed to an astonishingly low +0.125 mm/year; with no signs of acceleration or evidence of thermal expansion. In addition, Boretti’s special Tuvalu case study, also accounting for subsidence, determined from 1977 to present an absolute rate of rise of just +0.157 mm/year.  That rate of sea level rise from increased ocean volumes will only add about 0.6 inches in 100 years. The worrisome “sea-level rise of Tuvalu is due to subsidence rather than the increasing volume of the ocean waters” from thermal expansion or glacial meltwater. The best approach for Tuvalu’s prime minister would be to stop ill-advised urbanization that leads to subsidence and threatens its fresh water supply and stop covering his political rump by shifting the blame to climate change. Still stopping subsidence might not be possible. After all, in the late 1800s, Charles Darwin correctly surmised that atolls like Tuvalu were formed by fringing reefs attached to a naturally subsiding extinct volcano.

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition

18 Comments
Tom Halla
July 19, 2021 6:19 pm

Quite a range in estimates, from .157 to 3.3. Which would imply that no one really has good data.
Also, I agree with Darwin that if coral growth rates are higher than the subsidence rate, the atoll cannot “sink”.

1
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 19, 2021 6:50 pm

If the corals did not “drown” during Meltwater Pulse 1A (14,000 years ago) when the sea level was rising approximately 13 feet per century, then I think they are safe from the puny current rates – regardless of the error bars.

3
Reply
John Hultquist
July 19, 2021 6:31 pm

 Thanks Jim.
Very interesting. Still, I think Tuvaluans should sue China.

Me? At 682,700 mm above sea level, I’ll find something else to worry about.

0
Reply
Waza
July 19, 2021 6:31 pm

Here in Melbourne, Australia there is specific planning law to address SLR.

“Plan for sea level rise of not less than 0.8 metres by 2100 and allow for the combined effects of tides, storm surges, coastal processes and local conditions such as topography and geology when assessing risks and coastal impacts associated with climate change.
In planning for sea level rise, an increase of 0.2 metres over current 1 in 100 year flood levels by 2040 may be used for new development in close proximity to existing development (urban infill).“

The current level was 2010. So legislated rate was based on 6.66mm/yr.
Current rate is clearly less than 2mm/yr.
The government is WRONG.

Just curious- does any other jurisdictions have such explicit planning law?

4
Reply
Tedz
July 19, 2021 6:45 pm

Someone will be along shortly to say that “sea level rise is not equal” to explain why all those fixed gauges over a century old in geologically stable areas show no accelerated rise.

Well surely, there must be a least ONE gauge that’s a hundred plus years old in a geologically stable location that shows an accelerated rise somewhere on the planet?

2
Reply
Derg
July 19, 2021 6:45 pm

Dear Readers –

I have a fantastic offer to buy your soon to be worthless and underwater seaside property for $1 a foot. This is not a joke Simon or Izaak. This offer includes you Barrack. $1 gets you out of those claptraps. I am willing to gut it out with the rising water.

Operators are standing by.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Derg
July 19, 2021 7:26 pm

I just saw an article that the price of a single family home in Palm Beach hit $11.7 million in the second quarter.

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Scissor
July 19, 2021 7:46 pm

Holy Hanna

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Editor
July 19, 2021 6:48 pm

My thanks to Jim Steele for this most interesting analysis. I also appreciate his highlighting my work on the coral atoll question, starting in 2004. I believe I was the first modern scientist to point out a simple fact, which was that sea level alarmists were ignoring Darwin’s ground-breaking insight that rising sea levels created coral atolls, and thus were unlikely to destroy them.

Let me recommend another couple of posts of mine on this subject. One is called “Floating Islands“, which discusses the coral atoll issues in detail. The other, entitled “Why The Parrotfish Should Be The National Bird“, looks at the critical role of parrotfish in keeping atolls afloat.

My best to all from sunny Florida,

w.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
July 19, 2021 7:27 pm

Their wings must get tired.

0
Reply
billtoo
July 19, 2021 6:49 pm

the sharks are getting bigger. they MUST be getting closer.

0
Reply
Duane
July 19, 2021 7:04 pm

Claiming that subsidence is threatening condos over reclaimed wetlands in coastal south Florida is simply a false assertion.

The subsidence that is experienced in south Florida is entirely due to oxidization of highly carbonized surficial muck in the inland Everglades, not in the coastal areas where the condos are located. It isn’t even “subsidence” which is a geological process wherein the upper surface of the underlying bedrock is getting lower in elevation due to overpumping of fluids – groundwater or crude oil – in lower formations, which is not occurring in coastal Florida. The oxidization of muck has zero effect on the underlying bedrock.

Reclaimed wetlands (no longer allowed for the most part) are where the muck is literally scraped out, and is reused and is valuable for landscape topsoils, and they’re replaced by engineered compacted granular fill under buildings, roads, and underground utilities.

Even if the muck were left in place under a building – if isn’t – it would not oxidize because in order to oxidize it must be exposed to air. This is a problem in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) where farm fields are routinely plowed and tilled, but not under any building foundations.

Also, most of coastal south Florida’s condos are erected as high rise buildings, and as such are required to be and actually are supported by deep pile foundations directly keyed into and driven deep into the underlying, non-subsiding limestone bedrock.

The early media reports of the recent building collapse referred to an old study that claimed the building was subsiding several mm per year. But that study took no certified engineering or survey measurements with precision survey equipment, but rather relied entirely on just several years of satellite elevation measurements way back in the mid-1990s, which we all know are accurate only to 5-7 cm, or 50-70 mm. And even that precision is only possible with the latest generation of satellites today, not a quarter century ago. The so-called “expert” who published that study was not a even a licensed engineer, licensed surveyor, or any other kind of high rise building expert, at all.

In other words, surprise! the study reporting building subsidence at the failed building was utter BS.

0
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  Duane
July 19, 2021 7:23 pm

Duane,

The study I cited and linked to was a 2020 (not an old study you suggeesst) study Land subsidence contribution to coastal flooding hazard in southeast Florida

Please provide your evidence (not just a subjective narrative) and any studies that prove them wrong.

And Im dubious about your qualifications, especially when you state “The subsidence that is experienced in south Florida is entirely due to oxidization ” or your false claim that ““subsidence” which is a geological process wherein the upper surface of the underlying bedrock is getting lower in elevation due to overpumping of fluids – groundwater or crude oil – in lower formations, which is not occurring in coastal Florida”

Here is something to think about. “Of the seven billion gallons of freshwater used daily across Florida’s agriculture, industry, power plants, and public water sectors, most is taken from the Floridan aquifer.”

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/partner-content-worried-about-water-floridan-aquifer

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Jim Steele
0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Duane
July 19, 2021 7:48 pm

As far as I can tell, the building was a disaster waiting to happen. link

If I lived there and heard even a whisper about corroded rebar, my exit would have caused a sonic boom (poetic license invoked). I wonder if any engineers, architects, or people with similar backgrounds continued to live there.

0
Reply
Steve Case
July 19, 2021 7:22 pm

The Permanent Service for Mean Sea Level LINK has a little over 50 tide gauge records that go back at least 100 years. After fooling around with medians, averages and outliers for those 53 stations, it becomes rather apparent that the NOAA assessment of an average global sea level rise rate of 1.7-1.8 mm/yr is probably correct. LINK All the rest of the shouting & screaming about multi-meter sea level rise, melting ice caps, disappearing islands, and flooded coastlines is gross exaggeration.

Acceleration is barely an issue. it’s around 0.01mm/yr² for those 53 stations. Colorado University’s Sea Level Research Group C-SLRG* says acceleration is a whopping 0.097 not 096 and not 098 but 0.097 mm/yr². They are simply not to be believed.

*C-SLRG pronounced See Slurg

 

0
Reply
philincalifornia
July 19, 2021 7:22 pm

“So how can coral islands grow in an era of accelerating sea level rise?”

Simples. As you pointed out correctly Jim, there is no accelerating sea level rise.

Second level thinking: If there was accelerating sea level rise, coral islands can grow because that’s what corals do.

Most of those touristy islands offer horse riding trips as one of the things to do …… and no trolls, you know who you are, they ain’t seahorses.

In other news, I usually see San Francisco Bay at low or low-ish tide levels but, recently, I’ve been driving up 101 in the early morning and it’s been high tide. Looks really great in the early morning sun. I won’t live long enough to wet the bed over that one. Thanks for the confirmatory chart.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by philincalifornia
0
Reply
markl
July 19, 2021 7:31 pm

Having failed the “Global Warming” prediction SLR was next on the list for misinformation. Despite failing catastrophic SLR they are sticking with it until the next boogyman can be conjured. I’m guessing increased CO2 will be responsible for racism. Don’t laugh.

0
Reply
Waza
July 19, 2021 7:48 pm

Barkly Street, Elwood is the poster child for SLR alarmism here in Melbourne.
No 343 Barkly sold for $900k in 2011 with full knowledge of potential SLR. It has then resold for $1.6m in 2021.
https://www.realestate.com.au/property/343-barkly-st-elwood-vic-3184

No 343 Barkly Street is about 2.2m or just over 7’ above mean SL.

Photos show St Kilda Marina in the background which is the location of the tide gauge for Melbourne

0
