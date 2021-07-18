Climate News

Cost Of Replacing Gas Boilers “Greatly Underestimated”

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
13 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 17, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

image

GREEN alternatives to gas boilers will cost £11.8 billion more than the Government has budgeted for over the next four years as ministers have vastly underestimated the scale of home retrofits, The Daily Telegraph can disclose.

Homeowners and landlords also face paying £17.8 billion in the next four years to go green, claims analysis from leading energy groups and think tanks

The Government aims to replace oil and gas boilers at the rate of 600,000 a year by 2028, although campaigners say it will need to rise to 900,000.

But it has underestimated how many homeowners can pay thousands of pounds to retrofit and install heat pumps, says analysis from the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG), which includes utility provider EON and the Confederation of British Industry. The technology, which is similar to a refrigerator in reverse and runs on electricity, heats radiators to a lower temperature and often requires insulation, bigger radiators and underfloor heating to keep older homes warm.

The scale of the challenge to install them is immense. Energy efficiency retrofits, which the Government says it wants to achieve in around 17 million houses by 2035, are expected to cost £4,400 per home. A heat pump ranges from £7,000 to £15,000, though manufacturers say they will be able to halve costs within 18 months.

But a third of homeowners have no savings, according to the most recent English Housing Survey. “UK homes perform shamefully when it comes to energy efficiency – and we simply have no more time to waste in making improvements,” said Alan Jones, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, a member of the EEIG.

MPs and industry figures say a huge education campaign will be needed to explain to people how heat pumps work. Heating our homes accounts for around 14 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, one of the biggest single sources. The vast majority of that comes from gas boilers in the 85 per cent of homes that use them.

But 85 per cent of Britons do not think their boiler is a major contributor to the UK’s emissions.

Heat pumps are common in Europe, particularly in Nordic countries, belying the idea that they cannot be used in colder climates, and are currently “the only viable low carbon heating source”, said Philip Dunne, the Tory chairman of the environmental audit committee.

But they are an unfamiliar technology and can be tricky to get right, particularly in the UK’s older, leaky homes, which often require a bespoke system.

And there is a huge lack of trained installers in the UK – only 1,200 compared to the 10,000 that will be needed by 2025, according to research by EY. Air-source heat pumps work by using a fan to pull ambient heat out of the air, which is converted via a compressor to hotter temperatures, used to heat radiators and a hot water cylinder for taps and showers.

Ground-source heat pumps work in a similar way, but draw their heat from pipes buried in either horizontally, or vertically at around 90m to 160m deep.

For maximum efficiency, heat pumps are designed to heat water to lower temperatures than a gas boiler, by around 10 degrees. That is plenty for a hot bath or shower, but can require bigger radiators, underfloor heating and insulation to ensure a typical home stays warm.

The technology can also take more than two hours to heat water and is designed to heat up gently to a lower temperature, requiring planning ahead for showers and times when you will be home. “We need to level with consumers. But instant heating of our homes to similar degrees as the tropics isn’t the answer. We need to reduce excessive energy consumption to reduce the impact on our environment,” said Mr Dunne.

“People have come to expect everything should be instantaneous, which is a false reality that is a product of artificially low gas prices,” said John Szymik, the chief executive of Octopus Energy Services, which is investing millions in heat pump technology and training.

https://digitaleditions.telegraph.co.uk/data/643/reader/reader.html?#!preferred/0/package/643/pub/643/page/29/article/200389

So another £30 billion on the already bloated and unaffordable bill for decarbonising heating. But apparently it’s all our fault, as we have not insulated our houses!

Forget about the nonsense about Scandinavian countries, as I suspect most of their homes burn an awful lot of wood etc to stay warm in winter.  As for prices being cut in half, they would say that. Let manufacturers put their money where their mouth is, and cut prices now in return for orders in bulk.

Meanwhile, MP Philip Dunne is sure we will be happy to fork out once we realise how much carbon dioxide our gas boilers are emitting.

Then there’s little Emma Gatten. I would have said she had lost the plot, but I doubt whether she had ever found it! She is worries that a third of homeowners have no savings. What gives her the right to demand that people’s hard earned savings are spent on green frippery which nobody wants?

The real problem here is that successive governments have relied solely on the advice of Gummer’s CCC and the green blob which infiltrated DECC, and subsequently BEIS. They were assured that decarbonising would be easily affordable. But gradually cold hard reality is beginning to dawn.

The article includes this case study, which is a timely warning:

image
4 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeremy Poynton
July 18, 2021 2:22 am

Oh it’s going to cost far far more when you factor in EVs and charging. This plus th emove to electric heating will require

All household wiring to be replaced
All fuses boxes to be replaced
All cabling to houses to be replaced.

https://www.thegwpf.org/net-zero-every-urban-street-and-front-drive-will-be-dug-up/

London, 16 July: The UK faces a £200 billion bill to rewire the country if the government follows through on plans to electrify the country’s homes and transport systems. That’s because installation of electric car chargers and heat pumps will push up demand for power beyond the capacity of the existing wiring.

The findings are set out in a new report from the Global Warming Policy Foundation, which is published today. According to author Mike Travers, this will mean that most streets in the UK will need to be dug up (with diesel-driven machinery):

“At present new home car chargers and heat pumps are using up all the spare capacity. But we will soon reach the point where the network will not be able to handle the extra demand. So in towns and cities, the underground cables which carry the power will be inadequate. That means that we are going to have to dig up almost every urban street and many rural ones too. The whole distribution grid is going to need to be replaced.”

And the cables that carry power into the homes will need to be dug up too.”

And all this as we plunge into a Grand Solar Minimum.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Jeremy Poynton
July 18, 2021 3:30 am

Drop in voltage at any distance from transformer will be noticeable, people will have to choose cooker or heating, having lunch or keeping warm, alternatively gather family around the cooker.
I replaced my old gas boiler (lasted 30 years) with a more efficient brand new one, as long as there is any gas in the pipes I’m not getting rid of it.

0
Reply
Rusty
July 18, 2021 2:25 am

Decarbonising domestic heating: What is the peak GB demand?
The above paper calculates peak heat demand for domestic hot water, heating and cooking in Great Britain. Peak heat demand is 170GW (for a cold winter).

Currently the UK national grid has a maximum output of around 55GW.

Good luck getting heat pumps into the tiny gardens of millions of Victorian terraced houses or flats. Ditto charging stations for all the electric cars we’ll be driving.

0
Reply
Bill Toland
July 18, 2021 2:44 am

This article concentrates on the gigantic installation costs of heat pumps. If heat pumps were cheaper to operate than gas boilers, it might still be possible to make a case for them. Unfortunately, heat pumps are also much more expensive to run than gas boilers. So there is no case at all for installing a heat pump.

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/03/17/are-heat-pumps-cheaper-to-run-than-conventional-gas-boilers/

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Bill Toland
0
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Bill Toland
July 18, 2021 3:04 am

Bill

I have uprated my hair shirt range to include extra thick sweaters. As we shiver in the much cooler homes that heat pumps will provide we can be assured its all for the best as we gaze at the slogans on our sweaters;

” Burning Gas should be made a thermogenic crime ”
” I may have hypothermia but saved the planet” and the expected best seller
“The Chinese are sure to be following the West’s good example”

tonyb

0
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  tonyb
July 18, 2021 3:22 am

Tony, given the British government’s future plans for our energy, we are all going to need extra thick sweaters. In Scotland, it will be two extra thick sweaters, a balaclava and gloves if we want to wake up in the morning.

0
Reply
tonyb
Editor
July 18, 2021 3:05 am

Heat pumps seem almost sane and cheap compared to this notion;

Take the electric motorway, then continue on the road to ruin | The Conservative Woman

0
Reply
Rusty
Reply to  tonyb
July 18, 2021 3:17 am

Now imagine the chaos on a “smart motorway”.

0
Reply
Tom
July 18, 2021 3:11 am

I had a heat pump once; never again.

0
Reply
Julian Flood
July 18, 2021 3:18 am

Gummer? That’s Lord Deben to you peasants. And who elected him? How can we sack him. What conflict of interests has he and the other members of the CCC declared.

JF

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Julian Flood
July 18, 2021 3:35 am

The beef burger idiot

0
Reply
alastair gray
July 18, 2021 3:30 am

I had a 1900 built Norwegian farmhouse for 10 years. the house was timber construction with glass fibre insulation. For heating we had 3kw wall electric panels in all rooms , a 7 kw woodburning stove and a 3kw air source heatpump /airconditioner. Since Norway is self sufficient in hydropowerand wood this was all relatively cheap. With stove and heatpump on together the whole house kept warm and I was quite pleased with the heatpump which sat outside and needed a minimal degree of plumbing/connection. A regular electric immersion heater provided the hot water, but we also had an electric shower.
That is Norway. In UK our electricity supply is neither plentiful nor cheap and the house insulation is far less effective than Norway.
In the UK will probably replicate most of this with the exception of the electric panel heaters. I will install for about £1000 a stand alone air source ,hot air output heatpump. They only get horribly expensive when you connect to a central heating system.
We already have a woodburning stove. Showering will be by electric shower.
This takes me back to the comparative austerity of 1950’s rural Aberdeenshire which strangely enough was quite surviveable despite howling draughts from illl-fitting windows.
I would still rather have gas and government alternatives don’t promise any great saving in CO2 emissions when all is taken into account.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
July 18, 2021 3:40 am

Simply forcing people to spend money, in the insane belief that doing so ‘makes you rich’

Well, yes it does. It makes few people (cronies) rich and boosts tax revenue but for the vast majority it pulls them down

It is The Broken Window Fallacy being played out on epic scale

Nordic countries use a lot of what they call ‘Heat from rocks’ = reasonably shallow Geothermal Heat. It is nothing to do with the Heat Pumps envisioned here.

Most UK heat pumps will have to be Air Source pumps which will start to freeze their external heat-collector at temps below 10°C with typical UK humidity, or 5°C in very dry atmospherics

When that happens they either:

  • repeatedly try to defrost themselves (wastefully burning energy)
  • give up ‘Heat Pumping’ and simply switch on an immersion heating element = minimum of 6kW, typically 10kW and possibly bigger.

The numbers are mind-blowing ain’t they?
30 million homes burning 10kW each before offices, shops and other workplaces pull even more.
Add on the ‘normal’ 1kW UK (lighting, cooking and infotainment) demand plus another 0.5kW+ to charge the (mandatory) EV.

Work it out…. and all supposedly coming from a grid presently capable of supplying 55GW max
While Boris the Buffoon, under the influence of his Princess Nut Nuts, trumpets that the UK will soon be “The Saudi Arabia of Wind
(She gives herself away rather doncha think…….)

There are some very strong and unpleasant words could be used to describe the people promoting this….
They will be/are herding & stampeding people to their graves.

and all coming from the Lala Land of Good Intentions, Political Correctness, Magical Thinking and self-brainwashing where they all know what Trapped Heat is

at this moment I feel sooooo deeply sad there aren’t the words……….

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

FT Suggests a $1543 / Ton Carbon Tax, but the Biden Admin is “Dragging its Feet”

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Closing the gap on the missing lithium

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

New Zealand Lawyers Sue Government Over Alleged Carbon Budget Miscalculation

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Observation, simulation, and AI join forces to reveal a clear universe

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate News

Cost Of Replacing Gas Boilers “Greatly Underestimated”

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
flooding

Criminal Negligence? Authorities Failed To Heed Flood Warnings…”Let People Drown”…”Monumental System Failure”

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Martis vs. Smucker: Industrial Wind on Defense

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

California is planning floating wind farms offshore to boost its power supply – here’s how they work

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: