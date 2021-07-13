Alarmism

Guardian: The Florida Building Collapse was a George Floyd Climate Action Turning Point

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, all the bad things which happened last year should convince society to embrace carbon taxes and renewable energy.

Our climate change turning point is right here, right now

Rebecca Solnit
Mon 12 Jul 2021 22.31 AEST

People are dying. Aquatic animals are baking in their shells. Fruit is being cooked on the tree. It’s time to act

Human beings crave clarity, immediacy, landmark events. We seek turning points, because our minds are good at recognizing the specific – this time, this place, this sudden event, this tangible change. This is why we were never very good, most of us, at comprehending climate change in the first place. The climate was an overarching, underlying condition of our lives and planet, and the change was incremental and intricate and hard to recognize if you weren’t keeping track of this species or that temperature record. Climate catastrophe is a slow shattering of the stable patterns that governed the weather, the seasons, the species and migrations, all the beautifully orchestrated systems of the holocene era we exited when we manufactured the anthropocene through a couple of centuries of increasingly wanton greenhouse gas emissions and forest destruction.

A building collapsing is an ideal specimen of news, sudden and specific in time and place, and in the case of this one on the Florida coast, easy for the media to cover as a spectacle with straightforward causes and consequences. A crisis spread across three states and two Canadian provinces, with many kinds of impact, including untallied deaths, was in many ways its antithesis. There was a case to be made that climate change – in the form of rising saltwater intrusion – was a factor in the Florida building’s collapse, but climate change was far more dramatically present in the Pacific Northwest’s heat records being broken day after day and the consequences of that heat. In Canada the previous highest temperature was broken by eight degrees Fahrenheit, a big lurch into the dangerous new conditions human beings have made, and then most of the town in which that record was set burned down.

A turning point is often something you individually or collectively choose, when you find the status quo unacceptable, when you turn yourself and your goals around. George Floyd’s murder was a turning point for racial justice in the US. Those who have been paying attention, those with expertise or imagination, found their turning points for the climate crisis years and decades back. For some it was Hurricane Sandy or their own home burning down or the permafrost of the far north turning to mush or the IPCC report in 2018 saying we had a decade to do what the planet needs of us. Greta Thunberg had her turning point, and so did the indigenous women leading the Line 3 pipeline protests.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/12/our-climate-change-turning-point-is-right-here-right-now

In my opinion this is an example of what happens to people who only talk to those who reinforce their fears.

I’ll never forget a time many years ago, when someone invited me to a meeting which turned out to be a small group of student trotskyites. They kept saying “The people are with us”.

So I asked “Which people?”.

All I got was blank stares. Nobody had actually thought to check with ordinary people outside their little cabal, to see if normal people felt any connection with the radical ideas the group was discussing.

I was not invited to the next meeting.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bruce of Newcastle
July 13, 2021 10:10 pm

I thought the Florida footbridge collapse was supposed to be that.
You know the one: the one that was designed by feminists.
And maybe global warming caused the building to sink for the last decade.
Not bad design, inadequate geotech surveying or poor foundation construction.
Amazing what global warming is capable of.

1
Reply
garboard
July 13, 2021 10:21 pm

more hysterical anecdotal rhetoric from those who insist we should ” follow the science “

2
Reply
niceguy
Reply to  garboard
July 13, 2021 10:52 pm

Those SAME people insist that the few very public cases of people either dying, being seriously ill, or having to abandon a sport competition after a vaccine, are “anecdotes not data” and the thousands of “nobodies” who died after “COVID vaccination”(sic) have no recognized causal link (recognized by the vaccine pushers…)

The Safety of COVID-19 Vaccinations—We Should Rethink the Policy

Harald Walach, Rainer J. Klement and Wouter Aukema

https://res.mdpi.com/d_attachment/vaccines/vaccines-09-00693/article_deploy/vaccines-09-00693-v4.pdf (retracted – ah ah)

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  niceguy
July 13, 2021 11:09 pm

Who reads the fine print these days?

A4F10C32-F752-40B5-8AEE-927A4EB0B7D3.jpeg
0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
July 13, 2021 10:22 pm

Eric was so lucky not to be invited to the next Trotskyites meeting and having to suffer all over again..

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
July 13, 2021 10:41 pm

I probably would have refused. Trotskyites tend to be incels, unless they are Latin American, and there were no girls at the meeting. I wasn’t actually trying to be rude with my question, I just wanted to know what market research they had done.

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 13, 2021 10:45 pm

Market research? That’s a capitalist concept!

0
Reply
mikebartnz
July 13, 2021 10:24 pm

That first paragraph says it all. What an imbecile.

1
Reply
n.n
July 13, 2021 10:36 pm

Floyd’s progressive viability and death, originated before and prompted a premature exit from the police car, and an assembled mob that prevented access by licensed (thanks lawyers without borders) medical providers, was a turning point in the progress of diversity [dogma] (e.g. racism, sexism, ageism), inequity, and exclusion for social justice anywhere is injustice everywhere.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by n.n
1
Reply
n.n
July 13, 2021 10:42 pm

… women and men are denied their dignity and agency, and human lives are reduced to a property sacrificed for social progress, medical progress, Planned Parent/hood profit, eugenicists’ delight, climate prophecy, etc. Baby Lives Matter

0
Reply
niceguy
July 13, 2021 10:46 pm

You need to put a notation system with clown faces not stars!

0
Reply
Jim Clarke
July 13, 2021 10:51 pm

When you are a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Project Veritas caught a CNN Director saying that climate change was going to be their next big thing, now that Trump was gone. All the MSM got the same message. Now everything is talked about in relation to man-made climate change. When you are just making shit up (which is the new practice of journalism), reality and logic are not considerations. It is all about the fictional narrative, and it is narrative all the way down.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Jim Clarke
0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
July 13, 2021 11:18 pm

Quick update from the PNW Hotpocalypse Heat Wave Epicenter:

My lettuce did fine. I recall the Grunion reported that the Brits were going to have to eat dandelions because all the lettuce would wilt in the heat. Well, mine didn’t. It didn’t bolt or get bitter. It’s green, thick, and delicious. For those gardeners interested, we grow a variety called Jericho Romaine. Excellent. You can’t buy lettuce this good in any store.

A few blueberries near the tops of the bushes got baked and turned mushy, but it was only a few, less than one in a thousand. I overhead watered them when it got above 95°F. They are really coming on now. I pick a gallon a day, freeze some, give some away, and eat so many I’m turning blue. Best varieties here: Spartan, Blue Crop, Chandler (giant berries), and Herbert (best flavor).

Some damage to the roses in bloom, but we deadheaded those and the new blooms are spectacular. Nothing else seems to have been harmed at all. So the “dramatic consequences of climate change” are non-existent here.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
July 13, 2021 11:26 pm

And it is HURRICANE Sandy, again. Can’t even get that right.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

Susan Shelley: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ironic Climate Warning

17 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Global Warming To Threaten Wimbledon

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Sea level

Did Manmade Climate Change Cause the Surfside Condo Collapse?

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Ridiculae

CNRS: “Global warming can lead to increased frost damage!”

7 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

Guardian: The Florida Building Collapse was a George Floyd Climate Action Turning Point

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Science

Curry: The State of Climate Science in 5 Minutes

5 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Fusion power

Futile fusion research

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

Study: Grid Battery Facilities Could Explode with Greater Force than the Beirut Harbour Blast

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: