Paleoclimatology

Climate changed the size of our bodies and, to some extent, our brains

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
43 Comments

UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: SKULLS: – LEFT: AMUD 1, NEANDERTHAL, 55.000 YEARS AGO, ~1750 CM³ – MIDDLE: CRO MAGNON, HOMO SAPIENS, 32.000 YEARS AGO, ~1570 CM³ – RIGHT: ATAPUERCA 5, MIDDLE PLEISTOCENE HOMO, 430.000 YEARS AGO,… view more CREDIT: MANUEL WILL
  • The average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years and is strongly linked to temperature.
  • Colder, harsher climates drove the evolution of larger body sizes, while warmer climates led to smaller bodies.Brain size also changed dramatically but did not evolve in tandem with body size.

An interdisciplinary team of researchers, led by the Universities of Cambridge and Tübingen, has gathered measurements of body and brain size for over 300 fossils from the genus Homo found across the globe. By combining this data with a reconstruction of the world’s regional climates over the last million years, they have pinpointed the specific climate experienced by each fossil when it was a living human.

The study reveals that the average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years, with larger bodies evolving in colder regions. Larger size is thought to act as a buffer against colder temperatures: less heat is lost from a body when its mass is large relative to its surface area. The results are published today in the journal Nature Communications.

Our species, Homo sapiens, emerged around 300,000 years ago in Africa. The genus Homo has existed for much longer, and includes the Neanderthals and other extinct, related species such as Homo habilis and Homo erectus.

A defining trait of the evolution of our genus is a trend of increasing body and brain size; compared to earlier species such as Homo habilis, we are 50% heavier and our brains are three times larger. But the drivers behind such changes remain highly debated.

“Our study indicates that climate – particularly temperature – has been the main driver of changes in body size for the past million years,” said Professor Andrea Manica, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology who led the study.

He added: “We can see from people living today that those in warmer climates tend to be smaller, and those living in colder climates tend to be bigger. We now know that the same climatic influences have been at work for the last million years.”

The researchers also looked at the effect of environmental factors on brain size in the genus Homo, but correlations were generally weak. Brain size tended to be larger when Homo was living in habitats with less vegetation, like open steppes and grasslands, but also in ecologically more stable areas. In combination with archaeological data, the results suggest that people living in these habitats hunted large animals as food – a complex task that might have driven the evolution of larger brains.

“We found that different factors determine brain size and body size – they’re not under the same evolutionary pressures. The environment has a much greater influence on our body size than our brain size,” said Dr Manuel Will at the University of Tubingen, Germany, first author of the study.

He added: “There is an indirect environmental influence on brain size in more stable and open areas: the amount of nutrients gained from the environment had to be sufficient to allow for the maintenance and growth of our large and particularly energy-demanding brains.”

This research also suggests that non-environmental factors were more important for driving larger brains than climate, prime candidates being the added cognitive challenges of increasingly complex social lives, more diverse diets, and more sophisticated technology.

The researchers say there is good evidence that human body and brain size continue to evolve. The human physique is still adapting to different temperatures, with on average larger-bodied people living in colder climates today. Brain size in our species appears to have been shrinking since the beginning of the Holocene (around 11,650 years ago). The increasing dependence on technology, such as an outsourcing of complex tasks to computers, may cause brains to shrink even more over the next few thousand years.

“It’s fun to speculate about what will happen to body and brain sizes in the future, but we should be careful not to extrapolate too much based on the last million years because so many factors can change,” said Manica.

###

4.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
43 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeroen B.
July 9, 2021 10:04 am

I could postulate that in the case of some adherents of the CAGW religion, brain size has dwindled to nothing already; unfortunately this isn’t preventing them from spreading their gospel or reproduction. /humor

12
Reply
John Shotsky
Reply to  Jeroen B.
July 9, 2021 11:00 am

For the rest of us, our brains are exploding!!!

2
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Jeroen B.
July 9, 2021 1:12 pm

Rising CO2 definitely seems to correlate strongly with a decline in mental ability.

I know correlation does not prove causation but it’s pretty persuasive all the same.

0
Reply
TheFinalNail
July 9, 2021 10:12 am

“Brain size in our species appears to have been shrinking since the beginning of the Holocene (around 11,650 years ago)….”

Must have been some interesting philosophical discussions around the campfire back then.

7
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  TheFinalNail
July 9, 2021 10:55 am

We are being domesticated. Brains in domestic animals are some 20% smaller than their wild cousins. For comparison, Neanderthal brains were about 25% larger than Delaware brains.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Curious George
4
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Curious George
July 9, 2021 11:46 am

Umm, division by zero error, if you refer to the Delawarean that I am thinking of
#BlankLooksMatter

1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Rich Davis
July 9, 2021 1:14 pm

Yes, Delaware brains seems an odd point of reference.

0
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  TheFinalNail
July 9, 2021 1:34 pm

Brain is another organ for which size does not matter…

Unlike other organs for which size does not matter, what matters is how much it is wrapped inside the skull (that is to say, what matters is its surface area… roughly…).

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Joao Martins
0
Reply
Tom Halla
July 9, 2021 10:14 am

I would tend to reject basic premise, that small people tend to be associated with warmer areas. While Southeast Asians are rather petite, tropical Africans are not. Neither are all inhabitants of South Asia anywhere near the same size, ranging from rather short to rather tall.

6
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 9, 2021 10:35 am

Pygmy and Bushmen fit to the cliché.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 9, 2021 10:40 am

Khoisan people are subtropical.

But both pygmies and South Sudanese nilotic giants, such as the Dinka and Nuer, are indeed tropical.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
July 9, 2021 1:11 pm

Although Khoisan people historically ranged into tropical reaches of the Kalahari in northern Namibia and Angola.

0
Reply
stinkerp
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 9, 2021 1:42 pm

Get them some air conditioners.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 9, 2021 10:59 am

It’s Bergmann’s Law, now called a rule, has to do with body mass/surface area ratios and heat loss/retention. Size not height.

2
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
July 9, 2021 11:53 am

And they infer the mass of people from their fossilized remains how?

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 9, 2021 11:17 am

Exactly. And look at Samoans.

In my experience it’s more to do with diet. Now that several Asian countries are improving their diets and eating more meat, especially when they migrate to Western countries, they tend to become larger.

In Australia, where meat is plentiful, good quality and cheap, this is the only country I’ve lived in where I regularly meet people as tall or taller than myself at 6′ 3″, but I’ve never lived in Africa where it might be more common.

1
Reply
gbaikie
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 9, 2021 12:48 pm

Africa is called the hottest continent. Most of it is in the northern Hemisphere and most is either side of equator. but it’s big continent and has cooler regions.
But what Africa’s average temperature during a glaciation period? I guess somewhere around US average temperature which around the average Northern Hemisphere average land temperature of about 12 C. Southern average land is about 8 C {due to Antarctica which small percentage of global land, but there is less land in the Southern Hemisphere}. Australia
plays large role in bumping it up so not colder than 8 C and Africa large and warm land in Northern Hemisphere bumps northern Hemisphere to 12 C. And global average land is about 10 C. Global ocean average is about 17 C, giving 15 C global average.
So if during glaciation Africa average cools to 12 C [around US current average] then it not place to not have clothes to keep you warm. Or for tropical creature which is human, it’s cold.
Whereas southeast Asia in glaciation period would probably about same temperature as it is
currently- because kept warm by tropical ocean which remains around the same temperature during a glaciation period. During glaciation period, Africa probably remains the warmest continent but India or Australia {neither continents] could be much warmer.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
July 9, 2021 10:28 am

Should I believe, Massai live somewhere at the poles ?
Btw, nutrition is an important factor in concern of body size……

9
Reply
Tom Foley
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 9, 2021 10:37 am

When British convicts were transported to Australia, their children were so much taller they were nicknamed ‘cornstalks’. Australia is quite a bit warmer than the British Isles, so the accepted explanation is better nutrition.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Foley
July 9, 2021 1:30 pm

The generations after WW2 was much taller than their parents.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 9, 2021 10:47 am

Krishna,
Exactly. I’ve seen descriptions of Shaka and other Zulu who were said to be taller than their European opponents (mostly German and English, apropos to researchers at Tubingen and Cambridge) so not just the Massai. If one is to do a study of body size over a million years, it would probably be smart not to depend on only 300 fossil remains. Body size is more influenced by nutrition over several generations: not just for humans, but for most mammals.
Too many assumptions and prejudices for this to be called science.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  dk_
July 9, 2021 10:58 am

Massai are said to have an average size over 1,80m.
I have only 1,76m 😀

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
1
Reply
Bill Powers
July 9, 2021 10:50 am

Just another example of Pseudo Intellectual bureaucrats, working on behalf of the Faceless Cultural Elite, forcing the connection of unconnectable dots. There childlike connect the dots puzzles always resemble surrealist drawings.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 9, 2021 10:58 am

I won’t argue the paleoanthropological evidence, but will argue the conclusion. Cold adaptation is simply a higher BMI, not a larger overall body size. That can be seen by comparing two modern hunter gatherer societies: the Maasai in Africa and the Inuit in the Canadian Arctic. I just did the research. Is recent (last decade) data, washing out any ‘civilization’ influences.

For both, women are less tall than men (standard human dimorphism). Following are averages for ~50:50 adult mixes. Note neither group has a weight/fat problem, as they are not sedentary, live mainly outdoors, and lack sugars and other simple carbohydrates. Shortness compared to US may be due to less nutritious diet.
Data are from articles archived at NCBI.NIH via pubmed.

Inuit: avg height 160cm, avg weight 68kg, BMI 26.7
Maasai: avg height 160cm, avg weight 50kg, BMI 19.5

By reference for US adults per CDC (all races): avg height 159cm, avg weight 90kg, BMI 29.1 (>=30 is morbidly obese). No reason for US BMI ‘cold adaptation’ given we all live with indoor winter heating. A pet peeve, as diabetes type 2 and it’s complications result in DIRECT annual US healthcare costs about 1.5x all cancers, per CDC.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 9, 2021 11:38 am

Correction.US avg height 169cm, not 159. Significantly taller than Inuit and Maasai.

0
Reply
Donna K. Becker
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 9, 2021 12:30 pm

I thought a BMI of 30 was obese and that morbid obesity began at a BMI of 40.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Donna K. Becker
July 9, 2021 12:36 pm

Yup. Overweight 25-30, obese 30+, morbidly obese 40+, or 35+ with other symptoms. Just double checked.

0
Reply
MarkW
July 9, 2021 11:29 am

While a large body is going to lose less heat per unit mass, it will still lose more heat over all than a smaller body.

1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  MarkW
July 9, 2021 1:23 pm

But the larger volume of the system will digest more food and generate more heat. So it’s heat created vs heat lost vol/surface r^3/r^2

Small creatures like mice and small birds need to eat almost non stop in winter. Bears sleep.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Greg
0
Reply
Mr.
July 9, 2021 11:39 am

Brain mass does not equal sharpness of mind, or “nous”.

Someone with a head the size of a pumpkin like Boris Johnson no doubt has a largish brain.

But Boris isn’t the sharpest pencil in the case.

1
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Mr.
July 9, 2021 1:02 pm

Do elephants and whales and gorillas have larger than Boris brains? The N. Korean population versus the S. Korean population shows the importance of nutrition within just a limited no. of generations.
Also, the very beautiful snow leopard has very thick fur but a much smaller cousin in the same area has an even thicker fur….ask Nature?

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Anti_griff
0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mr.
July 9, 2021 1:40 pm

Often, the head isn’t more than a hollowware.
Or a stopper for reign, preventing to enter into the body from above by trachea and gullet.

0
Reply
Rich Davis
July 9, 2021 11:41 am

How can this not be from YouReekAlot!?

About a half second of thought, and the slightest familiarity with world cultures would immediately set your bs meter dinging madly.

It’s not really worth much discussion, but some of the tallest populations are in east Africa near the equator.

On the other hand, the Inuit in the far north are not noted as giants. Greenland data from 1963: ave male 164 cm and 64 kg (5’4-1/2” and 141 lbs).

2
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 9, 2021 11:44 am

WAIT! WAIT! WAIT!

I this an outright admission that there can be “climate change” with human emissions of CO2?

Who would have thought we’d see the day . . .

Back to the drawings boards, all you AGW/CAGW alarmists!

2
Reply
Kip Hansen
Editor
July 9, 2021 11:47 am

My goodness — I wish I could twist the arrow of cause around so many different ways using only temperature records and the sizes of skulls and bones.

“The researchers say there is good evidence that human body and brain size continue to evolve. The human physique is still adapting to different temperatures, with on average larger-bodied people living in colder climates today.”

Couldn’t have been any of a million or so other evolutionary factors? Improved diets? Selective breeding? Cultural mate-selection practices?

That’s some type of science.

Most humans don’t actually live in their environments — they live in an artificial version of their environment. Temperature controlled or regulated homes, cars and offices. In the United States, people are subjected to winter temperatures mostly for recreation (some poor souls have to brave winter for their work but only a few hours day).

Don’t any of these researchers live in the Real World?

5
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Kip Hansen
July 9, 2021 1:07 pm

Don’t any of these researchers live in the Real World?

err, modern academics, Kip? I think the question answers itself.

0
Reply
Myron
July 9, 2021 12:25 pm

Yet it seems nature doesn’t follow this ‘science’. Desert hares have longer bodies and larger ears than Arctic hares.
And I sure haven’t seen the NBA recruit any 7 foot Eskimos to play basketball.

1
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
July 9, 2021 12:39 pm

Another example of why we should consider shutting all the universities down. No education, no science, no fact, just “climate science”, or other woke, BS.

0
Reply
a happy little debunker
July 9, 2021 12:45 pm

If climate shaped our body size and people were larger in colder environs – how do they explain the world’s obesity crisis?

0
Reply
Duane
July 9, 2021 12:53 pm

Well, natural selection does tend to favor those traits like larger bodies that lead to less mortality and greater reproductivity. But at the same time it has to be recognized that when it is colder, overall morbidity and morality for humans (and most species) are much higher than during warmer periods, due to reduced food availability, and the resultant lower disease resistance from constant hunger, and by simply freezing to death.

Also bigger bodies tend to make humans more competitive, physically, in terms of coercion and violence, and so when there is a famine due to cold climate, the big bodies will tend to dominate and rub out the little bodies, take their food, and thus survive better, and reproduce better..

So the end result of these influences is to have, during cold eras, fewer people with larger bodies … so those who don’t obtain sufficient food to develop the larger bodies die more often, before they have a chance to reproduce and nurture their young, both due to environmental factors and due to competitive factors.

0
Reply
Duane
Reply to  Duane
July 9, 2021 12:55 pm

I meant to write “morbidity and mortality” not morality … freudian slip?

0
Reply
Greg
July 9, 2021 1:09 pm

The study reveals that the average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years, with larger bodies evolving in colder regions. Larger size is thought to act as a buffer against colder temperatures: less heat is lost from a body when its mass is large relative to its surface area.

A common sense but rather trivial line of argument. So why aren’t eskimoes the biggest modern humans and the generally powerful sub-saharan africans are some of the most physically powerful and not all pygmies ??

Oh dear, I guess that didn’t work out too well.

The researchers say there is good evidence that human body and brain size continue to evolve.

No shit Sherlock !

1
Reply
Smart Rock
July 9, 2021 1:23 pm

I seem to remember learning, a long time ago, that brain size is not a determinant of intelligence or memory. It was said that the surface area of the brain is what matters. Surface area would be a function of brain size and the degree of involution.

I suspect that neither is really important, compared with how much of our brains we use, and how we use the parts that we do use.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate sensitivity Paleoclimatology

A global context for Man-made Climate Concerns

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Paleoclimatology

How to compare today to the past

2 weeks ago
Andy May
Paleoclimatology thunderstorms

More intense and frequent thunderstorms linked to global climate variability

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology

Global Warming is happening, what does it mean?

2 weeks ago
Andy May

You Missed

Humor Satire

Friday Funny – D-Words Describe Defective Mann

4 mins ago
Anthony Watts
Paleoclimatology

Climate changed the size of our bodies and, to some extent, our brains

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

FT Suggests a $1543 / Ton Carbon Tax, but the Biden Admin is “Dragging its Feet”

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Anthropocene

Consensus Science: Anthropocene Edition

12 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: