Global Warming To Threaten Wimbledon

Reposted from Not A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The Met Office have this ridiculous article on their website today, called “Increasing climate challenge to Wimbledon Championships”:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2021/wimbledon-environment-day

It makes the usual claims of how global warming will impact sports like tennis:

Professor Stephen Belcher, the Met Office’s chief scientist, commented: “All the available evidence points towards the fact that our climate is changing: we have already seen aspects such as extreme heat, and the worse is yet to come.

“The UK has not recorded temperatures of more than 38.7 °C. However, our climate projections show temperatures of 40.0 °C or more are possible at Wimbledon even during future tournaments, posing considerable challenges for the health of players and spectators. Climate change will affect every facet of our lives, including the sports we love to watch. Wimbledon Environment Day is a reminder that society has very little time left to keep the temperature of our atmosphere within sustainable limits.”

A rather fatuous statement, given that tennis is already played in much hotter conditions than Wimbledon around the world, without health problems. Indeed most players I suspect would rather be somewhere else on a cold, damp day on Court 14!

But as the Met Office’s own data shows, UK summers are not actually getting hotter:

Occasionally weather conditions bring hot summers, as in 1976 and 2018, but the former still remains the hottest. In other years, we may see cold, wet summers.

But there is a reason why no summer since has topped 1976, the sun.

It is the sun that regulates temperatures in summer, not CO2. For instance, summers are hotter in Paris than London, because the sun is higher in the sky. A long, dry summer, dominated by high pressure, will always bring hot weather.

Occasionally the jet stream will also pull up very hot air from the Sahara, as in 2019, but this a short term meteorological occurrence, typically for a day or two, not evidence of climate change.

Unless the Earth shifts on its orbit, UK summers will be unlikely to top 1976 temperatures in our lifetimes.

It is shameful that the Met Office should give its name to this pernicious, politically motivated propaganda

4.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...