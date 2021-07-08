Wimbledon Centre Court
Alarmism

Global Warming To Threaten Wimbledon

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
28 Comments

Reposted from Not A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The Met Office have this ridiculous article on their website today, called “Increasing climate challenge to Wimbledon Championships”:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2021/wimbledon-environment-day

It makes the usual claims of how global warming will impact sports like tennis:

Professor Stephen Belcher, the Met Office’s chief scientist, commented: “All the available evidence points towards the fact that our climate is changing: we have already seen aspects such as extreme heat, and the worse is yet to come.

“The UK has not recorded temperatures of more than 38.7 °C. However, our climate projections show temperatures of 40.0 °C or more are possible at Wimbledon even during future tournaments, posing considerable challenges for the health of players and spectators. Climate change will affect every facet of our lives, including the sports we love to watch. Wimbledon Environment Day is a reminder that society has very little time left to keep the temperature of our atmosphere within sustainable limits.”

A rather fatuous statement, given that tennis is already played in much hotter conditions than Wimbledon around the world, without health problems. Indeed most players I suspect would rather be somewhere else on a cold, damp day on Court 14!

But as the Met Office’s own data shows, UK summers are not actually getting hotter:

Occasionally weather conditions bring hot summers, as in 1976 and 2018, but the former still remains the hottest. In other years, we may see cold, wet summers.

But there is a reason why no summer since has topped 1976, the sun.

It is the sun that regulates temperatures in summer, not CO2. For instance, summers are hotter in Paris than London, because the sun is higher in the sky. A long, dry summer, dominated by high pressure, will always bring hot weather.

Occasionally the jet stream will also pull up very hot air from the Sahara, as in 2019, but this a short term meteorological occurrence, typically for a day or two, not evidence of climate change.

Unless the Earth shifts on its orbit, UK summers will be unlikely to top 1976 temperatures in our lifetimes.

It is shameful that the Met Office should give its name to this pernicious, politically motivated propaganda

Ken Irwin
July 8, 2021 6:12 am

Sooner or later the average joe is going to wake up to the fact that it is all hype and no substance.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
July 8, 2021 9:10 am

Our of the link:
The study found more people had died of cold than heat over the two-decade period.

You may re-read that:

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Capitalist-Dad
July 8, 2021 6:13 am

Apparently, no idiocy is too stupid and far fetched to announce if one is a climate change true believer.

Herbert
July 8, 2021 6:16 am

I suppose this means the end of 5 day Cricket Tests on the Indian sub-continent.
As India constitutes over 90% of one billion cricket fans in the world,I trust there will be a pushback from the Indian Premier League even if Wimbledon is doomed.
Do I need to add sarc.

griff
Reply to  Herbert
July 8, 2021 8:52 am

Seems entirely likely that there will be periods of the year in India and Pakistan and even Australia where it is too hot for cricket…

Caligula Jones
July 8, 2021 6:42 am

Remind me where the World Cup (soccer/football) is being held next time?

griff
Reply to  Caligula Jones
July 8, 2021 8:54 am

Qatar of course. and they recognise that could be too hot…

‘Temperatures in Qatar can reach around 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) in June when World Cups have traditionally taken place. With this in mind, the tournament will instead kick off 21 November and conclude 18 December.’

Jo Ho
July 8, 2021 6:42 am

Does this mean we will have no more frequent ‘rain delays’ and we can watch uninterrupted tennis at Wimbledon? I am sure some players, from warmer climes, will appreciate a ‘bit’ of warm weather and will free up some space in their suitcases at they won’t need to pack their cardies and long-johns.

AleaJactaEst
July 8, 2021 6:47 am

What did you expect from the fully paid up shills @ The Met Orifice?

Sparko
July 8, 2021 6:53 am

Haven’t the just finished building 2 big courts at Wimbledon court No1 and one of the outer courts no 14 ?. Sounds like the UHI effect is bigger then thought.

John Shewchuk
July 8, 2021 7:10 am

Or it might by the “cooling” part of the “warming” trend that will be the problem. I’m sure they will find something to blame. I wonder what they’re going to blame Hurricane Elsa on … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaVN7V9HV3I

Bill Toland
July 8, 2021 7:19 am

The more articles like this are published, the more ridiculous climate alarmists appear. They seem to be totally oblivious to how stupid they sound. We must surely be close to peak stupidity by now. Eventually everyone will look at climate alarmists in the same way they look at people walking the streets with placards saying the end is nigh. In fact, Extinction Rebellion is already doing that.

Bruce Cobb
July 8, 2021 7:30 am

The Alarmist mouthpieces are in full-fledged, full-throated siren-blasting mode now, in the runnup to Glasgow. Got to get the sheeple ready to be fleeced. Because the longer and louder you shout lies, the more those who can’t think for themselves will believe them.

Andy Pattullo
July 8, 2021 7:34 am

I suppose they have a plan for how to conduct Wimbledon under mile thick ice once we return to the cozy preindustrial climate of our current ice age.

Carbon500
July 8, 2021 7:37 am

How right Paul Homewood is.
Those who don’t believe in dangerous man-made global warming (rebranded as ‘climate change’, or the ‘climate crisis’) are often referred to as ‘deniers’ or ‘climate deniers’.
I’d say that the only deniers are the likes of the so-called scientists at the Met Office who, despite real-world data going back over 100 years, persist in peddling silly scaremongering stories and deny reality.
As I’ve asked before, where’s the dangerous climate change in their records?
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-temperature-rainfall-and-sunshine-time-series
The climate change nonsense has been relentlessly rammed down our throats since the formation of the IPCC in 1988, and even worse, the majority of the UK’s politicians believe in it all. As a result, we now face draconian impacts as a result of their misguided legislation. When will it end?

griff
Reply to  Carbon500
July 8, 2021 8:54 am

I’ve never known Paul Homewood to be right

Randy Stubbings
July 8, 2021 7:43 am

If the BBC gets its way, there will be no sports at all. Travel of any sort, from soccer moms taking kids to their games to pro athletes flying across oceans, will be forbidden due to its climate impact. We will all have “carbon” budgets that won’t be enough to heat our homes or cook our food, so there will definitely be no driving to recreational activities of any kind. And due to the risk of the future omega variant of COVID, there will be no in-person spectatorship anyway. If it were true to its dystopian principles, the BBC would be railing against the fact that Wimbledon exists today.

Krishna Gans
July 8, 2021 7:49 am

Wimbledon experiences hottest day ever with high of 35.7C
The highest temperature in Wimbledon history was recorded on Wednesday, but two of the biggest names in tennis claim the intense heat was not a major issue for them. 2015

Wimbledon 2009: I thought I’d end up in hospital with heat stroke, says Jelena Jankovic
JELENA JANKOVIC feared she would end up in hospital as she crashed out of Wimbledon to 17-year-old American qualifier Melanie Oudin.
The former World No.1 nearly fainted at the end of a gruelling 66-minute opening set that she won in a tie-break

What is extraordinary now ?

ResourceGuy
July 8, 2021 7:58 am

Okay, I think we can start the final countdown on the last few items not covered by these scare stories. The last ten items include you personal laundry basket and toothbrush. Maybe at that point they will reveal the real policy agenda for your wallet and administered future for your place in this brave new world.

TonyG
July 8, 2021 8:05 am

It will be the end of professional tennis! Oh no!

Peta of Newark
July 8, 2021 8:08 am

and see the picture at the top of this story….
See the recently installed sliding roof?
See the green (rolled up) sheets down the right hand side of the court?

Put there to keep the sun out don’t ya know.

2hotel9
July 8, 2021 8:09 am

Wimbledon is in far more danger from piss poor officiating and neverending rule changes than from the weather. Morons.

Sara
July 8, 2021 8:10 am

The more I see of the kinds of statements quoted above, the more convinced I am that psychobabble has finally succeeded in destroying the brains of people who write that drivel. And that is assuming, of course, that those people actually have working brain cells…. which seems somewhat doubtful to me.

MarkW
July 8, 2021 8:19 am

What, the grass is going to grow too fast?

Bruce Cobb
July 8, 2021 8:47 am

Numerous in-depth studies of the minds of Alarmists have been done, and many, as one would expect, suffer from Rotted Brain Syndrome (RBS), due primarily to infrequent, if ever use of their brain. If you don’t use it, you lose it. Many others though, have a remarkable on/off switch of sorts, whis is activated by key words such as “climate change”, “global warming” and “extreme weather”. When those words (and others) are heard or read, their brain switches automatically to the “off” position. This allows them to revert to Belief mode, wherein they can just spout meaningless catch phrases and the like.
Quite remarkable, really.

griff
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
July 8, 2021 8:55 am

Hmmm… are you sure this isn’t all a leftist plot?

Sara
July 8, 2021 9:05 am

What a load of cow flops.

Seriously, are these people completely cocooned somewhere that we don’t know about?

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Sara
%d bloggers like this: