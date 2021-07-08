It's Worse Than We Thought! PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Claim: 5 million deaths a year caused by global climate related abnormal temps

More than five million deaths a year can be attributed to abnormal hot and cold temperatures

INFORGAPHIC EXPLAINING COUNTRY BY COUNTRY MORTALITY DUE TO ABNORMAL TEMPERATURES OVER 2 DECADES

More than five million extra deaths a year can be attributed to abnormal hot and cold temperatures, according to a world first international study led by Monash University.

The study found deaths related to hot temperatures increased in all regions from 2000 to 2019, indicating that global warming due to climate change will make this mortality figure worse in the future.

The international research team, led by Monash University’s Professor Yuming Guo, Dr Shanshan Li, and Dr Qi Zhao from Shandong University in China and published today in The Lancet Planetary Health looked at mortality and temperature data across the world from 2000 to 2019, a period when global temperatures rose by 0.26C per decade.

The study, the first to definitively link above and below optimal temperatures (corresponding to minimum mortality temperatures) to annual increases in mortality, found 9.43 per cent of global deaths could be attributed to cold and hot temperatures. This equates to 74 excess deaths for every 100,000 people, with most deaths caused by cold exposure.

The data reveals geographic differences in the impact of non-optimal temperatures on mortality, with Eastern Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa having the highest heat and cold-related excess death rates.

Importantly, cold-related death decreased 0.51 per cent from 2000 to 2019, while heat-related death increased 0.21 per cent, leading to a reduction in net mortality due to cold and hot temperatures.

The largest decline of net mortality occurred in Southeast Asia while there was temporal increase in South Asia and Europe.

Professor Guo, from the Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said this shows global warming may “slightly reduce the number of temperature-related deaths, largely because of the lessening in cold-related mortality, however in the long-term climate change is expected to increase the mortality burden because hot-related mortality would be continuing to increase.”�.

Professor Guo said previous studies had looked at temperature-related mortality within a single country or region.

“This is the first study to get a global overview of mortality due to non-optimal temperature conditions between 2000 and 2019, the hottest period since the Pre-Industrial era,”� he said.

“Importantly, we used 43 countries’ baseline data across five continents with different climates, socioeconomic and demographic conditions and differing levels of infrastructure and public health services, so the study had a large and varied sample size, unlike previous studies.”

The mortality data from this groundbreaking Monash study is significantly higher than the second-largest study published in 2015, which was based on 74 million deaths across 13 countries/regions and estimated 7.7 per cent of deaths were related to cold and hot temperatures.

Professor Guo said that showed “the importance of taking data from all points of the globe, in order to get a more accurate understanding of the real impact of non-optimal temperatures under climate change.”�.

Of the global deaths attributed to abnormal cold and heat, the study found:

*More than half occurred in Asia, particularly in East and South Asia

*Europe had the highest excess death rates per 100,000 due to heat exposure

*Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest death rates per 100,000 due to exposure to cold

Professor Guo added understanding the geographic patterns of temperature-related mortality is important for the international collaboration in developing policies and strategies in climate change mitigation and adaptation and health protection.�

ANNUAL DEATHS DUE TO ABNORMAL TEMPS BY REGION:

* Africa 1.2 million

* Asia 2.6 million

* Europe 835,000

* South America 141,000

* UK 52,000

* US 173,600

* China 1.04 million

* India 74,000

* Australia 16,500

ANNUAL DEATHS DUE TO COLD TEMPS BY REGION:

* Africa 1.18 million

* Asia 2.4 million

* Europe 657,000

* South America 116,000

* UK 44,600

* US 154,800

* China 967,000

* India 655,400

* Australia 14,200

ANNUAL DEATHS DUE TO HIGH TEMPS BY REGION

* Africa 25,550

* Asia 224,000

* Europe 178,700

* South America 25,250

* UK 8000

* US 18,750

* China 71,300

* India 83,700

* Australia 2300

Bill Toland
July 8, 2021 10:05 am

So 90% of temperature related deaths were caused by cold temperatures. This means that we need more global warming immediately to reduce the overall death toll.

H.R.
July 8, 2021 10:08 am

Nonsense! Global Warming is supposed to raise nighttime temperatures more so than daytime highs.

What are all these people dying from; moonstroke?

Duane
July 8, 2021 10:12 am

Deaths “related to” is the grand catch all.

We can say with certainty that 100% of all deaths in the world today related to no longer breathing.

That statement is just as relevant as the claim the 5 million deaths are attributable to climate change … but the difference is, at least my statement is true.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Duane
July 8, 2021 11:59 am

Duane posted: “We can say with certainty that 100% of all deaths in the world today related to no longer breathing.”

Not so fast. People can continued “living” (autonomous brain activity and continuing metabolism), and be successfully resuscitated, after minutes to hours since having stopped breathing. The longest successful CPR recovery for a severely hypothermic victim was 6 hours 30 minutes (ref: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1811563 ).

However, many other causes of death—severe blunt force trauma, heart attack, severe hemorrhaging, acute poisoning, gunshot to the head or heart, etc.—can cause true (irrecoverable) death within seconds to tens of seconds.

John
July 8, 2021 10:15 am

Sounds normal to me. With gradually warming temps cold deaths decreased slightly which is the only significant statistic. With cold deaths vastly outnumbering heat deaths, this should be good news!

ResourceGuy
July 8, 2021 10:20 am

So the mass graves signage needs to be changed.

DonM
Reply to  ResourceGuy
July 8, 2021 11:28 am

2.5 million extra Asians died.

How many of those were Uighurs?

Coach Springer
July 8, 2021 10:30 am

The overwhelming volume of misinformation is … overwhelming. What is clear is that the lies travel much faster than we can catch up to and debate them. Not sure that turning a lie into a debate is all that effective in countering it.

Rud Istvan
July 8, 2021 10:34 am

Who knew that during the PAUSE temperatures increased 0.26C per decade? Only in faulty climate models, not actual UAH measured temps.

Another problem. Most deaths from cold in Asia and Africa?? Nope. Nonsense.
maybe IF it had snowed there, but it didn’t or somebody would have noticed.

hiskorr
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 8, 2021 10:56 am

You’ve not noticed folks in South Asia huddled around fires if the temp drops below 70F? More cold deaths there than in Nepal or Tibet, I bet.

Bill Toland
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 8, 2021 10:57 am

I noticed that cold deaths outnumbered heat deaths in Africa by 46 to 1. I found that rather surprising.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 8, 2021 11:21 am

I believe it’s the case that for most of the world humans need heat, clothes and shelter for at least part of the year. Without them exposure and hypothermia are a constant problem. Add in a poor or insufficient diet then death from cold wouldn’t be a surprise.

DMacKenzie,
July 8, 2021 10:35 am

Climate liars have no qualms about lying…..shouldn’t be necessary to point it out….

Danley Wolfe
July 8, 2021 10:39 am

GIGO… garbage. The biggest problem with global warming is too many academics and politicians on the payroll.

Danley Wolfe
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
July 8, 2021 10:40 am

also liberal newspapers like the New York Times. If you believe it illness and death now is due to global warming … or coronavirus, join me in laughter.

markl
July 8, 2021 10:49 am

During the same period world population increased by 27% and if you do the math using heat related deaths they decreased over that period. Another scaremonger “study” twisted to serve the AGW narrative.

John Hultquist
July 8, 2021 10:49 am

Everything about this report reeks. Reminds me of . . .
On a training outing near a lake, a Black Lab rolled in a dead Bigmouth Buffalo (sucker type fish).
The stench was so bad we went home with our heads out the windows.
The dog was pleased with himself.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  John Hultquist
July 8, 2021 11:26 am

The name “EurekAlert” has been changed. It is now “WeStinkAlert”. More accurate.

MAL
July 8, 2021 10:54 am

A lot less people would be dying to to heat or cold if they had access to cheap reliable energy. These morons want it to go the other way.

Rory Forbes
July 8, 2021 11:01 am

In other words, this study has nothing to do with anthropogenic global WARMING. It’s about human’s ignorance that cold is more dangerous than heat … even in hot climates.

Asitha Jayawardena
July 8, 2021 11:03 am

Five million are many. Do something about climate change!

Gene
Reply to  Asitha Jayawardena
July 8, 2021 11:58 am

Trying to “do something” about an obvious scam is the biggest problem in today’s world! You haven’t realized, the natural ongoing cyclic changes are just that… Normal?

John Hultquist
July 8, 2021 11:04 am

It is not customary to include that part of Russia east of the Ural Mountains as Europe. There is an obelisk near Pervouralsk that is said to be on the boundary. More than one, perhaps. Wiki shows one, and another with an historical explanation here:
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/how-is-the-border-between-europe-and-asia-defined.html

gringojay
July 8, 2021 11:17 am

Deaths supposedly occurring at higher rates due to expanded ranges of hot and cold temperatures should be qualified for context of the individual in that range of heat or cold.
By this I mean we should be able to know the individuals’ health at the time of death.

The most common global health parameter I can think of is how more people than ever are able to access increased quantities of food calories. This leaves one example for a fatality context that can be related to temperature associated death – namely if the deceased was overweight, since that impacts body thermo-regulation.

Gordon A. Dressler
July 8, 2021 11:36 am

More than 5 million deaths a year just from “climate change”-induced temperature excursions? Really???

It appears to me that the AGW/CAGW alarmists are fronting some new fantastic claims because they have been displaced off the “front pages of the news” by all the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19/recovery-from-lockdown headlines these days.

Sic transit gloria.

It couldn’t happen to a more deserving group.

Carlo, Monte
July 8, 2021 11:41 am

0.26°C per decade??

To the hundredths of a degree?

Please…

Bruce Cobb
July 8, 2021 11:48 am

Some people died partly due to weather. So? People die from lots of things, some related, some not. People are far safer today from the efects of weather than say 100 years ago, thanks to fossil fuels. Oh wait, they want to take those away. Oops.

Jim Veenbaas
July 8, 2021 11:52 am

9.43% of deaths attributed to hot or cold temps? Utter garbage.

