A Tale of Two States: A Warning About Joe Biden’s Power Plan

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
By Larry Behrens
July 06, 2021

With President Biden pressing on with attacks against America’s oil and natural gas workers to push his environmental agenda, it’s past time to shed a little light on the failure he’s promoting. He may claim that his proposal to produce 80% of America’s electricity through non-carbon sources is a bold new idea, it’s actually a green failure that he’s trying to recycle…and we’ve got the receipts from two states to prove it.

Let me introduce you to California and Arizona, two neighboring states where one has embraced the Biden Green Plan for years while the other rejected it. Rest assured, Biden, John Kerry, and their army of eco warriors are hoping you ignore the following inconvenient truths.

In November 2018, Arizona voters soundly defeated Prop 127 by a margin of more than 2 to 1. The ballot measure was heavily pushed by former presidential candidate current extreme eco-leftist billionaire Tom Steyer. Similar to Biden’s plan, Prop 127 required Arizona to get 50 percent of its power from “renewable” sources by 2030. Keep in mind, these are the same voters that would elect a Democrat to the US Senate and give its electoral votes to Biden just two years later, tipping the presidential race toward the left. In other words, Prop 127, less restrictive than the Biden plan, proved to be too extreme for down-the-middle voters

While 70 percent of Arizonans were rejecting the (future) Biden plan, California lawmakers passed SB 100 which forced a renewable standard of 60 percent by 2030.

The vastly different results speak for themselves.

Working families in California were on the receiving end of rolling blackouts in August 2020 as temperatures reached triple digits in some areas. Those blackouts, the first in nearly 20 decades, might not be the last as regulators warn it could be “lights out” for The Golden State in summer 2021 as well.

At the very same time California’s families were scrambling for the power to stay cool, the residents of Phoenix were enduring 50 straight days of temperatures of over 110 degrees. Yet, families were able to stay cool because Arizona relies on natural gas and nuclear power for most of their energy. Both of those sources are outlawed under California’s radical plan. Voters rejected the Biden plan and not only did the power keep flowing, but their wallets didn’t suffer. Lower energy costs and no power outages is the result in Arizona.

California’s families already pay some of the highest eclectic rates in the nation, but in just the last year alone, the price of electricity has shot up nearly 11 percent. So, while the people of California were dodging rolling blackouts, they were also paying an ever-increasing premium for adopting the Biden plan.

For the record, the average electric bill in Arizona increased a mere 0.1 percent during the same time.

Sadly, these terrible results are just the beginning. Today, California is able to skirt some of the worst impacts of their terrible decisions because their leaders import 25 percent of all their electricity from other states, including places that, you guessed it, produce that electricity from carbon-based sources. You shouldn’t be surprised to learn that one of the states that sells California their power is…Arizona.

If the U.S. adopts the California/Biden plan, there is no backup state for us to import our power. There’s just high prices, rolling blackouts and empty promises. Those are the only real sources of power in the Biden plan.

Larry Behrens is the author of the report, “Lights Out: How Green Mandates Are Undermining the Affordability and Reliability of Electricity.” He currently works as the Western States Director for Power The Future, an organization fighting for America’s Energy Workers. He previously served as Communications Director for New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez. You can find him on Twitter at @larrybehrens 

co2isnotevil
July 8, 2021 2:03 pm

And the cancer has metastasized and is spreading to Nevada.

John Tillman
July 8, 2021 2:06 pm

Wind power in OR and WA makes it impossible to optimize hydro.

dk_
July 8, 2021 2:26 pm

Editors. Hyperlinks inset in the middle of the piece appear to be phishing and/or spam. My software is indicating http://www.mgid.com links are suspicious.

Stephen Philbrick
Reply to  dk_
July 8, 2021 3:15 pm

I interpreted them as ads that weren’t properly rendered.

dk_
Reply to  Stephen Philbrick
July 8, 2021 3:30 pm

I’m not used to seeing them in the middle of a WUWT post.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Stephen Philbrick
July 8, 2021 3:38 pm

They are intentionally rendered in HTML coding that way to trick readers of blogs like WUWT to click on them.

I wish Anthony would go to a no ad (un-monetized) revenue blog model and host a Patreon account so we could subscribe and send him monthly payments rather than all the annoying ads on some of my browsers. I would send him $10/month on Patreon subscription, where he could offer 3 different levels, like $5/month, $10/month or $$25/month subscriptions and then he could see who his loyal followers/readers/commenters are and who a free loading readers readers of the WUWT blog are or they could also chose to be anonymous to him.

Right now I suspect though Anthony gets several Thousand dollars a month in ad revenue as a monetized website. Money like that can be very corrupting.

James Snook
July 8, 2021 2:28 pm

As I type this, the UK’s massive fleet of subsidised wind turbines, which includes the World’s largest concentration of off shore turbines, is producing a paltry 2% of our needs. As it’s dark, solar is contributing zero (and my electricity bill is rocketing again).

Net zero by 2050 is even less credible than unicorn farming in Parliament Square.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  James Snook
July 8, 2021 2:43 pm

But BoJo and Carrie beg to differ…

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 8, 2021 3:05 pm

griff will be along shortly to deny reality…

leitmotif
July 8, 2021 2:31 pm

Biden became the worst US president in history the day he took office.

Quite a feat.

John Tillman
Reply to  leitmotif
July 8, 2021 2:33 pm

Against stiff competition!

Rud Istvan
Reply to  leitmotif
July 8, 2021 2:45 pm

Jimmy Carter is smiling in relief.

John Tillman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 8, 2021 3:00 pm

Also from their holes in Hell Pierce, Buchanan and LBJ.

Komerade Cube
Reply to  John Tillman
July 8, 2021 3:36 pm

And FDR and Obummer

AWG
Reply to  leitmotif
July 8, 2021 2:56 pm

Depends on how you define “worst” and “president”.

I still refer to Biden as “former Vice President” as the winner of the 2020 Election and President in Exile currently resides in Florida.

For those who believe that the 2020 Election was as pure as the wind driven snow, it is not possible to honestly say that Biden is in charge of anything, including his own faculties, so I am willing to give him space and say he isn’t the “worst” since he really isn’t fulfilling the traditional requirements (what happened to the 25th Amendment?)

For those who believe there was fraud but the military junta currently occupying DC is legitimate, then it is best to refer to the “US” as the “former US”.

Regardless, what happened to the 10th Amendment? Apparently it only applies when performing economic and social destruction.

leitmotif
Reply to  AWG
July 8, 2021 3:15 pm

Before the votes were counted the bookies had Biden at odds of 1/3. In UK time I went to bed about 3.30 am and everything had changed, Biden was way out at odds of 3/1. When I awoke Biden had won.

How is that possible?

Did all the rich guys put millions on Biden at odds of 3/1? Never seen that before.

Independent
Reply to  leitmotif
July 8, 2021 3:25 pm

Eight years of constant scandal, corruption, stupidity, and anti-Americanism during the Obama administration say hi.

Rud Istvan
July 8, 2021 2:38 pm

Nice post. A REALLY inconvenient truth in the comparison of AZ to CA.

The CA electricity grid does not run very well (or eventually at all) on green Biden/Kerry/AOC renewable fantasies. Needs backup for intermittency that renewables do not pay for and CA will not allow, and needs grid inertia that renewables do not provide.
Nor will CA be able to continue importing electricity salvation. Four Corners (big old coal) will be closing soon because already beyond typical coal station lifetime; won’t be replaced because coal is more expensive in every way than CCGT: capital cost, fuel efficiency/cost; true air pollution controls. Bonneville system hydro will be needed to save BC and WA from their own foolish wind aspirations.

ResourceGuy
July 8, 2021 2:53 pm

It’s worse than that when you add in the fact consumers are being scammed with rooftop solar in AZ. Although there are many sunny days there, consumers are not getting adequate consumer protection information on final costs, utility-scale vs. individual rooftop scale cost per watt, and downstream cost issues like the requirement to remove the solar panels in order to do roof repairs or replacements. Consumer protection goes silent when it involves pushing agendas.

markl
July 8, 2021 2:53 pm

California is another crash test dummy for renewables joining Australia and soon to be parts of the EU.

H. D. Hoese
July 8, 2021 3:05 pm

“….we’ve got the receipts from two states to prove it.” As I’ve posted before we also have half century old experiment, this is just the second round of presumptive fossil windmills, some living fossil whirlybirds remained. Haven’t done homework on old literature, but lived it, maybe have time someday. Same period when there were still lots of serious pollution problems, have some of the references. History, homework?

John the Econ
July 8, 2021 3:07 pm

I just tell people that the day I am buying my electricity from California for less than I am paying now, I’ll be all in.

Robert of Texas
July 8, 2021 3:08 pm

We just *love* (<Heavy Sarcasm>) our wind power here in Texas…More infrastructure the public pays for, more subsidies, politically protected power markets that practically doom natural gas and nuclear plants, blackouts, and the promise of more blackouts. What’s not to love? I mean, the billionaires are getting rich off of this!

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Robert of Texas
ResourceGuy
July 8, 2021 3:08 pm

Meanwhile Bill Gates is pushing ahead with a strange assortment of uncompetitive energy projects with preparations to offload them onto investors. At least Solyndra was rejected for an IPO by market due diligence, only to get Obama/Pelosi taxpayer money to lose. Gates is pushing new concentrating solar mirror nonsense with a diversity twist.

dk_
July 8, 2021 3:08 pm

Az is suffering from an influx of upper middle class California refugees who don’t see the connection between the policies and candidates that they elected in California and the fact that they had to leave it in order to survive. They are changing the Arizona politcal demographic towards that of the coast (a process once appropriately labeled by a national magazine in the case of another Western state as Californication). Hence Maricopa.

The Eagles’ “Last Resort” prophetically decried the spoil of California, today that process is a major state export.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by dk_
Stephen Philbrick
July 8, 2021 3:13 pm

It may be true that California has the:

 highest eclectic rates in the nation

but I’m guessing the author meant “electric”.

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Stephen Philbrick
Rob_Dawg
July 8, 2021 3:20 pm

Los Angeles has coal and nuclear generation Arizona.

https://www.ladwpnews.com/general-managers-statement-regarding-ladwp-power-generation-assets-in-arizona/

