Signs of life - Fraser Island Dec 2020, a few weeks after fires which were allowed to burn due to government decision paralysis were finally extinguished.
British BBC Scolds Australia for Failing to Embrace Net Zero

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

BBC’s Australian correspondent is aghast that Australia continues to resist pressure to join President Biden’s climate change economic suicide pact.

Climate change: Why action still ignites debate in Australia

By Shaimaa Khalil
Australia correspondent

In my first week as the BBC’s new Australia correspondent in 2019, a state of emergency was declared in New South Wales. Bushfires blazed and came very close to Sydney.

As the country woke to pictures of red skies, destroyed homes and burned koalas in smouldering bushland, the climate change debate came to the fore.

But this wasn’t a scientific debate. It was political and it was partisan.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not answer questions about the issue, while then Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack dismissed climate concerns as those of “raving inner-city lefties”. 

That was my other big memory of my first week in Australia. The leadership – after years of drought and as blazes raged across the east coast – openly throwing doubt on the effects of climate change.

The power of industry

Mr Morrison recently told a conference of fossil fuel executives that oil and gas will “always” be a major contributor to the country’s prosperity.

Mr Morrison has been adamant that “technology not taxes” is the way forward – knowing the backlash he would face if he were to impose carbon pricing.

But scientists say technology on its own is not enough and that what is needed is a combination of all measures; reduction targets, new technology for clean energy and a carbon tax.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-57606398

The only people in Australia who think bushfires are unusual, or that they inflict lasting damage on the bush, are new immigrants, or ignorant inner city urban greens, who would know better if they spent any time in that natural wilderness they claim to love.

Even when government idiocy allows fires to burn for weeks without an effective response, as happened recently on world heritage listed Fraser Island, natural regeneration of affected bushland is rapid. The photo above, taken a few weeks after the fires, already shows signs of regeneration clearly visible from the air. In less than a decade, all the burned areas in the photo above will be regenerated so completely, that only a careful ground based inspection would reveal any indications there was ever a fire.

Obviously it is a tragedy if lives and homes are lost when the bush burns. But deaths from bushfires are entirely preventable, if only Aussie state and local governments would get out of the way of people who want to protect their homes.

griff
June 28, 2021 10:14 am

Areas of Australia not previously known for bushfires burned in 2019. This is not ‘the usual’

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
June 28, 2021 10:18 am

Bushfire burn where bush is.
Arsonists may be everywhere.

alastair gray
Reply to  griff
June 28, 2021 10:20 am

But nevertheless the total area burned by bushfire in 2019 over the whole of Australia was less than usual Now that is the usual usual which usually happens regardless of what6 the alarmists usually think

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  griff
June 28, 2021 10:36 am

Unlike you Griff, I’m not an expert on Australian bushfire history. But what little reading I’ve done on the subject has left me with a strong impression that from the pre-European period of history of Australia to the present time pretty much the whole country has had bush fires at various times in that history.

Have you got any references that say otherwise?

IAMPCBOB
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
June 28, 2021 11:07 am

Griff doesn’t need references OR facts! Just believe everything he says, and that makes him happy.

David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
June 28, 2021 10:51 am

Griff, how far back does “the usual ” go?

Mr.
Reply to  griff
June 28, 2021 11:01 am

Griff, I have watched the vegetation on the surface of a swamp go up in flames as a bushfire passed through.
It is a common effect during Aussie bushfires.

Mr.
June 28, 2021 10:26 am

natural regeneration of affected bushland is rapid

Indeed.
﻿
My weekly business round-trip through the areas devastated by the Feb 2009 “Black Saturday” fires in Victoria showed regrowth well underway within a year of the scorched-earth landscapes in those places.

173 people tragically lost their lives, 414 were injured, more than a million wild and domesticated animals were lost and 450,000 hectares of land were burned.

Then as the extent and rapidity of the regeneration of the bush started to become more broadly evident ~ 2 years later, the media coverage was full of ‘experts’ back-tracking their earlier opinions that it would take a generation for the bush to regrow, but it would never recover to its initial state.

By 2016, just 7 years after Black Saturday, you would have to go searching through the dense green 30 foot high bush to find the evidence of the recent conflagration that occurred there.

rbabcock
Reply to  Mr.
June 28, 2021 10:33 am

Only to re-burn sometime in the future. When you live in areas like that or the western US which can have some wet and mostly relatively dry periods, a single ignition source whatever it may be can set it off. Just hopefully steps will be taken to lessen the impact on humans and wildlife, but probably not.

IAMPCBOB
Reply to  rbabcock
June 28, 2021 11:09 am

No, it never does. Just look at California, where these fires occur year after year, with little or nothing being done to prevent it. As someone else noted, there are arsonist’s everywhere!

rah
June 28, 2021 10:38 am

Well it seems that they have finally settled on what they believe the perfect level atmospheric CO2 should be. “Countless scientists, climate experts, and governments officials agree that 350 ppm is the “safe” level of carbon dioxide.”

So Tony Heller decided to take a look back to see how serene and perfect the weather was back in 1988 when atmospheric CO2 was at the perfect level or less than the countless scientists and politicians believe is perfect.

It’s not a pretty picture. “Countless Scientists” | Real Climate Science

dk_
June 28, 2021 10:46 am

On or about the time of my only opportunity to visit Australia nearly twenty years ago, the controversy du jour was that scientists claimed there was evidence of more than 20,000 years of Native Aboriginal Australians deliberately burning patches of undergrowth. Modern Australia suffers because this simple technique of forest management has been abandoned, just as it has been in the Americas and many other places in the temperate and tropical zones.

I don’t think it has been a month since the BBC loudly scolded Europeans and Americans (North and South) for not following more primitive “green” practices in harmony with nature.

Perhaps the BBC is the problem?

JamesD
Reply to  dk_
June 28, 2021 11:12 am

No, in the America’s we still purposefully burn. It does wonders. A few weeks later, the land greens up with fresh grass that cattle love.

0
whiten
Reply to  JamesD
June 28, 2021 11:28 am

Fire,
the first and the main tool humanity always utilized to “tame”
nature… and grow successful… and secured from “darkness”.

Oh well, maybe time to abandon all what separates us from animals, and attempt to reverse back to bestiality.

Starting with abandoning the “taming” and utilizing of nature.
Abandoning the human character and human personality… our own core identity… our own meaning.

cheers

dk_
Reply to  JamesD
June 28, 2021 11:43 am

I was thinking of California, where controlled burns have often been blocked, but where the iconic redwoods that once covered the state only propagate after a fire.

Mr.
Reply to  dk_
June 28, 2021 11:14 am

More recent documentation exists in the logs of Capt James Cook’s voyage of discovery & charting the East Coast of Australia in 1770, where they observed the smoke palls of myriad fires burning in the hinterlands of the coasts they were sailing off.

Later terrestrial explorers (after1880) wrote about the “checker board” pattern of burnt bush areas throughout the landscape.

I also recall reading somewhere that the geological record of New Zealand contains evidence of fallout from bushfires in Australia over past millenia that was borne aloft in prevailing westerly winds across the Tasman Sea.

Jeffery P
June 28, 2021 11:43 am

Net zero? Isn’t that the collective IQ of the climate mongers?

Sorry, couldn’t help myself

