British BBC Scolds Australia for Failing to Embrace Net Zero

BBC’s Australian correspondent is aghast that Australia continues to resist pressure to join President Biden’s climate change economic suicide pact.

Climate change: Why action still ignites debate in Australia

By Shaimaa Khalil

Australia correspondent

In my first week as the BBC’s new Australia correspondent in 2019, a state of emergency was declared in New South Wales. Bushfires blazed and came very close to Sydney.

…

As the country woke to pictures of red skies, destroyed homes and burned koalas in smouldering bushland, the climate change debate came to the fore.

But this wasn’t a scientific debate. It was political and it was partisan.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not answer questions about the issue, while then Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack dismissed climate concerns as those of “raving inner-city lefties”.

That was my other big memory of my first week in Australia. The leadership – after years of drought and as blazes raged across the east coast – openly throwing doubt on the effects of climate change.

…

The power of industry

…

Mr Morrison recently told a conference of fossil fuel executives that oil and gas will “always” be a major contributor to the country’s prosperity.

…

Mr Morrison has been adamant that “technology not taxes” is the way forward – knowing the backlash he would face if he were to impose carbon pricing.

But scientists say technology on its own is not enough and that what is needed is a combination of all measures; reduction targets, new technology for clean energy and a carbon tax.

…