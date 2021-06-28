British BBC Scolds Australia for Failing to Embrace Net Zero

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
BBC’s Australian correspondent is aghast that Australia continues to resist pressure to join President Biden’s climate change economic suicide pact.
Climate change: Why action still ignites debate in Australia
By Shaimaa Khalil
Australia correspondent
In my first week as the BBC’s new Australia correspondent in 2019, a state of emergency was declared in New South Wales. Bushfires blazed and came very close to Sydney.
As the country woke to pictures of red skies, destroyed homes and burned koalas in smouldering bushland, the climate change debate came to the fore.
But this wasn’t a scientific debate. It was political and it was partisan.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not answer questions about the issue, while then Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack dismissed climate concerns as those of “raving inner-city lefties”.
That was my other big memory of my first week in Australia. The leadership – after years of drought and as blazes raged across the east coast – openly throwing doubt on the effects of climate change.
The power of industry
Mr Morrison recently told a conference of fossil fuel executives that oil and gas will “always” be a major contributor to the country’s prosperity.
Mr Morrison has been adamant that “technology not taxes” is the way forward – knowing the backlash he would face if he were to impose carbon pricing.
But scientists say technology on its own is not enough and that what is needed is a combination of all measures; reduction targets, new technology for clean energy and a carbon tax.
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-57606398
The only people in Australia who think bushfires are unusual, or that they inflict lasting damage on the bush, are new immigrants, or ignorant inner city urban greens, who would know better if they spent any time in that natural wilderness they claim to love.
Even when government idiocy allows fires to burn for weeks without an effective response, as happened recently on world heritage listed Fraser Island, natural regeneration of affected bushland is rapid. The photo above, taken a few weeks after the fires, already shows signs of regeneration clearly visible from the air. In less than a decade, all the burned areas in the photo above will be regenerated so completely, that only a careful ground based inspection would reveal any indications there was ever a fire.
Obviously it is a tragedy if lives and homes are lost when the bush burns. But deaths from bushfires are entirely preventable, if only Aussie state and local governments would get out of the way of people who want to protect their homes.