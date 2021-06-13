Drought

Western US Drought Implications

By Rud Istvan,

The mainstream media (MSM) is abuzz about the present Western Drought allegedly caused by ‘anthropogenic climate change’. Lots of ‘we are gonna die’ stuff. Charles has a way of provoking thoughtful investigations. He asked me, ‘does this mean future California electricity blackouts from lack of hydro’? [HT/Macusn~cr] Which intriguing question set me off on another quest for climate truth. Only a few key references are provided below, as most of what follows is easily googled.

Anthropogenic Climate Drought?

Alarmists need to be a bit more specific as to where and when and why. This post covers the Columbia River basin, the Colorado River basin, and California. In that Western US geography, the ‘drought’ is mainly in the Colorado basin and California, in both from lack of Sierra and Rockies snowpack. The Columbia basin is so vast, that even in the previous ‘peak’ California drought year of 2015, the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) experienced no water flow problems across its 33 hydroelectric dams since there was no drought in British Columbia.

Just focusing on California and the Colorado basin, tree ring studies peg the present situation as only the fourth worst in the last millennium. Abandoned Chaco Canyon proves it was previously much worse. Chaco was abandoned about 1250 because of a worse western drought than at present.

ruins of pueblo bonito at chaco canyon

And the three previous ‘worse’ droughts can have had nothing to do with anthropogenic  ‘carbon pollution’, which a greening Earth seems to like as fertilizer.

That objective history is, however, still a problem for the Colorado Compact, formed at the time of the Hoover Dam and Lake Meade. The 7 states plus Mexico water allocations were based on annual Colorado flows from a (abnormally) wetter prior decade. So just wrong hydrological assumptions.

Electricity Impact?

We need to separate California from the Colorado Compact for purposes of analysis. The data sources for the facts below are primarily from the US government’s EIA at EIA.gov, from the California Energy Commission (CEC) at Energy/Ca.gov, and from an open access paper ERL 15 (2020) 094008.

California 2019 electricity was 16.5% supplied from the states internal ‘large hydro’ (about 287 dams like Oroville, which almost collapsed from TOO MUCH water in 2017), or imported from BPA hydro 9.7%. ‘Small hydro’ inside California supplied 2.7%; imports were only 0.4%. So California only hydro in 2019 was about 19.2% of CA generation. 2019 is used as the baseline because 2020 numbers are not yet available mid 2021. Dunno if Covid or just gov work pace.

In 2015 (peak previous drought year) that output was cut to 41% of 2012 pre-drought output, meaning that maybe in 2021 it would be cut to (0.41*19.2) 7.9%, a drop of about 11.3%. Now most grids run with on the order of 12-15% reserve capacity, so the California grid can maybe handle this loss without going dark.

There is, however, an interesting ‘brought to you by the government’ BPA qualification, since in 2019 when you add imported BPA, total California hydro was about 26%. The BPA issue probably isn’t drought water, based on 2015. It is that 1/3 of BPA capacity has ALREADY exceeded its design life, and they are not keeping up with replacement. An unplanned outage is possible. Plus, for sure by 2030 California will be on its own, since Washington State just passed a law mandating all its electricity will be green by 2030, meaning no California exports.

The Hoover Dam/Lake Meade hydro electricity mainly goes to Nevada and Arizona, albeit on the western grid connecting to CA. Their electricity issue is a different one. Hoover Dam has 17 hydraulic turbogenerators. These have a thing called ‘deadpool’, below which the hydrostatic head cannot safely spin them and they must be shut down. That deadpool was a Lake Meade original design elevation of 1050’. In 2015, Meade got down to 1085’, scaring everybody. So in the past 6 years, all 17 Hoover hydroturbines have been replaced by a new design that lowers the deadpool to about 950’. As of this week, Lake Meade stood at an alarming ‘record low since 1937’ of 1071’, only about 36% of full water capacity as evidenced by its ‘bathtub ring’.

Hoover Dam Towers on the blue Lake Mead. Hoover Dam is a concrete arch-gravity dam in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, on the border between the U.S. states of Nevada and Arizona.

Not good for water supply (below), but still far from an issue for its new electricity deadpool.

Water Impact?

Obviously there will be one, but again one has to separate California from the Colorado Compact.

In California, about 50% of water is used ‘environmentally’ (northern California salmon run rivers, and the central CA infamous delta smelt), about 40% in agriculture (the Imperial Valley fruits, nuts, vegetables, and dairy), and about 10% for ‘people and industry’.

One semi-serious idea is to declare the delta smelt extinct (nobody has seen one for years), and reduce ‘environmental’ water use in favor of  ‘agricultural’.

The bigger reality is that ‘people’ will never suffer, but some farmers may. Nobody is going to ‘die’, but some farmers may be driven out of business. The subject is a bit more complex (as in Arizona), because of grandfathered water rights to pioneer farmers who were there before Silicon Valley thirst.

There is a related interesting water related Cali agricultural ‘factoid’, known to this near four decades Wisconsin dairy farm owner. The number one milk producing state is California (18.6% of US), while Wisconsin is only #2 (14%). Why, given that the main dairy feed is protein rich alfalfa, a very water intense hay crop? About 1.2 million acres of alfalfa in California, all irrigated. The reason turns out to be a simple but foolish political policy. Milk has had (since FDR) price supports. And ground zero (no support) is Madison, Wisconsin. The further from Madison, the higher the milk price support. And California is the farthest CONUS distance from Wisconsin. California is subsidy farming milk price supports from irrigated alfalfa using water it doesn’t presently have.

In the Colorado Compact, the same generic issue exists. About 70% of the water goes to agriculture, and about 30% to ‘people and industry (like Elon Musk’s massively subsidized Nevada Gigafactory)’. The principal ‘people’ beneficiaries’ are Las Vegas and Phoenix. They will never suffer, although farmers might (again subject to grandfathered water rights complications).  As one newly discovered factoid, about 1/3 of all the fresh vegetables grown in the US are grown in the Sonoran desert south of Phoenix using Colorado irrigation water.

Conclusions

Neither California nor Las Vegas will go dark because of the current drought, which itself provably isn’t attributable to anthropogenic climate change.

Nor are Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or Phoenix going to parch, although some farmers may become rich by selling their grandfathered water rights to these thirsty newer cities, and then ‘retiring’ while their former desert restores itself.

ResourceGuy
June 13, 2021 6:09 am

Interesting review of yet another policy distortion

Rob
June 13, 2021 6:14 am

Did not know of the milk /alfalfa information. Thank you.

John Shewchuk
June 13, 2021 6:33 am

Don’t worry — within 10 years there will be no more problems — says AOC. These Villagers may be enjoying their last boat ride — so sad … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9OeWswZGaQ

Gregory Woods
June 13, 2021 6:33 am

Rud:

I believe that Colorado water is relatively hard. What effect does that have on long-term irrigated soil?

Doug Huffman
Reply to  Gregory Woods
June 13, 2021 7:09 am

Causes salinazation, TDS left behind as salts, if excess water is not applied to leach the salts away from the crop.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Gregory Woods
June 13, 2021 7:10 am

Not much. Hard water is mostly dissolved calcium carbonate. My farms soils are full of limestone chunks, and the alfalfa, corn , and soybeans thrive.

The irrigation problem is mainly slow salt buildup, a factor in parts of southeastern California (Salton sea) and in India. Without sufficient rain to leach the salt, it eventually poisons the soil. Covered this in my ebook Gaia’s Limits in the long food chapter. Per FAO, the decadal global loss of irrigated arable land is about 5%, presently offset by ‘new’ arable land from, for example, agriculture intruding into the southern edge of the Amazon rain forest. Not good if you look out several decades.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 13, 2021 7:54 am

Forgot to mention. The bathtub ring image proves both that the water is hard and that it is mostly dissolved calcium carbonate.

Willem Post
June 13, 2021 6:45 am

Rud,
I love your tongue-in-cheek write-up.

If sanity prevailed, there would be plenty of water for every use.

That would require rationing by means of taxing water use per gallon, an equal rate for all uses.

The tax would increase, based on the available water.

People, industry, farming, etc., would quickly find ways to limit their water use

Irrigating by spraying water in the air is idiotic, as about 50% is lost before it is absorbed by the plant.

In Israel, a dry and very prosperous place, drip tubes are used to directly water plants, as required by law.

Calizuela does not have a water problem.

It has a nutcase problem, aided and abetted by Newsom and his enviro-maniacs

ATheoK
Reply to  Willem Post
June 13, 2021 7:57 am

Irrigating by spraying water in the air is idiotic, as about 50% is lost before it is absorbed by the plant.”

As is spraying that water during the hottest portions of the day. Much water is wasted across the West and Midwest.

Scissor
Reply to  Willem Post
June 13, 2021 8:09 am

Interestingly, on the east side of the Rockies in Colorado, it’s much wetter than average. Two things are striking to me this year, however. There is going to be a bumper crop of ragweed. On some of the trails that I bike, I’ve never seen so much. For whatever reason, unfortunately that plant is thriving.

Normally by this time, insects would be thriving. That’s not the case this year so far. Even with all the rain, the mosquito population has been low and I’ve seen only a few bees. I didn’t see a single bee on my flowering trees this spring, which is atypical.

Joseph Zorzin
June 13, 2021 6:49 am

Stupid question- as silt slowly raises the bottom of the lake – won’t this raise the level of the surface of the water near the dam? So, that’s a good thing? And, what is the rate of sedimentation?

Doug Huffman
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 13, 2021 7:10 am

The level does not rise, the depth decreases.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 13, 2021 7:14 am

Doesn’t matter. To preserve the Colorado in its ‘natural state’ below Hoover, once a year they sluice it for a few days using Meade bottom water. That flushes the sediment so it doesn’t build up. Is sent downstream.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 13, 2021 7:29 am

Really? The following web site discusses this issue and doesn’t mention sluicing: https://www.nps.gov/lake/learn/nature/sedimentation-lake-mead.htm

I’ve found several other web sites discussing this issue and none mention sluicing. But the lake built upstream (Lake Powell) is now retaining much of the silt so silting in Lake Mean isn’t a problem and won’t be for centuries.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 13, 2021 8:05 am

Hoover now releases into Glen Canyon dam, finished 1963. Glen Canyon bottom release now does the annual Grand Canyon spring flood. Used to be Hoover. USGS has a publication on what it calls the annual scour. Sluice was not the correct technical term; it’s scour.

gringojay
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 13, 2021 7:43 am

When questions are politely asked why does any reader of WUWT downvote that comment?

ATheoK
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 13, 2021 8:01 am

Most silt deposition happens where the water slows, miles upstream from the dam.

Duane
June 13, 2021 6:49 am

The other very important factor is that non-agricultural, non-industrial water use is overwhelmingly devoted to landscape irrigation – lawns, trees, shrubs, golf courses, etc.

If the arid western states and populated areas with high populations (southern California, and Las Vegas) ever got serious about water conservation, they would transform their heavily irrigated urban landscapes into native plantings, “xeriscape”, and eliminate their longstanding attempt to recreate the humid landscapes of the east into their western cityscapes. That would immediately cut 75+ percent of their current water consumption.

Of course, that would be politically painful. But hey, Arizonans and New Mexicans have always valued natural desert landscaping as well as architecture that is “native” to the desert southwest (often referred to as “Santa Fe style”).. It’s all actually extremely attractive, but the green stuff is what appeals to transplanted easterners who made up most of the population of California and now Las Vegas.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  Duane
June 13, 2021 7:14 am

Clarke County, home of Las Vegas and Henderson, has strict regulations now in effect that govern landscape. Among them is the removal of Home Owner Association rules requiring green lawns, the payment of the expense of removing grass from lawns, the restrictions on planting grass and other water hungry plants. New built communities use native landscaping.
As an FYI, the large casinos have private wells so their water use from Lake Mead is limited.
The Colorado Compact, which allocates water usage for the western states, allows California the largest percent of water from Lake Mead and the Colorado River basin.
And never forget that Lake Mead is man made, not a natural lake.

Jeremiah
June 13, 2021 6:50 am

California, build desalination plants. Israel is one of the driest places on the planet yet they are in WATER SURPLUS! Take note.

Ron Long
June 13, 2021 7:02 am

Good report, Rud. The general public, both before and after being fed fake news, has no appreciation of natural cycles. Google: “lake Tahoe water levels” and it say in 2019 the lake level was at the limit and the beaches were disappearing, then in 2021 the lake level was near the lower limit and the boats tied to docks were far from the water. One of the real problems is that drought has been weaponized by the CAGW/faux politicians as one more anti-capitalist too.

griff
June 13, 2021 7:05 am

what is certain is that with more heat waves the electricity demand in California will again hit record levels, which is what caused problems last year…

David Wojick
June 13, 2021 7:15 am

Re AGW attribution, have you checked the journals on this or these droughts? I would be amazed if there are no claims of an AGW probability contribution. They use climate models, so argue that paleo data is irrelevant, AGW being a new cause in the mix. Junk of course, but still needing careful counter arguments.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  David Wojick
June 13, 2021 7:34 am

Did not. Thought natural variability as illustrated by Chaco Canyon sufficed.

Bruce Cobb
June 13, 2021 7:22 am

Someone needs to get in there with some tub cleaner and elbow grease.
Not me, though. I did it last time.

bluecat57
June 13, 2021 7:40 am

But they WILL go dark because their Leftist governments want to punish their opponents.

gringojay
Reply to  bluecat57
June 13, 2021 8:13 am

In order to add to my collection of downvotes I shall point out that Lake Mead hydrological electricity production is already decreased by 25%. That hydro system is generating electricity which goes to Nevada, Arizona and California.

Original Post informs that the dead pool draw has become 950 feet and level is now 1,071 feet (it got as low as 1,081 feet in 2014). The 121 feet of water left now before reaching dead pool (1071-950=121) should be given more context – which is that the Bureau of Reclamation currently projects the water level to drop until November 2021.

ATheoK
June 13, 2021 7:52 am

Meanwhile:
Various shopping locations in Las Vegas are cooled by spraying water mist into the air to cool the general locale.

Various casinos using large water displays that change the local humidity.

Las Vegas golf courses and many other Nevada golf courses that affect downwind humidity.
Nor should one overlook that Arizona has their own golf courses to maintain.

And, alarmists run in circles screaming and shouting about the Lake Meade water level.

