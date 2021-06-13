Drought

Facing Dry Year, CA State Water Board is Draining California Reservoirs

Charles Rotter
Lake Oroville, Butte County in Northern California, holding 53% of average precipitation. (Photo: California Department of Water Resources)

Following up on Rud’s article Western US Drought Implications, it seems that the problem MAY be worse than he states, simply due to massive mismanagement by California officials.

From The California Globe.

CA reservoirs were designed to provide a steady five year supply for all users, and were filled to the top in June 2019

By Katy Grimes, May 21, 2021 2:20 am

“In the last 14 days, 90% of Delta inflow went to sea. It’s equal to a year’s supply of water for 1 million people.
#ManMadeDrought,” Central Valley farmer Kristi Diener said.

Diener, a California water expert and farmer, has been warning steadily that water is unnecessarily being let out to sea as the state faces a normal dry year.

“Are we having a dry year? Yes,” Diener says. “That is normal for us. Should we be having water shortages in the start of our second dry year? No. Our reservoirs were designed to provide a steady five year supply for all users, and were filled to the top in June 2019.”

Don’t believe her?

“You’re looking at our largest reservoirs less than two years ago. They were absolutely teeming with water from 107% to 145% of average!” Diener says. “Our reservoirs held enough water for everyone who relies on them for their water supply, for 7 years. We are barely into our second dry year. WHERE DID IT GO?”

“Where did it go” indeed. According to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, statewide water use averages 85 gallons per person per day. But it’s always urban/residential water users ordered to conserve water: let lawns turn brown and landscaping die, limit showers and baths, wash clothing and dishes less frequently, and other absurd “helpful tips.”

Diener also asks, “How can this year be the driest year on record when it has more than 7 months left? That’s just fake news and crisis creation.”

“Before our magnificent reservoir projects were built, California never had a steady and reliable supply of water. Now water is being managed as if those reserves don’t exist, by emptying the collected water from storage to the sea, rather than saving it for our routinely dry years,” Diener says. “Our water projects were designed to be managed for the long term providing a minimum five year supply, but California has now put us on track to have a man made drought crisis every time we don’t have a wet season.”

It’s so bad even SAN FRANCISCO is pissed!

Even San Francisco is suing the State Water Board. Diener explains:

The State Water Board’s 40% unimpaired flows plan is too radical. Requiring 40% of the Tuolumne River water to flow directly to the ocean without being used for anything else on its way, severely limits that river’s supply to Hetch Hetchy—the main water source for San Francisco.

Water politics in California threaten both the electrical grid and perhaps more importantly the entire agricultural sector.

In a prescient op ed today (2018) in the Modesto Bee, Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced) had some harsh words for Marcus and her radical environmental cohorts. “Despite her promises to the contrary, she and her board have used their immense authority to jeopardize – not protect – the economy and drinking water supplies of the Northern San Joaquin Valley.”

Gray says, “The State Water Board claims it needs the water to help restore fish populations, but an earlier version of their own report suggested their plan would result in little more than an additional 1,000 fish per year.”

“Irrigation districts in Merced, Turlock and Modesto have all proposed responsible alternatives that call for a combination of increased water flows, habitat restoration and predation controls,” Gray said. “Unsurprisingly, the State Water Board has rejected those proposals out of hand while continuing to preach a preference for voluntary settlements.”

“The truth is, the board will never be happy until it gets our water – no matter the consequence to our economy or our drinking water supplies,” Gray added.

 California’s residents, farmers and ranchers find themselves in this untenable situation once again.

Read the full article here.

AndyHce
June 13, 2021 10:12 am

California’s water supply infrastructure was designed to provide a 5 year supply of water for how many 10s of millions less people?

Curious George
June 13, 2021 10:18 am

The Delta Smelt fish species must be preserved. There are many Homo Sapiens elsewhere.

Philo
June 13, 2021 10:20 am

As usual, bureaucrats much prefer to boss people around than produce effective, multibenefical policies in a casr like California.

I’m no hydrologist, but just looking at effective uses of rainwater it’s easy to find many watersheds, such as the Mississippi(central US) that recycles the waterflow at least 4-5 times between northern Minnesota and the Gulf. Snow, rain, thunderstorms, even tornadoes, much as in tropical oceans, evaporate, condense, and slow the flow of the water so much of it is recycled multiple times on it’s way to the sea.

ResourceGuy
June 13, 2021 10:29 am

Rename it the California-New Orleans Levee Board and remember to charge the US taxpayer when things go horribly wrong.

ResourceGuy
June 13, 2021 10:31 am

One week of excess water release equals 10,000 excess moving vans and a goldmine of produce price increases.

ResourceGuy
June 13, 2021 10:32 am

Does California have a Governor these days?

sendergreen
June 13, 2021 10:38 am

California hasn’t functioned positively in a very long time. The coastal high population urban area, is at odds on almost everything from the more rural, desert, low population area. The interior people are outvoted, trapped, and angry.

Kenji
June 13, 2021 10:47 am

Thank you, Charles for writing this. I would like someone (our so called journalists are too busy) to publish the daily inflows and outflows from our reservoirs … and show the public what the global warmists ruining our State are doing to us!!

And if PEOPLE can survive a drought… then why not fish or fishermen? How did all the salmon survive droughts before dams were built? As IF the fish have always enjoyed a constant flow of fresh water? That’s insane!

Cam_S
June 13, 2021 10:48 am

From the article…
$200 million will go to habitat restoration (yet again!), supporting tidal wetland, floodplains, and multi-benefit flood-risk reduction projects. Seriously?? A drought package with funding for floods? This is about recreating flood plains so when they demolish our dams, the water has someplace to go.

This does not make any sense to me.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Cam_S
June 13, 2021 10:55 am

Welcome to California

ResourceGuy
June 13, 2021 10:52 am

When do they tap their water rights holdings in Nevada to supply the oceans?

jdgalt1
June 13, 2021 10:53 am

A condition that happens in a majority of years is, by definition, not a drought. It is a failure to build enough dams. I don’t believe California has started a new one since 50 years ago, when they canceled the Auburn Dam. The voters must insist they begin by building that.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  jdgalt1
June 13, 2021 11:09 am

The EU mandated no water storage projects several years ago due to Globul Warming policies, no new reservoirs were to be built/created especially in the UK, (They really do detest we Brits, who along with our noble allies from the Virginian Colonies, helped prevent them from speaking German as an international language a few years back during WW11!!! Such is life I suppose!!! Less face it, this democracy crap that so many laid down their lives to achieve & protect, isn’t really worth it, surely???) Sarc off!

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Alan the Brit
JCalvertN(UK)
June 13, 2021 11:09 am

I was going to write to you about this. But you beat me to it.
Self-sabotage during a predictable La Nina event – and then blame “climate-change”.
And not just California, but Lake Mead as well. Lake Mead Water Level (uslakes.info)
The Feds must be involved.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by JCalvertN(UK)
Spetzer86
June 13, 2021 11:21 am

Always amusing when Ayn Rand’s concepts outlined in Atlas Shrugged come to life in the news.

