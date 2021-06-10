Climategate

Open Letter to the BBC: A modest BBC docudrama suggestion

37 mins ago
Guest Blogger
2 Comments

9 June, 2021

Open Letter to the BBC:
A modest BBC docudrama suggestion
 
re:  University of East Anglia ‘Climategate’ scandal to be turned into film
 
Dear BBC,
 
Rather than disband the creative team who undertook the daunting project of whitewashing the revelation that leading climate scientists had been manipulating & withholding data, hiding evidence, flouting FoIA laws to illegally evade legitimate requests for data needed to replicate scientific studies, and blackballing skeptics, to promote the CAGW scare, may I suggest that you make “The Trick” the first in a series. For the next one, you can tackle the second-worst scientific scandal in modern history: Piltdown Man (click to enlarge):


 

 
Put a mustache on Jason Watkins, and he’s a dead ringer and natural to play the “brilliant amateur archaeologist” Charles Dawson, who spliced bone fragments from dissimilar skeletons to create the illusion of the “missing link”  (click to enlarge):
 



 
It shouldn’t be much of a stretch for Mr. Watkins, after playing the brilliant UEA CRU climate scientist, Phil Jones, who spliced fragments from dissimilar graphs to create the illusion of the “hockey stick” temperature graph  (click to enlarge).
 


 


If you undertake this project, please mention me with a footnote in the credits.
 
Warmest regards,
 
Dave Burton
www.sealevel.info
Cary, NC  USA

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JeffC
June 10, 2021 2:28 am

Judging by the BBC announcement of this docudrama it would appear that this will be another coat of whitewash to add to the ones applied some 12 years ago. It won’t alter the facts though.

1
Reply
peter green
June 10, 2021 2:31 am

In years to come i very much hope we can line up all the crooked so called climate scientists and all the leftie and media people who co conspired to create this hoax and prosecute/ cancel/ hang/ destroy them all. I further have no support for big business and political parties who knew all along that it was a all a fake and just decided it was a convenient thing to make more money and consolidate more power…. they are morally bankrupt

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climategate

Climategate: Another Anniversary (never forget ….)

6 months ago
Charles Rotter
Climategate Humor

The Great #Coronavirus Lockdown Hockey Stick Twitter Brawl

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Climategate

It’s Officially the Tenth Anniversary of Climategate – and they’ve learned nothing

2 years ago
Charles Rotter
Climategate

Climategate And Post-Normal Science

2 years ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climategate

Open Letter to the BBC: A modest BBC docudrama suggestion

37 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

A study shows the unexpected effect of black holes beyond their own galaxies

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

New Zealand Climate Commission Report Recommends Fewer Cars, More Electric, Fewer Cows

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
EPA

EPA Heavily Redacts Official’s Recusal Information

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: