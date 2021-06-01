Climate News Presentations

Anthony on LiveStream – 'What Climate Emergency?'

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
1 Comment

As you may know, I’ve been invited to speak at ICCC-14. From press release:

As The Heartland Institute is getting ready for our big climate conference in Las Vegas October 15-17 (ICCC-14), we wanted to offer you some sneak previews of what the program will look like. And how better to do that than to invite our speakers to give previews of the presentations they are preparing?

In our third in this series, join us LIVE on YouTube Thursday, June 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. CT) as Heartland Institute Senior Fellow Anthony Watts, publisher of the Watts Up With That site, gives a sneak peek of his Las Vegas presentation. In this preview, Watts will discuss the “Climate Emergency” presented by climate activists.

Watts has investigated the evidence and will illustrate why there’s no need to fear the moderate warming we’ve seen in the last century, and why claims of worsening weather, drought, and hurricanes are overblown hype.

If you join us LIVE on YouTube on Thursday, June 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. CT) you can ask questions of Anthony in the chat. We hope to see you there!

###

starman
June 1, 2021 2:34 pm

Even the people who say there is a climate emergency don’t believe there is a climate emergency. If a ship is sinking and you are going to drown you get into the life boat. You don’t whine that lifeboats are unsafe. If the ship is sinking so slowly that there is lots of time to get into port or the pumps can keep up, then you don’t get into the lifeboat. The lifeboat in this analogy is nuclear power. Except for flying, which people sure do a lot of, nuclear power could replace almost all fossil fuels.

