The Radiation Fight

60 mins ago
Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

OK, folks, for everyone who wanted to put forth your favorite theory about how downwelling radiation from the atmosphere is a fantasy, or how a cool atmosphere can’t leave the surface warmer than no atmosphere, or how pyrgeometers are fatally imprecise … this is the thread for you.

However, I’m going to ask that before you start, you understand my actual position on these questions. So I strongly request that before you comment, you read the following four posts. That way, you’ll be clear about my thoughts on the matter.

Can A Cold Object Warm A Hot Object? 2017-11-24

Short answer? Of course not, that would violate the Second Law of Thermodynamics —BUT it can leave the hot object warmer than it would be if the cold object weren’t there. Let me explain why this is so. Let me start by introducing the ideas of individual flows and ne…

Radiating the Ocean 2011-08-15

Once again, the crazy idea that downwelling longwave radiation (DLR, also called infra-red or IR, or “greenhouse radiation”) can’t heat the ocean has raised its ugly head on one of my threads. Figure 1. The question in question. There are lots of good arguments against the AGW consensus, but this…

The Steel Greenhouse 2009-11-17

There is a lot of misinformation floating around the web about the greenhouse effect works. It is variously described as a “blanket” that keeps the Earth warm, or a “mirror” that reflects part of the heat back to Earth, or “a pane of glass” that somehow keeps energy from escaping. It is none of these things.

People Living in Glass Planets 2010-11-27

Dr. Judith Curry notes in a posting at her excellent blog Climate Etc. that there are folks out there that claim the poorly named planetary “greenhouse effect” doesn’t exist. And she is right, some folks do think that. I took a shot at explaining that the “greenhouse effect” is a…

OK, now that y’all have read those four posts, and you are all clear about my position, let me offer some data to focus the discussion. Figure 1 shows the month-by-month surface shortwave (solar, “SW”) and longwave (thermal infrared, “LW”) radiant energy flows at the SURFRAD station in Goodwin Creek, Mississippi. The US maintains something called the SURFRAD (Surface Radiation Budget) Network of eight surface measuring stations. These have a variety of sensors that, as the name suggests, measure a variety of surface radiation flows. Each station has a Downwelling Pyranometer, Upwelling Pyranometer, Downwelling Pyrgeometer, Upwelling Pyrgeometer, UVB Sensor, Photosynthetically Active Radiometer, Normal Incidence Pyrheliometer, and a Shaded Pyranometer. These are calibrated annually to assure accurate measurements. They collect data on an almost continuous basis, 24/7/365. The stations have data from 1995 to the present.

So I picked a SURFRAD station at random, Goodwin Creek, Mississippi. And I picked a year at random, 2014, and downloaded the monthly average data from here. After I plotted it up I thought “I wonder how well this agrees with the CERES satellite-based dataset?” So I added the corresponding CERES data to the chart. Here is the result.

Figure 1. SURFRAD and CERES data, Goodwin Creek, Mississippi. The CERES data is for the 1° latitude by 1° longitude gridcell where the SURFRAD station is located. The background shows the Goodwin Creek SURFRAD station.

Now, folks have been questioning lately whether the CERES data is accurate enough for the type of analyses that I do, whether it is fit for the purpose … this should allay some of their concerns.

With all that as prologue, here’s the important part of this discussion.

The red|orange lines show the amount of solar energy that is absorbed by the surface. It’s the net of the downwelling solar minus the solar that is reflected back upwards from the ground. As you can see, the annual average solar energy absorbed by the surface is about 150 watts per square metre (W/m2).

The yellow|gold lines, on the other hand, show the upwelling longwave (thermal infrared) energy, energy that is radiated upwards from the surface. The annual average upwelling longwave energy is about 395 W/m2.

Now, for all of you that think that downwelling radiation from the atmosphere is a mirage, here’s the question.

If on an ongoing basis the surface is only absorbing 150 W/m2 of solar energy and is radiating 395 W/m2 of energy … why isn’t it frozen solid?

Seriously. If it is constantly radiating far more energy than it is absorbing … why isn’t it a block of ice?

To me, the obvious answer is, the surface is also absorbing downwelling radiation from the atmosphere. In Figure 1 above, the blue|cyan lines show the total of the net solar (SW, red|orange lines), plus the downwelling longwave thermal infrared (LW) from the atmosphere.

The annual average of the net downwelling radiation at the surface (SW +LW), the total energy absorbed by the surface, is about 490 W/m2. This is about a hundred W/m2 more than the energy that is lost to radiation, with the rest of the surface energy loss being in the form of sensible and latent heat lost to the atmosphere by convection and conduction.

So there you have it. If you don’t think that downwelling LW radiation leaves the earth warmer than it would be if there was no atmosphere, you need to explain the mystery source of the additional energy necessary to keep the earth from freezing. And no, it’s not geothermal heat. We know from borehole measurements that geothermal heat, in general, is on the order of a tenth of a W/m2 or so … and we’re missing about 395 W/m2 emitted minus 150 W/m2 absorbed equals 245 W/m2 necessary to prevent freezing.

So what is the mystery source?

Let me add that the most excellent agreement between the SURFRAD and the CERES data means that it’s not instrumental error, or scientists who don’t know what they are measuring.

So where is the energy coming from?

My best to all, let the bunfight begin, and please, keep it civil … I may be wrong, but I’m not an idiot …

w.

As Usual I Politely But Loudly Request: QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS YOU ARE DISCUSSING. I can defend my own words. I can’t defend your interpretation of my words.

Tom
May 28, 2021 10:14 am

Nice try Willis, but unfortunately there is no shortage of people whose understanding of this issue is guided only by their politics or their religion. You are never going to persuade them of anything using logic and scientific arguments.

donald penman
May 28, 2021 10:18 am

The UK is milder in winter if there is water in the atmosphere and does not have clear skies, while we lose some solar radiation in winter there is not so much of that and retaining surface radiation is more important.

Nick Schroeder
May 28, 2021 10:27 am

“Extra” downwelling energy requires “extra” upwelling energy which requires the surface to radiate BB.

NONE of the above actually exists.

Percentage Balance.jpg.png
Dave Fair
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 28, 2021 10:35 am

The fact that you ignore measured quantities causes me to question your reasoning abilities, Nick. Within the accuracy of the measuring devices, these quantities have been measured for decades. Exactly what is it you deny the existence of?

Randy A Bork
May 28, 2021 10:28 am

Excellent. I expect to see some, shall we say, ‘very creative’ responses. And a question [clarification really]. When you say “So I added the corresponding CERES data to the chart.” Is that data from CERES corresponding both temporally and spatially to the SURFRAD station in Goodwin Creek, Mississippi? The correlation is quite remarkable.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Randy A Bork
May 28, 2021 10:40 am

Randy – the caption to Willis’ figure 1 includes “The CERES data is for the 1° latitude by 1° longitude gridcell where the SURFRAD station is located“. Which answers your question.

Karl Johan Grimstad
May 28, 2021 10:30 am

Hvorfor kan ikke den ekstra varmen komme fra havet, AMO PDO og ikke fra retunerte stråler fa oven ?

Dave Fair
May 28, 2021 10:31 am

I suggest people look at the flows of energy into and out of the atmosphere (including clouds) rather than play math games with the Earth’s surface. Willis appears to have the correct answer.

Nick Schroeder
May 28, 2021 10:34 am

Nobody who cares abut his career is going to point an IR instrument at the sky and NOT find downwelling IR.
But an IR instrument can very easily be “tweaked” to display energy that is not there.

The purpose of this little experiment is to demonstrate: 1) configuration of the IR thermometer/instrument can easily create temperature/power flux readings where none exist and 2) radiative heat transfer from a surface is not independent from the non-radiative processes.

One:
Emissivity is the ratio between the radiative energy leaving and ALL the energy leaving the surface. ALL is the sum of (conduction+convection+advection (wind)+latent (condensation & evaporation) and radiation) = ALL.
Emissivity = Radiation/ALL

When the instrument is set at an emissivity, say 0.4, it believes that what it sees is 40% of ALL, i.e. sees = 0.4 * ALL. A temperature and power flux consistent with the calculated ALL is then displayed which is much higher than the observed T/C/power flux reading.
The assumed surface temperature of 16 C, 289 K is inserted in the S-B equation assuming an emissivity of 1.0 to get a result of 396 W/m^2. The assumption of 1.0 is incorrect. Actual radiation from the balance is 63 W/m^2 for an emissivity of 63/396=0.16.

This explains how IR instruments read “extra” upwelling and downwelling LWIR values that defy both reality and physics.
These IR instruments are also not independent measurements because it appears from USCRN & SURFRAD data and procedures that they are “adjusted” to match surface temperatures which are measured, per WMO, 1.5 m above the ground and not the ground per se.

Two:
The fan reduces the surface temperature by about 20 F and radiation decreases as well. This is why ideal BB LWIR upwelling “extra” energy from the surface is not possible especially over the oceans where non-radiative heat transfer processes are the major heat transfer modes.
 
There are those who claim to measure the up/down, trapped/”back” radiated energy of the GHGs. I have explained and demonstrated how that energy cannot exist without violating the conservation of energy laws. Their extraordinary claim demanding extraordinary evidence is in their court not mine.
 
 

Experiment 3 072220.jpg
Smart Rock
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 28, 2021 10:58 am

Emissivity is the ratio between the radiative energy leaving and ALL the energy leaving the surface

No Nick, that is NOT the definition of emissivity. Why don’t you look it up for yourself.

Stephen Wilde
May 28, 2021 10:35 am

Well, Willis, you have upward conduction and convection as a surface cooling effect but how would you deal with downward conduction and convection which is entirely missing ?

stinkerp
May 28, 2021 10:40 am

The physics of atmospheric gases re-radiating back to the surface part of the thermal energy that would otherwise escape to space is well understood. In fact, knowing what wavelengths are not absorbed and simply pass through the atmosphere is the basis of some interesting passive cooling technology.

Alarmists have been smothering us with claims about CO2 causing global warming. Is it? If so, by how much?

So far I’ve seen no precise or convincing answers to those questions. I’ve seen the plot of the radiation absorption spectrum of CO2 at 3 primary wavelengths, 14.9, 4.3, and 2.7 μm, two of which (14.9 and 2.7 μm) overlap with water vapor (H2O). I’ve seen the math that indicates that as CO2 concentration doubles, it can raise surface temperature by 1° C, which seems to have no experimental support as far as I’ve been able to determine; correct me if I’m wrong. And I’ve read some dense discussions of the absorption characteristics of CO2 at the surface and higher in the atmosphere and come away with the impression that, once again, there seems to be no experimental support for the claim that the fractional amount of CO2 in our atmosphere (0.04%) is “trapping” a significant amount of thermal radiation, much less that it’s the “primary cause” of global warming over the last 50 years or so.

Any thoughts?

Fred Haynie
May 28, 2021 10:49 am

Another way to study these data is to look at the net IR using (5.67*10^-8)*(t1-t2)^4 where t1 is the surface temperature and t2 is the dew point at the bottom of clouds. Radiation is “line-of-sight” and “fast-as-light”. Dew point can be calculated from reported atmospheric temperature and relative humidity.

Nick Schroeder
May 28, 2021 10:57 am

This data is from Desert Rock 6/19/20.
SURFRAD records data every minute for 1,440 data points per 24 hours.
A watt is not energy, it is power, energy over time, i.e. 3.412 Btu/Eng h or 3.6 kJ/SI h.
So, the column can simple be added for the accumulated total Btu or kJ for the 24 hours.
Column 20 records 40% more energy leaving the surface than arrived from the sun column 13.
Pretty good trick.

SURFRAD WUWT.jpg
