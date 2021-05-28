tornadoes

The ‘New Normal’ That Wasn’t

Anthony Watts
Guest essay by Dan Sutter

Tornadoes killed 553 Americans in 2011, the deadliest year since 1925.  May 22nd marked the 10th anniversary of the Joplin, Missouri tornado that killed 161, the first triple digit toll since 1953.  The U.S. had been averaging 60 tornado deaths annually.

This death toll shocked the public, weather forecasters, and researchers.  Improvements in weather radar, National Weather Service warnings, and the advent of real-time, street-level tracking had seemingly rendered such death tolls an historical relic. 

Some experts had a ready answer for the devastation: man-made climate change.  Bill McKibben took a tongue-in-cheek tack in The Washington Post, with a headline, “A Link Between Climate Change and Joplin Tornadoes?  Never!”  He opined,

“When you see pictures of rubble like this week’s from Joplin, Mo., you should not wonder: Is this somehow related to the tornado outbreak three weeks ago in Tuscaloosa, Ala., or the enormous outbreak a couple of weeks before that.” 

Researchers Kevin Trenbeth and Michael Mann also stated that global warming is making tornadoes worse in Grist, saying ‘It’d be irresponsible not to mention climate change’.

When the unexpected happens, researchers need to ask why and examine the data.  Kevin Simmons and I had just published a book on the societal impacts of tornadoes.  We sought to assess whether the 2011 death tolls were due to the tornadoes which occurred, societal vulnerability, or perhaps some other factor.  We published our findings in a book, Deadly Season: Analysis of the 2011 Tornado Outbreaks and a paper in Natural Hazards Review.

Our conclusion: it was the tornadoes.  The total number of tornadoes rated EF-5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale for tornado damage, the highest rating, provides a short answer.  Six EF-5 tornadoes occurred in 2011, including four in Mississippi and Alabama on April 27.  The nation averages less than one per year (59 since 1950), with only one since 2011.  The year’s activity was extreme, but not unprecedented. For instance, seven EF-5’s occurred in the April 3, 1974 tornado outbreak.

Historical ratios of fatalities per injury, per millions of dollars of property damage, or per building damaged provide more detail and context.  For example, prior to 2011, violent tornadoes killed one person for every $20 million of property damage; this and similar ratios held steady in 2011.  The year’s many long-track, violent tornadoes produced enormous damage, with the corresponding casualties.

We further applied statistical models of tornado fatalities we used to examine the impacts of Doppler radar and NWS warnings.  The models controlled for tornado and path characteristics like EF-scale rating, path length, and the numbers of persons and mobile homes in the affected counties.  Plugging the characteristics of 2011 tornadoes into the model would give a fatality estimate, based on recent patterns.

The analysis predicted more than 500 fatalities for the year’s tornadoes with a high likelihood of a tornado killing more than 100.  Keep in mind, the deadliest tornado over the years used in the statistical analysis (1990-2010) killed 36 people.  The tornadoes of 2011 were unlike anything we had witnessed for decades.

There was no upward trend in violent tornadoes prior to 2011; the year was a clear statistical outlier or Black Swan type event.  Consequently, we concluded that fatalities should return to the prior normal or decline further due to continued warning process improvements.  By contrast, proponents of climate change told us that Joplin and Tuscaloosa were the new normal due to global warming.

The U.S. has averaged 43 tornado deaths over the past nine years, with 76 in the deadliest year (2020).  We have had only 11 deaths so far in 2021 (although please knock on some wood when reading this).

Mother Nature can be extreme, variable, and fickle.  Events and years unlike recent experience are inevitable.  When unexpected (or inconceivable) weather events occur, we should try to figure out what happened and why, instead of lazily attributing it to man-made global warming.

Daniel Sutter (dsutter@troy.edu) is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics and the Director of the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision.

Addendum by Anthony

A picture is worth a thousand words, a graph says even more.

Timo, not that one
May 28, 2021 6:09 am

Uh oh! I see some pretty frightening “Extreme Global Milding” going on here.

Sunsettommy
Editor
May 28, 2021 6:11 am

Researchers Kevin Trenbeth and Michael Mann also stated that global warming is making tornadoes worse in Grist, saying ‘It’d be irresponsible not to mention climate change’.

These two have been wrong too many times now, why are anyone still taking these two climate clowns seriously?

Warmist/alarmists continue to bow down to these climate charlatans and their chronic failures, they were besotted with an obviously outlier season that they made bald assertions that has failed to develop after 9 years, doesn’t this make them Pseudoscientist’s?

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 28, 2021 6:22 am

” why are(sic) anyone still taking these two climate clowns seriously?”

Because their gibberish fits the narrative. It doesn’t matter how often or how badly they’re wrong. What matters is the are on the MSM’s side. Hell, they still take Bill Nye seriously!

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
May 28, 2021 6:35 am

That is indication of ignorance and then stupidity since it has been 9 years now an obvious outlier year.

Mumbles McGuirck
May 28, 2021 6:15 am

The Klimate Krowd© will cling to any bad incident in the weather to justify their position no matter what the statistics say. And they count on the public’s short memory span to forget their past predictive failures. That they were so wrong 10 years ago has already gone down the ‘memory hole’. I recall a recent article that claimed James Hansen’s 1988 predictions ‘mostly true’.
We are starting hurricane season next week. Already one marginal hybrid system has been named. Gird your loins.

MarkW
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
May 28, 2021 6:47 am

The public also easily forgets that we have had bad weather before.

M Courtney
May 28, 2021 6:15 am

It’s scary how many graphs can be headed “Weather, Not Climate”.

Kent Clizbe
May 28, 2021 6:34 am

“Deaths” and “property damage” are not necessarily correlated with “tornado strength.” It would seem that should be the headline and main message here.

You mention in passing controlling for “numbers of persons and mobile homes” but don’t focus on that in the discussion. Tornado deaths are a function of people being in the path of tornadoes. More people in more places in more buildings in tornado alley is absolutely certain to result in a higher number of deaths, as well as higher dollar property damage, if/when a tornado strikes.

You can only be a victim of a shipwreck if you’re on a ship. The more people on the ship, the more deaths will occur when it wrecks. The more treasure in the ship, the more costly the damages from the wreck.

Jeremiah
Reply to  Kent Clizbe
May 28, 2021 6:46 am

Yet, we are seeing a decrease in average deaths per year. Education and technology have a hand in that.

Justin Burch
May 28, 2021 6:50 am

The year of the lowest tornados in the USA with nothing EF4 or EF5 coincided with the EF4 Alonsa Manitoba tornado. If the tornado had moved even 500metres south of where it hit the lakeshore, it would have killed dozens of campers who were crowding into the south part of the campground. There was no warning due to a cell phone “upgrade”. People saw the tornado as it approached the campground crossing the one road out. Fortunately, there was only one fatality. It could have been one of the worst tornado fatalities disaster in Canadian history. The pattern of where EF4/EF5 tornados typically hit just moved north a bit from its usual southern plains location and the tornado itself just missed a lot of people. Capricious and variable is an understatement.

