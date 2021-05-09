Global Greening

Fantastic Findings: German Study Shows Added CO2 Has Led To 14% More Vegetation Over Past 100 Years!

Charles Rotter
Reposted from The NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 7. May 2021

Almost everyone with even just a fraction of a science education knows Co2 is fertilizer to vegetation and that the added 100 or so ppm in our atmosphere over the past decades have been beneficial to plant growth and thus led to more greening of the continents.

Yet, some alarmists still sniff at this fact, or deny it.

More trees (+7%) and vegetation (+14%)

In the 34th climate video, Die kalte Sonne here reports on a recent German study by Merbach et al that looks at the question of just how beneficial the added CO2 has been to plant growth globally.

The authors’ findings: Over the past 100 years, there has been increased global vegetation growth.

“The global vegetation cover increased approximately 11- 14%, of which 70% can be attributed to the increased CO2 in the atmosphere,” reports Die kalte Sonne on the findings.

Another result: “Since 1982, the inventory of trees has increased more than 7%”.

Crop yields will rise by up to 15% by 2050

The news gets even better, the scientists show. Food production is expected to surge due to the increased amounts of CO2:

Chart source: Cropped here

As the diagram above shows, crops such as soy bean (Soja), wheat (Weizen), rice (Reis) and corn (Mais) will surge as CO2 concentration rises to 550 ppm by 2050, thus lending a huge hand in feeding the planet’s growing population, which could reach 10 billion by mid century.

Germany: more than 30% higher crop yields since 1990

Another example cited is Germany: “From 1990 to 2015 in Germany, crop yields for wheat, barley, corn and potatoes rose more than 30%, which the researchers attribute in part to the higher CO2 concentrations,” Die kalte Sonne reports.

“The authors hope that the CO2-related crop yield increase will secure the food and feedstuffs production and contribute to feeding the world’s growing population.”

The study appeared in the Journal of Land Management, Food and Environment at the end of 2020.

M Courtney
May 9, 2021 2:16 am

How do they distinguish the beneficial effects of CO2 fertilisation and the benefits of a warming world?

Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  M Courtney
May 9, 2021 3:23 am

M Courtney, the limiting of variables is a key part of a scientific research on whatever topic. If the two isolated variables are temperature and CO2 content affecting vegetation, you simply find areas not undergoing temperature change, but with increasing CO2, and note the vegetation change. This can be done fairly at arms length by utilizing satellite data, both for temperature and chlorophyll.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  M Courtney
May 9, 2021 4:06 am

Guess because the warming is minimal and precedes the CO2 increase?

tom0mason
May 9, 2021 2:23 am

Now onward to a better world as NATURE takes us to 800 to 1000 ppm atmospheric CO2! Going Truly Green With Increased CO2

Dennis
Reply to  tom0mason
May 9, 2021 2:26 am

A US Navy Report claimed that in submerged submarines the atmosphere often contains up to 8,000 ppm of CO2 with no problems reported by crew members.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  tom0mason
May 9, 2021 2:56 am

This is called CO2 therapy … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/aGqDEVt

Scissor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 9, 2021 4:58 am

Scary that people don’t even know the basics of life. Nice video.

Jay Willis
Reply to  tom0mason
May 9, 2021 4:33 am

Yes let’s go for 1k by 2100. Let’s burn burn burn, clean coal.

Scissor
Reply to  tom0mason
May 9, 2021 4:56 am

I have the sense that the optimum level could not be reached even if we tried.

Dennis
May 9, 2021 2:23 am

At the UN IPCC Copenhagen Conference the delegation from China told other delegates that during 3,600 years of civilisation there three warmer than the present periods were experienced and each brought greater prosperity as food crop yields increased.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Dennis
May 9, 2021 4:07 am

Humans always do better in warm periods.

Steve Case
May 9, 2021 3:17 am

The notion that a warmer greener world with more rain, longer growing seasons and more arable land could be sold as a looming catastrophic disaster is testimony to the greatest propaganda triumph the world has ever seen.

Tom Foley
Reply to  Steve Case
May 9, 2021 3:45 am

I guess it depends on where the rain falls. There may be more CO2 and more warmth, but if there’s less water in some agricultural areas, then there won’t be more crops. Perhaps the researchers could redo the analysis adding water as a variable (rainfall plus evaporation).

Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Foley
May 9, 2021 4:20 am

Hi Tom, I guess it depends on what your politics are.

Do a Google Image Search on “World food production by year” LINK

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Foley
May 9, 2021 5:03 am

Purifying and moving water around only requires energy and the will to do it.

Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
May 9, 2021 5:01 am

My spring planting in Colorado is behind schedule this year. What I’ve put out I am having to cover because of record cold and snow coming later today through Tuesday.

Steve Case
Reply to  Scissor
May 9, 2021 5:13 am

The odds are that what we can expect as a result of global warming is to see more of this pattern of extreme cold. – – –
Dr. John Holdren, The White House – 1/8/2014 You Tube

leitmotif
May 9, 2021 3:24 am

Is this really news? I thought it was supposed to be 14% over the last 30 years.

https://fee.org/articles/rejoice-the-earth-is-becoming-greener/

Steve Case
May 9, 2021 3:29 am

There’s these two web pages from NOAA and NASA:

NOAA Satellite Data Used in Study Finding Significant Greening in Earth’s Vegetative Areas

Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth, NASA Study Finds

M.j.ellìott
Reply to  Steve Case
May 9, 2021 3:54 am

So why here in Australia & many other countries are we not told the truth about the good gas CO 2 ?

All the polls taken show worries place Climate Change right at the bottom of things which we worry about.

With the downturn in the Worlds economy why are so many “” Western”” governments trying to close down the economy ?

Are our “”Leaders” stark raving Mad

Vk5ellmje

Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
May 9, 2021 5:10 am

“Fertilization” in my opinion doesn’t do justice to the effect because CO2 is the necessary component for photosynthesis. Further, people associate fertilizer with manure, which has a negative connotation.

I don’t know what would be better. Photosynthetic enhancement is too complex. Ideas?

Bellman
May 9, 2021 3:44 am

Possibly a slightly pedantic quibble on my part.

The headline says the CO2 increase has led to a 14% increase in vegetation, but the body says an increase of 11 -14%, of which 70% can be attributed to increasing CO2. That would mean increasing CO2 has led to at most a 10% increase.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Bellman
May 9, 2021 4:31 am

Bellman, no that’s incorrect use of english. Co2 has led to the increase of 14 %. Which would otherwise presumably have been 4%. It would have been wrong to say that co2 led to an increase of 10%, but correct to say co2 caused an increase of 10%.

Bruce Cobb
May 9, 2021 5:08 am

I can only conclude that they haven’t gotten the memo yet, that CO2 is “evil” and is “pollution” because “climate change”. Alarmosheep will bleat: “Carbon is ba-a-a-a-a-a-a-ad!”

David Wojick
May 9, 2021 5:11 am

CO2 is food for plants, not fertilizer. Fertilizer is like vitamins, needed trace elements, but not food. As with our food, CO2 provides plants with both mass and energy. The term “fertilization effect” of CO2 is a serious misnomer.

