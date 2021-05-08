Piles of Lithium rich salt, Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia. Luca Galuzzi (Lucag), edit by Trialsanderrors [CC BY-SA 2.5], via Wikimedia Commons
Tesla

Where’s the Lithium? NYT Notices a Lot More Lithium Needed for Biden’s Electric Vehicle Push

33 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Neil; NYT has noticed an awful lot of toxic mineral extraction and wholesale open cut ecological destruction would be required, to satisfy President Biden’s clean electric vehicle vision.

The electric-vehicle race is creating a gold rush for lithium, raising environmental concerns.

May 7, 2021

The United States needs to quickly find new supplies of lithium as automakers ramp up manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Lithium is used in electric car batteries because it is lightweight, can store lots of energy and can be repeatedly recharged. Other ingredients like cobalt are needed to keep the battery stable.

But production of raw materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel that are essential to these technologies are often ruinous to land, water, wildlife and people, Ivan Penn and Eric Lipton report for The New York Times. Mining is one of the dirtiest businesses out there.

“Right now, if China decided to cut off the U.S. for a variety of reasons we’re in trouble,” said Ben Steinberg, an Obama administration official turned lobbyist. He was hired in January by ​Piedmont Lithium, which is working to build an open-pit mine in North Carolina and is one of several companies that have created a trade association for the industry.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/07/business/the-electric-vehicle-race-is-creating-a-gold-rush-for-lithium-raising-environmental-concerns.html

NYT neglected to put a number on the Lithium shortage, but I’ve seen estimates that a 2000% increase in Lithium extraction rates would be required, along with a broad range of other toxic minerals such as Rare Earths (used in high efficiency electric motors). There would be no opportunity to be dainty about ramping up production on that scale – Once easily accessible Lithium brines were exhausted, Lithium miners would have to rip the countryside apart, digging up low grade Lithium containing minerals in vast open cut mines, creating enormous toxic waste dumps in their effort to feed the EV production market.

And none of this would be a one-off – the search and extract process would be ongoing.

Good thing the motive for this proposed wholesale planet wrecking is to save the environment, right?

Terry
May 8, 2021 10:12 am

Like your mamma said – “No free lunch today” (or ever). Please keep this from the woke – don’t want to disturb their sleep.

1
Reply
dk_
May 8, 2021 10:12 am

The really stupid part is that, while it is the lightest storage, it is the most expensive, and least necessary. No stationary system needs Lithium storage. Even lead acid batteries are more economical and useful in household or small industry situations, and the overheated ground directly underneath PV generation panels is hardly useful for much of any other productive activity.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
May 8, 2021 10:19 am

““Right now, if China decided to cut off the U.S. for a variety of reasons we’re in trouble,” said Ben Steinberg, an Obama administration official turned lobbyist.”

Who’s in trouble? The clean and green industry? And why should we care?

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 8, 2021 10:29 am

We means Bloomberg, Steyer, all of the NYT investors, politicians who need donors or have “blind” stock options, politicians whose tantrums depend on both tame and oppressor industries,…

0
Reply
Pauleta
May 8, 2021 10:28 am

At one point we needed a new Earth just to test our models. Now we need a new one just to get the materials required to go woke.

0
Reply
