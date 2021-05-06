Climate ugliness

Climate alarmists could ‘cancel’ your pets

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

A new report from Vox.com is now urging the public to consider offering a home to other pets besides dogs and cats.

From The Washington Times

By Jennifer Harper– The Washington Times – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Talk about a pet peeve. The climate alarmists have come for your pets. No, really. A new report from Vox.com is now urging the public to consider offering a home to other pets besides dogs and cats. Why?

The report says their respective diets and lifestyles contribute to global warming for various reasons. In addition, the toilet needs of contemporary dogs include the use of pastel-colored poop bags while cats visit litter boxes where the filler is not necessarily made of natural, eco-friendly materials like wood shavings.

“Are our pets gobbling up the planet? From the meat-based meals to kitty litter to plastic poop bags, pet care is unarguably bad for the environment,” Vox said, offering ways to reduce pets’ carbon pawprint and citing the perils of pet waste — equivalent to “the annual trash of 6.6 million humans.”

Control is control is control.

Welcome to the age of the pandemic puppyhood.

“Climate activists are now trying to cancel pets. Pet Police have arrived,” writes Marc Morano, founder of ClimateDepot.com, an admirable news site which chronicles climate activism.

Read the full article here.

MarkH
May 6, 2021 2:10 am

“You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”

It’s not a promise, it’s a threat. These people are insane.

M.j.ellìott
Reply to  MarkH
May 6, 2021 2:35 am

Our Politicians are soposed to respond to the overall wishes of the people.

Now we know that the Inner City people are despite their educational qualificatons are to put it mildly are a bit weird

But what about the rest of us. Why do politicians of all idologies appear bto believe in this Green rubbish.

Just one thing is the key factor. The gas CO 2. The evidence clearly shows that it is essentiall to all life on Earth. Its Natures fertiliser & we all breath it out.

So why do we have Governments going along to appearing to cutting back on our present standard of living. ?

Vk5ellmje

ozspeaksup
Reply to  M.j.ellìott
May 6, 2021 3:27 am

the pollies are ALSO mostly the products of the SAME ed system and their kids sure are warped as well

Herbert
May 6, 2021 2:34 am

I had thought at first that this might be a joke.
However I went via The Washington Times to vox.com to find the article.
It is “Are our pets gobbling up the planet?- From the meat-based meals to kitty litter to plastic poop bags, pet care is inarguably bad for the environment.What can we do about it?”
It is always best to read the core document in case of exaggeration or misunderstanding.
The article at Vox.com is no joke.The whole thing is absolutely ridiculous.
What to do to push back?
The Washington Times or other journalists or Marc Morano should put the article to the climate Czar, John Kerry or to the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy (Yes,it’s America’s number one priority) for a response.
Who knows, the embarrassment might cause a “ not on our watch response.America, your pets are safe!”

Herbert
Reply to  Herbert
May 6, 2021 2:58 am

I should have added that this madness is just one example of many.
In Australia,the once prestigious CSIRO has released “Edible Insects:A Roadmap for the Strategic Growth of an emerging Australian Industry.”
This is to promote “ commercial insect farming” so as to ensure “a low environmental footprint”.
Honestly,once you believe everything is to be subordinated to saving the planet, you step through the Looking Glass with Alice.
And all we have to look forward to in Wonderland for sustenance is edible insects.

ozspeaksup
Reply to  Herbert
May 6, 2021 3:28 am

and mushrooms, cos while they keep us in the dark n feed us sh*t we may as well eat bugs n shrooms

tom0mason
May 6, 2021 2:41 am

In the New (utilitarian) World Order only those with the highest social scores will be allowed such perks as pets.
NWO – There is no alternative!

Pamela Matlack-Klein
May 6, 2021 2:51 am

People are very serious about their pets. Pet care is a huge industry worldwide and abolishing pets would take a big chunk out of the economy. This is a push from a splinter group of the Greens, the animal activists like PETA, who have been trying to abolish all domestic animals for decades.

There is lots of good data confirming that pets are essential to human well-being. They provide company and companionship to their owners and generally improve health, mental and physical. We take cats to nursing homes and the effect on the residents is striking. They immediately cheer up and welcome the visits as the highlight of their week.

What, exactly, are these toads proposing to do with all the pet animals if people are no longer allowed to keep them? PETA once collected pet cats and dogs in Norfolk, Virginia, and then euthanized them and tossed them into the bin owned by their neighboring business. Is this the plan? Yet another reason to hold onto my guns!

Frank0
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
May 6, 2021 3:41 am

I don’t think human well-being is a priority for these evil lunatics

Ron Long
May 6, 2021 3:13 am

Dogs are directly descended from wolves, and cats from wildcats. They both evolved to gain favor with humans, that is, they adopted conduct (Darwin again) that caused them to be preferred and produce offspring. Humans also evolved to enjoy, utilize (hunting and guarding) and take care of both. It appears that the people at VOX have not evolved. One thing we noticed early on in Vietnam was that there were almost no stray dogs wandering around. Dinner, anyone?

anthropic
Reply to  Ron Long
May 6, 2021 3:20 am

Darwin disputed the inheritance of acquired characteristics, not endorsed it. Dogs & cats that were genetically disposed toward friendly relationships with humans survived better than those that did not, and their progeny presumably inherited this same genetic propensity. Indeed, natural selection was boosted by artificial selection by humans, which is still true today. No adopting conduct involved.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
May 6, 2021 3:19 am

The alarmists missed a complaint about dogs: flatulence. I’ve often complained about it to my dogs, because it makes me gag and it causes my eyes to water, not because it’s harmful to the planet.

Have fun on this thread. The ecotards deserve it.

Regards,
Bob

ozspeaksup
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 6, 2021 3:33 am

youre feeding them wrong if their farts are an ongoing issue bob
add charcoal to their tucker, but maybe STOP canned food and be pleased(so will the dogs) its far cheaper to buy boxlots of meat trims or chicken necks than canned muck, since i stopped canned food n coloured dry Ive had only one cancer develop.(osteosarcoma and a known breed issue sadly) prior I had lost 3 to cancers, fast and in younger dogs mainly lymph ones

ozspeaksup
May 6, 2021 3:25 am

they ran this in the Daily mail as well
commented that what DO? the morons think would happen with massive meat n other “waste” products left if pets werent eating it?
the litter ones utter crap itself most litter materials ARE recyled, paper/ clay or other.
its the PETA/animal phobic day out I gather;-)
the pet shelters in Aus are near empty as people adopted animals for the lockdowns and majority will be lifetime commitments which os great for the animals AND the peoples well being too

Alexy Scherbakoff
May 6, 2021 3:42 am

I’ll take a Playboy pet as long as she can cook and do household chores.

Waza
May 6, 2021 3:54 am

In the climate wars, this is a perfect opportunity to turn the public on these wackos.
Although radical marxists know how to avoid demonising the ignorant masses, radical environmentalists don’t seem to care.

