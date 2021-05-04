Polariced Mysteries

Sea ice

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I got into a discussion about polar sea ice in the comments to my post Where Is The Climate Emergency?. In the process I noticed some mysteries.

To start with, here’s the Arctic sea ice area record.

Figure 1. Sea ice area anomaly, Arctic

The mystery for me in this record is the decade from about 1998 to 2008. There’s very little month-to-month variation in the record over that period, and the ice area is dropping steadily … followed by ~ thirteen years of very large month-to-month variations with little overall change in ice area. Is this real? Is it an artifact? Unknown.

Then we have the Antarctic ice area record …

Figure 2. Antarctic ice area anomaly

Here, the obvious mystery is, just what the heck happened around 2015-2017 to cause the Antarctic ice area to drop so precipitously?

And finally, putting both poles together, we get the following:

Figure 3. Global, Arctic, and Antarctic sea ice areas.

Figure 3 reveals a number of mysteries.

• There is no overall increase or decrease in total global sea ice for the entire ~ forty-year period from November 1978 until 2015 or so. This is despite increasing CO2 and general gradual global warming. Why?

• Up until 2015 or so, when the Arctic had more ice area, the Antarctic had less ice area, and vice versa. Why?

• Around 2015, after forty years of global ice stability, both Arctic and Antarctic ice areas dropped, leading to a very visible drop in global ice area. Why the drop, and why then and not earlier or later?

• After the drop, the global ice area seems to be starting to recover … again, why?

• At the North Pole, there is an ocean covered with sea ice. At the South Pole, there’s a high rocky plateau covered with land ice and surrounded by sea ice. Yet despite these totally different situations, the area of sea ice is almost exactly the same at both poles … say what?

Other than saying that equal ice areas at the poles MAY be a result of my hypothesis that the climate is a giant thermoregulated heat engine with a host of emergent phenomena that tend to stabilize the temperatures and equalize the hemispheres, I fear I have no answers to these curious polar questions … all comments welcome.

I will say that I am overjoyed that the world of climate contains far more mysteries than answers …

When nothing is for sure, we remain alert, perennially on our toes. It is more exciting not to know which bush the rabbit is hiding behind than to behave as though we knew everything.
—Carlos Castaneda, in The Teachings of Don Juan

My best to all adventurers in this most marvelous universe,

w.

You Might Have Heard This Before: I can defend my own words. I can’t defend your interpretation of my words, particularly when I don’t know what you’re referring to. So please, when you comment, quote the exact words you are discussing. Thanks.

Jim Hunt
May 4, 2021 10:06 am

You were as good as your word Willis. Published on the dot of 6 PM BST!

However you don’t seem to have addressed the main point I raised on the previous thread, so restating it slightly.

What do you suppose the effect of ice-albedo feedback will prove to be over the next 10 years or so? Or if you prefer over the last 10 years or so?

And why “remove the seasonality”. As you correctly pointed out over there, “When the ice is mostly there the sun mostly isn’t“.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Jim Hunt
May 4, 2021 10:57 am

Thanks, Jim. I just put it in the queue, and WordPress publishes it at the time specified. As to your questions:

1) The issue of ice-albedo feedback is a complex one. I keep telling myself I should look into it, but then life intervenes. Some of the complicating factors are:

a) Clouds tend to have about the same albedo as sea ice. So it’s not just the interplay between ice vs no ice, it’s also changes in clouds when there’s ice vs. changes in clouds when there’s no ice.

b) Clouds in the Arctic tend to warm the surface. This in turn tends to melt the ice.

c) Although evaporation is minimal near freezing, it still occurs. Ice cuts down on evaporative heat loss.

d) The ice surface can get much colder than the ocean surface.

e) On the other hand, ice tends to insulate the underlying water.

f) When there’s more ice there’s less sun, and vice versa. So the effect is not as great as it might appear at first sight.

g) At low sun angles, the ocean has high albedo. Think about looking out over the ocean towards the sun at sunrise or sunset …
comment image

You don’t get much more reflection than that off of sea ice, often less … and near the poles the sun angle is usually low.

h) Likely more complications … Willis’s Rule Of Climate states:

“Everything is connected to everything else, which in turn is connected to everything else … except when it isn’t.”

So as with much of climate, it’s far more complex than ice –> increased albedo –> cooling –> more ice …

2) I remove the seasonality because the wide summer-to-winter swings tend to obscure what’s happening.

w.

dk_
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
May 4, 2021 11:10 am

“b) Clouds in the Arctic tend to warm the surface. This in turn tends to melt the ice.”

Does this, by itself, disprove the hypothesis that solar+CO2 heating causes polar and glacial ice melt?

1
Reply
Brian Jackson
May 4, 2021 10:12 am

Also, Willis, did sea level jump at the same time as both polar ice masses dropped sharply. If not, where did the water go??
I have to say that I read every contribution you make with the greatest interest as you seem to have a mountain of common sense in your approaches to these issues. Please keep up the good work.
BJ in UK

Redge
Reply to  Brian Jackson
May 4, 2021 10:25 am

The combined amount of meltwater, including the floating ice, is merely a drop in the ocean

(Pun intended)

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Brian Jackson
May 4, 2021 11:18 am

By Archimedes principle, change in floating sea ice has NO impact on sea level. The two main SLR contributors are loss of Greenland and Antarctic ice sheet, and thermosteric rise. See the discussion in guest post here Sea Level Rise, Acceleration, and Closure.

ResourceGuy
May 4, 2021 10:20 am

Not sure about the Arctic but those one-two punches in Antarctica are not to be overlooked.

Record-low 2016 Antarctic sea ice was due to a ‘perfect storm’ of tropical, polar conditions – not ‘climate change’ – Watts Up With That?

DMacKenzie
May 4, 2021 10:22 am

Consider Blackjack players at a casino. Analysis of the anomaly of the player’s chips will show large variations. Analysis of the Casino’s income will show that it is quite steady. Prediction of the Casino’s income from the chip records of 2 players is impossible unless they play for a long long time with identical betting strategies. We only have 2 players, Arctic and Antarctica.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  DMacKenzie
May 4, 2021 10:50 am

“…the climate is a giant thermoregulated heat engine with a host of emergent phenomena that tend to stabilize the temperatures and equalize the hemispheres…”

Considering the almost miraculous fact that the planet is a big rock moving through freezing space (2.7K ??)- with a flaming ball called the sun beaming down on us- and despite that not so promising scenario- the planet’s climate has been incredibly stable for billions of years. Stable enough for life to start and evolve- despite setbacks. So when I hear people cry that we’re in a climate emergency- I know I’m dealing with mass hysteria and mass panic. Then to top it off- they say we must spend countless trillions to fix the problem! The real emergency is this hysteria and panic. I think all these terrified people should relax, smoke a bowl, put on some nice mellow music and enjoy life. If they want to spend a lot of money- they can volunteer their own funds.

oops- I mean this as a reply to Willis- not DMacKenzie- but I don’t know how to cancel or move a comment

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Joseph Zorzin
Clay Marley
May 4, 2021 10:24 am

Perhaps some answers might be found using data prior to 1979. I find it hard to believe that 1979 is the start of the satellite record. The US has landed men on the moon 10 years prior, and had launched Pioneer 10, 11, Voyagers, and Viking to Mars before then. Surely someone had the bright idea to create Earth orbiting satellites well before 1979, and, you know, take some pictures.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Clay Marley
May 4, 2021 10:51 am

https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/data/amsr2/today/extent_n_19720101-20191231_amsr2.txt

Starting 1972 – daily record

Scissor
Reply to  Clay Marley
May 4, 2021 11:37 am

Yes, Parkinson also reported on satellite data of arctic ice back to 1973. Would you be surprised that this year’s maximum extent was higher than that of 1974? I didn’t think so.

Smart Rock
May 4, 2021 10:27 am

Willis

This is a question about your methodology. In these plots you have used CEEMD smoothing, but in previous posts you have used LOWESS smoothing.

What aspect of a dataset determines the smoothing protocol?

Cheers from northwest Ontario.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Smart Rock
May 4, 2021 10:39 am

Good question. While the results of the two methods are quite similar, CEEMD tends to be more faithful to the underlying data at the beginning and end of the dataset. However, it’s computationally slow, so unless that’s an issue, I often use LOWESS. A LOWESS smooth of this amount of data takes about a second on my computer, where a CEEMD analysis takes 5-10 minutes …

w.

John Tillman
May 4, 2021 10:30 am

Antarctic sea ice maximum, unconstrained by land, is higher than Arctic, and its minimum lower.

Since Antarctic sea ice extends to so much lower latitudes, its effect on albedo is far greater.

Arctic sea ice extent yesterday was higher than on that date in every year since 2014, with which it was about tied.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
David L. Hagen
May 4, 2021 10:37 am

Compare with cooling clouds in the Pacific?
Simultaneous Arctic and Antarctic volcanoes? Unlikely.
Hot air out of DC? Miniscule.

ResourceGuy
May 4, 2021 10:38 am

Let’s ask the permafrost….

Cave deposits reveal Pleistocene permafrost thaw, absent predicted levels of CO2 release — ScienceDaily

philincalifornia
May 4, 2021 10:39 am

Thanks Willis. Good stuff as usual, great even. The canary in the coal mine is still chirping, while the dead parrot is still being nailed to its perch frantically.

How’s the paper going?

Rud Istvan
May 4, 2021 10:39 am

Figure 3 plainly shows the global loss 2015-2017 was mainly Antarctica sea ice. I went to NSIDC and read their analysis, expecting a global warming claim of some sort. Nope, because not supported by any change in Antarctica winter surface air temperatures for the period.
They (NASA) said it was probably just ‘pushing the envelope’ of natural variability. Storms, winds, waves, overturning, …
In other words, even NASA admits sometimes stuff just happens. No macro explanation needed.

John Tillman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 4, 2021 11:09 am

Super El Niño not followed by a strong La Niña, combined with weakened winds off the continent double-punched Antarctic sea ice in 2016:

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170831092650.htm

DHR
May 4, 2021 10:43 am

How is sea ice measured and have there been recent changes starting about 10 years ago? It would be entirely consistent for NOAA or NASA to do that just to show declining ice.

rbabcock
Reply to  DHR
May 4, 2021 11:07 am

All sea ice is calculated using satellite sensors, computers and algorithms. It’s hard to tell between ice and clouds at times and just how do they come up with 15% coverage? Like everything else in “climate” it’s computer modeled, not fact.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  DHR
May 4, 2021 11:23 am

To your question about change in methods, not to my knowledge, NSIDC is different than MASIE different from DMI (Arctic). DMI did change their land mask resolution a few years ago, but they warn about that prominently in their data products.

Tom in Toronto
May 4, 2021 10:50 am

Maybe there was strong deep ocean warming in 2015 caused by an undersea magma flow/eruption. The SS may not have been affected much if the heat went into melting ice? Just layman speculation here.

0
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
May 4, 2021 10:52 am

Perhaps the random errors [or variations from year to year] are just overwhelming the trend.
In Figures 1 and 2 you plot anomalies, but in Figure 3 you seem to plot the actual extents, although the y-axis [wrongly] says ‘anomalies’. Figure 3 shows that trends are not significant.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
May 4, 2021 11:00 am

Thanks, Leif. All three figures are anomalies. The only difference is the scale.

w.

Leif Svalgaard
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
May 4, 2021 11:20 am

Look again at Figure 3. All values are positive. Anomalies would be a mix of negative and positive values. The global values the around 18 million km^2. This is clearly not an anomaly.

Ferdberple
May 4, 2021 10:56 am

from about 1998 to 2008
≠=======
That was the super el nino, the start of The Pause.

Unfortunately the record is so short only one such event has been captured so you cannot rule out sensor failure.

Alternatively, the decade of decreased variability suggests that Arctic wind patterns were significantly more regular for the decade following the super el nino, perhaps as a emergent mechanism to dump heat to the arctic and thus to space.

Ferdberple
May 4, 2021 11:08 am

from about 1998 to 2008
========
The 1998 super el nino released significant heat into the Pacific. This increased the convection towards the equator which was carried poleward at altitude.

Eventually this increased volume of warmer than normal air descended at the poles, when it reduced the variabilily in the low altitude polar winds and thus reduced polar ice over time. This reduction would be due to warming and outgoing winds carrying sea ice out of the arctic to lower latitudes.

This emergent phenomenon, apparent in the reduced variability in the arctic sea ice, continued for a period of about 10 years until the extra heat from the super el nino had been fully radiated to space.

Ferdberple
May 4, 2021 11:20 am

from about 1998 to 2008
≠======!
At a guess. The arctic and antarctic ice are out of phase because of geography. When el nino causes increased convection towards the equator the resulting increased outgoing low altitude winds in the north pole carry ice out of the arctic ocean reducing sea ice.

In the antarctic the increased outgoing low altitude winds cannot carry away the land ice. Instead the winds carry the extremely cold antarctic temperatures further out to sea than normal, increasing the area of antarctic sea ice.

Kent Clizbe
May 4, 2021 11:32 am

Is a clue to the answer hidden in the terminology?

First, you present records of sea ice: “…here’s the Arctic sea ice area record.”

Aren’t these records estimates that are subject to adjustments, or instrument changes? The record is not the reality.

After presenting the records, you switch to calling the records “total global sea ice”.

Are the records actual measurements, stable and accurate over decades, of total global sea ice?

It would seem that a more fruitful avenue of exploration would be consider why the records show the fluctuations you describe.

Isn’t it possible that the records do not reflect the reality of sea ice?

Robert of Texas
May 4, 2021 11:34 am

These records are too short to be able to draw meaningful conclusions.

What was the ice doing since 1900? No one really knows although there is historical news articles suggesting a loss of ice at times. What was the ice doing from 1950 to 1978? That would be very interesting to know as I suspect the ice was building up until at least the mid-1970’s.

Without any of this historic data, you cannot match it up against CO2 emissions – which in themselves are suspect until 1957. All you can do is use proxies which people interpret however is most convenient to their bias.

I suspect the sea ice may be growing for a few years… It’s just a hunch, not scientific, but if it does it will be fun to watch the clowns trying to cover it up or explain it away.

