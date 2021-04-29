Climate News

Mexico Asks for US Work Visas in Exchange for Climate Action

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has a neat idea by which the USA could solve climate change and illegal immigration with one policy initiative.

Trees for visas: Mexico suggests US citizenship for reforestation

April 23, 2021

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday suggested the U.S. government offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in a vast tree planting program he hopes to expand to Central America.

In remarks at a White House virtual climate summit, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico aimed to expand his administration’s signature “Sembrando Vida,” or “Sowing Life,” program to Central America, which he said is planting 700,000 trees.

Calling it “possibly the largest reforestation effort in the world,” Lopez Obrador said the program aims to create 1.2 million jobs and plant 3 billion additional trees through expansion into southeastern Mexico and Central America.

At the two-day climate summit attended virtually by leaders of 40 countries, Lopez Obrador said U.S. President Joe Biden “could finance” the program’s extension to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/trees-visas-mexico-suggests-us-citizenship-reforestation-2021-04-22/

I do not believe Mexico takes Biden’s climate initiative seriously – as WUWT reported earlier in April, President Obrador is pushing for a significant expansion of Mexico’s coal fleet. But you have to admire his sense of humour.

Coach Springer
April 29, 2021 6:16 am

Having been in Honduras once, I noticed that they were largely energy poor and fairly deforested because they cut everything down to burn it. But I did not notice any need to actually plant something that grows like weeds in that environment. The answer may be Mexican coal, at least much more so than Mexican trees.

Ron Long
April 29, 2021 6:28 am

I’ve been all over Central America and in-and-out of Mexico many times. You could harvest any crop you wanted all over the place, it’s a jungle out there. Juan Valdez? Chiqita? Mexico has strict immigration laws, but allows Central Americans, fleeing socialism (more than 1,000 per week from Venezuela illegally cross into USA per week) free passage to the northern border. Mexico now offers what is basically extortion to modify its policies? The puppet masters behind Biden will go for this. The Biden Administration allows Covid positive illegal immigrants to pass freely into the USA, but demands face masks and lockdowns for citizens?

Latitude
April 29, 2021 6:36 am

why fool with a visa…..

Bruce Cobb
April 29, 2021 6:56 am

Oh good grief, not the Tree Scam again.

Tom Abbott
April 29, 2021 7:28 am

The Democrats raised unemployment compensation to the point that Americans are now making more money sitting at home collecting unemployment checks than they would by going back to work, and as a result, American small businesses can’t get enough employees to go to work to keep their businesses viable. This was another effort to make Americans more dependent on government handouts and more dependent on the Democrat Party to keep those handouts coming.

So maybe we ought to bring people in to fill the jobs these lazy American won’t do.

Then, when the unemployment checks run out (and Republicans won’t renew them), the lazy Americans can go look for jobs, but they won’t find any because illegal aliens have taken them all. I guess the lazy Americans can go on welfare then.

David Kamakaris
April 29, 2021 7:32 am

Climate action my a$$.
Their climate action won’t add up to anymore than what our modern day ecotards in the developed countries do, basically just sit in Starbucks sipping on a mocha latte, listening to Yanni’s Song For Antarctica while contemplating the wonders of nature.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  David Kamakaris
April 29, 2021 8:05 am

“Yanni’s Song For Antarctica”, David? Somehow I’ve missed that and never added it to my daily playlist.

Woe is me!
Bob

David Kamakaris
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 29, 2021 8:25 am

My pleasure, Bob. But make sure you contemplate the wonders of nature while listening to the 🎶 if you want to be in with the woke climate crowd.

yirgach
April 29, 2021 7:56 am

All Hail Universal Basic Income!
This stupid scheme will just hasten the day UBI finally arrives in the US.

n.n
Reply to  yirgach
April 29, 2021 8:33 am

It’s too bad that productive, let alone functional, and public smoothing functions (e.g. welfare) are diverse, inequitable, exclusive, and progressive… one step forward. two steps backward.

Joel O'Bryan
April 29, 2021 8:09 am

Finish the wall.

n.n
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
April 29, 2021 8:37 am

… and emigration reform to mitigate catastrophic anthropogenic immigration reform and collateral damage at both ends of the bridge and throughout. A Rainbow of inclusive exclusion.

Mr.
April 29, 2021 8:27 am

I never thought I’d see the day when a President of Mexico stood out as the most credible & rational leader out of all Western democracies.

(Mind you, the standard at the moment is at its lowest point in modern times – Biden, Johnson, Trudeau, Merkel, Macron, Morrison, etc)

fretslider
April 29, 2021 8:32 am

Obrador said U.S. President Joe Biden “could finance” the program’s extension to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

So, as everybody breathes a sigh of relief that things are relatively back to normal in Washington, it’s back to handing out huge wadges of cash, continuing where Obama left off…

But one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy…One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy any more.” — Ottmar Edenhofer, Co-chair of IPCC WG III, New American, Nov. 19, 2010

Obrador is on script. Will Biden be?

