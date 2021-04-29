Glaciers

Claim: Global glacier retreat has accelerated

Charles Rotter
New study analyses roughly 220,000 glaciers

ETH ZURICH

IMAGE: RAPID GLACIER MELT: A ROARING MELTWATER STREAM CONNECTS THE MORTERATSCH AND PERS GLACIERS (R.), ENGADINE, SWITZERLAND. A FEW YEARS AGO, THE GLACIERS WERE CONNECTED. view more CREDIT: ETH ZURICH

Glaciers are a sensitive indicator of climate change – and one that can be easily observed. Regardless of altitude or latitude, glaciers have been melting at a high rate since the mid-?20th century. Until now, however, the full extent of ice loss has only been partially measured and understood. Now an international research team led by ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse has authored a comprehensive study on global glacier retreat, which was published online in Nature on 28 April. This is the first study to include all the world’s glaciers – around 220,000 in total – excluding the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets. The study’s spatial and temporal resolution is unprecedented – and shows how rapidly glaciers have lost thickness and mass over the past two decades.

Rising sea levels and water scarcity What was once permanent ice has declined in volume almost everywhere around the globe. Between 2000 and 2019, the world’s glaciers lost a total of 267 gigatonnes (billion tonnes) of ice per year on average – an amount that could have submerged the entire surface area of Switzerland under six metres of water every year. The loss of glacial mass also accelerated sharply during this period. Between 2000 and 2004, glaciers lost 227 gigatonnes of ice per year, but between 2015 and 2019, the lost mass amounted to 298 gigatonnes annually. Glacial melt caused up to 21 percent of the observed rise in sea levels during this period – some 0.74 millimetres a year. Nearly half of the rise in sea levels is attributable to the thermal expansion of water as it heats up, with meltwaters from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets and changes in terrestrial water storage accounting for the remaining third.

Among the fastest melting glaciers are those in Alaska, Iceland and the Alps. The situation is also having a profound effect on mountain glaciers in the Pamir mountains, the Hindu Kush and the Himalayas. “The situation in the Himalayas is particularly worrying,” explains Romain Hugonnet, lead author of the study and researcher at ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse. “During the dry season, glacial meltwater is an important source that feeds major waterways such as the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Indus rivers. Right now, this increased melting acts as a buffer for people living in the region, but if Himalayan glacier shrinkage keeps accelerating, populous countries like India and Bangladesh could face water or food shortages in a few decades.” The findings of this study can improve hydrological models and be used to make more accurate predictions on a global and local scales – for instance, to estimate how much Himalayan glacier meltwater one can anticipate over the next few decades.

To their surprise, the researchers also identified areas where melt rates slowed between 2000 and 2019, such as on Greenland’s east coast and in Iceland and Scandinavia. They attribute this divergent pattern to a weather anomaly in the North Atlantic that caused higher precipitation and lower temperatures between 2010 and 2019, thereby slowing ice loss. The researchers also discovered that the phenomenon known as the Karakoram anomaly is disappearing. Prior to 2010, glaciers in the Karakoram mountain range were stable – and in some cases, even growing. However, the researchers’ analysis revealed that Karakoram glaciers are now losing mass as well.

Study based on stereo satellite images As a basis for the study, the research team used imagery captured on board NASA’s Terra satellite, which has been orbiting the Earth once every 100 minutes since 1999 at an altitude of nearly 700 kilometres. Terra is home to ASTER, a multispectral imager with two cameras that record pairs of stereo images, allowing researchers to create high-?resolution digital elevation models of all the world’s glaciers. The team used the full archive of ASTER images to reconstruct a time series of glacial elevation, which enabled them to calculate changes in the thickness and mass of the ice over time.

Lead author Romain Hugonnet is a doctoral student at ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse. He worked on this project for nearly three years and spent 18 months analysing the satellite data. To process the data, the researchers used a supercomputer at the University of Northern British Columbia. Their findings will be included in the next Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is due to be published later this year. “Our findings are important on a political level. The world really needs to act now to prevent the worst-?case climate change scenario,” says co-?author Daniel Farinotti, head of the glaciology group at ETH Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL.

Alongside the University of Toulouse, ETH Zurich and WSL, other institutions that participated in the study include Ulster University in the UK, the University of Oslo in Norway and the University of Northern British Columbia in Canada (please refer to the study for a complete list).

Reference Hugonnet R, McNabb R, Berthier E, Menounos B, Nuth C, Girod L, Farinotti D, Huss M, Dussaillant I, Brun F, Kääb A. Accelerated global glacier mass loss in the early twenty-?first century, Nature, published online April 28th 2021. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-?021-03436-z

From EurekAlert!

dk_
April 29, 2021 6:13 pm

“one that can be easily observed”
False. Glacier volume cannot be measured without detailed observation and analysis on an individual basis.

3
Reply
Rob Thomson
April 29, 2021 6:34 pm

In New Zealand they are “retreating seven times faster” but cf https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms14202

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
April 29, 2021 6:39 pm

Here we go again … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5GfWY0xZSE

1
Reply
Anti_griff
April 29, 2021 6:40 pm

No Chinese involvement? Many climate related studies are done by at least partially…Chinese names …..or even European or USA universities and their “campuses” in China. It is pretty alarming how much the CCP has penetrated western universities.

0
Reply
RelPerm
April 29, 2021 6:44 pm

Hmmm, I see they make no predictions for glaciers disappearing from Glacier National Park or Kilimanjaro.

Claims of glacier melt acceleration based on 20 years data seems a bit myopic. I wish they’d take a 50,000 year glacier perspective. That was when glaciers were near peak in most recent glacial interglacial cycle. Then, 12-15k years ago, there was sudden warming and massive glacial melt occurred. How much does current acceleration compare to then?

By the Holocene Climatic Optimum, almost all glaciers except for Antarctica and Greenland were completely melted. Then things began to cool off and glaciers began to reform. That’s why most mountain glaciers are only about 8000 years old. Most of them reached maximum extent during the little ice age a couple hundred years ago, and they have been receding a bit since it has warmed since then. They may eventually disappear if temperature exceeds Holocene Optimum, but I doubt that will occur until the next interglacial.

Catastrophic Alarmists have often pointed to melting glacier as canaries in the coal mine for doom, but are woefully inaccurate for predicting timing of their death.

6
Reply
DHR
April 29, 2021 6:47 pm

Now all that is needed is acceleration of sea level rise. But there isn’t any – going back as far as 150 years.

4
Reply
n.n
Reply to  DHR
April 29, 2021 6:51 pm

Yes, ebb and flow, advance and retreat, growth and maturity, following a natural course.

0
Reply
Steve Case
April 29, 2021 6:54 pm

 Nearly half of the rise in sea levels is attributable to the thermal expansion of water 

Uh huh, so if the water in the Pacific Ocean warms and expands, does that make the water in New York harbor rise?

0
Reply
Wescom
Reply to  Steve Case
April 29, 2021 7:30 pm

Yep

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
April 29, 2021 6:57 pm

What was once permanent ice …

The ice has NEVER been “permanent!” There were few glaciers before the onset of the current Neogene Ice Age, which started at the beginning of the Pleistocene Epoch, about 2 million years ago. The continental ice sheets have waxed (Nebraskan, Kansan, Illinoian, and Wisconsin in North American) and then waned during the interglacials. During the current interglacial, alpine glaciers have periodically retreated such as during the Roman and Medieval warm periods, and after the LIA (Little Ice Age), and advanced (e.g. during the LIA). There are periods during which alpine glaciers are relatively static, but as they retreat from melting, they leave terminal moraines that show that the retreat is eposodic.

Right now, this increased melting acts as a buffer for people living in the region, but if Himalayan glacier shrinkage keeps accelerating, populous countries like India and Bangladesh could face water or food shortages in a few decades.

The other side of that coin is that if the climate were to turn cold and the glaciers again advanced, there would be reduced meltwater and that also would create water and food shortages! It is almost as if alarmists expect that the normal state of affairs is a static climate — that is, they are unconsciously denying that climate changes!

What is remarkable is how constant sea level rise has been for the last 7,000 years, with the only suggestion of an acceleration being when satellite measurements are appended to tide gauge measurements:
comment image

2
Reply
JBP
April 29, 2021 7:04 pm

Great news! Gonna put that Arizona oceanfront back on the market tomorrow.

0
Reply
Anti_griff
April 29, 2021 7:10 pm

Maybe another “Ice Man” will be revealed….archeologists should be scouring the land for artifacts. Farmers should be planting orchards and such on the new land……finally rid of that pesky ice…..hurray!

0
Reply
MarkH
April 29, 2021 7:24 pm

They were talking about this (unsure of this specific study) on the news (ABC Australia). As they were discussing how glaciers were retreating at an EMERGENCY! rate, they showed a time lapse of a glacier. The only trouble was that the glacier was advancing.

0
Reply
dk_
April 29, 2021 7:25 pm

“amount [of ice] that could have submerged the entire surface area of Switzerland under six metres of water every year.”

yet

“caused up to 21 percent of the observed rise in sea levels during this period – some 0.74 millimetres a year.”

Less than 21% of 0.74 millimeter per world wide

“Nearly half of the rise in sea levels is attributable to the thermal expansion of water as it heats up”
— Attributed by whom? Named sources needed.
— Attributed by what means? No facts cited.
— Glacial melt is fresh. Water becomes more dense as it changes state from ice to liquid. It increases in volume as gasses and solids become dissolved or as it mixes with water where those materials are already dissolved, but by 200%.

“meltwaters from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets and changes in terrestrial water storage accounting for the remaining third”
++ <20% without source or reference
++ <50% unlikely, without source or reference.
1/3 is not equal to approximately 30%. This is a significant portion of the claimed total. Where is the source for this quantity and how is it calculated? Who is studying this phenomenon?

This article is fiction.

0
Reply
Andrew F
April 29, 2021 7:45 pm

This sums it up nicely:

“Our findings are important on a political level. The world really needs to act now to prevent the worst-case climate change scenario,” says co-?author Daniel Farinotti,….

0
Reply
dk_
April 29, 2021 7:48 pm

— “findings will be included in the next Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)”
–“Our findings are important on a political level. The world really needs to act now to prevent the worst-?case climate change scenario,”

The co-author defines this study as a political change position paper, not a scientific finding.

No actions are defined, implied or stated that would prevent (unverified, unvalidated) glacial melt of less than 0.1554mm/year.
A 0.27mm annual sea rise can be ignored with impunity.
The world will fall short of even warming to half of the least-case climate scare scenario.
There is no evidence that even the worst case warming scenario would cause any harm. Much more historically and imminently likely to cause harm is political and economic change due to environmental terrorism, fraud, and confidence games.

1
Reply
markl
April 29, 2021 7:59 pm

More “the sky is falling”.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
April 29, 2021 8:02 pm

IMAGE: RAPID GLACIER MELT: A ROARING MELTWATER STREAM CONNECTS THE MORTERATSCH AND PERS GLACIERS (R.), ENGADINE, SWITZERLAND. A FEW YEARS AGO, THE GLACIERS WERE CONNECTED.

Maybe the “experts” will find Otzi’s grandfather as those Swiss glaciers retreat a bit more to where they were 5,500-7,000 years ago? Then they’ll have more ‘splaining to do.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

