Very Inconvenient Alps Glacier History…Top Glaciologists: Alps Were Ice-Free 6000 Years Ago

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from The No Tricks Zone

By P Gosselin on 6. January 2021

Alps ice-free…6000 years ago, when CO2 was much lower than today’s levels.

Dr. Sebastian Lüning earlier today released his latest Klimaschau report, No. 6. In the first part he looks at glaciers in the Alps over the course of much the Holocene.

It turns out that Most of the Alps were ice-free 6000 years ago, glaciologists have discovered.

In his video, the German geologist presents a new paper authored by glaciologists Bohleber et al, 2020 of the Austrian Academy of Science. The Austrian-Swiss team discovered from ice cores that the 3500-meter high Weißseespitze summit was ice free 5900 years ago.

Much warmer in the early Holocene

Lüning next shows why the Alps were ice-free 6000 years ago by using a chart by Heiri et al 2015, which shows it was some 2°C warmer than today.

Beginning some 10,000 years ago, after the Ice Age ended, all glaciers below 4000 meters elevation in the East Alps melted away over the years that followed. Then beginning 6000 years ago, cooling started again and the glaciers returned (neoglaciation). Today temperatures in the Alps are still well below early Holocene levels.

Today’s glacial retreat very much in debate

5300 years ago, Ötzi succumbed to injuries just a few kilometers from the Weißseespitze, says Lüning. “The historical glacier melt show that today’s glacier retreat is not a new phenomenon. Whether or not there will be another complete melting of the East Alps glaciers remains a scientific debate.”

Also, you’ll find many more non-alarmist articles on glaciers here.

All images cropped from Klimaschau, Ausgabe 6

19 Comments
beng135
January 7, 2021 6:20 am

Many regional areas were ice-free during the early parts of the Holocene that aren’t now. Even the eco-loons should acknowledge this well-established fact.

Reply
nyolci
January 7, 2021 6:26 am

Hey, Charlie, a bit of confusion and misrepresentation…

  1. He’s talking about the Eastern Alps. The glaciation of Western Alps is explicitly stated. So no, The Alps as such weren’t ice free.
  2. Like it or not, this is in line with scientific evidence. It’s not something earth shattering. Globally that period was warm but not as warm as today. Certain places were warmer for a short time (but it’s gettin’ fcukin’ tiring explainin’ this to this kindergarten set again and again and again and agan…).
  3. When Ötzi died, glaciation was well under way for like 600-800 years. His body froze immediately. He was killed outside his normal habitat, very likely during a pursuit. His body was not looted, a fact that bears witness to the unusual circumstances (and very likely remoteness from normal habitat) of his death. He had an extremely valuable copper axe and various tools, some of which needed months of work so there were quite a few things to loot.
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 7:16 am

I hear your pain…
It is extremely difficult for a woke 2 year old to try “fcukin explainin” anything to one’s much older and wiser like the “kindergarten set”

Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 7:18 am

If the Eastern Alps were ice-free 7000 years ago, and are glaciated today, how is it possible temperatures are higher today than then?

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Graemethecat
January 7, 2021 7:28 am

Why do you keep relying on science. The Holy Models have spoken, that should be enough to silence all doubt.

Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 7:20 am

Globally that period was warm but not as warm as today. Certain places were warmer for a short time”

I must’ve missed your explanation(s), sorry. Could you summon up the energy to explain it one more time please?

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  philincalifornia
January 7, 2021 7:29 am

He gave you the explanation yesterday.
The climate “science” insiders have spoken.
Outsiders and amateur’s have no right to an opinion.

Reply
Notanacademic
Reply to  MarkW
January 7, 2021 7:43 am

If the outsiders are not to be included in the debate why is he always on wuwt trying to debate with outsiders

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 7:27 am

No matter how many studies refute your beliefs, you continue to cling to your religious convictions.

Reply
beng135
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 7:47 am

nihilist, it was markedly warmer during the early Holocene than now. Get over it.

Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 7:47 am

(but it’s gettin’ fcukin’ tiring explainin’ this to this kindergarten set again and again and again and agan…)

All the glacial melt must be going to the oceans. Now show me a tidal gauge graph, any one of the hundreds, I should be worried about. NOT an “average”. No. No. An actual gauge reading graph. Half of which should be “even worse” than the “average.”

Go for it. School this kindergartner.

Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 7:56 am

Nyolci, sea level was much higher 6000 years ago, showing that the Holocene Climate Optimum was much warmer than today.

https://notrickszone.com/2017/05/08/10-new-papers-sea-levels-1-6-meters-higher-4000-6000-years-ago/

Reply
Meab
Reply to  nyolci
January 7, 2021 8:37 am

“Globally that period was warm but not as warm as today. Certain places were warmer for a short time”,

The Holocene interglacial was less than half as old at that time yet, somehow, all the glaciers had already melted when now, with the interglacial warm period having persisted for over twice as long, the ice is still there? The great quantity of ice following the last glaciation all melted in a very short time but it wasn’t warmer than today? You’re beclowing yourself, Nyolci.

Reply
fretslider
January 7, 2021 6:45 am

“Then beginning 6000 years ago, cooling started again and the glaciers returned…”

It’s a pity that the neolithic people who built Stonehenge – and chums – didn’t keep accurate records for the weather or climate 

Interestingly, their focus was on Sol

Reply
bonbon
Reply to  fretslider
January 7, 2021 7:29 am

Actually, chums did. Sol was known as Bel, also known as Apollo – the same.
They noted with panic the lush forests of the Holocene rebound, slowly turning to peat as it got wetter and wetter.
Under that turf one finds large hewn tree stumps that today could not grow.
Not sure what the Atlantic weather did, as these boat people were more at home out there.
Looking at the stormy weather around Brittany today, where the megalithic revolution took root, makes one wonder if that cooling change forced an inland agricultural shift.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 7, 2021 7:53 am

This ties back to the Omani mangrove WUWT article a few days ago. In that article, the researchers were focused on the mangroves disappearance in coastal areas of Oman, which were tied to the ITCZ shifting southward and ending a pattern of rainfall that greened lots of Arabia and brought lots more rainfall fresh water there. This mangrove disappearance also happened around 6,000 years ago, similar to the timing of the Alps glaical return.

The ITCZ shifted southward and a cooling of the Northern Hemisphere brought back the glaciers and the return of arid conditions across the Sahara Desert and Arabian peninsula. The grasslands of the Sahara disappeared and nomadic tribes were forced to resettle along the fertile Nile River for survival which allowed them to be controlled like sheep for labor by a central governance (the pharaohs and their armies).

The Northern Hemisphere ITCZ shifting is likely a consequence of NH insolation changes under Malinkovitch cycles that alters Hadley cell location and hemisphere wide pressure patterns. Nothing to do with CO2. The term “climate change” morphs like a chameleon to suite the needs of The Cause.

Reply
ResourceGuy
January 7, 2021 7:54 am

That can get you fired at this stage of the Intolerant Climate Crusades.

Reply
MR166
January 7, 2021 8:02 am

“It’s a pity that the neolithic people who built Stonehenge – and chums – didn’t keep accurate records for the weather or climate ”

Just look at the revisions of the modern temperature records.

We are living in an age where history, climate or otherwise, is edited to suit the agenda. True history is a thing of the past.

Reply
Peta of Newark
January 7, 2021 8:21 am

Could I flag a coupla oddities here….

1) How can sinking an ice-core tell you that there was no ice.
No ice surely means= No Ice Core. ##

2) There’s mention of Oozle, hapless and misunderstood chap that he was and still is.
In order to have been preserved, he must have fallen onto ice or into snow
But looking at the tempeture graph we’re shown, eyeballing it roughly shows that temps rose after Oozle’s demise. So why is he still ‘here’, there wherever?

Probably gets around more now than his wildest dreams 5,000 years ago.
Phew, maybe even more than Saint Greta does!

## Maybe they sunk their core in the wrong place.
Is it beyond the bounds that a super-massive unprecedented record-breaking since sometime last week but as projecticated by The Computer Model, maybe An Earthquake, shook the mountain up a bit and all the snow fell off.
Right where they sank their core. Worse things happen at sea.
Apparently

If they’d have drilled baby drilled another hill they’d have found some ancient ice.

jus’ wonderin’

Reply
