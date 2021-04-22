Climate Politics

Why did the EU invite Greta Thunberg and not Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

From CLINTEL

Press release by the Climate Intelligence Foundation (CLINTEL)

Essay “Undue Climate Haste”

21 April 2021

Optimum economic outturn is seen at 3.5 degrees Celsius of warming in 2100
Mortality due to extreme weather decreased spectacularly

Why did the EU invite the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to speak in Brussels instead of the Nobel Prize winning climate economist William Nordhaus? That question is answered in an essay entitled Undue Climate Haste, which the CLINTEL Foundation is publishing today. The essay concludes: “The main message of this essay is that we are in no hurry and that panic is unwarranted. Climate change always deserves our attention, but the idea that we need to turn our energy supply upside down right now appears to be driven by emotion rather than reason.”

The EU has decided it wants to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050. If they succeed, Europe will become the first ‘climate neutral’ continent. The media have mainly welcomed this ambition. Politicians claim that there will be many benefits of this policy: they say it will make the economy stronger and create jobs. But are these claims justified, by a cost-benefit analysis for example?

They are not, states the essay Undue Climate Haste. Remarkably the Nobel Prize (2018) winning climate economist William Nordhaus showed in his Nobel lecture in Stockholm that the ‘economic optimum’ for climate policy is to allow 3.5 degrees Celsius of warming in 2100. Economically, it is better to accept a certain amount of climate damage and to limit the cost of mitigation than the other way round: ambitious goals such as staying below 2 degrees or even 1.5 degrees are extremely costly.

Unfeasible
The climate goals of the EU are not only very costly, they are unachievable in practice. A simple calculation shows that in order to reach net zero emissions in 2050, the EU will have to deploy a new nuclear power station every week, from now until 2050. In total, 1650 new nuclear power stations would be needed. Yet today, 60 years after the first nuclear power plan went into production, there are only 450 such plants across the world.

The EU has a strong preference for ‘renewable’ energy sources, such as wind and solar, instead of nuclear. Achieving net zero with wind would require 450 new 2.5-MW turbines to be installed every two days until 2050; 82,000 windmills a year! Where would you place them all?

Unnecessary
The last part of the essay explains the EU’s haste towards its climate goal is totally unnecessary. Almost all important parameters indicate that climate change is a manageable phenomenon. We now have the technology and the wealth to cope.

The number of victims of extreme weather has decreased over the past century by more than 95%. Damage from such phenomena, corrected for the growth of the economy, has also declined slightly. Sea-level is rising, but very slowly and, moreover, no acceleration is apparent in long tide-gauge records.

Meanwhile there are strong indications that climate models, on which climate policy is largely based, are ‘oversensitive’, i.e. the real climate is less sensitive to CO2 than the climate models say it is. This means less future warming, and that CO2 reductions needed to stay below the 2 degrees target do not need to be so aggressive. Even if emissions stay above the 2020 level for the rest of the century, the 2-degree target remains in sight. Unfortunately, the climate science community rarely tells policymakers about these relatively new insights, preferring to discuss scenarios based on climate models.

The essay Undue Climate Haste was commissioned by the ECR Group of the European Parliament in Brussels.

You can read the essay here.

CLINTEL Foundation
The Climate Intelligence foundation (CLINTEL) is an independent foundation that operates in the fields of climate change and climate policy. CLINTEL was founded in 2019 by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok. CLINTEL’s main objective is to generate knowledge and understanding of the causes and effects of climate change as well as the effects of climate policy.

For more information contact Marcel Crok, marcel.crok@clintel.org
Website:               https://clintel.org

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Wilde
April 22, 2021 2:04 pm

Because the EU can use her more effectively to achieve its authoritarian ends than him.
The truth being irrelevant.

5
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
April 22, 2021 2:30 pm

The truth is not just irrelevant, it gets in the way of the agenda.

1
Reply
dk_
April 22, 2021 2:04 pm

Emotion, not science, makes politics.

4
Reply
Tom in Toronto
Reply to  dk_
April 22, 2021 3:28 pm

And the most powerful human emotion is fear. They know exactly what they are doing.

0
Reply
John the Econ
April 22, 2021 2:10 pm

I still remember a time when adults educated the children, and not the other way around.

Except, Greta Thunberg isn’t educating anybody. The people she’s supposedly lecturing already agree with her. They are just using her as a prop to justify an agenda they are already 100% in agreement with.

Could anyone imagine a 16-year-old libertarian activist being allowed to lecture heads of state about the perils of open borders, socialism or how free markets are the real solution to poverty? Of course not. Why? Because those leaders are 100% against those ideas and would never tolerate any discussion to the contrary. So what other reason is there to entertain Greta?

Never mind the fact that the science behind socialism is far more settled that the science behind “climate change” ever will be.

4
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  John the Econ
April 22, 2021 2:55 pm

Extreme political movements hiding behind images of girls in pigtails. No thanks, I think we’ve seen this movie a couple of times before. If I recall, it didn’t end well for most folks.

0
Reply
fretslider
April 22, 2021 2:12 pm

For the EU the more impractical something is the better

VDLia a disaster, mind you so is Doris. Both he and the EU get their instructions from the UN which kind of cancels Brexit out

0
Reply
Robert Arvanitis
April 22, 2021 2:13 pm

The real reasonfor “Greta” is that Nordhaus understands the value of innovation, and by implication, the wisdom of crowds.
He won the Nobel Prize for considering tradeoffs in climate: growth vs. mitigation.

But he laid the groundwork well before for that, when he assessed the true value delivered by innovators and showed how little of that value innovators themselves actually captured.

In that world, there is no room for dirigistes. It’s impossible for the state to improve over the market. Such a message is naturally abhorrent to statists.
https://www.nber.org/papers/w10433

0
Reply
john harmsworth
April 22, 2021 2:14 pm

Because brain damaged people like a chance to speak to people in the same condition?

3
Reply
Wim Röst
April 22, 2021 2:20 pm

A well-viewed video with Marcel here:

(for English subtitles: click on the icon)

0
Reply
Robber
April 22, 2021 2:26 pm

Why the persistent use of 1.5 or 2.0 degrees C temperature rise since pre-industrial times as the tipping point for catastrophe/emergency?
Because, given that the “data” indicates that the temperature has already risen by 1.0 degrees C, where is the evidence that the climate has been devastated by that rise, yet somehow a further 0.5 degrees C could possibly be catastrophic? Yet the warmistas including the compliant media keep beating the same drum.

3
Reply
Tom in Toronto
Reply to  Robber
April 22, 2021 3:26 pm

It will stave off the “worst effects of climate change”… you know… uhh… uhrmm…
Actually the ‘worst effect of climate change’ has been the constant bleating by the alarmists. Maybe if the temperature rises 3C and nothing happens, they can finally shut up.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
April 22, 2021 2:29 pm

Because climate change policy has nothing to do with climate and temperatures, the EU needs an ignorant, emotional high school dropout to sell their socialism.

4
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
April 22, 2021 2:49 pm

Good thing I read the comments to the end, because I was going to say what you did … almost word for word. There’s nothing like a childish scold to make a Marxist’s day. It’s why Pol Pot used kids to do his dirty work.

2
Reply
Petit_Barde
April 22, 2021 2:46 pm

Why should they invite someone who would inevitably show they are nothing but a bunch of ignorant psychopathic clowns ?

0
Reply
leitmotif
April 22, 2021 2:47 pm

William Nordhaus showed in his Nobel lecture in Stockholm that the ‘economic optimum’ for climate policy is to allow 3.5 degrees Celsius of warming in 2100. Economically, it is better to accept a certain amount of climate damage and to limit the cost of mitigation than the other way round: ambitious goals such as staying below 2 degrees or even 1.5 degrees are extremely costly.”

Now we have a lukewarmer economist.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
April 22, 2021 3:02 pm

There are a lot of climate scientologists who don’t realize the danger they are in I think.

Policy makers are controlling the funding strings to ensure they get published “science” that supports the actions they desire.

It seems inevitable that we will go back into cooling, natural cooling, possibly we already are, at some point there will be no way to hide it.

At this point, the policy makers and politicians will conveniently point at the “scientists” and state they were only following the “science”, therefore fulfilling the prediction Tommy Wils made as was revealed in the climategate emails.

I guess this is a redundant question but are mike Mann ET al not smart enough to see they are setting themselves up as the fall guys?

A multi-trillion dollar fraud, somebody is going to pay, possibly with their lives.
I’d be very worried

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
April 22, 2021 3:16 pm

All of William Nordhaus’ rational assessment is based on the assumption that the observed rise in the global average temperature was, is, and will be driven by CO2.
The IPCC Fifth Assessment Report states: “… It is extremely likely (95-100% probability) that human influence was the dominant cause of global warming between 1951 and 2010 …”.
That is no scientific axiom merely a guess, in any case it’s all academic the developing world has made it clear that there is no likelihood that they will follow the EU and the current US economic suicidal tendencies.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Africans reject demands to end fossil fuel use

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

What climate science tells us, what it doesn’t & why it matters

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Scientific Survey Shows Voters Across the Political Spectrum Are Ideologically Deluded

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Biden’s Green Covid Recovery DOA at the G20 Conference

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

Why did the EU invite Greta Thunberg and not Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Extracts First Oxygen from Red Planet

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
James Hansen Politics and climate change

History Confirms Democrat’s 1988 Senate Global Warming Hearing Got Everything Wrong from Start to Finish

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles

EV’s not family workhorses, but short range second cars

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: