Earth Geology Lessons

The Earth Has a Pulse: 27.5-Million-Year Cycle of Geological Activity Discovered

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
A new study published in Geoscience Frontiers gives a surprising result.

From Science Daily.

By NEW YORK UNIVERSITY JUNE 20, 2021

Analysis of 260 million years of major geological events finds recurring clusters 27.5 million years apart.

Geologic activity on Earth appears to follow a 27.5-million-year cycle, giving the planet a “pulse,” according to a new study published in the journal Geoscience Frontiers.

“Many geologists believe that geological events are random over time. But our study provides statistical evidence for a common cycle, suggesting that these geologic events are correlated and not random,” said Michael Rampino, a geologist and professor in New York University’s Department of Biology, as well as the study’s lead author.

Over the past five decades, researchers have proposed cycles of major geological events — including volcanic activity and mass extinctions on land and sea — ranging from roughly 26 to 36 million years. But early work on these correlations in the geological record was hampered by limitations in the age-dating of geologic events, which prevented scientists from conducting quantitative investigations.

However, there have been significant improvements in radio-isotopic dating techniques and changes in the geologic timescale, leading to new data on the timing of past events. Using the latest age-dating data available, Rampino and his colleagues compiled updated records of major geological events over the last 260 million years and conducted new analyses.

NYU researchers found that global geologic events are generally clustered at 10 different timepoints over the 260 million years, grouped in peaks or pulses of roughly 27.5 million years apart. Credit: Rampino et al., Geoscience Frontiers

The team analyzed the ages of 89 well-dated major geological events of the last 260 million years. These events include marine and land extinctions, major volcanic outpourings of lava called flood-basalt eruptions, events when oceans were depleted of oxygen, sea-level fluctuations, and changes or reorganization in the Earth’s tectonic plates.

They found that these global geologic events are generally clustered at 10 different timepoints over the 260 million years, grouped in peaks or pulses of roughly 27.5 million years apart. The most recent cluster of geological events was approximately 7 million years ago, suggesting that the next pulse of major geological activity is more than 20 million years in the future.

Here is is a link to the original study

And the abstract.

Abstract

We performed spectral analyses on the ages of 89 well-dated major geological events of the last 260 Myr from the recent geologic literature. These events include times of marine and non-marine extinctions, major ocean-anoxic events, continental flood-basalt eruptions, sea-level fluctuations, global pulses of intraplate magmatism, and times of changes in seafloor-spreading rates and plate reorganizations. The aggregate of all 89 events shows ten clusters in the last 260 Myr, spaced at an average interval of ~ 26.9 Myr, and Fourier analysis of the data yields a spectral peak at 27.5 Myr at the ≥ 96% confidence level. A shorter period of ~ 8.9 Myr may also be significant in modulating the timing of geologic events. Our results suggest that global geologic events are generally correlated, and seem to come in pulses with an underlying ~ 27.5-Myr cycle. These cyclic pulses of tectonics and climate change may be the result of geophysical processes related to the dynamics of plate tectonics and mantle plumes, or might alternatively be paced by astronomical cycles associated with the Earth’s motions in the Solar System and the Galaxy.

Graphical abstract

20 Comments
Richard Page
June 26, 2021 2:16 pm

Somebody may have too much time on their hands and a computer going idle.

On the outer Barcoo
Reply to  Richard Page
June 26, 2021 2:50 pm

As Albert Einstein once noted: unless an idea at first seems to be ridiculous, there’s no hope for it.

Zurab Abayev
Reply to  On the outer Barcoo
June 26, 2021 3:40 pm

Sorry, it was Nielse Bohr

Rich Davis
June 26, 2021 2:19 pm

Oh no, in 20.5 million years, we’ll all be k!lled!

On the plus side, at that point, fusion power will only be 40 years away.

John Tillman
June 26, 2021 2:31 pm

The end Permian Great Dying and end Cretaceous mass extinction stand out.

The latter was caused by an impact, but there was also flood basalt eruption around that time, ie the Deccan Traps, caused by passage of the Indian Plate over the Reunion Island Hotspot.

The Permian-Triassic mass extinction was also associated with an even more vast flood basalt eruption in Siberia, but other factors contributed to the Great Dying as well.

Shoki Kaneda
June 26, 2021 2:35 pm

Their conclusions may or may not be valid. But at least they’re not saying we have to live like cavemen to save the planet.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
June 26, 2021 2:50 pm

Don’t be so hasty! There’s the Precautionary Principle to consider.

M.j.ellìott
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
June 26, 2021 2:52 pm

So very true.

We have so many “Graduates” coming out of Uni. They look for a source of money, & these days that is in Climate Change..

So how to keep that money coming.

Make a discovery.

” we found a ” I ndication of a possible Human Influence””

Lots of Wesdal Words.

If challenged they fall back on the IPCC favourate one. “” but what else could it be”

The ever hungry Media picks it up, & a indication becomes a fact

And of course the grant money keeps coming.

Vk 5ELl mje

SMC
June 26, 2021 2:43 pm

Isn’t this the same periodicity as the vertical oscillation of the solar system above and below the galactic plane?

Hans Erren
June 26, 2021 2:43 pm

Spurious, as based on just 89 events over 260 million years.

Hans Erren
Reply to  Hans Erren
June 26, 2021 2:47 pm

Cyclicity in geologic events was previously known as the Wilson cycle and based on the final dimension of the earth and the speed of continental drift.

Felix
June 26, 2021 2:45 pm

There was a similar study way back in the 1980s, I think; 26M year cycle. I remember reading it in Nature, and it got a lot of flack.

DMacKenzie,
June 26, 2021 2:47 pm

And you can convince yourself there are streaks of heads or tails in random coin flips (every 4 dozen or so) if someone suggests you look for it…..

On the outer Barcoo
June 26, 2021 2:48 pm

Henrik Svensmark and Nir Shaviv noted (in “The Cloud Mystery” on YouTube) that the sun completes one lap of the Milky Way galaxy every ~250 my.

P Wells
Reply to  On the outer Barcoo
June 26, 2021 2:57 pm

They also speculated that the events could have been caused by the solar system drifting in and out of the arms of the solar system.

Rob_Dawg
June 26, 2021 2:56 pm

Pareidolia

MarkW
June 26, 2021 2:59 pm

I see two strong peaks, and the rest pretty much looks like noise.

Philip Mulholland
June 26, 2021 3:11 pm

“The most recent cluster of geological events was approximately 7 million years ago, suggesting that the next pulse of major geological activity is more than 20 million years in the future.”

Does this mean that we can now stop referring to the PETM 55.5 MYA as an analogue for the “Climate Crisis”?

Let’s do the math 55.5-(27.5 * 2) = 0.5 My

Phew, just missed by 500,000 years.
That’s not what they were referring to?
Oh sorry. My bad.

Gregory Woods
June 26, 2021 3:23 pm

Do they have a date yet for our next existential extinction?

Rud Istvan
June 26, 2021 3:43 pm

I just spent a fun hour researching this paper over a (needed) stiff bourbon. There are erie similarities to climatastrophe. Same authors over and over, same ‘junk’ conclusions drawn repeatedly from different suspect data sets… What got this new reported was they did a statistical meta analysis of their previously disputed stuff that is supposedly more robust—not.

My reasoning was simple. If the most recent cluster of ‘Earth pulse’ bad stuff was 7mya, how come I never heard about any of it before? So what was their paper’s 7mya bad stuff?

Started with the new paper itself, available not under paywall. The gold is in Table 1 and its footnotes. The table is stratified by age, so the first row is just 10mya to now. So should list all the 7mya bad stuff amongst the 89 total bad stuffs over the most recent 260 million years. Table 1 sites 4 different most recent bad stuffs:
-Marine extinctions 2.6mya, citing Sepkoste 2002
-Sequence boundaries 5.3mya, citing Embry 2018
-Non-marine tetrapod extinctions 7.25mya, citing Rampino 2019
-Interplate volcanism (no date), citing Mjelde 2010.

Bingo. Look up those four papers to understand the statistical bad stuff even tho not all around 7mya. So I did.

Sepkoste 2002 is mainly a fossil marine generic taxonomy, with all 26 taxa dating to at least 20mya emergence. That is a problem, because there are no genera extinctions since then. Maybe dig deeper on species? Nope, let’s quick check the other three categories first.

Embry 2018 is mostly about oil exploration geology. Unfortunately, there are NO oil deposits about 7mya (let alone the five claimed in Table 1)—(although California’s Monterrey shale did form only 15mya, and its overlying Kern River crude reservoirs only formed about 4mya, all explained in essay Reserve Reservations in ebook Blowing Smoke). Not looking good, the ‘science’ in this new meta-analysis.

Non-Marine extinctions of tetrapods. Now, all four limbed creatures are tetrapods. And there have been several past mass extinctions of them—dinosaurs come readily to mind, but that wasn’t 7mya. So I diligently searched for tetrapods extinctions in the last 10mya from other authors, since Rampino is an author on this new paper. Nothing. Zip Nada in the scientific literature. So Rampino tetrapods are maybe like Mann’s strip bark bristlecones when it comes to his ‘data’.

Finally, interplate volcanism. Mjelde 2010 is an interesting read. Except his paper mainly concerns the Cenozoic, just a bit early for the Miocene. Ouch.

Another example of published, peer reviewed, junk science, by ‘authors’ having made the same discredited claims differently for years and years. Piling it all together and then doing some macrostatistics doesn’t make it right, any more than the infamous MBE1999 hockey stick.

