Climate News

Fireball Rocks England with Meteor Fragments and Sonic Booms

59 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

No harm done on this occasion – but surely this is yet another reminder the world faces more serious risks than a gentle wobble in the global temperature.

‘Sonic boom’ in Dorset blamed on ‘fireball meteor’

An “extremely rare” meteor known as a daytime fireball has been blamed for a sonic boom-type noise heard across parts of England.

People in Dorset, Somerset, Devon and Jersey reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a streak of light in the sky on Saturday afternoon.

After analysing pictures and videos, experts confirmed they showed a meteor.

They have urged people to keep an eye out and report any fallen fragments of the space rock.

Simon Proud, a specialist in aviation meteorology at the University of Oxford, captured the meteor – which appeared as a bright flash – flying over the UK on a weather satellite.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-56475333

Two larger meteors also brushed past Earth in the last week, including a 900m monster which could cause catastrophic damage if it ever strikes the planet.

Meteors are low risk potentially high impact events. The risk of a dinosaur killer, or a lesser large impactor which causes widespread damage without shattering the biosphere, is very low. But as the residents of Chelyabinsk discovered in 2013, even a small meteor can shake up your day.

Another notable event was the East Mediterranean Event, a nuclear scale airburst caused by a meteor which struck the atmosphere on June 6th 2003. The event occurred during the middle of a heated confrontation between India and Pakistan. Concerns were expressed that if the meteor had struck 3000 miles further East, over the India / Pakistan border, it might have been mistaken for a nuclear first strike.

The sad thing is the possibility of a Tunguska scale meteor randomly destroying a major city or even triggering a devastating nuclear exchange is a risk we could actually afford to address – at least to the extent of funding more surveillance.

The following is my favourite meteor video – high quality footage captured in Lapland.

3.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dearieme
March 22, 2021 6:22 am

Mind you, Jersey is not in England. It’s not even in the UK.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  dearieme
March 22, 2021 6:50 am

( ward k+iller sent my comment to moderation)
https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2019asbi.book..419K/abstract

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Ian Magness
March 22, 2021 6:24 am

Scientists say that meteor strikes will become both commoner and more intense due to climate change. With regard to the last meteor strike, Britain’s Met Office stated that, whilst individual meteor strikes couldn’t directly be linked to climate change, this event has been made far more likely by the climate crisis due to er, the overheating atmosphere changing, er, the Earth’s magnetic field, thereby attracting more iron-rich meteors. Or something.

4
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Ian Magness
March 22, 2021 6:48 am

Much worse than we thought

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 22, 2021 6:51 am

If David Attenborough and Prince Charles don’t look up then it didn’t happen and its not on the ‘official’ existential threat list. Biden didn’t see it either while tumbling.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

The contradictory Green policies to limit CO2 emissions

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

National Review wins, Michael Mann loses!

3 days ago
Andy May
Climate News

Happy Anniversary, Most Cynical EPA Memo Ever

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Discovery of ‘knock-on chemistry’ opens new frontier in reaction dynamics

6 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate News

Fireball Rocks England with Meteor Fragments and Sonic Booms

59 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #447

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
End Of Snow

End of Snow? Finland Thinks Their Winter Snow Might Not Melt This Summer

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Sea level

Sea Level and the Jersey Shore

13 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: