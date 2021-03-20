Climate Science

Claim: Tropical species are moving northward in U.S. as winters warm

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

Insects, reptiles, fish and plants migrating north as winter freezes in South become less frequent

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – BERKELEY

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: A MONARCH BUTTERFLY CATERPILLAR. MONARCHS ARE INTOLERANT OF FREEZING WEATHER, AND TYPICALLY OVERWINTERED IN MEXICO. THEY NOW ARE OVERWINTERING IN CALIFORNIA, THANKS TO MILDER WINTER TEMPERATURES. view more CREDIT: NOAH WHITEMAN, UC BERKELEY

Notwithstanding last month’s cold snap in Texas and Louisiana, climate change is leading to warmer winter weather throughout the southern U.S., creating a golden opportunity for many tropical plants and animals to move north, according to a new study appearing this week in the journal Global Change Biology.

Some of these species may be welcomed, such as sea turtles and the Florida manatee, which are expanding their ranges northward along the Atlantic Coast. Others, like the invasive Burmese python — in the Florida Everglades, the largest measured 18 feet, end-to-end –maybe less so.

Equally unwelcome, and among the quickest to spread into warming areas, are the insects, including mosquitoes that carry diseases such as West Nile virus, Zika, dengue and yellow fever, and beetles that destroy native trees.

“Quite a few mosquito species are expanding northward, as well as a lot of forestry pests: bark beetles, the southern mountain pine beetle,” said Caroline Williams, associate professor of integrative biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and a co-author of the paper. “In our study, we were really focusing on that boundary in the U.S. where we get that quick tropical-temperate transition. Changes in winter conditions are one of the major, if not the major, drivers of shifting distributions.”

That transition zone, northward of which freezes occur every winter, has always been a barrier to species that evolved in more stable temperatures, said Williams, who specializes in insect metabolism — in particular, how winter freezes and snow affect the survival of species.

“For the vast majority of organisms, if they freeze, they die,” she said. “Cold snaps like the recent one in Texas might not happen for 30 or 50 or even 100 years, and then you see these widespread mortality events where tropical species that have been creeping northward are suddenly knocked back. But as the return times become longer and longer for these extreme cold events, it enables tropical species to get more and more of a foothold, and even maybe for populations to adapt in situ to allow them to tolerate more cold extremes in the future.”

The study, conducted by a team of 16 scientists led by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), focused on the effects warming winters will have on the movement of a broad range of cold-sensitive tropical plants and animals into the Southern U.S., especially into the eight subtropical U.S. mainland states: Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. Williams and Katie Marshall of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver co-wrote the section on insects for the study.

The team found that a number of tropical species, including insects, fish, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, grasses, shrubs and trees, are enlarging their ranges to the north. Among them are species native to the U.S., such as mangroves, which are tropical salt-tolerant trees; and snook, a warm water coastal sport fish; and invasive species such as Burmese pythons, Cuban tree frogs, Brazilian pepper trees and buffelgrass.

“We don’t expect it to be a continuous process,” said USGS research ecologist Michael Osland, the study’s lead author. “There’s going to be northward expansion, then contraction with extreme cold events, like the one that just occurred in Texas, and then movement again. But by the end of this century, we are expecting tropicalization to occur.”

The authors document several decades’ worth of changes in the frequency and intensity of extreme cold snaps in San Francisco, Tucson, New Orleans and Tampa – all cities with temperature records stretching back to at least 1948. In each city, they found, mean winter temperatures have risen over time, winter’s coldest temperatures have gotten warmer, and there are fewer days each winter when the mercury falls below freezing.

Temperature records from San Francisco International Airport, for example, show that before 1980, each winter would typically see several sub-freezing days. For the past 20 years, there has been only one day with sub-freezing temperatures.

Changes already underway or anticipated in the home ranges of 22 plant and animal species from California to Florida include:

  • Continuing displacement of temperate salt marsh plants by cold-sensitive mangrove forests along the Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts. While this encroachment has been happening over the last 30 years, with sea-level rise, mangroves may also move inland, displacing temperate and freshwater forests.
  • Buffelgrass and other annual grasses moving into Southwestern deserts, fueling wildfire in native plant communities that have not evolved in conjunction with frequent fire.
  • The likelihood that tropical mosquitos that can transmit encephalitis, West Nile virus and other diseases will further expand their ranges, putting millions of people and wildlife species at risk of these diseases.
  • Probable northward movement, with warming winters, of the southern pine beetle, a pest that can damage commercially valuable pine forests in the Southeast.
  • Recreational and commercial fisheries’ disruption by changing migration patterns and the northward movement of coastal fishes.

The changes are expected to result in some temperate zone plant and animal communities found today across the southern U.S. being replaced by tropical communities.

“Unfortunately, the general story is that the species that are going to do really well are the more generalist species — their host plants or food sources are quite varied or widely distributed, and they have relatively wide thermal tolerance, so they can tolerate a wide range of conditions,” Williams said. “And, by definition, these tend to be the pest species — that is why they are pests: They are adaptable, widespread and relatively unbothered by changes in conditions, whereas, the more specialized or boutique species are tending to decline as they get displaced from their relatively narrow niche.”

She cautioned that insect populations overall are falling worldwide.

“We are seeing an alarming decrease in total numbers in natural areas, managed areas, national parks, tropical rain forests — globally,” she said. ” So, although we are seeing some widespread pest species increasing, the overall pattern is that insects are declining extremely rapidly.”

The authors suggest in-depth laboratory studies to learn how tropical species can adapt to extreme conditions and modeling to show how lengthening intervals between cold snaps will affect plant and animal communities.

“On a hopeful note, it is not that we are heading for extinction of absolutely everything, but we need to prepare for widespread shifts in the distribution of biodiversity as climate, including winter climate, changes,” Williams said. “The actions that we take over the next 20 years are going to be critical in determining our trajectory. In addition to obvious shifts, like reducing our carbon footprint, we need to protect and restore habitat for insects. Individuals can create habitat in their own backyards for insects by cultivating native plants that support pollinators and other native insects. Those are little things that people can do and that can be important in providing corridors for species to move through our very fragmented habitats.”

###

From EurekAlert!

H. D. Hoese
March 20, 2021 10:16 am

“For the vast majority of organisms, if they freeze, they die,” she said. “Cold snaps like the recent one in Texas might not happen for 30 or 50 or even 100 years, and then you see these widespread mortality events where tropical species that have been creeping northward are suddenly knocked back.” 

These numbers going the wrong way didn’t get the message. May be a rough connection between Texas droughts and cold spells, anyway, wouldn’t bet on next one that long. Also lots of fish out there, more than “expected.”

https://www.kvue.com/article/news/local/orca-pod-gulf-of-mexico/285-6877c6b9-f2cf-43b9-b80d-8e486aa9ba62?fbclid=IwAR2ZsrNqhjN6JBXwpxewteczpQGU68nJ84HAm02k3horCIACnHNltQ8h0Dg

They need to check on the mangroves, snook, gray snapper, etc.
“The team found that a number of tropical species, including insects, fish, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, grasses, shrubs and trees, are [were?] enlarging their ranges to the north. Among them are species native to the U.S., such as mangroves, which are tropical salt-tolerant trees..”

Gunga Din
March 20, 2021 10:22 am

But I thought Biden was all in favor of immigration, legal or not?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gunga Din
Forrest M. Mims III
March 20, 2021 10:22 am

“Notwithstanding last month’s cold snap in Texas. . .” I live in Guadalupe County east of San Antonio. I’ve measured the atmosphere here since 4 Feb 1990. The recent “cold snap” temperatures and length are nearly historic for this region. Many conifer trees that ordinarily survive freezing weather have died. So have many palms and plants, some of which are tropical. Outside my window is a row of loquats planted in 1986. They are supposed to survive 12 degrees F. All of ours are covered with dead leaves. Hopefully they will come back from their roots. A newspaper report described blue birds that froze to death in their nesting box.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
March 20, 2021 10:30 am

This myth of hardiness zones moving north has been going on for decades now. The Hardiness Zone Map for the US has been revised and gullible gardeners have been tricked into buying plants that simply cannot jump a full zone and still survive over winter. Plants and animals are not as easily fooled by overly optimistic announcements of warmer winters as CAGW types!

Gordon A. Dressler
March 20, 2021 10:30 am

The above article coming out of UC Berkeley just might have an element of truth, but one needs to put it in context. To wit, consider the following:

Based on scientifically-measured mean average annual temperature gradients between the Earth’s poles and its equator, a 2 degrees Celsius average warming of Earth’s atmosphere and land surfaces would be equivalent to moving about 260 miles south in the northern hemisphere (and about 175 miles north in the southern hemisphere), or about 1000 feet lower in elevation in either hemisphere based on the standard atmospheric dry adiabatic lapse rate).

So, does the climate, types of shelter, farming of crops and animals, difficulty of obtaining water and power, and overall quality of life (for insects as well as humans) change so much over such short distances (~200 miles north/south), or 1000 feet in elevation? I think not . . . and this is among the best possible examples of how a 2 degrees C global temperature swing might actually affect life on Earth.

If anything, such limited global warming will likely have a net-positive global economic impact as it will likely increase the probability of rain globally (thereby crop growth for most of the world) and reduce the total amount of fuel used to keep humans warm over the course of a year in the temperate latitudes.

But maybe UC Berkeley wants to use the “observed” movement of insect populations to argue that climates around the world must have warmed much, much more that 2 degrees C over just the last 50 or so years, à la the alarmist conclusion “we need to prepare for widespread shifts in the distribution of biodiversity as climate, including winter climate, changes”?

markl
March 20, 2021 10:35 am

The living organisms that move to more agreeable climate zones are just doing what they have always done throughout history. Some “scientist/researcher” taking the current snapshot in time as the “new normal” needs to investigate that history before making claims.

Richard from Brooklyn (South)
March 20, 2021 10:37 am

When I read:
Temperature records from San Francisco International Airport, for example, show that before 1980, each winter would typically see several sub-freezing days…”
it was clear to me that the alleged scientists had no respect for quality of data. Airports are reported to be reflect the greatest impact of increasing population, economic activity and travel by recording increased temperatures.
I am also amused by the assumption (intuitive but factually wrong) that mosquitos need to live in warm climates. Travel to northern Sweden and see the local ‘regional bird is their monster mosquito. Building St Petersburg (the one in Russia) lost most workers through malaria until they drained the swamps to stop mosquito breeding.
Still, the story is what most uncritical people expect to be true so it is written, published and believed (and receives research grants.)

mikebartnz
Reply to  Richard from Brooklyn (South)
March 20, 2021 11:20 am

The worst malaria outbreak was in Siberia.

Bernie1815
March 20, 2021 10:47 am

I would like to see the actual temperature records that are the basis for these projections. Anyone who highlights the temperature records at an airport has a questionable understanding of the temperature records. Farm country in California should have plenty of long series temperature records that detail the number of frost days.

Scott Manhart
March 20, 2021 10:49 am

To be clear, they based their assessment of warming winter temperatures by examining in major cites where expanding heat island are well docmumented, yet bear little resemblance to the temperature trends in surrounding rural areas. Second, Species ranges are not static. Species can adapt and expand on their own whether climate is changing or not. It is arrogant humans who, although knowing better, keep imposing static world assessments on the biological world.

David Dibbell
March 20, 2021 10:55 am

“On a hopeful note, it is not that we are heading for extinction of absolutely everything…” LOL. By the way, here in upstate NY we could use some human climate refugees from Pennsylvania to help with two things: Restore the weakened tax base, and build popular support to eventually resume natural gas drilling and fracking.

Robert W Turner
March 20, 2021 10:58 am

Until very recently wasn’t the US South East one of the areas of the planet on a cooling trend? Seems like the cooling trend reversed in the past few years and a few species expanded north by a few miles. That cooling trend could easily return and expand in this decade.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Robert W Turner
DMacKenzie
March 20, 2021 11:02 am

So mosquito moults in old pond bottom corings should make a good temperature proxy then. Can’t wait for that to be worse than we thought.

Abolition Man
March 20, 2021 11:19 am

Knew they were a bunch of lying cretins when they said Monarchs are starting to overwinter in California! I first saw the Monarchs at Natural Bridges about 25 years ago and NOTHING at the interpretive center, or that I have ever read since, said anything about it being a recent development! My grandmother told me of seeing them in Pacific Grove when she was a girl; which would have been around the 1890s!
The Mexican site suffered from a major freeze that killed a horrendous number of butterflies; but anyone who thinks that higher CO2 causes unusual cold should really seek professional help! Your brain is not functioning correctly!
The Mexican Monarch populations are affected by loss of habitat and plants suitable for their food and reproductive needs. They are still recovering and would benefit from anyone planting butterfly friendly species. That’s what a REAL environmentalist would do!

John L
March 20, 2021 11:31 am

Just for the record, I grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, in the mid-late 50s. That’s right I am an ‘old Sourdough’ at 76. My parents and I drove up the Alcan Hwy twice, back when it was gravel. And I can tell you, without a doubt, that if you think mosquitoes are endemic of warmer clime, you are sadly mistaken. There are far more of them near and above the Arctic Circle. And they are really, truely, honestly, “out for Blood!”
As a boy scout, my troop camped for a week, at Mt. Mckinley state Park, and the mosquitoes were so bad that when I returned to Ft. Richardson, I had to enter the hospital, due to the hundreds of bites I experienced. I am now allergic to mosquito bites as a result.

John L
Reply to  John L
March 20, 2021 11:34 am

The next time you watch a nature program about Alaska, and they show all the caribou grazing AND twitching their hides back and forth, they are doing that in order to make the mosquitos go away.

ScarletMacaw
March 20, 2021 11:37 am

This is good news. Maybe eventually it will be warm enough to grow oranges in North Florida like they did a century ago.

