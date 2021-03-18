Carbon dioxide

Twice as much carbon flowing from land to ocean than previously thought

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

INSTITUTE FOR BASIC SCIENCE

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: SCHEMATIC FIGURE SHOWING THE NEW ESTIMATES OF RIVER, GROUNDWATER AND COASTAL ECOSYSTEM CARBON TRANSPORT FROM LAND TO OCEAN. view more CREDIT: EUN YOUNG KWON

Every year 600-900 million tons of carbon flow through rivers to the ocean either as particles or in dissolved form. Researchers have known for a long time that this does not represent the total amount of carbon that gets transported from the land to the ocean. But the remaining contributors mostly from coastal ecosystems, such as carbon-rich mangrove forests, and from groundwater discharge into the ocean have been notoriously difficult to measure.

A new study published in the journal Global Biogeochemical Cycles and spearheaded by Dr. Eun Young Kwon, project leader at the IBS Center for Climate Physics South Korea provides new estimates of this elusive component of the global carbon cycle. The study makes use of the existence of two stable carbon isotopes, 12C and 13C, with the latter being slightly heavier, because it has one more neutron in its nucleus. The concentration ratio between these two carbon isotopes (referred to as ?13C) provides a means to track carbon through the different components of the carbon cycle, including the atmosphere, oceans, river systems and the biosphere. Knowing the typical ?13C value of land biosphere and for coastal vegetation, one can now track how this quantity gets diluted in the oceans. “The carbon isotope values act like an invisible dye that tells us something about the source where it came from and how much got released initially” says Dr. Kwon, lead author of the study.

By using oceanic observations of ?13C and estimates of the ocean currents, Dr. Kwon and her international team were able to calculate how much carbon would have to come from the land to explain the ocean data. The calculations are a bit more complicated because carbon can also get deposited in the deep ocean as sediment or outgas to the atmosphere. Furthermore, fossil fuel burning also changes the ?13C of atmospheric and eventually oceanic carbon.

After accounting for these effects, the authors were up for a surprise: they found much higher numbers for the land to ocean carbon transfer of 900-1900 million tons per year (see Figure). Most of non-riverine carbon inputs of about 300-1300 million tons of carbon per year occur mostly along the coastlines of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. “This is consistent with the idea that groundwater discharge and coastal ecosystems, the so-called blue carbon, play a fundamental role in the global carbon cycle” says Dr. Kwon.

One of the remaining open questions is which oceanic processes are responsible for carrying the dissolved carbon from the coastal zones to the open ocean, where part of it outgases back to the atmosphere. “This question will be addressed in future with a series of new earth system model simulations that we just conducted on our supercomputer Aleph”, says Axel Timmermann, co-author of the study and Director of the IBS Center for Climate Physics.

###

From EurekAlert!

fred250
March 18, 2021 6:12 pm

Isn’t it GREAT to know that the CARBON CYCLE, that supports ALL LIFE ON EARTH

… Is alive and doing its thing 🙂

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  fred250
March 18, 2021 6:29 pm

The Climate Change scammers are the anti-science crowd. Without a doubt.

3
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  fred250
March 18, 2021 7:12 pm

Is this carbon flowing as diamonds? Graphite? Graphene?

1
Reply
Mike
March 18, 2021 6:15 pm

In other news….the price of oranges is stable

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
March 18, 2021 6:18 pm

I love settle science of the Climate Scam, especially how the IPCC pseudo-scientists seem to claim they know whence all the evil carbon flows and goes.

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 18, 2021 6:41 pm

They remind me of a bad comedian who comes up with 100s of jokes but they always have the same punch line. By the end of the routine the audience chants it out in unison. We read a new “climate” paper and it’s always … “it’s worse than we thought”.

Apart from anything else; AGW true believers are just boring.

1
Reply
stinkerp
March 18, 2021 6:42 pm

land to ocean carbon transfer of 900-1900 million tons per year (see Figure). Most of non-riverine carbon inputs of about 300-1300 million tons of carbon per year

When your wild guess varies by 210% to 433% you might consider a career as a politician instead of pretending to be a scientist. Imagine a bookmaker setting odds on the winning score of a basketball game being between 48 and 100 points, or worse, between 24 and 100 points. That’s how unserious guesses of 900-1900 and 300-1300 million tons per year are.

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
1
Reply
Paul C
March 18, 2021 6:48 pm

So after all the models, estimates and assumptions, the unwritten conclusion is we need to go fishing to restore some of the land/ocean carbon balance? If the scale of the imbalance is really big, perhaps we should do some whaling too.

0
Reply
Stanley
March 18, 2021 6:51 pm

So we are discussing elemental carbon, not carbon dioxide? What about carbon located as carbonate? Diamonds, graphite anyone?

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Stanley
March 18, 2021 7:05 pm

It’s not clear what they are talking about. It appears that at least some CO2 is involved:

One of the remaining open questions is which oceanic processes are responsible for carrying the dissolved carbon from the coastal zones to the open ocean, where part of it outgases back to the atmosphere.

CO2 out-gases back to the atmosphere. On the other hand, they also talk about particles. As usual, the actual science is probably misunderstood and mis-communicated by a professional writer.

What his article demonstrates is that the CO2 budget is not nearly as well understood as the alarmists would have us believe.

1
Reply
observa
March 18, 2021 6:51 pm

I’m afraid there’s just too much ethical murkiness going down to be bothered with all this climate changing and settled science.
Burning wood pellets won’t help us fight climate change (msn.com)
Call me when they’ve got the climate to what it should be.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
March 18, 2021 6:58 pm

Can’t be true . . . the science on carbon transport was “settled” over a decade ago.

At least I was told such, repeatedly.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
0
Reply
Steve Case
March 18, 2021 7:04 pm

If the Climate Change headline says, 
 “Worse than previously thought” 
Historical data has been re-written.

0
Reply
