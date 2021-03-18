Climate News

Happy Anniversary, Most Cynical EPA Memo Ever

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Reposted from Government Accountability & Oversight

Timely milestone for one of the most cynical documents obtained during the Obama administration

With the signs increasing that the Biden EPA plans to use National Ambient Air Quality Standards (“NAAQS”) to impose its climate agenda without the political peril of congressional votes, GAO wishes an infamous Obama-Biden memo a Happy, Very Timely Anniversary.

This particular memo, titled “Strategic Communications Conversation” to which PR advisor Allyn Brooks-LaSure attached a “Non-Paper” (that also was non-provided), was dated on this date in the early months of the Obama-Biden EPA, and broken on January 26, 2015. It turned up in the “Richard Windsor” trove of records obtained by the Competitive Enterprise Institute from then-Administrator Lisa Jackson’s false-identity email account, an account used promiscuously by current Biden officials Gina McCarthy and Joe Goffman.

It’s quite something to read this memo, written at precisely this point in the Obama-Biden administration, and with new sue-and-settle examples, erm, “reconsidering” Bush regulations piling up (more on that later).

This is particularly important given signs detailed to the DC Circuit here, laid out here, and very nicely summarized in today’s Wall Street Journal here, that EPA is preparing to issue a secondary ozone “NAAQS”, in a brilliantly craven move to even further obscure what it is up to on CO2. (Recall, even Obama’s EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson rejected a climate NAAQS as not “advisable”. One prominent green attorney said “hell will freeze over” before that came to pass. Well, Texas just froze over, at least, and with the help of this very agenda.)

What this memo shows is EPA’s recognizing it had to move its global warming campaign away from the failed model of discredited Big Green pressure groups and their “mascots” the polar bears and polar ice caps, that “climate” has proved “consistently — an unpersuasive argument to make.” In it we see the birth of the breathtakingly disingenuous “shift from making this about the polar caps [to] about our neighbor with respiratory illness…”.

Doubling down on the cynicism, it continued:

Children:…By revitalizing our own Children’s Health Office, leading the global charge on this issue, and highlighting the children’s health dimension to all of our major initiatives – we will also make this issue real for many Americans who otherwise would oppose many of our regulatory actions.

Here we see the conviction, manifested, that if they yell “clean air” and “children” enough about something they, the media and the green groups will ultimately get their way.

Which perfectly segues into today’s blockbuster Wall Street Journal editorial, “Biden’s ‘Backdoor’ Climate Plan,” about how “Democratic AGs, green groups and a top Biden environmental regulator are colluding on a plan to impose the Green New Deal on states through a back regulatory door” — “to hasten a replacement ozone rule that regulates CO2” — “because they know they can’t pass it through the front in Congress.”

4.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ResourceGuy
March 18, 2021 2:14 pm

The dirty tricks gang is back with the motto to go over the top more than their last gang efforts. The real cost of a biased press is in looking the other way and getting rewarded with jobs in that process. All they lack is any truth on their side.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 18, 2021 3:45 pm

When I was a kid, no journalist would consider taking a job in any administration. Maintaining the appearance of objectivity was still important.

Modern journalists don’t feel the need to maintain any appearances.
The chance to be part of the power structure is just too enticing.
Those journalists who haven’t been asked to be part of the power structure are all campaigning for the next slot to open up

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  MarkW
March 18, 2021 3:58 pm

When we were kids there still were some good journalists; the species is now almost completely extinct due to the invasion of the feral species of propagandists or urinalists! The Yellow Stream Media think being part of the power structure is a worthy goal; they would never expose criminal behavior unless the perpetrator said or did something unPC!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 18, 2021 2:16 pm

The movie Ghostbusters was ahead of its time with its EPA character.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 18, 2021 2:18 pm

Are these people really any different than the North Korean (crime syndicate) and Russian (killers) that they label.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 18, 2021 3:47 pm

They haven’t started jailing or k1lling opponents yet. Though they are rapidly laying the ground work for that step.

0
Reply
Mr.
March 18, 2021 2:34 pm

Why present a straight-up proposition supported by verifiable observations when propaganda is your go-to device?

0
Reply
Dave O.
March 18, 2021 2:51 pm

Alarmists have long referred to carbon dioxide as just CARBON, as in carbon offsets, carbon sequestration etc in order to link co2 with that dirty, filthy (black smoke) carbon. This makes it easier to sell “pollution” controls on co2 emitters to their normally ill informed voters.

2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Dave O.
March 18, 2021 3:00 pm

Yes, their goal is carbon reduction. The cynical human would be concerned about a conflict of interest between carbon sequestration and their planned population schemes. Welcome to the Twilight Fringe.

0
Reply
n.n
March 18, 2021 2:58 pm

The Green Blight recedes to it niche, maybe. Bird, bats, all manner of flora, and fauna, once displaced, are singing in gay renewal.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 18, 2021 3:27 pm

A reminder about the repoliticization of EPA under Biden.

IMO Mass v EPA was wrongly decided by SCOTUS. Maybe they can fix it.

’Carbon pollution’ evokes the Clean Air Act, itself with a faulty circular definition of pollutants that allowed Obama’s admin to ‘sue and settle’ that CO2 was a CAA pollutant.

The permanent end solution is to amend the faulty CAA definitions. But that won’t happen until deplorables take back the House, Senate, and WH. At the rate of disasters Biden is now causing, that might be possible in 2025–if the election process gets fixed at the state level in enough swing states. Is happening in Georgia. Will happen in Arizona after Maricopa audit. Might happen in PA. And a new favorable court ruling in Mi that SOS issued illegal signiture verification instructions offers some hope there. Already have the Wisc Supremes ruling that the Dane and Milwaukee county ‘shut in no ID’ instructions violated the state constitution—about 150k illegite ballots in 2020 based on the ‘valid’ 2018 equivalent.

1
Reply
stinkerp
March 18, 2021 3:31 pm

The EPA has no authorization to regulate CO2. It is not listed as one of the “criteria pollutants” they are mandated to regulate by the Clean Air Act or any of its subsequent updates. They can’t regulate something without specific authorization from Congress. It’s time to use Leftists’ favorite weapon against them: lawfare. Sue the blinkety-blank out of the EPA if they try to regulate CO2 or methane directly or indirectly. Then file civil suits against the specific people in the EPA and the Executive Branch who are illegally overstepping their authority.

0
Reply
Robin
March 18, 2021 4:03 pm

Repositioning CO2 and Carbon in the deceitful equation will be a challenge for the ideology and its proponents. It looks like the “king” is trying to put his clothes back on.

0
Reply
Sean
March 18, 2021 4:07 pm

Which state leads in Ozone pollution? California of course with the top 6 most polluted metro areas. And 7 in the top 10. https://www.usnews.com/news/cities/slideshows/the-10-us-cities-with-the-most-ozone-pollution

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Discovery of ‘knock-on chemistry’ opens new frontier in reaction dynamics

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

BBC: Switching Consumers to Green Energy Tariffs Without Asking Permission Increases Acceptance

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

A Closer Look at What Happened in Texas During the Deep Freeze:

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon footprint Climate News

Insatiable demand for cannabis has created a giant carbon footprint

1 week ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate News

Happy Anniversary, Most Cynical EPA Memo Ever

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Fun_stuff

Texas Freeze Leads to Plastics Crisis

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Communications Opinion

Claim: “None of the fifty-five Murdoch publications studied … were ‘good’ on climate change”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Astronomy

Peering into a Galaxy’s Dusty Core to Study an Active Supermassive Black Hole

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: