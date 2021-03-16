Its a Bit more Complicated

Paleoclimatology

Guest post by Rud Istvan

Willis Eschenbach’s most recent post on clouds and cloud feedbacks and my comments on it got me thinking again about other possible examples of ‘logical omission’ climate fallacies. Or to paraphrase Mamet, “To pretend to believe some things, you have to pretend not to know some other things.” 

As chance would have it, today’s (3/15/2021) Google News Science featured a CNET article example. The Google News headline: ‘Scientists stunned by fossils found deep beneath Greenland’s ice sheet.’ Google editor comment: ‘Discovery could have HUGE implications for climate change studies’. Google supporting sublead story from Gizmodo: ‘Million year old plants show Greenland was once ice free!’  Google News reporting paraphrased from Gizmodo: ‘We are all going to die from 8 meters of sea level rise as Greenland melts again’.

The backstory shows ‘science’ reporting at its worst. The CNET lead, and Gizmodo sub, both discuss a new PNAS paper concerning a new analysis of ‘dirt’ found at the bottom of an old ice core drilled down to the grounding of Greenland ice in the mid-1960’s (the Camp Century core). The ‘dirt’ was newly discovered only because its ice core repository was being ‘purged’ for new stuff, and so they reviewed the inventory of the old stuff before discarding it. What was found in the newly rediscovered nearly 70-year old core bottom Greenland ‘dirt’ was obvious plant matter, newly radiocarbon dated to about 1 million years ago, (mya).

Greenland melted before! So we are all going to die from Sea Level Rise of about 8 meters! Or so the above cited media reported based on the new PNAS.

The plant matter stuff reported in PNAS is obviously true. So Greenland did mostly melt about 1 mya; otherwise those plants could not have existed there then, however briefly. But this ‘climate fact’ ignores two big ‘other things.’

First, Greenland used to) sit over a very active tectonic zone, still forming Iceland. 1 mya Greenland was further south, not north oriented, and considered a separate tectonic plate. (It is now mostly snuggled up to the North American plate, with a lot of tectonic earthquakes along the border.) It has uplifted as it approached North America, drifted further north, and tilted more North/ South in the past million years. So its present climatology is not its climatology 1 mya. It remains (maybe until recently) a separate tectonic plate because Greenland also contains some of the oldest known exposed crustal rocks, dated to 3.7-3.8 mya. (Only also isolated Australia competes in the age of oldest rocks, zircon dated.)

Second, about 1 mya in the mid Pleistocene (which itself started maybe about 2.7 mya, arguably with the tectonic closure of the Panama Isthmus), the glaciation/deglaciation (two chaotic strange attractors?) system provably shifted from about a symmetric 40 kya ice age/40kya non-ice interval to an asymmetric about 100 kya ice age/about 20 kya non-ice interval. Nobody knows why, but it geologically provably did. So, a 40/40 cycle 1 mya would have meant much less icecap on Greenland, much more melting, and thus plants during at least part of the non-ice intervals. NOT NOW, with the new asymmetric 100/20 ice cap cycle.

So, the MSM grabbed a new ‘true’ PNAS result, ignored its context, and proclaimed climate doom. That is just more warmunist belief amplification, not the contextual science reporting done here now.

George Tetley
March 16, 2021 6:18 am

Chit Not News. CNN
( How can it be in an educated society)

Scissor
March 16, 2021 6:26 am

One might consider that plant growth was more prolific in Greenland even more recently, as evidenced by abandoned Viking settlements.

rbabcock
March 16, 2021 6:27 am

My house currently sits at 320′ +- above the current sea level. I also check the polarportal.dk website daily to make sure Greenland still has ice on it. I’m actually not too worried regardless. http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/

John Garrett
March 16, 2021 6:44 am

Thank you, Rud Istvan.

I wish I had some brilliant idea of how to stop the MSM from promulgating this kind of crap.

I used to listen to NPR religiously. I can’t listen to it now— I’d end up throwing the radio out of the window or attacking it with a ball peen hammer.

I don’t get Michael Bloomberg. The guy is not stupid (however, because he is a former Salomon Brothers employee, I know he’s not honest). I guess he’s just going along with the crowd in order to make a buck (is he really that cynically dishonest?)

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  John Garrett
March 16, 2021 7:11 am

Once upon a time, it was possible to listen to NPR, Rush, check various newspapers, watch a little Imus, and eventually with enough different input a reasonably accurate picture of what was happening could be teased out of the noise. I miss those simpler times….

Joseph Zorzin
March 16, 2021 6:46 am

Sorry- off topic but…

“Race to Save the World Trailer”

I read about this in an email from Jimmy Hansen- I like being on his email list to find out what the alarmists are up to. He’s going to publish a new book soon.

Of course that video has comments turned off. I notice that’s the case with most alarmist videos- similar to when I was a kid going to Catechism- the priests didn’t want commentaries on what they were preaching.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
March 16, 2021 7:07 am

Shameless! I couldn’t even make it to a full minute.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
March 16, 2021 7:22 am

Wasn’t this the title of a really awful book by George Mitchell? Yes, that George Mitchell the predecessor to Chuck Schumer? In the 90s, after Al Gore’s successful book, everyone in Congress was trying to cash in on Global Warming.

Joel O'Bryan
March 16, 2021 7:02 am

errata: 3.7-3.8 mya Gya

ResourceGuy
March 16, 2021 7:15 am

Google News and CNET are like religious filters tilting the news to the ongoing meme of the climate religion. The news must be interpreted for the masses with a few scare reminders on sins to keep them in their place.

Joel O'Bryan
March 16, 2021 7:25 am

Consider the journalistic source of the two articles:

Steph Panecasio the writer of CNET story “Scientists stunned by fossils found deep beneath Greenland’s ice sheet – The discovery could have huge implications for climate change studies”, her “interests include “Cell Phones, How to Tech, Home theater and audio.” She a 26 year old Sydney resident with a Bachelor of Communication and Media Studies, who just a few years was in the running for “Kiama Girl in rural NSW.
https://www.kiamaindependent.com.au/story/4442475/meet-your-local-faces/

Molly Taft, the writer of the Gizmodo story, is a staff writer and sef-described “Earther” and a graduate of Columbia’s School of Journalism. Columbia U is also the academic center of the US’s Marxist socialist movement. ‘Nuff said there about what bias goes into her “reporting.”

Why would anyone think these two are qualified to figure out what was in a science paper other than put together an over-hyped, click-bait piece? Just two libtards who took a pass on science, engineering, and mathematics and went straight to Earthism garbage writing because it seemed cool and hip.

