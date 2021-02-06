Climate News

Taken Under the ‘Wing’ of the Small Magellanic Cloud

From NASA

NGC 602

The tip of the “wing” of the Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy is dazzling in this 2013 view from NASA’s Great Observatories. The Small Magellanic Cloud, or SMC, is a small galaxy about 200,000 light-years way that orbits our own Milky Way spiral galaxy.

The colors represent wavelengths of light across a broad spectrum. X-rays from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are shown in purple; visible-light from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is colored red, green and blue; and infrared observations from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope are also represented in red.

The spiral galaxy seen in the lower corner is actually behind this nebula. Other distant galaxies located hundreds of millions of light-years or more away can be seen sprinkled around the edge of the image.

The SMC is one of the Milky Way’s closest galactic neighbors. Even though it is a small, or so-called dwarf galaxy, the SMC is so bright that it is visible to the unaided eye from the Southern Hemisphere and near the equator. Many navigators, including Ferdinand Magellan who lends his name to the SMC, used it to help find their way across the oceans.

Modern astronomers are also interested in studying the SMC (and its cousin, the Large Magellanic Cloud), but for very different reasons. Because the SMC is so close and bright, it offers an opportunity to study phenomena that are difficult to examine in more distant galaxies. New Chandra data of the SMC have provided one such discovery: the first detection of X-ray emission from young stars, with masses similar to our sun, outside our Milky Way galaxy.Image Credit: NASA/CXC/JPL-Caltech/STScILast Updated: Feb 5, 2021Editor: Yvette Smith

jmorpuss
February 6, 2021 2:24 am

“Did you know that the Hubble Space Telescope doesn’t have any color cameras on it? Its sensitive electronic detectors count each bit of light that hits the camera, but don’t directly record the color of the light. Hubble uses special filters that allow only a certain range of colors through. Once the unwanted light has been filtered out, the remaining light is recorded. As a result, every image Hubble sends to Earth is in black and white.

Hubble scientists and image processors create Hubble’s beautiful color images by adding an individual color to each separate black-and-white filtered image. These single-color images are then combined to make the final picture. The colors in Hubble images aren’t always what we would see if we were able to visit the imaged objects in a spacecraft. We use color as a tool, whether it is to enhance an object’s detail or visualize what ordinarily could never be seen by human eyes.”
The Meaning of Light and Color (hubblesite.org)

