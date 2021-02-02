Climate Models

Climate Model Failure

2 hours ago
Andy May
24 Comments

By Andy May

On January 22, 2021, John Christy presented a new online talk to the Irish Climate Science Forum. The talk was arranged by Jim O’Brien. A summary of the presentation can be read at clintel.org here. In this post we present two interesting graphs from the presentation. These compare observations to the IPCC Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 5 climate models (CMIP5, 2013) and CMIP6 (current set of IPCC models) climate model projections.

Figure 1. CMIP5 models versus weather balloon observations in green. The details of why the models fail statistically can be seen in a 2018 paper by McKitrick and Christy here.

The next graph compares the newer CMIP6 models to both the weather balloon data (light green) and the weather reanalysis data (dark green).

Figure 2. CMIP6 models versus weather balloon data in light green and weather reanalysis data in dark green.

The difference between the models and the observations is statistically significant and shows that the models have been invalidated. It is also significant that the CMIP6 spread of model results is worse than the CMIP5 spread. Thus, the newer models show less agreement to one another than the previous set. “Houston, we have a problem.”

Stephen Wilde
February 2, 2021 2:05 pm

Told you so.
The so called greenhouse effect is a product of atmospheric mass moving up and down within a gravity field.

MarkW
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 2, 2021 2:15 pm

Air moving up cools. Air moving down warms. Net result. Zero.
No warming here.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  MarkW
February 2, 2021 2:54 pm

There is a delay in releasing energy to space, hence a temperature rise.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 2, 2021 3:35 pm

Huh? A delay in the energy exchange under quasi-steady conditions?

Warning: that does not compute.

William Haas
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 2, 2021 2:20 pm

My simple explanation of this has been that a real greenhouse does not stay warm because of the operation of heat trapping so called greenhouse gases. A real greenhouse stays warm because the glass reduces cooling by convection, There is no radiant greenhouse effect in a real greenhouse. So too on Earth where instead of glass we have gravity and the heat capacity of the atmosphere.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  William Haas
February 2, 2021 2:58 pm

Yes.
Beneath descending air, clouds dissipate to allow solar energy in like a glass roof and the descending air suppresses convection like a glass roof.
Hence the greenhouse effect.

dodgy geezer
February 2, 2021 2:11 pm

No problem that I can see. We will use the models for enforcing all the new green political controls, and the observations will just need correcting a bit.

I fear that there might be a much worse problem during the next 10 years, since the AMP is now in its downward phase. So it is becoming VERY important to drop the observations as soon as possible….

dodgy geezer
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 2, 2021 2:15 pm

AMP = AMO, of course. Where is the edit?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 2, 2021 3:04 pm

Just at the right corner of the comment, appears with mouse-over

Vuk
February 2, 2021 2:11 pm

Modelling climate over 45 year period is bound to fail; climate has multidecadal (60+ years) and centenary cycles. Lot of people don’t like cycles, but that is the way nature on this planet is.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Vuk
February 2, 2021 2:16 pm

Cyclo-maniacs Unite!

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
February 2, 2021 2:18 pm

horses for courses

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Vuk
February 2, 2021 2:43 pm

Speaking of cycles, just looked at the very low normal winter sea level height where the highest acceleration rate was claimed. Dry oyster reef. When highest in northern Gulf, it’s lowest in southern, haven’t seen that explained lately (sea-saw?). Sixteen years (2004-2020) does not a trend make, especially at three decimal places and may be much shorter. Probably due to some Harvey effect, after all he was an invisible rabbit.

“The 2020 report cards show an accelerating rate of sea-level rise at 27 of the 32 monitored stations. Rockport, Texas recorded the highest acceleration rate in 2020, with a value of 0.262 mm/yr……The difference between the linear rates used in NOAA’s sea-level forecasts and the non-linear, accelerating rates used in VIMS’ report cards can lead to sharply different forecasts of our sea-level future” 

https://www.vims.edu/research/products/slrc/compare/east_coast/trends/index.php

John Shewchuk
February 2, 2021 2:28 pm

No model is able to replicate past climate history — therefore those models are doomed to failure. In the meantime, I’m enjoying global warming because civilizations do better in warmer climates, just like they have in the past. Even the very slowing rising sea levels are once again making the oceans great again — and making the fish happy too.

Ron Long
February 2, 2021 2:33 pm

Biden will be very interested in these models because he likes to sniff their hair.

Pillage Idiot
February 2, 2021 2:35 pm

Dr. Spencer has put out the UAH sat. temp for January 2021.

The anomaly is down to +0.12 C. That is almost down to level that existed from 2002-2015.

The La Nina is finally blowing cold.

It will be interesting to see what the temperatures do after we go back to ENSO neutral conditions.

Jean Parisot
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 2, 2021 2:38 pm

I believe I will go long on wool socks.

Vuk
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 2, 2021 2:42 pm

BBC: “Meteorologists said (in the UK) January this year was the coldest since 2010, with an average temperature of 2.2C.”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-55899744

RicDre
Reply to  Vuk
February 2, 2021 3:14 pm

Seems like a good time to return to this classic from 2010 December 24:

Snowfall “…a very rare and exciting event”

From the Independent, March 20th, 2000:

However, the warming is so far manifesting itself more in winters which are less cold than in much hotter summers. According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia,within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”.

“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/12/24/snowfall-a-very-rare-and-exciting-event/

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 2, 2021 3:02 pm

I am expecting temperatures to drop below the baseline by the end of this La Niña or the next and then we should see the first downward step for some time.

Bellman
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 2, 2021 3:31 pm

To be clear, that’s using a new base period of 1991-2020. It would be +0.26°C using the old base line.

The average January anomaly during 2002 – 2015 was 0.05°C using the new base period.

Hubert
February 2, 2021 3:13 pm

the model should start from 1940, even before, which corresponds to a AMO peak period until 2020, another peak period . Wait a few years and this model will collapse completely !

Mariner
February 2, 2021 3:21 pm

How is the Russian model doing? My eyesight is as dodgy as the models.

RicDre
Reply to  Mariner
February 2, 2021 3:37 pm

“How is the Russian model doing?”

Here is an article which gives some information on the new Russian model:

<strong>2018 Update: Best Climate Model INMCM5</strong>

Update February 4, 2020

<blockquote>A recent comparison of INMCM5 with other CMIP6 climate models is discussed at the post: Climate Models: Good, Bad and Ugly</blockquote>

https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/10/22/2018-update-best-climate-model-inmcm5/

