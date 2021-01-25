Announcements

Moving Forward – A New WUWT Reference/Resource Site

Anthony Watts
A few weeks ago, I stated WUWT would be moving to a “war footing” due to the election of Biden and the inevitable headlong rush into the “climate crisis” mania that seems to be gripping elected officials, media, and teachers.

They seem to really believe that the world is headed for hell in a climate handbasket – of course, we know better. We know a good portion of it is just rhetoric and unsupported by actual observations.

To that end, the only way to fight such disinformation is with factual information, and that’s why after months of development by Charles and me, I’m proud to announce the companion website to WUWT: everythingclimate.org “EC” for short.

The idea behind EC is to cover specific climate topics in a pro and con way, so that people can examine and compare, and hopefully make up their own minds. We have four categories at the moment, and a few dozen sub-titles covering specific claims/arguments that are commonly in the news and are contentious.

You may have noticed the past couple of days that the word “EverythingClimate” appeared in the top WUWT menu bar. That’s because we have WUWT integrated with EC at the menu level covering topics.

You might ask: why do we have a second website done this way?

It’s simple – I wanted a site that was entirely a factual website, without discussions that could be used as a reference. I also wanted a website that has the word “climate” in it as opposed to WUWT, which has no such word. This might be helpful in search engines. It’s certainly helpful in discussions, since climate alarmists put on blinders, shut their minds, open their mouths and scream “climate deniers” anytime WUWT is mentioned. EC doesn’t have that baggage. Finally, speaking of search engines, EC will have SEO separate from WUWT.

We aren’t going to change the climatized brain-dead, but we will be able to reach thoughtful people.

I welcome pro/con topic ideas for EC.

There’s more to come. Thanks for your support.

– Anthony

John Tillman
January 25, 2021 8:58 am

Thanks for doing this important work.

Based upon my conversations, the most cited reasons to fear enriching our air with plant food are 1) supposedly vanishing sea ice, 2) allegedly accelerating MSL rise, 3) dangerous ocean “acidification” and 4) the myth that “97% of ALL scientists” are convinced that man-made climate change poses an “existential” threat to humanity and the rest of nature.

Intelligent, well-educated professionals believe that the risks of global warming far outweigh whatever benefits from enjoying more of an essential trace gas, vital to aerobic life on the planet.

Stephen Philbrick
Reply to  John Tillman
January 25, 2021 9:03 am

That’s an interesting list.

Has anyone conducted a poll to get a sense of what the general public thinks? It seems like this must have been done but I don’t recall seeing one.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Stephen Philbrick
January 25, 2021 9:35 am

The general public still thinks scientists are free spirited individualists who care nothing for money, prestige or convention.
They have no idea.

John Tillman
Reply to  Stephen Philbrick
January 25, 2021 9:51 am

The most recent survey lumped the environment and climate change together. I don’t have much success convincing liberal friends that CO2 is not a pollutant. Some think it’s associated with smog.

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/04/21/how-americans-see-climate-change-and-the-environment-in-7-charts/

This link contains earlier polls on AGW or CACA alone:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_opinion_on_climate_change#:~:text=A%20poll%20taken%20in%202016,are%20happening%20now%20in%202017.

Martin Gibson
January 25, 2021 9:00 am

Would it be possible to purchase a subscription to EC so that the annoying ads might be avoided?

DMacKenzie
January 25, 2021 9:04 am

Anthony, great idea. Something along the factual content of the now-gone-except-on-wayback-machine “https://barrettbellamyclimate.com/“ is again needed. But even they were branded a “denier” site.

John Tillman
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 25, 2021 9:45 am

https://www.chemistryworld.com/opinion/chemistrys-climate-of-scepticism/6703.article

From 2013, about Barrett and other skeptical chemists.

TRM
January 25, 2021 9:17 am

I would put the “Predictions” page there as that is what the scientific method is all about. Predictions, predictions and more predictions. If someone is claiming “science” then lets see their predictions.

Especially very detailed predictions with dates and temperatures. My favourite question is to specify a time frame, like 2020-2040, and ask “Hotter, Colder and by how much?”.

TRM
Reply to  TRM
January 25, 2021 9:28 am

PS. The reason I like predictions is that I don’t need a PhD in chem, bio, phys or math to know if it is correct. That is truly the brilliance of the scientific method. People only need to copy, paste, save and check back later. We all can, and should, do that.

Lee Scott
January 25, 2021 9:17 am

How about a section on the physics of GHGs? I read an interesting article the other day, “CO2 The Miracle Molecule, that supports the calculation that a further doubling of CO2 can only contribute about .7C to global temperatures. It also goes through the physics of IR absorption and shows that, yes, CO2 is a GHG, but as we ‘deniers’ have been saying for years, its effect is overwhelmed by that of H2O. I think a section showing just how GHGs actually work would be valuable.

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  Lee Scott
January 25, 2021 9:39 am

No, sorry. This has to be understandable by the general public,

Mr.
January 25, 2021 9:25 am

A major barrier to imparting detailed information to the masses is that a significant proportion of the adult population is deficient in basic levels of literacy and comprehension.

Canada is an example –
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/costofliving/let-s-get-digital-from-bitcoin-to-stocktok-plus-what-low-literacy-means-for-canada-s-economy-1.5873703/nearly-half-of-canadians-miss-high-school-literacy-grade-and-that-s-bad-for-economy-1.5873757

So Anthony it seems that the “KISS” approach taken by the climate carpetbaggers has much fertile ground to work.

Ronald Stein
January 25, 2021 9:32 am

Biden has been very blatant about his love for the California policies and regulations and wants to clone them for all of America.

Biden loves CA and is starting to impose the same inflationary costs to the other 49 states, with higher costs for electricity, fuel, and labor, all of which impacts the cost of everything else.

Discouraging America’s energy independence will have Americans beholden to foreign countries for our crude oil, like CA, and beholden to China for the mining of minerals and metals to support wind, solar, and EV battery construction.

If CA can be successful in recalling Newsom, maybe that would send a strong message to Biden and the rest of the country, that it may be best if they avoid following the deteriorating state of CA.

Stephen Wilde
January 25, 2021 9:34 am

Hope it helps.
We need to return to real science rather than the politically correct version that responds only to the paymaster (whoever controls taxpayer revenues at any given time).

griff
January 25, 2021 9:37 am

You could always just link to ‘Skeptical Science’ 🙂

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  griff
January 25, 2021 9:45 am

Hey Ed, You could always just shut your digital pie hole instead of contributing stupid comments.

saveenergy
Reply to  griff
January 25, 2021 9:55 am

Only if you want to read bollocks…
it’s run by cheat John Cook, the man who cooked up the 97.1% consensus.

Donald cope
January 25, 2021 9:42 am

Just out of curiosity, I did a Google search for Everything Climate. Of course the search did not find this site. First line on DuckDuckGo.

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  Donald cope
January 25, 2021 9:44 am

It takes time to be indexed, new site.

Donald cope
Reply to  Donald cope
January 25, 2021 9:52 am

We’ll see. Great job Anthony.

EWSTX
January 25, 2021 9:42 am

Impressive… Already bookmarked and I will make it a daily read. Thanks for your devotion to the truth.

