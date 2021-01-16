Climate Science

What Global Warming? 148 New (2020) Scientific Papers Affirm Recent Non-Warming, A Degrees-Warmer Past

From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 14. January 2021

Scientists continued defying the “unprecedented” global warming narrative by publishing nearly 150 papers  in 2020 that show large regions of the Earth (a) haven’t warmed in recent decades, (b) were as-warm or warmer within the last several centuries, and/or (c) were 1-7°C warmer than today just a few millennia ago.

Here is the link to the 2020 (and 2019) Non-Global Warming scientific paper database:

Non-Global Warming Studies From 2020 & 2019

Below are 8 examples of the 148 non-global warming papers published in 2020.

Martin et al., 2020  France max Holocene temps (14°C) were 7°C warmer than the modern value (7°C)

“Modern climatic parameters were obtained from the instrumental database of Meteo-France at the nearby station of Mazet-Volamont (1130 m) located 11 km distant, for the period 2009-2017 … Temperature values were corrected using a lapse rate of 0.6°C/ 100 m. Mean annual temperatures vary between 6 and 9°C with a mean value of 7°C. … The mean annual temperature for the entire Holocene was 11.3°C, i.e. 4.1°C above the modern value. The maximum of 14°C and a minimum of 7.6°C were reached, respectively, at 7.8 and 1.7 kyr cal BP. … The last 200 years display an opposite trend … MAAT decreased by 3.1 and 3.3°C for the lake calibrations, Sun et al. (2011) and Russell et al. (2018), respectively, and 2.1°C for the soil calibration.”

Hou et al., 2020  W. Tropical Atlantic 1-5°C warmer throughout last ice age (190 ppm CO2)

“Our results indicate a lack of pronounced glacial-interglacial variability in the SST record, prompting us to exclude atmospheric pCO2 as a direct driver of SST variations in the southern WTA [western tropical Atlantic].”

Xia et al., 2020  Subantarctic Georgia “summer temperature between 10°C and 5°C higher than present”

“Although the biomarker-based paleotemperature proxy has been calibrated for modern temperature data of regional lakes, summer temperatures as high as 14°C reconstructed from Fan Lake are outside the range of their modern calibration dataset in which the warmest site has a summer temperature of only 10°C (Foster et al., 2016) … The CARs increased to as high as 140 g C m² yr¹ at 4000-3500 cal yr BP and 70 g C m² yr¹ at 3200-2700 cal yr BP when summer temperature was around 10°C and 5°C higher than present, respectively “

Gebbie, 2020  Modern global ocean heat 1/3rd of what’s required to reach Medieval levels

Wangner et al., 2020  SE Greenland warmer 1920s-1940s

The cold decades after 1950 coincide with the Great Salinity Anomaly in the late 60s to early 70s, caused by the long-term decrease of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) index favoring the export of freshwater and ice through Fram Strait into the EGC (Dickson et al., 1996). Within two or three years, the associated salinity anomaly reached the Labrador Sea causing a reduction of the convection and subsequent weakening of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). This mechanism explains the low temperature on the SE-Greenland shelf and the positive AMV during this time period (Ionita et al., 2016, Figure 6d). … Displayed in the alkSST record from Skjoldungen as well as in the CTD measurements off Skjoldungen (Figure 5d) is a return to lower temperatures post 2006, pointing out the exceptional high temperatures around 2000. … Our study shows that even though the meltwater production may have been influenced by climate, the glacier margin position and iceberg calving remained relatively constant in the 20th century. This may be due to the setting of the glacier with a limited ice-ocean interface and a 90° inflow angle acting as a pinning point in its current position. Our study illustrates that ocean heat may have a limited effect on some marine glaciers.”

Sun et al., 2020  NW China no warming since 1600s, cooling since 1950

Weckstrom et al., 2020  Northern North Atlantic cooling and sea ice growing since 1930

Singh et al., 2020  “The Antarctic continent has not warmed in the last seven decades”

“Low Antarctic continental climate sensitivity due to high ice sheet orography … The Antarctic continent has not warmed in the last seven decades, despite a monotonic increase in the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases.”
Kevin McNeill
January 16, 2021 2:33 pm

How inconvenient but true

PC_Bob
January 16, 2021 2:37 pm

Despite the claims to the contrary, the truth ALWAYS comes out. Anyone who isn’t brain-dead, who happens to have lived more than 20 years, KNOWS the climate has not changed! As a boy in West Texas in the early 1950’s I can ASSURE you it was a LOT hotter then than now!

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  PC_Bob
January 16, 2021 3:26 pm

I was in high school in the early 50s, recall playing summer baseball, game called at noon, no matter what, too hot. Cattle were dying in the mid-50s. Was west of the Pecos a year ago, seemed like they are having more clouds, also mentioned by one native. They got excited by the first drought approaching it a decade ago, not good but far short of the 50s.

fred250
Reply to  PC_Bob
January 16, 2021 3:51 pm

comment image

Alberta
January 16, 2021 3:07 pm

To paraphrase Einstein, why 148 papers, if CAGW is wrong, one would have been sufficient to disprove it.

M Courtney
Reply to  Alberta
January 16, 2021 3:49 pm

And it is.
But the extra 147 are very funny.

fred250
Reply to  Alberta
January 16, 2021 3:49 pm

Yep, and it has..

148 times in 148 different ways.

steve in seattle
January 16, 2021 3:19 pm

Look at the USCRN wbsite – the site presents a visualization tool that allows plots of temp anomolies from 2005 till Dec 2020 – previous 12 months based upon the December month ! This for the 48 contiguous states AND Alaska and Hawaii ! Where’s the SIGNIFICANT warming ?? !!

fred250
Reply to  steve in seattle
January 16, 2021 3:44 pm

USCRN vs UAH USA48

Slight bulge over the 2015/2016 El Nino/Big Blob event.

Nearly back down to the zero trend it had before that.

comment image

Jackie Pratt
January 16, 2021 3:28 pm

lot of hot air

