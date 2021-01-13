Surface of Ceres, showing the salt residue of a salt water cryo-volcano. Source NASA
Space

Study Proposes Orbital Ceres Colony

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Ceres, once considered an Asteroid but now classified as a dwarf planet orbiting between Mars and Jupiter, may harbour a significant under surface liquid water ocean. Scientists believe it would be a useful way station for exploring the rest of the solar system.

Scientists Propose Permanent Human Habitat Built Orbiting Ceres

It’s like something straight out of “The Expanse.”

VICTOR TANGERMANN
JANUARY 7TH 2021

A group of Finnish researchers are proposing a permanent human habitat in the orbit of Ceres, a massive asteroid and dwarf planet in the asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter.

According to the team, this “megasatellite settlement” could be built by collecting materials from Ceres itself.

If that sounds familiar to fans of the popular sci-fi book and TV series “The Expanse,” that’s because in that fictional universe, Ceres Station plays a pivotal role as one of humanity’s first human off-world colonies. In the series, however, the space rock itself was spun up to create a crewed habitat on its surface with artificial gravity.

In a paper uploaded to the prewrite repository arXiv this week, the team argues that Ceres would be prime real estate because it has nitrogen, which could enable the creation of an Earth-like atmosphere.

In fact, they argue that the environment could even be “better than Earth,” since there’s no adverse weather or natural disasters, and plenty of living space to grow into.

Read more: https://futurism.com/permanent-human-habitat-orbiting-ceres

The study is available here.

The biggest issue I see with Ceres as the first permanent off-world habitation is getting there is not a 3 day mission. The overwhelming advantage of a moon base is if you had to launch an emergency mission to help the colony correct a critical problem, you could get to the moon relatively quickly, in weeks rather than months.

Once we gain experience with a moon base, we can ditch the training wheels and try for something more ambitious.

Having said that I understand why scientists are getting excited about Ceres. Its low gravity, high rotation rate, and abundance of useful and not aways readily available raw materials, suggests that Ceres will play a very important role in our future expansion throughout the solar system.

10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Pauleta
January 13, 2021 10:03 am

We should be set to colonize it around the time average temperature is +6C. So, quite soon. And we have the technology, if it wasn’t for Trump as president in the last four years we would already be there.

Trust me, I am a scientist.

tomwys
Reply to  Pauleta
January 13, 2021 10:07 am

1st rate SARC!!!

John Tillman
January 13, 2021 10:17 am

Radiation is a problem getting to Mars, let alone Ceres.

Andrew
January 13, 2021 10:29 am

But despite what’s probably a modelling estimate on emissions reductions global CO2 didn’t change in the slightest

mcswell
January 13, 2021 10:35 am

“In the series, however, the space rock itself was spun up to create a crewed habitat on its surface with artificial gravity.” Curious about this (and I realize of course it’s scifi). IIUC, Ceres’ surface gravity is about 3%, which obviously is pretty low for humans. But spinning it up to create artificial gravity would induce a gravity vector pointing *away* from the center of Ceres. Wouldn’t that cause rocks and dust on the surface to fly off? Particularly near the equator. (The artificial gravity would decrease with higher latitude.)

I was going to say if you wanted to land a rocket on it, you’d need to match velocity with the motion of the surface, and that it would be difficult to hold your rocket down after landing. But I guess if you landed at or very near to one of the poles, that wouldn’t be a problem.

Hans Erren
January 13, 2021 10:36 am

who volunteers for life in a permanent lock down status?

Tropical Lutefisk
Reply to  Hans Erren
January 13, 2021 11:05 am

Better to volunteer for it than be subjected to it.

Richard Page
January 13, 2021 10:38 am

This is nothing new. There have been serious and not so serious proposals centred on Ceres as a base for exploration and exploitation of the asteroids since at least the 60’s. Some day maybe but there’s a lot of steps to take between where we are now and where we’d need to be in order to colonise Ceres. One of them involves ditching this silly thermageddon religion.

ResourceGuy
January 13, 2021 10:39 am

Add this to the list of recommended (certifiable) uses of carbon tax revenue. All are welcome.

ResourceGuy
January 13, 2021 10:45 am

Not sure but it looks like Finland.

