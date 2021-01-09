Energy

The UK Power Grid and Winter

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
50 Comments


There a several major power grids around the world that have “greened” themselves to teetering on the brink of collapse, such as California and South Australia, the UK, and soon to be followed by New York State.

There is a post about the UK.

Seeing a stories, such as this the last few days:

Britain’s National Grid issues warning for electricity system tightness on Friday

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s National Grid issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for 4.00-7.00 p.m. (1600-1900 GMT) on Friday, asking generators if they can make more power available.

The grid operator said there is a system margin shortfall of 1157 megawatts compared with the amount it would like to be available.

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-electricity/britains-national-grid-issues-warning-for-electricity-system-tightness-on-friday-idUSKBN29D0SF

Or social media posts:

Of course there’s still articles like this:

UK energy supply heading for greenest year on record, says National Grid

 Ben Chapman 30/12/2020

The UK’s energy supply is heading for its greenest year ever as record-breaking wind power generation helped to cut emissions, data from National Grid shows.

The amount of carbon emissions produced for each unit of electricity –  the carbon intensity – plunged 60 per cent between 2013 and 2019 as new renewable capacity has come online while coal-fired power stations have been decommissioned.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/uk-energy-supply-heading-for-greenest-year-on-record-says-national-grid/ar-BB1ck68S

This is a request for our British readers.
Enlighten the readers across the pond.
Has the weather been unusual?
Is much worse expected to come?
How likely is it that the current steps being taken will prevent blackouts?
How much worse is it likely to get in the next year, three, or five?

Adam Gallon
January 9, 2021 6:06 am

Not unusual, been cold, daytime temps barely above freezing, very calm and been foggy/cloudy in places.
Generation, interconnecter use & demand here.http://grid.iamkate.com/

alastair gray
Reply to  Adam Gallon
January 9, 2021 8:25 am

We live just west of London. Our Hotpoint washing machine is under a “do not use “warning” because apparently it can go on fire so we did our washing in the bath, hand wrung on Tuesday morning and put my it out to dry. On Tuesday night it was a bit stiff with frost. Wednesday night stiff as a board Thursday afternoon more or less dry. No hoar frost on the lawn so not that cold I guess

Carl Friis-Hansen
January 9, 2021 6:08 am

Spains capital Madrid drowns in snow
https://t.me/frontalplus/61

Europe was close to blackout yesterday 14:05
https://t.me/naomiseibt/1113

Frequency went below 49.8Hz at 14:05
https://t.me/naomiseibt/1114
Hat it become 250mHz lower: Blackout

bonbon
Reply to  Carl Friis-Hansen
January 9, 2021 6:42 am

I presume that is 250 milli HZ, a quarter HZ?

Carl Friis-Hansen
Reply to  bonbon
January 9, 2021 7:38 am

Correct

Felix
Reply to  bonbon
January 9, 2021 7:50 am

M is mega, m is milli.

Ron Long
Reply to  Carl Friis-Hansen
January 9, 2021 7:18 am

No, No, Madrid/Spain went Green, that is white Global Warming that is falling/accumulating. As an aside, although somewhat an appropriate one, I readily admit that never in my life did I save a stupid person from themselves.

Chaswarnertoo
January 9, 2021 6:14 am

Fairly normal winter cold snap. National Grid are a disgrace and there is no chance of electric cars or heat pumps being powered.

Carl Friis-Hansen
January 9, 2021 6:18 am

Please, it would be nice, when you comment, if you include the area, state or country you describe.

pbweather
January 9, 2021 6:19 am

December CET was +0.3 above normal. Jan CET is currently -2 below normal. Is this weather unusual? I would say no….it is quite normal in winters to see a 1-3 week period of high pressure, cold temps and low wind. We just haven’t seen this for the last few years as it has been dominated by +NAO Atlantic Westerly pattern types and we have not seen a proper cold winter since 2010/11

Richard (the cynical one)
January 9, 2021 6:19 am

Since the Malthusian goal is to have a ‘sustainable’ population a fraction of the current size, a non functioning power grid, especially in the winter, would be a wonderful thing, a major step in the right direction. And the surviving serfs could be kept occupied burying the bodies of their unneeded excess to inventory friends and families. Voila!

Ed Reid
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
January 9, 2021 6:42 am

The effect could be accelerated by periodic or continuous pandemics, largely affecting those approaching “end of life”.

patrick healy
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
January 9, 2021 8:09 am

Now Now Richard you are very naughty.
You know, I know, Boris (Corbyn) knows, and all “the science” knows that all winter flu, excess winter deaths from inability to afford exorbitant fuel, is due to Covid. Come on man – get a grip.

Steve Richards
January 9, 2021 6:30 am

In the UK, we have been a leading light in terms of stupidity for reliability and availability of electrical supplies.
The government have stated theh will be banning IC cars, forcing the increased use of electric vehicles.
Banning new installations of gas heating, wood burners.
All of which will dramatically increase the requirements for reliable and cheap electricity.
And what do we have, a normal winter, with normal winter weather, temps around -5 to 5C and we are on the verge of blacking out.
When politicians listen to pressure groups rather than engineers this happens.
Politicians are always technically stupid but with good advice come to good decisions. But when the engineers are downed out by pressure groups, then bad things happen.
Perhaps we should start asking ppliticuan worldwide, should be listening to your reliable engineers or XR etc.

bonbon
Reply to  Steve Richards
January 9, 2021 6:59 am

It’s not “pressure groups”, rather the City of London – just listen to Mark Carney, ex-BofE chief, now UN green financier. Listen to Prince Charles gushing over Carney’s plans at Davos.
The “pressure groups” are playthings for high finance, quite a gaggle.
Of course WallStreet is fully on-board – just listen to BlackRock at Jackson Hole and now the FED – regime change to a green Dollar.
The EU is on-board – listen to van der Leyen’s green new deal plans. ECB chief Lagarde is on-board – listen to the plans for a green digital Euro.

Now the question is who will propose a green digital Sterling Pound? Would BoJo try such a stunt?

patrick healy
Reply to  bonbon
January 9, 2021 8:11 am

Bob Bon you seem to have forgotten “my” Pope.

Notanacademic
Reply to  Steve Richards
January 9, 2021 7:57 am

” politicians are always technically stupid” it’s worse than that in the UK, most of them are so stupid they can’t even buy a suit that fits properly.

alastair gray
Reply to  Steve Richards
January 9, 2021 8:27 am

write to your MP But the daft git wont listen

Mick Walker
January 9, 2021 6:37 am

East coast, Yorkshire. HU192HN
About 1 degree C.
It will be colder inland, it usually is.
I can over 100 big offshore turbines out of my window.
They’re idling, about 5rpm.

Richard Brown
Reply to  Mick Walker
January 9, 2021 7:19 am

Hi Mick. Here in Hull, East Youkshire, it’s cold, calm and last night’s frost is still lingering in the shade. The weather outlook looks increasingly cold….even the alarmist, warmist met office are grudgingly mentioning snow and cold. The green idiots in the govt will have to use magic to stop blackouts.

Redge
Reply to  Mick Walker
January 9, 2021 7:45 am

Across most of England and Ireland, there is barely enough wind blowing for idling (4PM GMT)

Pablo
January 9, 2021 6:40 am

A huge system moving from East of the Appalachians around Washington D.C. towards us at great speed will develop into a massive depression accompanied by much upheaval and danger to life. Otherwise just as cold and damp as usual.

bonbon
January 9, 2021 6:48 am

What will happen now after Brexit with British imported power from France and the Netherlands (nuclear ) ?

Carl Friis-Hansen
Reply to  bonbon
January 9, 2021 7:52 am

They will fit generators on their indoor training bikes. They are not supposed to leave home anyway, I suppose.
In Germany a mother was out with her small son sitting on a sledge, having fun in the snow. Then two more kids joined the one kid on the sledge.
Then the police saw it – fine can be up to 25,000 euro (about the in US dollar).
Emperor Merkel don’t like you to have fun in the snow, which is sad.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  bonbon
January 9, 2021 8:36 am

bonbon. A little publicised part of the Brexit Trade Deal was that EU Fishermen mainly French, Spanish and Dutch, will have access to UK waters until 2026. In return the French and Dutch will continue to supply electricity via their interconnectors, although the Dutch one is currently offline, possibly due to failure but I’m not certain. Unless Bojo gets his finger out sharpish in 2026 there are going to be a lot of unhappy fishermen in the UK. My view is that the hope is that in 5 years when this deal comes up for review a general election will be so far away, about 3 years, and people will have moved on from Brexit that throwing the fishing communities under the bus will not have lasting repurcussions.

Interestingly it seems that fish landed in the UK and moved to the EU in lorries is having the most problems with customs paperwork and delays

Philip
January 9, 2021 6:48 am

In a free, market driven economy, solar and wind would have died still birth. It is down to mostly that governments can wantonly exploit their taxpayers that wind and solar are even discussed, let alone afford to be promoted. It’ll be most helpful to the cause as the mandated EV kicks in.
Taxpayers will be paying for that too. Plus the ecosystem to fuel the EV battery. Plus the fossil fuels necessary to feed the grid. The corporate world gets rich off the taxpayer, but that’s the government regulated market. Isn’t it!
Perhaps governments will raise the minimum wage. That always rebalances the market inequities due to government interference. Right!? 😏

B Clarke
January 9, 2021 6:53 am

Coal power is surpassing solar, and at times wind, coal power generation is 3/4 capacity the last 3 days ,round the clock. Snow and heavy snow the past week across the country local to me -6c the last night and below freezing the last week, GFS is giving more snow and freezing temps from the 24th ish to the end of the month, next week slightly warmer and wetter. Unusual observation below freezing yet no frost on the grass, except last night , cow shed water pipes frozen. Yet this is mild compared with EG Spain and Japan are experiencing.

The predictions of the last few years of a GSM are playing out to be true.

I’m in the west of the UK and have not seen these weather conditions for many years.

Stephen Richards
January 9, 2021 7:00 am

West Central France. Last year we had no frost all winter. This year we have already has 4 air frostslowest temp being -3C. Daytime temps consistently below normal (10°C) for a week. We had a discernible patch of snow overnight thursday/Friday which was the first snow in several years.

Roger Tilbury
January 9, 2021 7:08 am

I live in Bedford in Central England. The last couple of weeks have been cold, but nothing unusual for winter. Not much wind and often foggy.
We have a 4.62 kW solar arrayon our roof, facing roughly SW and at around 43 degrees so not ideal. Here’s a picture of what we’ve generated this month so far. Not much as you can see, similar story last month with 67kWh genreated total.

Solar.jpg
Phillip Bratby
January 9, 2021 7:09 am

The powers that be in the UK have been warned for many years by power engineers that closing coal-fired power stations, closing aging nuclear power stations, not building replacement power stations but subsidising intermittent, unreliable and uncontrollable wind and solar power, is a recipe for disaster in the form of regular winter blackouts. The powers that be prefer to listen to the greenblob and the propagandists at NGOs and the BBC etc. It will get worse as more power stations close and more offshore wind farms are built.

dh-mtl
January 9, 2021 7:20 am

I don’t know if the readers here at WUWT have seen this:

From: http://www.zerohedge.com/energy/brexit-creates-major-problem-uk-energy-companies
‘The UK is in a deficit (of electricity) by about 7% of its annual requirements. Undersea cables linking the UK’s grid to mostly nuclear power stations in France and the Netherlands make up this deficit.’
‘the French government tied the UK’s access to bulk electric power to European Union (EU) fishing access in UK waters. Both fishing rights and electricity access will be up for renegotiation at the same time in 2026.’

It looks like the French will have the British just where they want them!

Bill Toland
Reply to  dh-mtl
January 9, 2021 8:14 am

How is Britain going to power all of the electric cars from 2030 onwards if it is already in deficit of its annual requirements?

The weather here in Glasgow has been cold and still but not unusual for this time of year. There is about an inch of global warming around my house.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  dh-mtl
January 9, 2021 8:32 am

Actually maybe not. President MacAroon has put France on the road to a bright green future by replacing his perfectly workable nuclears by mills. There will soon be no juice to export at all.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  dh-mtl
January 9, 2021 8:39 am

Continued supply of electricity to the UK via the interconnectors is dependent EU fishing access to UK waters. UK fishermen to be sacrificed in 2026 when deal is renegotiated.

Redge
January 9, 2021 7:21 am

I’m in the UK. There’s nothing unusual about the weather and hasn’t been for as long as I’ve been alive (60 years).

If anything it’s a bit chillier than average

Capture.JPG
rbabcock
January 9, 2021 7:23 am

Where is Griff and his like in all this? How long before the voters in the UK will finally have enough and change course? All it takes is someone with half a bag of charisma to get the people behind him/her under times of duress.. if there exists someone like this anymore.

My gut is the pendulum always swings too far one way or the other but eventually swings back to the middle. To me this winter is a bellwether of what is to come over the next few years. The Earth is in a cooling trend and it will manifest itself likewise. Whether it makes it all the way down to “Little Ice Age” levels is hard to say, but after a couple of decades of mild weather, the younger people have yet to experience what really cold, brutal weather can be.

Losing power right in the middle of a very cold air mass can be extremely uncomfortable and in some cases deadly.

Redge
Reply to  rbabcock
January 9, 2021 7:28 am

Griff et al are about to pop up and tell us unreliables are operating at 110% capacity and have been since 2017 and there is no need for any back up

MarkW
Reply to  rbabcock
January 9, 2021 7:31 am

griff is contacting troll central in order to find out what today’s talking points are.

Felix
Reply to  rbabcock
January 9, 2021 7:56 am

The problem with voting is having one vote every few years to stand for every single government policy, all lumped together. If people could vote on individual policies, government would be much more responsible and accountable.

Things would have to get incredibly bad for voters to concentrate on undoing all the green damage.

patrick healy
Reply to  Felix
January 9, 2021 8:19 am

Felix,
Any suggestions where I can find an alternative to the Conservativelabourgreen Party?

Felix
Reply to  patrick healy
January 9, 2021 8:20 am

Heh … no 🙂 You’d need a much smaller government for voting to have any practical effect.

Redge
January 9, 2021 7:24 am

Maybe the UK National Grid is worried about all the air-conditioning we’re using to keep us from the ravages of global warming

taxed
January 9, 2021 7:27 am

Here in the UK not so much the cold that’s been unusual, but rather how long it has lasted.This cold spell has been going on for at least 3 weeks now. Rather then the 3 to 7 days we more often get. This has been the longest cold spell since Dec 2010. The jet stream forecast suggests it should warm up alittle during the next 5 days but still remain on the cool side.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  taxed
January 9, 2021 8:34 am

But hey, last year was the warmest evah! And I guarantee that this year will be even warmer.

markl
January 9, 2021 7:56 am

….“greened” themselves to teetering on the brink of collapse, such as California….” I think this is a myth. Although CA is trying hard to enter the sphere of unreliable electricity it hasn’t happened yet that I’m aware of. Several decades ago CA went through brown and black out periods due to mismanagement of the grids caused by attempts to corner and inflate the energy market. Remember Enron? The recent blackouts were a direct result of the providers not wanting to be sued for fire damages caused by downed power lines during wind charged fire season. But give them time and they will surely reach the unreliable stage as they continue to shut down nuclear facilities.

Beta Blocker
Reply to  markl
January 9, 2021 8:16 am

California’s power issues won’t reach a truly critical situation until the late 2020’s after Diablo Canyon has been closed for several years and after coal plant closures in other states throughout the decade keep the Western Interconnect from supplying enough power to make up California’s own shortfall.

Old Retired Guy
Reply to  markl
January 9, 2021 8:34 am

Back in 2016 Forbes reported a third of California’s electricity came from out of state sources, up from 25% 6 years prior. And its rates were already 45% higher.

Brad
January 9, 2021 8:09 am

Eliminating fossil fuel to keep from freezing is so same old same old. Banning fire is where the action is headed

beng135
January 9, 2021 8:17 am

UK energy supply heading for greenest year on record, says National Grid

They can be a perfect 100% “green” if they shut everything down, stop heating homes & cooking food, halt manufacturing & finally banish burning anything.

John Peter
January 9, 2021 8:36 am

Paul Homewood with his Website https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/ is worth following as he is a keen observer.
Here is one with second thoughts by a couple of the persons involved in instigating the Climate Change Act here in UK.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/01/08/10-million-jobs-at-risk-from-net-zero-pledge-says-new-report/
Not that it will make a difference until the jobs go and the lights go out as well.

