The UK Power Grid and Winter



There a several major power grids around the world that have “greened” themselves to teetering on the brink of collapse, such as California and South Australia, the UK, and soon to be followed by New York State.



There is a post about the UK.

Seeing a stories, such as this the last few days:

Britain’s National Grid issues warning for electricity system tightness on Friday By Reuters Staff LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s National Grid issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for 4.00-7.00 p.m. (1600-1900 GMT) on Friday, asking generators if they can make more power available. The grid operator said there is a system margin shortfall of 1157 megawatts compared with the amount it would like to be available. https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-electricity/britains-national-grid-issues-warning-for-electricity-system-tightness-on-friday-idUSKBN29D0SF

Or social media posts:

Apparently, between 2001 and 2020, there were only nine half hour settlement periods on the grid where the price jumped to over £1,000/MWh.



We've had two this week. https://t.co/QBzB0KobfK — Bishop Hill (@aDissentient) January 8, 2021

Of course there’s still articles like this:

UK energy supply heading for greenest year on record, says National Grid Ben Chapman 30/12/2020 The UK’s energy supply is heading for its greenest year ever as record-breaking wind power generation helped to cut emissions, data from National Grid shows. The amount of carbon emissions produced for each unit of electricity – the carbon intensity – plunged 60 per cent between 2013 and 2019 as new renewable capacity has come online while coal-fired power stations have been decommissioned. https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/uk-energy-supply-heading-for-greenest-year-on-record-says-national-grid/ar-BB1ck68S

This is a request for our British readers.

Enlighten the readers across the pond.

Has the weather been unusual?

Is much worse expected to come?

How likely is it that the current steps being taken will prevent blackouts?

How much worse is it likely to get in the next year, three, or five?

