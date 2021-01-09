The UK Power Grid and Winter

There a several major power grids around the world that have “greened” themselves to teetering on the brink of collapse, such as California and South Australia, the UK, and soon to be followed by New York State.
There is a post about the UK.
Seeing a stories, such as this the last few days:
Britain’s National Grid issues warning for electricity system tightness on Friday
By Reuters Staff
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s National Grid issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for 4.00-7.00 p.m. (1600-1900 GMT) on Friday, asking generators if they can make more power available.
The grid operator said there is a system margin shortfall of 1157 megawatts compared with the amount it would like to be available.https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-electricity/britains-national-grid-issues-warning-for-electricity-system-tightness-on-friday-idUSKBN29D0SF
Or social media posts:
Of course there’s still articles like this:
UK energy supply heading for greenest year on record, says National Grid
Ben Chapman 30/12/2020
The UK’s energy supply is heading for its greenest year ever as record-breaking wind power generation helped to cut emissions, data from National Grid shows.
The amount of carbon emissions produced for each unit of electricity – the carbon intensity – plunged 60 per cent between 2013 and 2019 as new renewable capacity has come online while coal-fired power stations have been decommissioned.https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/uk-energy-supply-heading-for-greenest-year-on-record-says-national-grid/ar-BB1ck68S
This is a request for our British readers.
Enlighten the readers across the pond.
Has the weather been unusual?
Is much worse expected to come?
How likely is it that the current steps being taken will prevent blackouts?
How much worse is it likely to get in the next year, three, or five?