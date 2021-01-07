Women's hands chained in a dark forest - the concept of violence, hostage, slavery.
SMH: Biden Could Work with the EU to Impose a Global Carbon Price

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the EU and Biden administration working together could together impose a global carbon price to which even China would have to submit. But there is a catch which proponents of global carbon cartels are ignoring.

Biden and the EU can forge a new path on global warming

By Andreas Kluth
January 7, 2021 — 11.38am

There’s a great way the US and the European Union could together address two huge challenges in one policy sweep. It’s to create a transatlantic “carbon club,” which I’ll describe in a moment.

It’s that the rest of the world isn’t in the system. This both slants the economic playing field against European companies and leads to “carbon leakage.” Take a European steel company, for example. It must buy allowances to emit carbon, which is a cost. To avoid that cost, it can invest in technology that makes production cleaner, but that’s also expensive.

By contrast, a Chinese steelmaker doesn’t incur this cost yet. A European firm that uses steel could therefore simply switch to buying it more cheaply from China than from the home market. The European steelmaker and its workers lose. And the world loses because the same amount of carbon – or even more – has been emitted, just elsewhere. Only the Chinese supplier wins.

This is the classic problem of free riding, as analysed by the economist William Nordhaus among others. In a nutshell, countries have an incentive to share in the benefits of a global public good – saving the climate – while shirking the costs of abatement. This logic, also known as the “tragedy of the commons,” explains why purely voluntary international climate deals such as the defunct Kyoto Protocol or the Paris Agreement tend to disappoint.

The solution to the free-riding dilemma is the club model proposed by Nordhaus and now endorsed by sharp minds such as Guntram Wolff, the director of Bruegel, a think tank in Brussels. Here a group of countries would agree on a minimum international carbon price.

All club members would then set about reaching that price with either a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system, the equivalent of their club dues. As long as their domestic carbon prices are high enough and comparable, there’s no need for club members to punish each other’s imports, so they trade freely (if you ignore other tariffs and quotas for the moment).

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/biden-and-the-eu-can-forge-a-new-path-on-global-warming-20210107-p56scp.html

The underlying premise behind carbon cartels like the SMH proposal is that the world will absorb the additional costs, that life would continue as normal, except that with the imposition of a global carbon price farmers and manufacturers would have a strong pricing signal, an overwhelming incentive to reduce CO2 emissions.

But what if there is no practical means to respond to that pricing signal?

The provision of essentials we take for granted, and the systems which provide those essentials, can easily be broken by politicians blindly imposing impossible burdens. Think food availability in Venezuela.

Scissor
January 7, 2021 6:02 pm

Let’s vote on it.

Mr.
Reply to  Scissor
January 7, 2021 6:25 pm

But not use those flippable Dominion voting machines?

fred250
January 7, 2021 6:17 pm

Anyone who thinks China will sign up for a global carbon tax that doesn’t work totally in their favour..

….. has to be totally delusional.

But that’s Biden for you.

n.n
January 7, 2021 6:22 pm

“imposing impossible burdens. Think food availability in Venezuela.”

China had one-child to relieve their carbon-based “burdens”. The West has a kinder, gentler form of shared… shifted… delegated responsibility. So, give the Chinese communists their due credit in Great Leaps, new deals, green deals, social progress in plain sight.

Scissor
Reply to  n.n
January 7, 2021 7:00 pm

It’s two child policy now. Too many baby girls were aborted or infantcided. Seems they didn’t anticipate that in their policy making.

Bryan A
Reply to  Scissor
January 7, 2021 7:29 pm

And now there’s a bunch of Chinese Men roaming around without any prospect of a wife

Patrick MJD
Reply to  Bryan A
January 7, 2021 7:36 pm

Not entirely correct. There are PLENTY of single/available women in China, problem is they are mostly over 35/40 IIRC.

Scissor
Reply to  Patrick MJD
January 7, 2021 7:46 pm

Leftover ladies. 剩女

markl
January 7, 2021 7:18 pm

All an “equitable” carbon tax would do is provide more revenue to the governments. Even if AGW were true it would change nothing for the climate. Watch the media spin this as a win for the people.

Flight Level
January 7, 2021 7:25 pm

Huge companies expect dividends for the gazillions they invested in stealing people’s votes. From there on, sky’s the limit. Higher bidders call the shots.

Hoyt Clagwell
January 7, 2021 7:34 pm

When I saw “SMH” I immediately thought it was the text shorthand for “shaking my head.” I wasn’t wrong.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
January 7, 2021 7:41 pm

It’s as good as anything really. The SMH here is Australia is on par with The Guardian any excuse to promote any alarm du jour. Now that Trump is out (I am sure you can hear the roars of joy from Australia), COVID-19 is just about testing and cases now (Except for the brand spanking new strain just imported from the UK), but climate alarm is rising higher every day.

Mike Dubrasich
January 7, 2021 7:46 pm

Tax carbon. Raise business, capital gains, and property taxes. Institute a wealth tax. Impose new fees. Jack up interest rates. Raise government worker salaries and pensions. Subsidize corrupt companies. Increase deficits.

Tax and spend doesn’t work. It leads to shortages and inflation. Is a new wave of mass poverty coming? You folks are smarter than average. What is your prognosis?

gringojay
January 7, 2021 7:47 pm

Biden knows the playbook – just don’t say it’s a “treaty” & then USA Congress won’t have a say. The ploy worked for Obama’s Iran accord.

Then Biden can push Congressional legislation complying all citizen pay green “fees”, declaring those aren’t a tax. When the levy challenged at the Supreme Court the judges can stipulate that green “tax” constitutional; the ploy worked for ObamaCare.

Stan Sexton
January 7, 2021 7:48 pm

Any carbon tax will just lower the American middle-class standard of living in favor of the elites.

davidmhoffer
January 7, 2021 8:53 pm

It always amazes me that so many pundits think that the United States (with or without the help of Europe) can just snap their fingers and impose global policy on everyone else.

Hari Seldon
January 7, 2021 9:05 pm

The very first question: How large will be the “carbon-club”, and how large will be the “non-carbon club”. In other words: How large will be the market “carbon-club” and how large will be the market “non-carbon club”. And nowadays it will not be enough to send some war ships and bombers to motivate the entry into the “carbon club”: Some “non-carbon” countries can defend themselves. Sooner or later also the population in the “carbon-club” will awaken and defend themselves against the carbon-tax lunatics. Don’t forget the famous recommendation from Napoleon: “Never interfere with your enemy when he is making a mistake.” It can happen even in the not far future, that there will exist at least two worlds on the Earth….

