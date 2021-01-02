Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for December 2020: +0.27 deg. C

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

January 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for December, 2020 was +0.27 deg. C, down substantially from the November, 2020 value of +0.53 deg. C.For comparison, the CDAS global surface temperature anomaly for the last 30 days at Weatherbell.com was +0.31 deg. C.

2020 ended as the 2nd warmest year in the 42-year satellite tropospheric temperature record at +0.49 deg. C, behind the 2016 value of +0.53 deg. C.

Cooling in December was largest over land, with 1-month drop of 0.60 deg. C, which is the 6th largest drop out of 504 months. This is likely the result of the La Nina now in progress.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 24 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
 2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.14 +1.14
 2019 02 +0.37 +0.46 +0.28 +0.43 -0.03 +1.05 +0.05
 2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.58
 2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.49 +0.93 +0.91
 2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.39 -0.61 +0.99 +0.38
 2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35
 2019 07 +0.38 +0.32 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.34 +0.87
 2019 08 +0.38 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.23
 2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.13 +0.75 +0.57
 2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.27 +0.30 -0.04 +1.00 +0.49
 2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.37
 2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94
 2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.61 +0.73 +0.12 +0.65
 2020 02 +0.75 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30
 2020 03 +0.47 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.08 -0.72 +0.16
 2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.34 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97
 2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.15 -0.15
 2020 06 +0.43 +0.45 +0.41 +0.46 +0.37 +0.80 +1.20
 2020 07 +0.44 +0.45 +0.42 +0.46 +0.55 +0.39 +0.66
 2020 08 +0.43 +0.47 +0.38 +0.59 +0.41 +0.47 +0.49
 2020 09 +0.57 +0.58 +0.56 +0.46 +0.96 +0.48 +0.92
 2020 10 +0.54 +0.71 +0.37 +0.37 +1.09 +1.23 +0.24
 2020 11 +0.53 +0.67 +0.39 +0.29 +1.56 +1.38 +1.41
 2020 12 +0.27 +0.12 +0.32 +0.05 +0.56 +0.59 +0.23

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for December, 2020 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

John Tillman
January 2, 2021 3:00 pm

La Nina kicks in with a vengeance!

But El Nino lingered after its Feb peak, so, as I suggested would be the case, 2020 registers as the second warmest year in the UAH record, pipping out Super El Nino 1998, but losing to Super El Nino 2016.

Still the downtrend from Feb 2016 is intact. Feb 2021 will mark five years and counting.

ChrisB
January 2, 2021 3:05 pm

Roy,

You’ve indicated that “linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade”. I was wondering if you could also specify the 95% confidence intervals for this slope.

Thanks
Chris

fred250
Reply to  ChrisB
January 2, 2021 3:38 pm

Except the data is anything but linear. !

RickWill
January 2, 2021 3:07 pm

A little more realistic relative to the surface temperature particularly for the tropics.

The surface temperature of the global oceans is thermostatically controlled within tight limits.

UAH does not claim to be a surface temperature but it is difficult to explain why it would depart from the surface temperature over the decades without there being some measurement artefact.

Also interesting that the maximum energy input occurs in December or January each year and that tends to align with the coolest temperature for each cycle.

John Tillman
Reply to  RickWill
January 2, 2021 3:08 pm

We’re nearest the Sun right now,

RickWill
Reply to  John Tillman
January 2, 2021 3:14 pm

Exactly – highest energy input but the UAH LT temperature data cooler than it has been for at least the last 10 months. It appears inconsistent!

John Tillman
Reply to  RickWill
January 2, 2021 3:55 pm

Appears, but isn’t. The water-heavy Southern Hemisphere is angled toward the Sun and the land-heavy NH away.

RickWill
Reply to  John Tillman
January 2, 2021 4:46 pm

Correct again – it the time of the year when the planet actually increases its energy uptake rather than losing it and yet the UAH LT temperature is cooler than previous months.

John Tillman
Reply to  RickWill
January 2, 2021 4:58 pm

That’s because 2019 was an El Nino year, but now we’re switching to La Nina mode. Next year will start out cooler than last year.

MarkW
Reply to  RickWill
January 2, 2021 5:17 pm

If the distance from the sun was the only thing that impacted the planets temperature, you would have a point.
The reality is that there are many things that impact temperature, and on a month to month basis, many of them are much more important than these very small changes in TSI.

Robert Austin
Reply to  RickWill
January 2, 2021 5:47 pm

Northern hemisphere winter albedo?

Phil Salmon
Reply to  John Tillman
January 2, 2021 5:22 pm

The aphelion and perihelion show how surprisingly little difference insolation makes. The climate clearly has powerful adaptive responses. And the CAGW narrative is only about insolation and straining out a few watts/m3. A disconnect with reality.

Bellman
Reply to  RickWill
January 2, 2021 3:32 pm

Also interesting that the maximum energy input occurs in December or January each year and that tends to align with the coolest temperature for each cycle.

They’re anomalies not temperature. Even if December and January were the hottest months each year there’s no reason to suppose the anomalies would be bigger. In any event the hottest months of the year are in the Northern Hemisphere summers, due to land warming faster than ocean.

RickWill
Reply to  Bellman
January 2, 2021 5:01 pm

Have you got the values for the monthly adjustments from the actual measured data?

RickWill
Reply to  Bellman
January 2, 2021 5:11 pm

I checked the actual data:
http://climexp.knmi.nl/data/irss_tlt_0-360E_-90-90N_n_2015:2020.png
It shows the minimum temperature occurs when TOA insolation is its its peak. You are probably correct that the land is easier to warm up than an ocean. Also the oceans are thermostatically controlled so resist warming up.

It is quite obvious that this temperature has little to do with what occurs on Earth’s surface. Still interesting to understand why it is drifting relative to the actual surface temperature.

OweninGA
Reply to  RickWill
January 2, 2021 5:54 pm

I would check its trends against individual station raw reported data on the point graphic. I actually think it lines up better with the station data, but for some odd reason (sarc) diverges from the homogenized final products…I wonder what might cause that?

fred250
January 2, 2021 3:37 pm

Not surprised Australia has had a large drop in temperature.

Its been a very ordinary, cloudy and rainy December here in the mid Hunter…..

… and most of the East coast, where most people actually live.

RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 3:40 pm

Question: Next month will the reference temperature change from the average of 1981 through 2010 to the average of 1991 through 2020? TIA!

Bellman
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 3:49 pm

I hope not, given how confused some get with the different base periods in different data sets.

For the record the average 1991 – 2020 anomaly was +0.14°C, so you would have to subtract that much from each months anomaly.

Drake
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 3:52 pm

My question: Why would you not use the full record instead of just 30 years to set the baseline? And add the new information annually!

John F Hultquist
Reply to  Drake
January 2, 2021 4:06 pm

Because by international agreement, since ~1935, the comparisons are by 30 year averages – called “Normals”.
See: <a href=”https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/data-access/land-based-station-data/land-based-datasets/climate-normals”><strong>Climate Normals</strong></a>

Note that this situation was accepted before modern computers, was intended to give a comparison for middle aged folks, and was not designed for the “climate science” as now practiced.
Adding data annually would disrupt an 85 year system. Anyone is able to get additional data and calculate averages, but then comparisons with previous “climate normals” would introduce new issues.

fred250
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 4:54 pm

The period 1981-2010 isn’t a bad period to use as a reference.

It picks up most of one leg of the AMO, which is a strong driver of Arctic and NH temperatures.

comment image

This was drawn a few years ago, but you can see why temperatures are above the average of that reference period .. ie we are still very much in the top period of the AMO.

Notice how low the late 1970s was.. also a time of extreme sea ice in the Arctic.

Bellman
January 2, 2021 3:41 pm

Big cool down. This was the 7th warmest December in the record, the lowest monthly ranking of the year. 2020 finishes technically the second warmest year on record, but could be considered a statistical tie with 1998.

I’ll be very surprised if 2021 wasn’t quite a bit cooler than 2020.

Phil Salmon
Reply to  Bellman
January 2, 2021 5:27 pm

Yes it seems December was the evuh-snatching month. Without it they were on track for another record Year.

fred250
January 2, 2021 3:46 pm

Said I’d update the Arctic UAH graph.

comment image

RegGuheert
Reply to  fred250
January 2, 2021 4:00 pm

Thanks for the graph. I can’t say that looks very credible. Did something (El Nino?) dump a bunch of heat into the Arctic in Jan 2016, but at no other time (like in 1998)? If so, why only then?

RegGuheert
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 4:30 pm

Just to answer a part of my dumb question: 1998 is NOT shown on Fred250’s graph.

Any chance you could include more of the past so that we can see if this effect happens at any other time?

Bellman
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 4:58 pm

Here’s the data from the start to November 2020.

comment image

Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
January 2, 2021 5:05 pm

Here’s the data as a line graph from 2000

comment image

Scissor
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 4:32 pm

That jump in 2016 is dramatic, but re: 1998, the graph begins in 2000.

fred250
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 2, 2021 4:41 pm

Actually, there wasn’t any rise at all at the 1998 El Nino

The step change came in 1995, after a cooling period between 1980 and 1995

If you look at the graph above you can see a jump in 2005, followed by cooling.

Each little jump in, 2010, 2012, 2014 is also followed by cooling

El Nino seems to have rather variable effects in the Arctic.

No doubt that the 2015 event had a massive effect, that has been slowly dissipating.

comment image

ps.. I find it much more interesting to look for patterns within the data rather than looking at overall linear trends

Linear trends are only useful when something is obviously close to being linear….. so not climate data.

That is why the massive averaging, in-filling, UHI effects and homogenisation smearing of the surface data, makes it totally meaningless.

The whole process totally destroys any meaningful data.

RegGuheert
Reply to  fred250
January 2, 2021 5:29 pm

Thanks! It looks quite a bit more believable with the additional data and the omission of the linear trendlines. Instead, it now looks like a very gradual, slightly undulating rise with a couple of jumps that revert to the trend after a few years.

Thanks again.

Bellman
Reply to  fred250
January 2, 2021 4:57 pm

Your graphs a little out of date. October and November where both over 1°C.

angech
Reply to  Bellman
January 2, 2021 5:10 pm

One of the most intriguing parts of the Climate debate is how people on both sides blindly follow some past concepts and argue vehemently about others using precepts that may not be right.
There are many contrary things in Climate science that do notwork in the obvious way.
Today I wish to discuss the concept of World Temperature rises going up and down due to the effects of El Nino, La Nina.
Standard cause and effect.
Mentioned by Dr Roy Spencer.
The starting point to arguing whether these changes augment or distort Climate warming and as to whether there actually is
global warming or merely natural variation.
My contention is that neither El Nino or La Nina actually do anything.
They simply reflect where the heat currently is, they do not cause a temperature rise or fall.
Thus a La Nina actually reflects the fact that the earth’s sea and atmosphere is cooling.
An El Nino reflects that the earth’s sea and atmosphere is heating up.
In so doing there is a natural change in the temperatures of the oceans as they are part of the system gaining or losing energy,
not causing it to happen.
[Part of an article sent to WUWT not good enough to publish but very relevant]

Chaamjamal
January 2, 2021 5:05 pm

Thank you.

Zoe Phin
January 2, 2021 5:26 pm

Who is still a geothermal denier?

http://phzoe.com/2021/01/02/heat-flux-in-the-sun/

