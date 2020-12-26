Climate Politics

National Journal on Possible Trump Submission of Paris Climate Treaty to Senate

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

Reposted From Government Accountability & Oversight

CHRIS HORNER

Brian Dabbs @BRIANDABBS Dec. 22, 2020, 8 p.m.

Speaking at a virtual G-20 summit last month, President Trump championed his decision to bow out of the Paris climate accord.

“I withdrew the United States from the unfair and one-sided Paris climate accord, a very unfair act for the United States,” Trump told leaders of the globe’s biggest economies, all of whom are currently party to the pact.“It was designed to kill the American economy,” he said.

Only months after taking office in 2017, Trump, accompanied by then-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, launched the Paris withdrawal process to conservative fanfare in the White House Rose Garden. According to the terms of the pact, the U.S. formalized that withdrawal a day after Americans wrapped up voting in the 2020 electoral cycle.

But now conservative critics of the accord, both on and off Capitol Hill, want more from Trump in the waning weeks of his presidency…The push for Trump to submit the ratification documents is sparking a messaging war over whether it would actually have any legal bearing on Biden’s engagement with the pact.

Paris supporters say the move wouldn’t carry legal weight, but conservative attorneys argue it would hamstring Biden’s justification for regulatory measures at the EPA and other agencies designed to pare down greenhouse-gas emissions.

“Transmitting Paris as the treaty it is thoroughly neuters any of the certain 2021 claims that Paris is the reason for EPA to do anything, or for any ruling that we are compelled to undertake any particular action or inaction,” said Chris Horner, a longtime Washington D.C. attorney and current board member at Government Accountability & Oversight, a nonprofit conservative law firm.

“Any claim that Paris compels U.S. action or inaction would now confront doubt that a U.S. commitment to Paris was anything but a political commitment,”

Horner said. “The commitment will not be ‘settled’ but inarguably ambiguous and obviously weakened. It is a political question, and transmittal severely undermines adventurous courts or commissions from the desired and otherwise certain rulings grounded in that Paris commitment.”

Read the entire piece here.

4 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 26, 2020 10:32 am

While some judges have tried to enforce Obama’s executive order past the time he left office, and the subsequent administration reversed the policy, a formal rejection of the Paris Accords by the Senate would have at least some effect. Figuratively burying the Accords in a crossroads with a stake through its heart might actually convince some people it is dead.

0
Reply
markl
December 26, 2020 10:34 am

Whether it’s successful or not it’s worth the try.

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  markl
December 26, 2020 11:12 am

Precisely markl. If it doesn’t work, okay nothing changes . It does looks like it should keep the woke judges from ruling on what obligations the EPA has in taking its cues from the anti-American UN if there is no treaty with the US.

0
Reply
Ron Long
December 26, 2020 10:36 am

The whole concept of submitting the Paris Agreement to the US Senate for verification, required for binding Treaties, has been brought up by several persons/NGO’s. If it keeps the Biden administration from simply rejoining by Executive Order (which is what President Obama did as he knew it was DOA in US Senate), I’m all in favor of it. Maybe the importance of the Georgia Senate race looms even larger?

0
Reply
Philo
December 26, 2020 10:41 am

Send the treaty to the Senate so it is waiting for them. Let the Senate vote it down and we are done with it.

1
Reply
Burl Henry
December 26, 2020 11:20 am

Warming due to the accumulation of “greenhouse gasses” in the atmosphere is the greatest HOAX in the history of mankind. Anything that can be done to halt this madness needs to be done!

0
Reply
taoofrob
December 26, 2020 11:20 am

There can be no ambiguity whatsoever. To long petroleum interests have guided our country’s policies. But we cannot afford to be hoodwinked by Charlatans, especially when we know better….

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

China recolonizes Africa

21 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Climate Scientists to Request Political Representation on the Arctic Council

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Aussie Doctor Urges a “Bipartisan” Response to Climate Change

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

China’s Green NGO Climate Propaganda Enablers

3 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Politics

National Journal on Possible Trump Submission of Paris Climate Treaty to Senate

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Climate Models

Study: Dangerous Global Warming Could Occur by 2027

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ocean Temperatures

Why do the HadSST Sea-Surface Temperatures Trend Down?

9 hours ago
Andy May
nuclear power

An Upbeat Look at Nuclear with Rod Adams

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: