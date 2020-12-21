Paleoclimatology

Eastern Alps may have been ice-free in the time of Ötzi the Iceman

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

From The New Scientist

Glaciers in the Ötztal Alps in Austria are currently melting and may be lost within two decades, but this might not be the first time humans have seen this kind of change. A new analysis reveals that glaciers in this region formed just before or perhaps even within the lifetime of Ötzi the Iceman, a mummified body found just 12 kilometres away in 1991.

Pascal Bohleber at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna and his colleagues drilled 11 metres into the Weißseespitze summit glacier, down to the bedrock, at 3500 metres altitude and collected two ice cores. They then used radiocarbon dating to  analyse microscopic bits of organic material extracted from the ice cores and found that the glacier is 5200 to 6600 years old. Ötzi is thought to have lived between 5100 and 5300 years ago, and his body was found preserved in ice.

The glacier’s age means it formed during a time called the mid-Holocene warm period, when Earth’s climate was warmer than it is now. It is also dome-shaped, which Bohleber says is rare in the Alps and means that the ice has seen very little movement over time, meaning we can use it to study the climate when it formed.

Read more: Ötzi the Iceman’s last journey revealed by moss found in his stomach

“More information on the mid-Holocene warm period, when the glaciers were smaller than today, is direly needed so that we can better predict how the glaciers will respond to the anticipated future climate over the next 50 years,” says Bethan Davies at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Comparing ice cores from different sites tells us quite a bit about the past climate in that region, says Bohleber, but that gets harder as the glaciers thaw. Meltwater makes it more difficult to drill for ice cores and causes the glaciers to slide downhill, exposing the ancient ice to modern contaminants.

Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2263399-eastern-alps-may-have-been-ice-free-in-the-time-of-otzi-the-iceman/#ixzz6hDkuLfkW

ResourceGuy
December 21, 2020 10:22 am

Give it a rest. The poor guy has already fueled a tabloid industry and publication swarm in a mini version of global warming extrapolation for fun and salary advancement. Who will be the one to sneak in a Stonehenge trinket in his satchel?

No one
Reply to  ResourceGuy
December 21, 2020 10:32 am

Or a tiny ‘grey’ statuette.

Gerald
December 21, 2020 10:29 am

Here in Austria we already made jokes since his discovery in 1991 about the fact that Ötzis clothing was inappropriate for glaciers. As far as I remember the joke it is: “Why must Ötzi have been a tourist from Germany? Because only they are crazy/dumb enough to hike our glaciers with sandals.”
Ötzis clothes look like a collection of quickly assembled furs with sandals to adapt to a cooling that was an unpleasant surprise to the people at his lifetime.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Gerald
December 21, 2020 11:28 am

Have we forgotten ‘The green alps;’ carried at Climate Audit nearly 15 years ago?

Green Alps #1 « Climate Audit

commieBob
December 21, 2020 10:36 am

This isn’t news. It’s just being ignored by the alarmists because it’s so darn inconvenient. I like glaciers a lot because they are hard to spoof or misinterpret. You can make tree rings say whatever you want but glaciers … not so much.

Ron Long
December 21, 2020 10:39 am

Here we have another excellent example of the climate variation just in the Holocene, which is the end of severe glaciation, about 11,500 years ago, up to today, and includes intervals both warmer and colder than today. So once again we see that there is no signal of anything unusual, with respect to the climate, detectable against the noisy background of natural and normal variation. The CAGW crowd is a bunch of nazi’s looking for control and power. Enough, already.

Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Ron Long
December 21, 2020 11:25 am

Exactly. Otzi and all the tree stumps being exposed as glaciers melt is all the proof anyone could ever wish for showing that today’s warmth is nothing unusual and not our fault. Greta take note.

BTW, the Otzi museum in Bolzano, South Tirol is well worth a visit…we spent half a day there and didn’t see everything.

David Blenkinsop
December 21, 2020 10:48 am

So layers of snow accumulated on top of this person on such a way that he was directly compressed into a forming glacier — must be a rare occurrence?

Many are cold, but few are frozen!

Bill Powers
Reply to  David Blenkinsop
December 21, 2020 11:00 am

OUCH! 🤣

MarkW
Reply to  David Blenkinsop
December 21, 2020 11:07 am

He wasn’t compressed, he was mummified.

