Claim: Climate Change is Causing Skin Disease in Dolphins

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Buy an EV or the Dolphins will get it? Activists now hope our love of dolphins will induce us to accept their wild climate claims.

Devastating skin disease covering up to 70% of a dolphin’s body tied to climate change

by The Marine Mammal Center
DECEMBER 18, 2020

Scientists at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA—the largest marine mammal hospital in the world—and international colleagues have identified a novel skin disease in dolphins that is linked to climate change. The study is a groundbreaking discovery, as it is the first time since the disease first appeared in 2005 that scientists have been able to link a cause to the condition that affects coastal dolphin communities worldwide. Due to the decreased water salinity brought upon by climate change, the dolphins develop patchy and raised skin lesions across their bodies—sometimes covering upwards of 70 percent of their skin.

In all of these locations, a sudden and drastic decrease in salinity in the waters was the common factor. Coastal dolphins are accustomed to seasonal changes in salinity levels in their marine habitat, but they do not live in freshwater. The increasing severity and frequency of storm events like hurricanes and cyclones, particularly if they are preceded by drought conditions, are dumping unusual volumes of rain that turn coastal waters to freshwater. Freshwater conditions can persist for months, particularly after intense storms such as hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. With the increasing climate temperatures, climate scientists have predicted extreme storms like these will occur more frequently and, consequently, will result in more frequent and severe disease outbreaks in dolphins.

The deadly skin disease was first noted by researchers on approximately 40 bottlenose dolphins near New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Read more: https://phys.org/news/2020-12-devastating-skin-disease-dolphin-body.html

The referenced study is a little less certain about the link between climate change and dolphin health.

… Projections suggest that, on land, air temperatures will rise and rainfall will decline across much of Australia in coming decades; the combination of these drivers will likely result in overall reduced runoff and therefore reduced stream flow and lake storage. However, present climate models are particularly limited with regard to coastal and freshwater systems, making them challenging to use for biological-impact and adaptation studies. Therefore, exactly how warming temperatures will interact with the complex interplay of drivers as outlined above is uncertain, but precipitation extremes and the frequency of severe weather events such as floods, storms and cyclones are expected to increase into the future …

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-78858-2

Nobody likes to see animals suffer. I guess we should all be thankful that our modern fossil fuel powered economies provide us the wealth and leisure to care for sick animals.

Scissor
December 19, 2020 2:09 pm

Have they ruled out the effect of dolphins eating rhubarb?

Krishna Gans
December 19, 2020 2:09 pm

The deadly skin disease was first noted by researchers on approximately 40 bottlenose dolphins near New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Maybe a hint for the reason ?

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  Krishna Gans
December 19, 2020 2:21 pm

No. It just as likely means we never spotted it before and correlation does not necessarily mean causation

Steve Case
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
December 19, 2020 2:46 pm

From my file of smart remarks taglines etc:

“Observing something for the first time, doesn’t mean it has never happened before.”

bluecat57
Reply to  Krishna Gans
December 19, 2020 2:28 pm

Marsh gras beads. Do a search, tons are dumped every year. Or high proof piss from the drunkards.

bluecat57
Reply to  bluecat57
December 19, 2020 2:29 pm

Mardi Gras.

Dennis G Sandberg
December 19, 2020 2:15 pm

Wild unfounded claims like this BS cause an anger induced skin rash on this human.

Meab
December 19, 2020 2:18 pm

“The increasing severity and frequency of storm events like hurricanes and cyclones”

FLAT LIE. Look up Ryan Maue, who keeps the wordwide indices of Accumulated Cyclone Energy and cyclone frequency. If anything, hurricanes have slightly decreased in energy and frequency over the last 30 years. Hurricanes have no lasting effect on ocean salinity either. Just more dishonest climate Alarmist carnival barking.

bluecat57
December 19, 2020 2:26 pm

Or ocean pollution or bacterial runoff or any one of a dozen other possibilities.

Krishna Gans
December 19, 2020 2:28 pm

It’s for the first time I read about a) desalination, b) even sudden and drastic and c) caused by climate change.
How much finger they use to sue such stories out of…..

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
Doonman
December 19, 2020 2:35 pm

CO2 now causes ocean salinity to decrease. It’s very magical stuff, as warming oceans are saltier than colder oceans.

Ron Long
December 19, 2020 2:47 pm

I hope our brothers and sisters the dolphins can hold out until Jan 20, because then Presumptive President Elect Joe Biden will fight the “existential threat of climate change as a central part of his administration”. Wait for it. Or don´t.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Ron Long
December 19, 2020 3:55 pm

I’d like to see what our resident gullibles think will be different after 4 years of Biden, if he even lasts that long.

Climate “science” is beginning to more resemble a Monty Python sketch every day. I can’t remember – did the dead parrot have a skin disease?

Speaking of resident gullibles, I’m thinking of sending a get well soon card to griff as 2020 arctic sea ice surpassed 2012 for yesterday, by 0.006 km^2.

Krishna Gans
December 19, 2020 2:48 pm

comment image

Salnity of the oceans, measured by ESA-Satellit SMOS

And, in 2003 scientists realised an increasing salinity near equator and a decreasing one near the poles.

A change in the freshwater balance of the Atlantic Ocean over the past four decades
Now I ask the authors of the dolphin paper, where do dolphins usually live ?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
MarkW
December 19, 2020 2:55 pm

I’m willing to bet that this so called study never actually bothered to measure the salinity of sea water. They just assumed that the output of the climate models must be correct and that therefore coastal waters are getting less salty, except where they aren’t.

