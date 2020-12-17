Alarmism

Claim: We’re Closer to 1.5C Global Warming than You Think

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

How close can scientists adjust us towards the 1.5C global warming bogeyman temperature without people noticing its just not that big a deal?

Earth may be even closer to 1.5°C of global warming than we thought

ENVIRONMENT 15 December 2020
By  Adam Vaughan

Global carbon emissions may have warmed Earth by 18 per cent more than previously thought, raising the prospect of the world having less time than expected to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and avoid catastrophic climate change.

The global average temperature is thought to have climbed about 1.07°C since the industrial revolution, up from a previous estimate of 0.91°C. This update brings all three of the world’s key temperature data sets in line, suggesting the true temperature rise is at the upper end of previous ranges.

“Climate change hasn’t suddenly got worse. It’s just our estimate of how much warming has taken place has improved,” says Tim Osborn at the University of East Anglia, UK, who today published a paper with Met Office colleagues on the fifth update to the data, known as the Hadley Centre Climatic Research Unit Temperature (HadCRUT5).

Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2262953-earth-may-be-even-closer-to-1-5c-of-global-warming-than-we-thought/

The CSIRO is playing even closer to the fire. According to the CSIRO, Australia is even closer to the dreaded 1.5C climate apocalypse than the world in general;

AUSTRALIAN CLIMATE TRENDS

The Bureau of Meteorology and other science agencies employ a range of atmospheric, terrestrial and marine sensors to track climatic trends. 

For example, the Australian Climate Observations Reference Network – Surface Air Temperature dataset is based on a network of over 100 stations, with data for more than half starting in 1910.

The following information is taken from the 2020 State of the Climate report, produced every two years by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology.

Australia’s climate has warmed since national records began in 1910, with most warming occurring since 1950. Australia’s mean surface air temperature has increased by more than 1.4°C since 1910. Since 1950, every decade has been warmer than it’s predecessor. Australia’s warmest year on record was 2019, and the seven years from 2013 to 2019 all rank in the nine warmest years. This long‑term warming trend means that most years are now warmer than almost any observed during the 20th century. When relatively cooler years do occur, it is because natural drivers that typically cool Australia’s climate, such as La Niña, act to partially offset the background warming trend.

Read more: https://www.climatechangeinaustralia.gov.au/en/climate-campus/australian-climate-change/australian-trends/

All this presents a difficult dilemma for climate scientists.

If the adjusted temperatures keep rising at their current pace, pretty soon they’ll blow through the magic death line milestones, and people will start asking what the big deal was.

But if the adjusted temperature series begin to flatten, skeptics will point and laugh, and even mainstream media personalities might start talking about a new pause.

Thankfully there are a few years to go until crunch time, so the most senior scientists of today will all be safely retired long before this aspect of the global warming scare hits the fan.

Chaswarnertoo
December 17, 2020 10:11 am

Uni of E A, yeeeeessss…….

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
December 17, 2020 10:22 am

Tim Osborn 😀
“Also we have applied a completely artificial adjustment to the data after 1960, so they look closer to observed temperatures than the tree-ring data actually were…”

—Dr. Tim Osborn, Climatic Research Unit, disclosed Climategate e-mail, Dec. 20, 2006

https://www.masterresource.org/climategate/climategate-fifth-anniversary/

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Krishna Gans
December 17, 2020 10:27 am

https://groups.google.com/g/sci.physics/c/CoCD8bQgC7I
worth again a look 😀

Tom in Florida
December 17, 2020 10:20 am

You gotta love the “18 per cent more than previously thought, ” line. The reality is that the new figure is 1/3 of a degree F more than before. And that is since the industrial revolution started. Normal human temperature is given at 98.6 F. If it went to 98.93 F you wouldn’t even notice.

Fight Climate Fear. Warmer is Better

markl
December 17, 2020 10:27 am

““Climate change hasn’t suddenly got worse. It’s just our estimate of how much warming has taken place has improved,” Aha, it’s always worse than we thought because now that we’ve taken a better look we’ve been wrong, but our ESTIMATES are better now. That’s why climate modeling is so important. It can change instantly when needed.

Bill Powers
Reply to  markl
December 17, 2020 11:04 am

And we continuously work toward the most expensive Climate Modeling money can buy with the “no credit limit” Treasury Charge Cards that Uncle Sugar and the Central Authoritarians have at their disposal.

Anthony
December 17, 2020 10:33 am

How to lie using statistics….Living in Manchester, England, the Industrial Revolution is kind of our thing…but they don’t ask what was it like in 1760 to cause us to industrialise. Well, we were in a whole series of mini ice-ages. In London the Thames froze so badly you could have winter fairs on the ice. So these idiots want to go back to a time to when we had frozen rivers…idiots the lot of them. Now regarding the 1C increase, thank goodness it happened but as usual, if you want to cheat, always measure warming from the coldest point in time for the last two thousand years…

Bruce Cobb
December 17, 2020 10:34 am

It’s just our estimate of how much warming has taken place has improved,” says Tim Osborn at the University of East Anglia, UK

Riiiiiight. “Improved”, as in, “it’s worse than we thought”, which is always the case with Alarmoscience.

Mike Smith
December 17, 2020 10:35 am

It’s worse that we thought 🙂

Rob_Dawg
December 17, 2020 10:41 am

We need Josh to make an Epoch Timeline; Holocene, Anthrocene, Adjustocene, Datanotscene, etc.

Joel O'Bryan
December 17, 2020 10:51 am

The huge problem staring them in the face right now is the on-going La Nina.
It appears this will be a strong enough La Nina to push down their GMST estimations coming into IPCC AR6 next year, thus threatening the Alarmist message they are prepping the propaganda machines for.

Climate believer
December 17, 2020 10:57 am

All this presents a difficult dilemma for climate scientists.

This is the corner that they are painting themselves into. The clock is ticking against them all the time, which is why they create an alternative reality with their models and cataclysmic projections to try and cause panic.

The extremists of this religion will hopefully be the ones to finish it off.

Robert of Texas
December 17, 2020 11:11 am

I wish to propose a new geologic era: The Bolognacene Epoc – defined as when the Earth became covered in so much BS that most intelligent life became extinct. A few sub-groups of intelligent life escaped annihilation by burrowing into their blankets and refusing to come out until the Greenasaurs (who produced the mountains of BS) taxed-and-spent themselves into extinction.

Right-Handed Shark
December 17, 2020 11:13 am

I assumed they knew what they were talking about back in 2000 when they said that the line in the sand was 5.0ºC above pre-industrial, so I’m not unduly concerned. Wake me up when it gets to 4.99ºC

